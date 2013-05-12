Tour of Chongming Island World Cup: Tetyana Riabchenko solos to victory
Vos continues to lead World Cup
The name of Ukraine’s Tetyana Riabchenko of Chirio Forno d’Asolo popped up for the first time on the international cycling scene after she won the fifth leg of the 2013 World Cup on the island of Chongming in China.
While a bunch sprint finish was highly expected on this flattish terrain, she escaped with 15 kilometers to go and resisted the return of the peloton, led to the line by former world champion Giorgia Bronzini from Wiggle-Honda. However, they were not threat to Marianne Vos who retained the lead in the UCI World Cup without making the trip to the far East.
“I can’t believe I’ve managed to win," said an emotional Riabchenko after the finish.
“I was far from being a favorite and I didn’t think I could beat them but I took my chance and they didn’t catch me. In the last 500 metres, I kept looking behind to make sure that my dream was coming true. I’ve prepared well for this race, in altitude but also on flat roads like here.
"It was my first time in China. It was very hot today and it has made the race hard for everyone. Also during the three-day stage this week, I’ve broken away a few times but it didn’t work out. Luck has been on my side today. It’s hard to realize but it’s an enormous satisfaction.”
Riabchenko was clever enough to realize that she had scored important UCI points for the qualification of Ukrainian riders for the world championship in Florence at the end of September. The 23-year-old from Kiev added: “I’ve also made it due to work. I’m not a sprinter, so I only rode with the intention of breaking away as I did a few times during the stage race this week with my good friend and former teammate Anastasia Chulkova [of RusVelo].
"In this race we’ve enjoyed wide roads. It was less dangerous than the racing we’re used to in Europe.” In fact, roads were so wide that the members of the peloton hesitated with regards to which side to choose at 2.5km to go mark as they were chasing with a deficit superior to thirty seconds from the lone leader.
How it unfolded
The fifth edition of the Tour of Chongming Island started in the splendor of the Oriental Sports Center of Shanghai in front of the Aquatic Center that hosted the 2011 swimming world championships. It was a 126.8km route via the Pudong International Airport, the Shanghai Yangtze River tunnel and bridge with a passage under sea level and a peak at 73 meters in the middle of the bridge named after former People’s Republic of China president Jiang Zemin. Several teams had the intention to split the peloton in that part of the course normally exposed to crosswinds, bearing in mind the tactic used by the Specialized-lululemon team one year ago, but it was a sunny and beautiful day at the office with not enough wind to make a difference.
Following a few unfruitful skirmishes, Aude Biannic of the French national team took her chance to go clear off the peloton after 82 kilometres of racing. She stayed away for 22 kilometres and got a maximum lead of 40 seconds.
“I had the feeling that the peloton was playing with me, so I targeted the hot spot sprint at km 100 before gearing up for the final sprint”, the Breton rider commented. “We didn’t have a top sprinter, so we wanted to do well as a team and we did with three riders in the top 20 and the third place in the teams classification.”
At least Biannic’s enterprise inspired Riabchenko, who successfully stayed clear off the fast furious chase led by Orica-AIS and Wiggle Honda. The Australian team had high ambitions for Emma Johansson in the individual World Cup standings. Crossing the line in fourth position, she scored 30 points – less than half of the 75 points awarded to the winner who didn’t have any from the first four legs – and moved up to second place overall, 72 points down on Vos.
|1
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Chirio Forno D'Asolo
|3:04:17
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:12
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|5
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|6
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|7
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|8
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9
|Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|10
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Chirio Forno D'Asolo
|11
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|13
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France National Team
|14
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France National Team
|15
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|16
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|17
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France National Team
|18
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|19
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|20
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|21
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|22
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|23
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|24
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Squadra Scappatella
|25
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France National Team
|26
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|27
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Squadra Scappatella
|28
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo
|29
|Diao Xiaojuan (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
|30
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|31
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|32
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|33
|Lee Minhye (Kor) Korea National Team
|34
|Meng Zhaojuan (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
|35
|Kim Seulgi (Kor) Korea National Team
|36
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|37
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|38
|Yanthi Fuchiyanti (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|39
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
|40
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|41
|Leung Bo Yee (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
|42
|Supuksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand Natonal Team
|43
|Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:17
|44
|Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|45
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|46
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|47
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|48
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO
|49
|Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand Natonal Team
|0:00:18
|50
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) BePink
|51
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO
|52
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:21
|53
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:23
|54
|Sung Eun Gu (Kor) Orica-AIS
|0:00:24
|55
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:00:26
|56
|Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea National Team
|57
|Yang Qianyu (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
|58
|Chanpeng Nontasin (Tha) Thailand Natonal Team
|59
|Kim Youri (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:00:28
|60
|Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming
|61
|Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming
|62
|Fitriani Fitriani (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|63
|Shi Lina (Chn) China Chongming
|64
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Chirio Forno D'Asolo
|65
|Kamonwan Winyoowijak (Tha) Thailand Natonal Team
|66
|Monika Kiraly (Hun) Squadra Scappatella
|67
|Wong Wan Yiu Jamie (HKg) China Chongming
|68
|Lee Jumi (Kor) Korea National Team
|69
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|70
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Argos-Shimano
|71
|Panwaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand Natonal Team
|0:00:36
|72
|Septianis Ratna Dewi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:00:37
|73
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|74
|Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Chirio Forno D'Asolo
|75
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS
|76
|Liu Wai Ting (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
|0:00:42
|77
|Melanie Spath (Irl) Team TIBCO
|0:00:48
|78
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:00:51
|79
|Jutta Nieminen (Fin) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|0:00:54
|80
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France National Team
|0:01:02
|81
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France National Team
|82
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:05
|83
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:01:29
|84
|Rachana Azizah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:02:01
|85
|Chiara Agnelli (Ita) Chirio Forno D'Asolo
|0:03:32
|86
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:04:02
|DNF
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|DNF
|Giulia Donato (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Daniela Levi (Isr) BePink
|DNF
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Squadra Scappatella
|DNF
|Wahyuti Sri Rahayu (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|249
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|177
|3
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|159
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|156
|5
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|76
|6
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Chirio Forno D'Asolo
|75
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|58
|8
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|56
|9
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|45
|10
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|42
|11
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|38
|12
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|36
|13
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|35
|14
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|35
|15
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|30
|16
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|28
|17
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|27
|18
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO
|27
|19
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|27
|20
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|27
|21
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|25
|22
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|24
|23
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO
|24
|24
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|22
|25
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|21
|26
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|18
|27
|Amber Neben (USA) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|18
|28
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|18
|29
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|16
|30
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|15
|31
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|14
|32
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Chirio Forno D'Asolo
|11
|33
|Janneke Busser Kanis (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|34
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
|10
|35
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|10
|36
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|9
|37
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|9
|38
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|9
|39
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Team Futurumshop
|8
|40
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|8
|41
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|8
|42
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|43
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|7
|44
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|7
|45
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|7
|46
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|7
|47
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) France
|6
|48
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|6
|49
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|6
|50
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|6
|51
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|5
|52
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|5
|53
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|4
|54
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|4
|55
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|4
|56
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|3
|57
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|3
|58
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|2
|59
|Lucie Pader (Fra) France
|2
|60
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink
|1
|61
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|1
|62
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop
|1
|1
|Rabobank Liv/Giant
|329
|pts
|2
|Orica - AIS
|277
|3
|Hitec Products UCK
|210
|4
|Specialized - lululemon
|199
|5
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|104
|6
|Team Argos - Shimano
|91
|7
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|90
|8
|Chirio Forno D'Asolo
|86
|9
|Wiggle Honda
|75
|10
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|70
|11
|Faren - Let's Go Finland Team
|66
|12
|Team TIBCO
|51
|13
|France
|36
|14
|Bepink
|33
|15
|Pasta Zara - Cogeas
|24
|15
|MCipollini Giordana
|24
|17
|RusVelo
|22
|18
|GSD Gestion - Kallisto
|10
|19
|Cyclelive Plus - Zannata
|4
|20
|Vienne Futuroscope
|3
|21
|Team Futurumshop.nl
|1
