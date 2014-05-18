Wild wins Chongming Island World Cup
Cecchini, Bronzini on podium in China
As the sprinter's leg of the UCI women world cup, the 130km long Tour of Chongming Island in the Shanghai province saw the victory of Dutch queen of sprint Kirsten Wild from Giant-Shimano. She outsprinted Italian rivals Elena Cecchini (Estado de Mexico-Faren) and former world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-Honda).
Thanks to the best result she could hope for, Cecchini moved into the lead of the U23 world cup ranking, on equal points with Flèche wallonne winner Pauline Ferrand Prévot from France who was absent in China.
"It's been a while since I last won a big race like this. It makes me very happy," said Wild, who was full of confidence after winning the three-day Tour of Chongming Island stage race overall. Pressure was on her shoulders but her team managed to deliver a bunch sprint after chasing down all the attacks once past the biggest difficulty of the race: the riders had to make a U-turn over the Jiang Zemin bridge over the Yang-tze river where they reached an altitude of 73 metres above sea level. Sarah Olsson of Hitec-Products won the Queen of the Mountain prize.
As they claimed the two intermediate sprints with Rebecca Wiasak, the Australian national team showed their ambitions prior to going on the offensive in a coordinated effort with the Wiggle Honda team. Katrin Garfoot rode away with Mayuko Hagiwara whose teammate Emilia Fahlin from Wiggle Honda counter-attacked. With ten kilometers to go, Tone Lima (Hitec-Products) and Emily Roper (Australia) tried their luck. Garfoot went solo again but the bunch sprint was inevitable.
"I had a strong team so it wasn't that hard for me but it's been a very hard race to control for my teammates," Wild explained. "Just before the sprint started, one of my teammates crashed, so I followed Wiggle Honda. They forced me to sprint from 250 metres. It was a long sprint."
"We spoke with the Australians to make the race hard," Bronzini revealed. "I would have been happier if one of them finished on the podium, rather than someone whose team was passive in the race. I guess this is the game of cycling but I'm pissed off. I knew that Kirsten was the strongest in such a sprint, but my team is the only one to have honored the race by working hard against her. I'm not the type of rider who just waits."
Cecchini did, and she calculated well. "To finish second here brings me many points for the best young rider classification of the world cup," the 22-year-old Italian said. "It's an excellent result for me. To make the podium of a world cup race after finishing many times fifth, or sixth, etc. is very important. It's been a very long sprint. I made it all on the wheel of Kirsten. I knew she was the most powerful. I'm delighted to get the leader's jersey today here in China."
After five legs, Lizzie Armitstead retains the lead in the overall world cup ranking. The next world cup race is Sparkassen Giro in Germany on August 3rd.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:16:44
|2
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|4
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|5
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia
|6
|Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini
|7
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|8
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|9
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
|10
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|11
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|12
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|13
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|14
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|15
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|16
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|17
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|18
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|19
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|20
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|21
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|22
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|23
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
|24
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren
|25
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|26
|Michela Pavin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|27
|Eun Ju Son (Kor) Korea
|28
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|29
|Ju-Hee Lee (Kor) Korea
|30
|Yanthi Fuchiyanti (Ina) Indonesia
|31
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|32
|Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand
|33
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|34
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|35
|Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|36
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|37
|Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|38
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|39
|Melissa Ayala (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
|40
|Fitriyani (Ina) Indonesia
|41
|Niman Song (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|42
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|43
|Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|44
|Ivanna Borovychenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|45
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
|46
|Wan Lin Chang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|47
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
|48
|Hyo-Jin Lee (Kor) Korea
|49
|Rachana Azizah (Ina) Indonesia
|50
|Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|51
|Maryna Ivaniuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|52
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
|53
|Seon-Jin An (Kor) Korea
|54
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|55
|Khalista Rezky Helfiana (Ina) Indonesia
|56
|Hyeong-Yeong Kang (Kor) Korea
|57
|Yue Min Ruan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|58
|Chia Chia Chang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|59
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Servetto Footon
|60
|Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine
|61
|Viktoriya Vologdina (Ukr) Ukraine
|62
|Rohidah (Ina) Indonesia
|63
|Yi Ju Lin (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|64
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|65
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|66
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|67
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
|68
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:00:08
|69
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|70
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|71
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|72
|Dexiang Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|73
|Lin Fang Guo (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|74
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|75
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:15
|76
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:18
|77
|Anzhela Ptyimak (Ukr) Ukraine
|78
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:00:21
|79
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|80
|Elisabet Bru (Spa) Servetto Footon
|0:00:23
|81
|Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand
|82
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Australia
|83
|Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|84
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:56
|85
|Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
|0:00:59
|86
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Hitec Products
|0:01:00
|87
|Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|88
|Felicity Wardlaw (Aus) Australia
|0:01:20
|89
|Soo-Jin Kim (Kor) Korea
|0:01:37
|90
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:02:05
|91
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|92
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|93
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:34
|94
|Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:09:30
|95
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:11:21
|DNF
|Anita Dwi Yustina (Ina) Indonesia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|420
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|260
|3
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|238
|4
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|220
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|215
|6
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|200
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|186
|8
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|137
|9
|Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini
|135
|10
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|125
|11
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|120
|12
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|95
|13
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|85
|14
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
|72
|15
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|70
|16
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|70
|17
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|63
|18
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia
|60
|19
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|52
|20
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|50
|21
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|50
|22
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
|48
|23
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|46
|24
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|46
|25
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|40
|26
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|35
|27
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|35
|28
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|32
|29
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
|30
|30
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|30
|31
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|26
|32
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|25
|33
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|25
|34
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|20
|35
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|18
|36
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|18
|37
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|18
|38
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|18
|39
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|16
|40
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|14
|41
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|14
|42
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|14
|43
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|14
|44
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|45
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|12
|46
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12
|47
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
|10
|48
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|10
|49
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|10
|50
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|8
|51
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|8
|52
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8
|53
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo
|6
|54
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|55
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|4
|56
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
|4
|57
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|2
|58
|Lauren Hall (USA) United States Of America
|2
|59
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|2
|60
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
|10
|3
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|10
|4
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|10
|5
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Hitec Products
|6
|7
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|9
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|6
|10
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|11
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|4
|12
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|4
|12
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|4
|14
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
|2
|15
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|16
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Australia
|12
|pts
|2
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|8
|4
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|6
|7
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|4
|7
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|9
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|4
|10
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
|4
|12
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|2
|13
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|13
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|2
|16
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|18
|pts
|2
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|18
|3
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|4
|5
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|4
|7
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|4
|8
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team (Ned)
|721
|pts
|2
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team (Ned)
|671
|3
|Hitec Products (Nor)
|402
|4
|Team Giant-Shimano (Ned)
|302
|5
|Orica - Ais (Aus)
|260
|6
|Specialized - Lululemon (USA)
|245
|7
|Wiggle Honda (GBr)
|210
|8
|Estado De Mexico Faren (Mex)
|190
|9
|Ale Cipollini (Ita)
|157
|10
|Lotto Belisol Ladies (Bel)
|106
|11
|Astana Bepink Womens Team (Ita)
|85
|12
|Australia (Aus)
|70
|13
|Rusvelo (Rus)
|68
|14
|France (Fra)
|36
|15
|Servetto Footon (Ita)
|30
|16
|Btc City Ljubljana (Slo)
|18
|17
|Bigla Cycling Team (Swi)
|14
|18
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team (Ned)
|12
|19
|Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 (Fra)
|10
|20
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo (Ita)
|8
|21
|Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata (Ned)
|2
|21
|United States (USA)
|2
