Wild wins Chongming Island World Cup

Cecchini, Bronzini on podium in China

Image 1 of 5

Kirsten Wild (Giant-Shimano) wins the Chongming Island World Cup

Kirsten Wild (Giant-Shimano) wins the Chongming Island World Cup
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 2 of 5

The Australian team

The Australian team
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 3 of 5

Shelley Olds (Ale Cipollini)

Shelley Olds (Ale Cipollini)
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 4 of 5

The podium: Elena Cecchini, Kirsten Wild and Giorgia Bronzini

The podium: Elena Cecchini, Kirsten Wild and Giorgia Bronzini
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 5 of 5

The start of the 2014 World Cup on Chongming Island

The start of the 2014 World Cup on Chongming Island
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

As the sprinter's leg of the UCI women world cup, the 130km long Tour of Chongming Island in the Shanghai province saw the victory of Dutch queen of sprint Kirsten Wild from Giant-Shimano. She outsprinted Italian rivals Elena Cecchini (Estado de Mexico-Faren) and former world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-Honda).

Thanks to the best result she could hope for, Cecchini moved into the lead of the U23 world cup ranking, on equal points with Flèche wallonne winner Pauline Ferrand Prévot from France who was absent in China.

"It's been a while since I last won a big race like this. It makes me very happy," said Wild, who was full of confidence after winning the three-day Tour of Chongming Island stage race overall. Pressure was on her shoulders but her team managed to deliver a bunch sprint after chasing down all the attacks once past the biggest difficulty of the race: the riders had to make a U-turn over the Jiang Zemin bridge over the Yang-tze river where they reached an altitude of 73 metres above sea level. Sarah Olsson of Hitec-Products won the Queen of the Mountain prize.

As they claimed the two intermediate sprints with Rebecca Wiasak, the Australian national team showed their ambitions prior to going on the offensive in a coordinated effort with the Wiggle Honda team. Katrin Garfoot rode away with Mayuko Hagiwara whose teammate Emilia Fahlin from Wiggle Honda counter-attacked. With ten kilometers to go, Tone Lima (Hitec-Products) and Emily Roper (Australia) tried their luck. Garfoot went solo again but the bunch sprint was inevitable.

"I had a strong team so it wasn't that hard for me but it's been a very hard race to control for my teammates," Wild explained. "Just before the sprint started, one of my teammates crashed, so I followed Wiggle Honda. They forced me to sprint from 250 metres. It was a long sprint."

"We spoke with the Australians to make the race hard," Bronzini revealed. "I would have been happier if one of them finished on the podium, rather than someone whose team was passive in the race. I guess this is the game of cycling but I'm pissed off. I knew that Kirsten was the strongest in such a sprint, but my team is the only one to have honored the race by working hard against her. I'm not the type of rider who just waits."

Cecchini did, and she calculated well. "To finish second here brings me many points for the best young rider classification of the world cup," the 22-year-old Italian said. "It's an excellent result for me. To make the podium of a world cup race after finishing many times fifth, or sixth, etc. is very important. It's been a very long sprint. I made it all on the wheel of Kirsten. I knew she was the most powerful. I'm delighted to get the leader's jersey today here in China."

After five legs, Lizzie Armitstead retains the lead in the overall world cup ranking. The next world cup race is Sparkassen Giro in Germany on August 3rd.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3:16:44
2Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
4Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
5Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia
6Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini
7Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
8Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
9Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
10Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
11Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
12Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
13Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
14Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
15Kim De Baat (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
16Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
17Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
18Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
19Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
20Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
21Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
22Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
23Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
24Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren
25Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
26Michela Pavin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
27Eun Ju Son (Kor) Korea
28Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
29Ju-Hee Lee (Kor) Korea
30Yanthi Fuchiyanti (Ina) Indonesia
31Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
32Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand
33Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
34Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
35Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
36Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
37Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
38Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
39Melissa Ayala (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
40Fitriyani (Ina) Indonesia
41Niman Song (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
42Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
43Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
44Ivanna Borovychenko (Ukr) Ukraine
45Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
46Wan Lin Chang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
47Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
48Hyo-Jin Lee (Kor) Korea
49Rachana Azizah (Ina) Indonesia
50Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
51Maryna Ivaniuk (Ukr) Ukraine
52Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
53Seon-Jin An (Kor) Korea
54Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
55Khalista Rezky Helfiana (Ina) Indonesia
56Hyeong-Yeong Kang (Kor) Korea
57Yue Min Ruan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
58Chia Chia Chang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
59Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Servetto Footon
60Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine
61Viktoriya Vologdina (Ukr) Ukraine
62Rohidah (Ina) Indonesia
63Yi Ju Lin (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
64Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
65Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
66Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
67Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
68Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren0:00:08
69Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
70Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
71Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
72Dexiang Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
73Lin Fang Guo (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:00:13
74Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
75Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:15
76Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo0:00:18
77Anzhela Ptyimak (Ukr) Ukraine
78Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:00:21
79Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
80Elisabet Bru (Spa) Servetto Footon0:00:23
81Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand
82Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Australia
83Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
84Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:56
85Emily Roper (Aus) Australia0:00:59
86Sara Olsson (Swe) Hitec Products0:01:00
87Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:05
88Felicity Wardlaw (Aus) Australia0:01:20
89Soo-Jin Kim (Kor) Korea0:01:37
90Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:02:05
91Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
92Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
93Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:34
94Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon0:09:30
95Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon0:11:21
DNFAnita Dwi Yustina (Ina) Indonesia

World Cup standings after 5 rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team420pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS260
3Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team238
4Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team220
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products215
6Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team200
7Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano186
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren137
9Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini135
10Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda125
11Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team120
12Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon95
13Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team85
14Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products72
15Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products70
16Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon70
17Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team63
18Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia60
19Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies52
20Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team50
21Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda50
22Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon48
23Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo46
24Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano46
25Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies40
26Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren35
27Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda35
28Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon32
29Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon30
30Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano30
31Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano26
32Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products25
33Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team25
34Roxane Fournier (Fra) France20
35Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products18
36Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team18
37Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana18
38Elena Berlato (Ita) Alé Cipollini18
39Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo16
40Fanny Riberot (Fra) France14
41Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team14
42Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies14
43Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren14
44Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano14
45Kim De Baat (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team12
46Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team12
47Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia10
48Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope10
49Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team10
50Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team8
51Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo8
52Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team8
53Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo6
54Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team6
55Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren4
56Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini4
57Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France2
58Lauren Hall (USA) United States Of America2
59Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata2
60Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team10pts
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products10
3Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies10
4Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team10
5Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team8
6Sara Olsson (Swe) Hitec Products6
7Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team6
7Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team6
9Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team6
10Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
11Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team4
12Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS4
12Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS4
14Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia2
15Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2
16Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Australia12pts
2Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team12
3Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team8
4Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team8
5Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team8
6Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon6
7Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren4
7Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team4
9Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team4
10Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana4
10Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini4
12Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS2
13Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano2
13Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
15Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren2
16Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Australia2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team18pts
2Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren18
3Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team6
4Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren4
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4
6Anouska Koster (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata4
7Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren4
8Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cycling Team (Ned)721pts
2Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team (Ned)671
3Hitec Products (Nor)402
4Team Giant-Shimano (Ned)302
5Orica - Ais (Aus)260
6Specialized - Lululemon (USA)245
7Wiggle Honda (GBr)210
8Estado De Mexico Faren (Mex)190
9Ale Cipollini (Ita)157
10Lotto Belisol Ladies (Bel)106
11Astana Bepink Womens Team (Ita)85
12Australia (Aus)70
13Rusvelo (Rus)68
14France (Fra)36
15Servetto Footon (Ita)30
16Btc City Ljubljana (Slo)18
17Bigla Cycling Team (Swi)14
18Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team (Ned)12
19Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 (Fra)10
20Top Girls Fassa Bortolo (Ita)8
21Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata (Ned)2
21United States (USA)2

 

