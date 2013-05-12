Trending

Image 1 of 37

Tetyana Riabchenko (Forno D'Asolo) wins solo

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 2 of 37

High above the Shanghai traffic, the parcours included a completely shut highway

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 37

On the highway towards the airport

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 37

The peloton uses the width of the highway

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 37

The first breakaway - Eun Hee Kim (Korea) and Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 37

The bunch in the Changjiang Tunnel

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 37

Eun Hee Kim (Korea) and Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong) lead out of the tunnel with just a few seconds lead

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 37

Eun Hee Kim (Korea) and Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong) are about to be caught by the peloton

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 37

Cecilie Johnsen, Emilie Moberg and Thea Thorsen (Hitec Products) lead on the Yangtze River bridge

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 37

Breakaway over, Eun Hee Kim (Korea), asks for a fresh bidon from the team car

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 37

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) and Loes Gunnewijk (Orica - AIS) lead through a small town

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 37

The bunch once more uses the full width of the road

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 37

Solo breakaway, Aude Biannic (France) leads through a corner

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 37

Riders look at each other whilst Biannic is once more extending her lead

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 37

Aude Blannic (France) during her solo break

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 37

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) took second place ahead of Amy Pieters (Argos-Shimano) and Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 37

Tetyana Riabchenko (Forno D'Asolo) celebrates on the podium

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 37

The race rolls out of the Oriental Sports Center road complex

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 37

Orica - AIS are presented to the VIPs and the mass ride participants

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 37

Below each flag is a bike. There was a public, mass participation ride after the World Cup start

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 37

Tetyana Riabchenko and her Forno D'Asolo teammates on the podium

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 37

The Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai hosted the start

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 37

Tetyana Riabchenko (Forno D'Asolo) wins solo

(Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 24 of 37

The sprint for second

(Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 25 of 37

Orica GreenEDGE set the pace

(Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 26 of 37

A break attempts to slip clear

(Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 27 of 37

Tour of Chongming Island World Cup

(Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 28 of 37

The start of the Tour of Chongming Island World Cup

(Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 29 of 37

Tour of Chongming Island World Cup

(Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 30 of 37

The women's peloton at the Tour of Chongming Island World Cup

(Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 31 of 37

The French team on the podium

(Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 32 of 37

The Argos Shimano team on the podium

(Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 33 of 37

Tetyana Riabchenko (Forno D'Asolo) with her teammates

(Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 34 of 37

Tour of Chongming Island World Cup

(Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 35 of 37

Tour of Chongming Island World Cup

(Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 36 of 37

The sprint for second

(Image credit: 2013 Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 37 of 37

Tetyana Riabchenko (Forno D'Asolo) wins solo

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

The name of Ukraine’s Tetyana Riabchenko of Chirio Forno d’Asolo popped up for the first time on the international cycling scene after she  won the fifth leg of the 2013 World Cup on the island of Chongming in China.

While a bunch sprint finish was highly expected on this flattish terrain, she escaped with 15 kilometers to go and resisted the return of the peloton, led to the line by former world champion Giorgia Bronzini from Wiggle-Honda. However, they were not threat to Marianne Vos who retained the lead in the UCI World Cup without making the trip to the far East.

“I can’t believe I’ve managed to win," said an emotional Riabchenko after the finish. 

“I was far from being a favorite and I didn’t think I could beat them but I took my chance and they didn’t catch me. In the last 500 metres, I kept looking behind to make sure that my dream was coming true. I’ve prepared well for this race, in altitude but also on flat roads like here.

"It was my first time in China. It was very hot today and it has made the race hard for everyone. Also during the three-day stage this week, I’ve broken away a few times but it didn’t work out. Luck has been on my side today. It’s hard to realize but it’s an enormous satisfaction.”

Riabchenko was clever enough to realize that she had scored important UCI points for the qualification of Ukrainian riders for the world championship in Florence at the end of September. The 23-year-old from Kiev added: “I’ve also made it due to work. I’m not a sprinter, so I only rode with the intention of breaking away as I did a few times during the stage race this week with my good friend and former teammate Anastasia Chulkova [of RusVelo].

"In this race we’ve enjoyed wide roads. It was less dangerous than the racing we’re used to in Europe.” In fact, roads were so wide that the members of the peloton hesitated with regards to which side to choose at 2.5km to go mark as they were chasing with a deficit superior to thirty seconds from the lone leader.

How it unfolded

The fifth edition of the Tour of Chongming Island started in the splendor of the Oriental Sports Center of Shanghai in front of the Aquatic Center that hosted the 2011 swimming world championships. It was a 126.8km route via the Pudong International Airport, the Shanghai Yangtze River tunnel and bridge with a passage under sea level and a peak at 73 meters in the middle of the bridge named after former People’s Republic of China president Jiang Zemin. Several teams had the intention to split the peloton in that part of the course normally exposed to crosswinds, bearing in mind the tactic used by the Specialized-lululemon team one year ago, but it was a sunny and beautiful day at the office with not enough wind to make a difference.

Following a few unfruitful skirmishes, Aude Biannic of the French national team took her chance to go clear off the peloton after 82 kilometres of racing. She stayed away for 22 kilometres and got a maximum lead of 40 seconds.

“I had the feeling that the peloton was playing with me, so I targeted the hot spot sprint at km 100 before gearing up for the final sprint”, the Breton rider commented. “We didn’t have a top sprinter, so we wanted to do well as a team and we did with three riders in the top 20 and the third place in the teams classification.”

At least Biannic’s enterprise inspired Riabchenko, who successfully stayed clear off the fast furious chase led by Orica-AIS and Wiggle Honda. The Australian team had high ambitions for Emma Johansson in the individual World Cup standings. Crossing the line in fourth position, she scored 30 points – less than half of the 75 points awarded to the winner who didn’t have any from the first four legs – and moved up to second place overall, 72 points down on Vos.

Full Results
1Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Chirio Forno D'Asolo3:04:17
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:00:12
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
5Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
6Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
7Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
8Kim De Baat (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
9Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
10Julia Martisova (Rus) Chirio Forno D'Asolo
11Janneke Kanis (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
12Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
13Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France National Team
14Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France National Team
15Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
16Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
17Roxane Fournier (Fra) France National Team
18Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
19Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
20Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
21Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
22Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
23Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
24Daniela Gass (Ger) Squadra Scappatella
25Fanny Riberot (Fra) France National Team
26Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
27Christina Perchtold (Aut) Squadra Scappatella
28Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo
29Diao Xiaojuan (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
30Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
31Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
32Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
33Lee Minhye (Kor) Korea National Team
34Meng Zhaojuan (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
35Kim Seulgi (Kor) Korea National Team
36Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
37Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
38Yanthi Fuchiyanti (Ina) Indonesia National Team
39Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
40Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
41Leung Bo Yee (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
42Supuksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand Natonal Team
43Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) RusVelo0:00:17
44Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
45Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
46Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
47Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
48Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO
49Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand Natonal Team0:00:18
50Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) BePink
51Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO
52Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana0:00:21
53Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:00:23
54Sung Eun Gu (Kor) Orica-AIS0:00:24
55Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:26
56Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea National Team
57Yang Qianyu (HKg) Team Hong Kong China
58Chanpeng Nontasin (Tha) Thailand Natonal Team
59Kim Youri (Kor) Korea National Team0:00:28
60Meng Lang (Chn) China Chongming
61Huang Dongyan (Chn) China Chongming
62Fitriani Fitriani (Ina) Indonesia National Team
63Shi Lina (Chn) China Chongming
64Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Chirio Forno D'Asolo
65Kamonwan Winyoowijak (Tha) Thailand Natonal Team
66Monika Kiraly (Hun) Squadra Scappatella
67Wong Wan Yiu Jamie (HKg) China Chongming
68Lee Jumi (Kor) Korea National Team
69Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
70Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Argos-Shimano
71Panwaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand Natonal Team0:00:36
72Septianis Ratna Dewi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:00:37
73Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
74Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Chirio Forno D'Asolo
75Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS
76Liu Wai Ting (HKg) Team Hong Kong China0:00:42
77Melanie Spath (Irl) Team TIBCO0:00:48
78Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:00:51
79Jutta Nieminen (Fin) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team0:00:54
80Audrey Cordon (Fra) France National Team0:01:02
81Aude Biannic (Fra) France National Team
82Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:05
83Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:01:29
84Rachana Azizah (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:02:01
85Chiara Agnelli (Ita) Chirio Forno D'Asolo0:03:32
86Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:04:02
DNFTone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
DNFGiulia Donato (Ita) BePink
DNFDaniela Levi (Isr) BePink
DNFSarah Rijkes (Aut) Squadra Scappatella
DNFWahyuti Sri Rahayu (Ina) Indonesia National Team

World Cup standings - Individuals
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant249pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS177
3Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon159
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK156
5Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team76
6Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Chirio Forno D'Asolo75
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda58
8Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant56
9Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team45
10Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS42
11Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano38
12Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK36
13Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano35
14Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies35
15Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS30
16Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS28
17Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team27
18Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO27
19Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team27
20Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies27
21Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink25
22Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana24
23Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO24
24Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon22
25Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team21
26Kim De Baat (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team18
27Amber Neben (USA) Pasta Zara-Cogeas18
28Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK18
29Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France16
30Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo15
31Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team14
32Julia Martisova (Rus) Chirio Forno D'Asolo11
33Janneke Busser Kanis (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano10
34Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) GSD Gestion-Kallisto10
35Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team10
36Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda9
37Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon9
38Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon9
39Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Team Futurumshop8
40Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant8
41Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda8
42Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano8
43Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies7
44Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink7
45Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant7
46Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo7
47Edwige Pitel (Fra) France6
48Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team6
49Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant6
50Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas6
51Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team5
52Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team5
53Roxane Fournier (Fra) France4
54Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata4
55Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team4
56Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope3
57Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant3
58Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team2
59Lucie Pader (Fra) France2
60Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink1
61Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies1
62Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop1

World Cup standings - Teams
1Rabobank Liv/Giant329pts
2Orica - AIS277
3Hitec Products UCK210
4Specialized - lululemon199
5Boels Dolmans Cycling Team104
6Team Argos - Shimano91
7Sengers Ladies Cycling Team90
8Chirio Forno D'Asolo86
9Wiggle Honda75
10Lotto Belisol Ladies70
11Faren - Let's Go Finland Team66
12Team TIBCO51
13France36
14Bepink33
15Pasta Zara - Cogeas24
15MCipollini Giordana24
17RusVelo22
18GSD Gestion - Kallisto10
19Cyclelive Plus - Zannata4
20Vienne Futuroscope3
21Team Futurumshop.nl1

