Image 1 of 5 Kirsten Wild (Giant-Shimano) wins the Chongming Island World Cup (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 2 of 5 The Australian team (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 5 Shelley Olds (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 4 of 5 The podium: Elena Cecchini, Kirsten Wild and Giorgia Bronzini (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 5 of 5 The start of the 2014 World Cup on Chongming Island (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

As the sprinter's leg of the UCI women world cup, the 130km long Tour of Chongming Island in the Shanghai province saw the victory of Dutch queen of sprint Kirsten Wild from Giant-Shimano. She outsprinted Italian rivals Elena Cecchini (Estado de Mexico-Faren) and former world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-Honda).

Thanks to the best result she could hope for, Cecchini moved into the lead of the U23 world cup ranking, on equal points with Flèche wallonne winner Pauline Ferrand Prévot from France who was absent in China.

"It's been a while since I last won a big race like this. It makes me very happy," said Wild, who was full of confidence after winning the three-day Tour of Chongming Island stage race overall. Pressure was on her shoulders but her team managed to deliver a bunch sprint after chasing down all the attacks once past the biggest difficulty of the race: the riders had to make a U-turn over the Jiang Zemin bridge over the Yang-tze river where they reached an altitude of 73 metres above sea level. Sarah Olsson of Hitec-Products won the Queen of the Mountain prize.

As they claimed the two intermediate sprints with Rebecca Wiasak, the Australian national team showed their ambitions prior to going on the offensive in a coordinated effort with the Wiggle Honda team. Katrin Garfoot rode away with Mayuko Hagiwara whose teammate Emilia Fahlin from Wiggle Honda counter-attacked. With ten kilometers to go, Tone Lima (Hitec-Products) and Emily Roper (Australia) tried their luck. Garfoot went solo again but the bunch sprint was inevitable.

"I had a strong team so it wasn't that hard for me but it's been a very hard race to control for my teammates," Wild explained. "Just before the sprint started, one of my teammates crashed, so I followed Wiggle Honda. They forced me to sprint from 250 metres. It was a long sprint."

"We spoke with the Australians to make the race hard," Bronzini revealed. "I would have been happier if one of them finished on the podium, rather than someone whose team was passive in the race. I guess this is the game of cycling but I'm pissed off. I knew that Kirsten was the strongest in such a sprint, but my team is the only one to have honored the race by working hard against her. I'm not the type of rider who just waits."

Cecchini did, and she calculated well. "To finish second here brings me many points for the best young rider classification of the world cup," the 22-year-old Italian said. "It's an excellent result for me. To make the podium of a world cup race after finishing many times fifth, or sixth, etc. is very important. It's been a very long sprint. I made it all on the wheel of Kirsten. I knew she was the most powerful. I'm delighted to get the leader's jersey today here in China."

After five legs, Lizzie Armitstead retains the lead in the overall world cup ranking. The next world cup race is Sparkassen Giro in Germany on August 3rd.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:16:44 2 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 4 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 5 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia 6 Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini 7 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 8 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 9 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon 10 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products 11 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 12 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 13 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo 14 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 15 Kim De Baat (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 16 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 17 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 18 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo 19 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 20 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 21 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 22 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 23 Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo 24 Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren 25 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 26 Michela Pavin (Ita) Alé Cipollini 27 Eun Ju Son (Kor) Korea 28 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 29 Ju-Hee Lee (Kor) Korea 30 Yanthi Fuchiyanti (Ina) Indonesia 31 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 32 Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand 33 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 34 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 35 Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 36 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 37 Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 38 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 39 Melissa Ayala (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren 40 Fitriyani (Ina) Indonesia 41 Niman Song (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 42 Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 43 Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 44 Ivanna Borovychenko (Ukr) Ukraine 45 Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand 46 Wan Lin Chang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 47 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand 48 Hyo-Jin Lee (Kor) Korea 49 Rachana Azizah (Ina) Indonesia 50 Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 51 Maryna Ivaniuk (Ukr) Ukraine 52 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia 53 Seon-Jin An (Kor) Korea 54 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo 55 Khalista Rezky Helfiana (Ina) Indonesia 56 Hyeong-Yeong Kang (Kor) Korea 57 Yue Min Ruan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 58 Chia Chia Chang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 59 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Servetto Footon 60 Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine 61 Viktoriya Vologdina (Ukr) Ukraine 62 Rohidah (Ina) Indonesia 63 Yi Ju Lin (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 64 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 65 Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products 66 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 67 Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine 68 Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:00:08 69 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Alé Cipollini 70 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 71 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda 72 Dexiang Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 73 Lin Fang Guo (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:13 74 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 75 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini 0:00:15 76 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:18 77 Anzhela Ptyimak (Ukr) Ukraine 78 Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:00:21 79 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 80 Elisabet Bru (Spa) Servetto Footon 0:00:23 81 Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand 82 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Australia 83 Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 84 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:56 85 Emily Roper (Aus) Australia 0:00:59 86 Sara Olsson (Swe) Hitec Products 0:01:00 87 Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:01:05 88 Felicity Wardlaw (Aus) Australia 0:01:20 89 Soo-Jin Kim (Kor) Korea 0:01:37 90 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:02:05 91 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda 92 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 93 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:34 94 Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon 0:09:30 95 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon 0:11:21 DNF Anita Dwi Yustina (Ina) Indonesia

World Cup standings after 5 rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 420 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 260 3 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 238 4 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 220 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products 215 6 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 200 7 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 186 8 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 137 9 Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini 135 10 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 125 11 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 120 12 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon 95 13 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team 85 14 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products 72 15 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 70 16 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon 70 17 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 63 18 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia 60 19 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 52 20 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 50 21 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 50 22 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon 48 23 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo 46 24 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 46 25 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 40 26 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 35 27 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 35 28 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon 32 29 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon 30 30 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 30 31 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 26 32 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products 25 33 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 25 34 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 20 35 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 18 36 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 18 37 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 18 38 Elena Berlato (Ita) Alé Cipollini 18 39 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo 16 40 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 14 41 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team 14 42 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 14 43 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 14 44 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 14 45 Kim De Baat (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 12 46 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 12 47 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia 10 48 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 10 49 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 10 50 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 8 51 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 8 52 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 8 53 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo 6 54 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 55 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 4 56 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini 4 57 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 2 58 Lauren Hall (USA) United States Of America 2 59 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 2 60 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products 10 3 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 10 4 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 10 5 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 8 6 Sara Olsson (Swe) Hitec Products 6 7 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 7 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 6 9 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team 6 10 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 11 Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 4 12 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS 4 12 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 4 14 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia 2 15 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2 16 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Australia 12 pts 2 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 12 3 Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 8 4 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 8 5 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 8 6 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon 6 7 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 4 7 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 9 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 10 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 4 10 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini 4 12 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 2 13 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 2 13 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 15 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 2 16 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Australia 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 18 pts 2 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 18 3 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 4 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 4 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 4 6 Anouska Koster (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 4 7 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 4 8 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 2