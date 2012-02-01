Image 1 of 19 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura) claimed the race lead in the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 19 The peloton climbs the Brecon Beacons (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 19 Riders greet the fans at the start of stage 6 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 19 The Node 4-Giordana team (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 19 Leopold Koenig (NetApp) wins stage 6 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 19 Leopold König (NetApp) in the press conference (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 19 Leigh Howard lost his gold race leader's jersey in the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 19 Kristian House leads the breakaway (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 19 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura) gets ready for the gold jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 19 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura) in gold at the Tour of Britain press conference (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 19 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura) took over the race lead in the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 12 of 19 Ivan Basso and the Garmin team at the start (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 13 of 19 Leigh Howard and Mark Cavendish stay up front (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 14 of 19 Mark Cavendish and his Sky teammates roll in well behind the stage winner (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 15 of 19 The peloton in the hills on stage 6 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 16 of 19 Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthCare) kept the points jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 17 of 19 Bradley Wiggins fans were disappointed that he abandoned the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 18 of 19 The jerseys at the start of stage 6 in Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 19 of 19 Leopold Koenig (NetApp) wins stage 6 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Leopold Koenig (Team NetApp) won the Tour of Britain's queen stage in Caerphilly while his breakaway companion and stage runner-up Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing) moved into the overall lead after a spirited ride on the taxing, 8km finishing circuit. Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) led a select 11-man chase group 19 seconds later for third place after the peloton detonated in the finale.

Getting the lead in the overall was particularly satisfying for the 27-year-old British rider for two reasons: firstly because he was selected on the same day to ride for Great Britain in the forthcoming world championships and secondly because he will be wearing the gold leaders jersey as the tomorrow's stage goes through his home county of Devon.

After the stage the rider known affectionately in the peloton as JTL said, "It did go as planned. I'd played it through in my mind, over and over last night and through the stage. Doesn't mean it was easy, we had to really fight to be up the front and there were some dangerous parts on the stage with some cross-winds but it did go as planned and it was a relief to finish it off."

Overnight leader Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) finished 33 seconds off the pace in 16th place, dropping the Australian from first to second overall. The 8km finishing circuit featured the short but steep category one rated Caerphilly Mountain, which had to be climbed twice, and which spelled the end for the day's early six-man break which included Marcin Bialoblocki (Node 4-Giordana), Dan Craven (IG-Sigma Sport), Kristian House (Rapha Condor), Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post-Sean Kelly), Graham Briggs (Raleigh-GAC) and Magnus Backstedt (UK Youth Cycling). At one point the six leaders enjoyed nearly a seven-minute advantage, but their lead had dropped well inside one minute at the beginning of the first circuit.

The peloton disintegrated on the first ascent of Caerphilly Mountain as Tiernan-Locke jumped away from the field, rode through the break and crested the climb first. Of the six riders in the escape group only Briggs was able to hold Tiernan-Locke's wheel.

The Raleigh-GAC rider, however, couldn't keep pace for long and was replaced at the head of affairs by König who bridged from the field. The duo would hold off the chase group on the final circuit with König winning the stage and Tiernan-Locke earning the leader's gold jersey for their efforts.

Koenig, from Czech Republic, who finished fifth overall in last year's Tour of Britain was clearly pleased with his victory as he answered questions in the press conference, coming as it did towards the end of a difficult year due to injury and said, "I set out for a stage win target. I knew before that I only had to follow Jon (Tiernan-Locke) because he's strong and it's his home race and he was pretty motivated so I just did it."

The 24-year-old NetApp rider continued, "The first climb I actually missed him because he was so strong and I couldn't follow him so after the first climb there was a group of about 10 riders. I attacked from the group and came to join them. Then we worked together until the last climb and then he was really strong and I just kept the wheel and after the climb I just made one or two pulls because I told him I am not here for the GC, I lost already in the first stage and I definitely wanted to win so that was all."

Tiernan-Locke might have narrowly missed out on the stage six win but he is now a strong favourite for tomorrow's penultimate and decisive stage so the Endura rider must be wondering if he can become the first British winner in the nine-year history of the Tour of Britain. "There's only two chances, in my mind, in this race to gain time on GC and tomorrow is certainly one of them but you can't waste one today so today was the first day and I thought I've got another one tomorrow depending how today went."

Full Results 1 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 4:38:02 2 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 0:00:02 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:19 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 5 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 7 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 9 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 10 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 11 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 14 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:00:29 15 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 16 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 17 David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 18 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:35 20 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:01:10 21 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 0:01:21 23 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:30 24 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 25 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 26 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 27 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 28 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor 29 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 30 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 31 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 32 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 33 David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 34 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 35 Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana 36 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport 37 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:57 38 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 39 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 40 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:03 41 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 42 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:18 43 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 44 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 45 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 0:03:38 46 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 0:04:46 47 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 48 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:05:18 49 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 50 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 51 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 52 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 53 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 54 Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 55 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 56 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 57 Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain 58 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 59 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 60 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 61 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 62 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 63 Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 64 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 65 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:05:33 66 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 0:06:08 67 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:07:38 68 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:07:56 70 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:32 71 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 72 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 73 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 74 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 75 Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 76 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 77 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 78 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:14:42 79 Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing 80 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 81 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 82 Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana 83 Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 84 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 85 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 0:22:20 86 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling DNF Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing DNF Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly DNS Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling DNS Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNS Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale

Points 1 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 15 pts 2 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 14 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 13 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 12 5 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 6 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 10 7 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 8 9 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 7 10 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 6 11 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 12 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 13 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 3 14 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 2 15 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Cwm Owen (Cat. 1) 91.5km 1 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 10 pts 2 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 9 3 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 8 4 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 7 5 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 6 6 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 5 7 Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing 4 8 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 9 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 10 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 1

Mountain 2 - Brecon Beacons (Cat. 1) 124.7km 1 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 10 pts 2 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 9 3 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 8 4 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 7 5 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 6 6 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 5 7 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 8 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 3 9 Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing 2 10 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1

Mountain 3 - Caerphilly Mountain (Cat. 1) 177.3km 1 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 10 pts 2 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 9 3 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 8 4 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 7 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 6 6 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 7 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 4 8 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 9 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 10 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Mountain 4 - Caerphilly Mountain (Cat. 1) 184.6km 1 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 10 pts 2 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 9 3 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 8 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 7 5 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 6 6 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 5 7 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 8 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 3 9 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 2 10 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 1

Sprint 1 - Kerry, 25.2km 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 5 pts 2 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 3 3 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 2 4 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 1

Sprint 2 - Llandrindod Wells, 71.9km 1 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 5 pts 2 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 3 3 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 2 4 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 1

Sprint 3 - Mountain Ash, 154.2km 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 5 pts 2 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 3 3 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 4 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 1

Rouleur Combativity Award 1 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC

Teams 1 Team NetApp 13:55:55 2 Saur - Sojasun 0:00:35 3 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:06 4 Raleigh - GAC 0:01:10 5 Node 4 - Giordana 0:01:35 6 An Post - Sean Kelly 0:02:41 7 Rapha Condor 0:03:08 8 Garmin - Sharp 0:03:45 9 Endura Racing 0:03:50 10 Great Britain 0:04:07 11 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:04:17 12 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:21 13 UK Youth Cycling 0:04:49 14 IG - Sigma Sport 0:06:24 15 Sky Procycling 0:08:32 16 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:02 17 Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:18:44

General classification after stage 6 1 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 25:16:57 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:13 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:18 4 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:00:23 6 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 7 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:01:34 8 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:02:01 9 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:16 11 David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:04:35 12 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:05:00 13 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 0:05:04 14 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:15 15 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 16 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:23 17 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:27 18 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:37 19 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:45 20 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 0:07:53 21 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 22 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:08:03 23 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:08:13 24 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 0:10:13 25 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 0:11:30 26 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 0:11:31 27 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:12:29 28 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 0:12:58 29 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:13:02 30 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport 0:13:04 31 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 0:13:05 32 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:13:34 33 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:15:06 34 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 0:15:18 35 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:15:54 36 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:15:59 37 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:16:45 38 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:17:06 39 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:17:18 40 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:17:41 41 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 0:18:21 42 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:18:33 43 Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana 0:18:52 44 David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 45 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 46 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:36 47 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:19:39 48 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:20:08 49 Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:20:22 50 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:20:47 51 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:22:20 52 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 0:22:53 53 Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 0:22:58 54 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:24:03 55 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:24:49 56 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:25:55 57 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:27:45 58 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 0:28:07 59 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:28:37 60 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:29:02 61 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:29:43 62 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 0:30:35 63 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:31:20 64 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:32:12 65 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 0:32:20 66 Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing 0:32:50 67 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:33:15 68 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:33:19 69 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:33:58 70 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 0:35:22 71 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:36:04 72 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:37:15 73 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor 0:39:50 74 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 0:40:56 75 Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain 0:41:36 76 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:42:59 77 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:43:06 78 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 0:43:22 79 Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:43:52 80 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:44:58 81 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 0:45:00 82 Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:46:08 83 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:49:45 84 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:57:44 85 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:58:23 86 Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana 1:00:19

Points classification 1 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 62 pts 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 53 3 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 50 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 44 5 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 44 6 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 41 7 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 32 8 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 30 9 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 26 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 25 11 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 23 12 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 23 13 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 18 14 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 15 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 16 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 13 17 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 13 18 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 10 19 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 20 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 9 21 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 22 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 8 23 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 24 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 8 25 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 8 26 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 8 27 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 7 28 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 7 29 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 7 30 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 6 31 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 6 32 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 33 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 5 34 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 5 35 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 36 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 37 David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 3 38 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 2 39 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 2 40 Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 2 41 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 1 42 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 1

Mountains classification 1 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 86 pts 2 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 44 3 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 32 4 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 32 5 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 31 6 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 31 7 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 30 8 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 28 9 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 24 10 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 23 11 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 23 12 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 19 13 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 19 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 18 15 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 18 16 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale 18 17 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 16 18 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 16 19 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 15 20 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 21 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 14 22 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 13 23 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 11 24 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 25 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 26 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 8 27 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 7 28 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 7 29 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 6 30 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 31 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 6 32 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 33 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 34 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 35 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 4 36 Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 37 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 38 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 39 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 3 40 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 41 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 42 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1 43 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 1 44 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 1 45 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 46 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 47 Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing 1 48 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 1 49 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 1

Sprint classification 1 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 29 pts 2 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 13 3 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 13 4 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 5 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 11 6 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 8 7 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 8 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 8 9 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 8 10 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 8 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 7 12 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 13 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale 7 14 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 7 15 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 7 16 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 6 17 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 18 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 19 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 20 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 4 21 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 4 22 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 23 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 24 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 2 25 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 26 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 27 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 28 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 1 29 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling