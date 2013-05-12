Image 1 of 37 Tetyana Riabchenko (Forno D'Asolo) wins solo (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 37 High above the Shanghai traffic, the parcours included a completely shut highway (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 37 On the highway towards the airport (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 37 The peloton uses the width of the highway (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 37 The first breakaway - Eun Hee Kim (Korea) and Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 37 The bunch in the Changjiang Tunnel (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 37 Eun Hee Kim (Korea) and Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong) lead out of the tunnel with just a few seconds lead (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 37 Eun Hee Kim (Korea) and Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong) are about to be caught by the peloton (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 37 Cecilie Johnsen, Emilie Moberg and Thea Thorsen (Hitec Products) lead on the Yangtze River bridge (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 37 Breakaway over, Eun Hee Kim (Korea), asks for a fresh bidon from the team car (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 37 Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) and Loes Gunnewijk (Orica - AIS) lead through a small town (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 37 The bunch once more uses the full width of the road (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 37 Solo breakaway, Aude Biannic (France) leads through a corner (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 37 Riders look at each other whilst Biannic is once more extending her lead (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 37 Aude Blannic (France) during her solo break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 37 Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) took second place ahead of Amy Pieters (Argos-Shimano) and Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 37 Tetyana Riabchenko (Forno D'Asolo) celebrates on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 37 The race rolls out of the Oriental Sports Center road complex (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 37 Orica - AIS are presented to the VIPs and the mass ride participants (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 37 Below each flag is a bike. There was a public, mass participation ride after the World Cup start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 37 Tetyana Riabchenko and her Forno D'Asolo teammates on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 37 The Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai hosted the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 37 Tetyana Riabchenko (Forno D'Asolo) wins solo (Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island) Image 24 of 37 The sprint for second (Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island) Image 25 of 37 Orica GreenEDGE set the pace (Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island) Image 26 of 37 A break attempts to slip clear (Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island) Image 27 of 37 Tour of Chongming Island World Cup (Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island) Image 28 of 37 The start of the Tour of Chongming Island World Cup (Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island) Image 29 of 37 Tour of Chongming Island World Cup (Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island) Image 30 of 37 The women's peloton at the Tour of Chongming Island World Cup (Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island) Image 31 of 37 The French team on the podium (Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island) Image 32 of 37 The Argos Shimano team on the podium (Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island) Image 33 of 37 Tetyana Riabchenko (Forno D'Asolo) with her teammates (Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island) Image 34 of 37 Tour of Chongming Island World Cup (Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island) Image 35 of 37 Tour of Chongming Island World Cup (Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island) Image 36 of 37 The sprint for second (Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island) Image 37 of 37 Tetyana Riabchenko (Forno D'Asolo) wins solo (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

The name of Ukraine’s Tetyana Riabchenko of Chirio Forno d’Asolo popped up for the first time on the international cycling scene after she won the fifth leg of the 2013 World Cup on the island of Chongming in China.

While a bunch sprint finish was highly expected on this flattish terrain, she escaped with 15 kilometers to go and resisted the return of the peloton, led to the line by former world champion Giorgia Bronzini from Wiggle-Honda. However, they were not threat to Marianne Vos who retained the lead in the UCI World Cup without making the trip to the far East.

“I can’t believe I’ve managed to win," said an emotional Riabchenko after the finish.

“I was far from being a favorite and I didn’t think I could beat them but I took my chance and they didn’t catch me. In the last 500 metres, I kept looking behind to make sure that my dream was coming true. I’ve prepared well for this race, in altitude but also on flat roads like here.

"It was my first time in China. It was very hot today and it has made the race hard for everyone. Also during the three-day stage this week, I’ve broken away a few times but it didn’t work out. Luck has been on my side today. It’s hard to realize but it’s an enormous satisfaction.”

Riabchenko was clever enough to realize that she had scored important UCI points for the qualification of Ukrainian riders for the world championship in Florence at the end of September. The 23-year-old from Kiev added: “I’ve also made it due to work. I’m not a sprinter, so I only rode with the intention of breaking away as I did a few times during the stage race this week with my good friend and former teammate Anastasia Chulkova [of RusVelo].

"In this race we’ve enjoyed wide roads. It was less dangerous than the racing we’re used to in Europe.” In fact, roads were so wide that the members of the peloton hesitated with regards to which side to choose at 2.5km to go mark as they were chasing with a deficit superior to thirty seconds from the lone leader.

How it unfolded

The fifth edition of the Tour of Chongming Island started in the splendor of the Oriental Sports Center of Shanghai in front of the Aquatic Center that hosted the 2011 swimming world championships. It was a 126.8km route via the Pudong International Airport, the Shanghai Yangtze River tunnel and bridge with a passage under sea level and a peak at 73 meters in the middle of the bridge named after former People’s Republic of China president Jiang Zemin. Several teams had the intention to split the peloton in that part of the course normally exposed to crosswinds, bearing in mind the tactic used by the Specialized-lululemon team one year ago, but it was a sunny and beautiful day at the office with not enough wind to make a difference.

Following a few unfruitful skirmishes, Aude Biannic of the French national team took her chance to go clear off the peloton after 82 kilometres of racing. She stayed away for 22 kilometres and got a maximum lead of 40 seconds.

“I had the feeling that the peloton was playing with me, so I targeted the hot spot sprint at km 100 before gearing up for the final sprint”, the Breton rider commented. “We didn’t have a top sprinter, so we wanted to do well as a team and we did with three riders in the top 20 and the third place in the teams classification.”

At least Biannic’s enterprise inspired Riabchenko, who successfully stayed clear off the fast furious chase led by Orica-AIS and Wiggle Honda. The Australian team had high ambitions for Emma Johansson in the individual World Cup standings. Crossing the line in fourth position, she scored 30 points – less than half of the 75 points awarded to the winner who didn’t have any from the first four legs – and moved up to second place overall, 72 points down on Vos.

Full Results 1 Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Chirio Forno D'Asolo 3:04:17 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:00:12 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 5 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 6 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 7 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 8 Kim De Baat (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 9 Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo 10 Julia Martisova (Rus) Chirio Forno D'Asolo 11 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 12 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda 13 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France National Team 14 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France National Team 15 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 16 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 17 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France National Team 18 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo 19 Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 20 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 21 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 22 Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 23 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 24 Daniela Gass (Ger) Squadra Scappatella 25 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France National Team 26 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 27 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Squadra Scappatella 28 Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo 29 Diao Xiaojuan (HKg) Team Hong Kong China 30 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 31 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 32 Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 33 Lee Minhye (Kor) Korea National Team 34 Meng Zhaojuan (HKg) Team Hong Kong China 35 Kim Seulgi (Kor) Korea National Team 36 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 37 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 38 Yanthi Fuchiyanti (Ina) Indonesia National Team 39 Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo 40 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 41 Leung Bo Yee (HKg) Team Hong Kong China 42 Supuksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand Natonal Team 43 Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:17 44 Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 45 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda 46 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 47 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 48 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO 49 Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand Natonal Team 0:00:18 50 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) BePink 51 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO 52 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana 0:00:21 53 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:00:23 54 Sung Eun Gu (Kor) Orica-AIS 0:00:24 55 Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO 0:00:26 56 Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea National Team 57 Yang Qianyu (HKg) Team Hong Kong China 58 Chanpeng Nontasin (Tha) Thailand Natonal Team 59 Kim Youri (Kor) Korea National Team 0:00:28 60 Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming 61 Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming 62 Fitriani Fitriani (Ina) Indonesia National Team 63 Shi Lina (Chn) China Chongming 64 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Chirio Forno D'Asolo 65 Kamonwan Winyoowijak (Tha) Thailand Natonal Team 66 Monika Kiraly (Hun) Squadra Scappatella 67 Wong Wan Yiu Jamie (HKg) China Chongming 68 Lee Jumi (Kor) Korea National Team 69 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 70 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Argos-Shimano 71 Panwaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand Natonal Team 0:00:36 72 Septianis Ratna Dewi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:00:37 73 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 74 Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Chirio Forno D'Asolo 75 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS 76 Liu Wai Ting (HKg) Team Hong Kong China 0:00:42 77 Melanie Spath (Irl) Team TIBCO 0:00:48 78 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:00:51 79 Jutta Nieminen (Fin) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 0:00:54 80 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France National Team 0:01:02 81 Aude Biannic (Fra) France National Team 82 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:05 83 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda 0:01:29 84 Rachana Azizah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:02:01 85 Chiara Agnelli (Ita) Chirio Forno D'Asolo 0:03:32 86 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:04:02 DNF Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK DNF Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink DNF Daniela Levi (Isr) BePink DNF Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Squadra Scappatella DNF Wahyuti Sri Rahayu (Ina) Indonesia National Team

World Cup standings - Individuals 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 249 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 177 3 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 159 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 156 5 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 76 6 Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Chirio Forno D'Asolo 75 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 58 8 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 56 9 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 45 10 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 42 11 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 38 12 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 36 13 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 35 14 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 35 15 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 30 16 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 28 17 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 27 18 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO 27 19 Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 27 20 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies 27 21 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 25 22 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 24 23 Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO 24 24 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 22 25 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 21 26 Kim De Baat (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 18 27 Amber Neben (USA) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 18 28 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 18 29 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 16 30 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo 15 31 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 14 32 Julia Martisova (Rus) Chirio Forno D'Asolo 11 33 Janneke Busser Kanis (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 10 34 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) GSD Gestion-Kallisto 10 35 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 10 36 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda 9 37 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 9 38 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 9 39 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Team Futurumshop 8 40 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant 8 41 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda 8 42 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 8 43 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies 7 44 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 7 45 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant 7 46 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo 7 47 Edwige Pitel (Fra) France 6 48 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 6 49 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 6 50 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 6 51 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 5 52 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 5 53 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 4 54 Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata 4 55 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 4 56 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 3 57 Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant 3 58 Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 2 59 Lucie Pader (Fra) France 2 60 Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink 1 61 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 1 62 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop 1