Tour of Britain: König king of Caerphilly

Tiernan-Locke takes race lead from breakaway

Image 1 of 19

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura) claimed the race lead in the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 19

The peloton climbs the Brecon Beacons

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 19

Riders greet the fans at the start of stage 6

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 19

The Node 4-Giordana team

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 19

Leopold Koenig (NetApp) wins stage 6 of the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 19

Leopold König (NetApp) in the press conference

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 19

Leigh Howard lost his gold race leader's jersey in the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 19

Kristian House leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 19

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura) gets ready for the gold jersey

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 19

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura) in gold at the Tour of Britain press conference

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 19

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura) took over the race lead in the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 12 of 19

Ivan Basso and the Garmin team at the start

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 13 of 19

Leigh Howard and Mark Cavendish stay up front

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 14 of 19

Mark Cavendish and his Sky teammates roll in well behind the stage winner

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 15 of 19

The peloton in the hills on stage 6

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 16 of 19

Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthCare) kept the points jersey

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 17 of 19

Bradley Wiggins fans were disappointed that he abandoned the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 18 of 19

The jerseys at the start of stage 6 in Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 19 of 19

Leopold Koenig (NetApp) wins stage 6 of the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Leopold Koenig (Team NetApp) won the Tour of Britain's queen stage in Caerphilly while his breakaway companion and stage runner-up Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing) moved into the overall lead after a spirited ride on the taxing, 8km finishing circuit. Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) led a select 11-man chase group 19 seconds later for third place after the peloton detonated in the finale.

Getting the lead in the overall was particularly satisfying for the 27-year-old British rider for two reasons: firstly because he was selected on the same day to ride for Great Britain in the forthcoming world championships and secondly because he will be wearing the gold leaders jersey as the tomorrow's stage goes through his home county of Devon.

After the stage the rider known affectionately in the peloton as JTL said, "It did go as planned. I'd played it through in my mind, over and over last night and through the stage. Doesn't mean it was easy, we had to really fight to be up the front and there were some dangerous parts on the stage with some cross-winds but it did go as planned and it was a relief to finish it off."

Overnight leader Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) finished 33 seconds off the pace in 16th place, dropping the Australian from first to second overall. The 8km finishing circuit featured the short but steep category one rated Caerphilly Mountain, which had to be climbed twice, and which spelled the end for the day's early six-man break which included Marcin Bialoblocki (Node 4-Giordana), Dan Craven (IG-Sigma Sport), Kristian House (Rapha Condor), Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post-Sean Kelly), Graham Briggs (Raleigh-GAC) and Magnus Backstedt (UK Youth Cycling). At one point the six leaders enjoyed nearly a seven-minute advantage, but their lead had dropped well inside one minute at the beginning of the first circuit.

The peloton disintegrated on the first ascent of Caerphilly Mountain as Tiernan-Locke jumped away from the field, rode through the break and crested the climb first. Of the six riders in the escape group only Briggs was able to hold Tiernan-Locke's wheel.

The Raleigh-GAC rider, however, couldn't keep pace for long and was replaced at the head of affairs by König who bridged from the field. The duo would hold off the chase group on the final circuit with König winning the stage and Tiernan-Locke earning the leader's gold jersey for their efforts.

Koenig, from Czech Republic, who finished fifth overall in last year's Tour of Britain was clearly pleased with his victory as he answered questions in the press conference, coming as it did towards the end of a difficult year due to injury and said, "I set out for a stage win target. I knew before that I only had to follow Jon (Tiernan-Locke) because he's strong and it's his home race and he was pretty motivated so I just did it."

The 24-year-old NetApp rider continued, "The first climb I actually missed him because he was so strong and I couldn't follow him so after the first climb there was a group of about 10 riders. I attacked from the group and came to join them. Then we worked together until the last climb and then he was really strong and I just kept the wheel and after the climb I just made one or two pulls because I told him I am not here for the GC, I lost already in the first stage and I definitely wanted to win so that was all."

Tiernan-Locke might have narrowly missed out on the stage six win but he is now a strong favourite for tomorrow's penultimate and decisive stage so the Endura rider must be wondering if he can become the first British winner in the nine-year history of the Tour of Britain. "There's only two chances, in my mind, in this race to gain time on GC and tomorrow is certainly one of them but you can't waste one today so today was the first day and I thought I've got another one tomorrow depending how today went."

 

Full Results
1Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp4:38:02
2Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:02
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:00:19
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
5Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
6Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
7Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
8Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
9Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
10Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
11Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
12David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
13Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
14Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:29
15Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
16Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
17David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
18Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
19Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:35
20Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:01:10
21Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana0:01:21
23Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:30
24Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
25Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
26Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
27Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
28Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
29Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
30Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
31Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
32Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
33David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
34Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
35Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
36Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
37Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:01:57
38Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
39Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
40Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:03
41Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:18
43Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
44Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
45Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling0:03:38
46Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport0:04:46
47Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
48Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale0:05:18
49Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
50Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
51Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
52George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
53Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
54Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
55Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
56Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
57Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain
58Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
59Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
60Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
61Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
62Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
63Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
64Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
65Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:05:33
66Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport0:06:08
67Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:07:38
68Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:07:56
70Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:32
71Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
72Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
73Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
74Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
75Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
76Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
77Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
78Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:14:42
79Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
80Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
81Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
82Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
83Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
84Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
85Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling0:22:20
86Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
DNFZak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
DNFSam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNSBradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNSKai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNSPaolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale

Points
1Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp15pts
2Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing14
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp13
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale12
5Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling11
6Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing10
7Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
8Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain8
9Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp7
10Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC6
11Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
12David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
13Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain3
14Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale2
15Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Cwm Owen (Cat. 1) 91.5km
1Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor10pts
2Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling9
3Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly8
4Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport7
5Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana6
6Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC5
7Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing4
8Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team3
9Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling2
10Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing1

Mountain 2 - Brecon Beacons (Cat. 1) 124.7km
1Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor10pts
2Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling9
3Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly8
4Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana7
5Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport6
6Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC5
7Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team4
8Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling3
9Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing2
10Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp1

Mountain 3 - Caerphilly Mountain (Cat. 1) 177.3km
1Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing10pts
2Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC9
3Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp8
4Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain7
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale6
6Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling5
7Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp4
8Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team3
9David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
10Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Mountain 4 - Caerphilly Mountain (Cat. 1) 184.6km
1Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing10pts
2Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp9
3Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain8
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale7
5Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp6
6Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing5
7Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
8Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale3
9Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC2
10Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp1

Sprint 1 - Kerry, 25.2km
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana5pts
2Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC3
3Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling2
4Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor1

Sprint 2 - Llandrindod Wells, 71.9km
1Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC5pts
2Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana3
3Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling2
4Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport1

Sprint 3 - Mountain Ash, 154.2km
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana5pts
2Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling3
3Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
4Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport1

Rouleur Combativity Award
1Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC

Teams
1Team NetApp13:55:55
2Saur - Sojasun0:00:35
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:06
4Raleigh - GAC0:01:10
5Node 4 - Giordana0:01:35
6An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:41
7Rapha Condor0:03:08
8Garmin - Sharp0:03:45
9Endura Racing0:03:50
10Great Britain0:04:07
11Liquigas - Cannondale0:04:17
12Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:21
13UK Youth Cycling0:04:49
14IG - Sigma Sport0:06:24
15Sky Procycling0:08:32
16Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:02
17Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:18:44

General classification after stage 6
1Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing25:16:57
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:13
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:00:18
4Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:23
6Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
7Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:01:34
8Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:02:01
9David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:16
11David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:04:35
12Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp0:05:00
13Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:05:04
14Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:15
15Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
16Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:23
17Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:27
18Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:37
19Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:45
20Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling0:07:53
21Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
22Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:08:03
23Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:08:13
24Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling0:10:13
25Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor0:11:30
26Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing0:11:31
27Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:12:29
28Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC0:12:58
29Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:13:02
30Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport0:13:04
31Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana0:13:05
32Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:13:34
33Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:15:06
34Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor0:15:18
35Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:15:54
36Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:15:59
37Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:16:45
38Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale0:17:06
39Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:17:18
40Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:17:41
41Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport0:18:21
42Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:18:33
43Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana0:18:52
44David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
45Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
46Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:36
47Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:19:39
48Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:20:08
49Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:22
50Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:20:47
51Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:22:20
52Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing0:22:53
53Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling0:22:58
54Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:24:03
55Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:24:49
56Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:25:55
57Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:27:45
58Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain0:28:07
59Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:28:37
60Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:29:02
61Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor0:29:43
62Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:30:35
63Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:31:20
64Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:32:12
65Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling0:32:20
66Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing0:32:50
67Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor0:33:15
68Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:33:19
69Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:33:58
70Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport0:35:22
71Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:36:04
72Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:37:15
73Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor0:39:50
74Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling0:40:56
75Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain0:41:36
76Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:42:59
77Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:43:06
78Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain0:43:22
79Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:43:52
80Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor0:44:58
81George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain0:45:00
82Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:46:08
83Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:49:45
84Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:57:44
85Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:58:23
86Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana1:00:19

Points classification
1Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team62pts
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team53
3Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling50
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling44
5Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing44
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp41
7Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp32
8Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing30
9Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp26
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale25
11Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp23
12Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun23
13Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp18
14Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team16
15Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team15
16Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team13
17Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport13
18Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing10
19Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
20Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling9
21Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team9
22Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp8
23Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
24Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain8
25Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing8
26Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain8
27Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling7
28Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling7
29Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling7
30Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor6
31Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC6
32Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
33Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana5
34Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC5
35David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
36Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
37David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana3
38Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale2
39Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC2
40Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale2
41Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor1
42Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport1

Mountains classification
1Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor86pts
2Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi44
3Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana32
4Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor32
5Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC31
6Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC31
7Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing30
8Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team28
9Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp24
10Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport23
11Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly23
12Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC19
13Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport19
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale18
15Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling18
16Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale18
17Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly16
18Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly16
19Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain15
20Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team15
21Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp14
22Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana13
23Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing11
24Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
25Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun9
26Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale8
27Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp7
28Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling7
29Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp6
30David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
31Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling6
32Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
33Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling5
34Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
35Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC4
36Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
37Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
38Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team3
39Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana3
40Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling3
41Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
42Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1
43Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing1
44Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC1
45Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
46Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
47Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing1
48Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp1
49Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor1

Sprint classification
1Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana29pts
2Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana13
3Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana13
4Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
5Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor11
6Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp8
7Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling8
8Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC8
9Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling8
10Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC8
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale7
12Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
13Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale7
14Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling7
15Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly7
16Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport6
17Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team5
18Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly5
19Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team5
20Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor4
21Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport4
22Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
23David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
24Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing2
25Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team2
26Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
27Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
28Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling1
29Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling

Teams classification
1Saur - Sojasun75:57:13
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
3Garmin - Sharp0:05:40
4Endura Racing0:06:56
5Team NetApp0:07:04
6Liquigas - Cannondale0:14:46
7An Post - Sean Kelly0:20:20
8Sky Procycling0:21:59
9UK Youth Cycling0:23:02
10Node 4 - Giordana0:23:17
11Euskaltel - Euskadi0:23:22
12Raleigh - GAC0:31:15
13IG - Sigma Sport0:35:10
14Rapha Condor0:35:18
15Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:51:01
16Great Britain0:57:38
17Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team1:05:23

 

