Tour of Britain: König king of Caerphilly
Tiernan-Locke takes race lead from breakaway
Leopold Koenig (Team NetApp) won the Tour of Britain's queen stage in Caerphilly while his breakaway companion and stage runner-up Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing) moved into the overall lead after a spirited ride on the taxing, 8km finishing circuit. Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) led a select 11-man chase group 19 seconds later for third place after the peloton detonated in the finale.
Getting the lead in the overall was particularly satisfying for the 27-year-old British rider for two reasons: firstly because he was selected on the same day to ride for Great Britain in the forthcoming world championships and secondly because he will be wearing the gold leaders jersey as the tomorrow's stage goes through his home county of Devon.
After the stage the rider known affectionately in the peloton as JTL said, "It did go as planned. I'd played it through in my mind, over and over last night and through the stage. Doesn't mean it was easy, we had to really fight to be up the front and there were some dangerous parts on the stage with some cross-winds but it did go as planned and it was a relief to finish it off."
Overnight leader Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) finished 33 seconds off the pace in 16th place, dropping the Australian from first to second overall. The 8km finishing circuit featured the short but steep category one rated Caerphilly Mountain, which had to be climbed twice, and which spelled the end for the day's early six-man break which included Marcin Bialoblocki (Node 4-Giordana), Dan Craven (IG-Sigma Sport), Kristian House (Rapha Condor), Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post-Sean Kelly), Graham Briggs (Raleigh-GAC) and Magnus Backstedt (UK Youth Cycling). At one point the six leaders enjoyed nearly a seven-minute advantage, but their lead had dropped well inside one minute at the beginning of the first circuit.
The peloton disintegrated on the first ascent of Caerphilly Mountain as Tiernan-Locke jumped away from the field, rode through the break and crested the climb first. Of the six riders in the escape group only Briggs was able to hold Tiernan-Locke's wheel.
The Raleigh-GAC rider, however, couldn't keep pace for long and was replaced at the head of affairs by König who bridged from the field. The duo would hold off the chase group on the final circuit with König winning the stage and Tiernan-Locke earning the leader's gold jersey for their efforts.
Koenig, from Czech Republic, who finished fifth overall in last year's Tour of Britain was clearly pleased with his victory as he answered questions in the press conference, coming as it did towards the end of a difficult year due to injury and said, "I set out for a stage win target. I knew before that I only had to follow Jon (Tiernan-Locke) because he's strong and it's his home race and he was pretty motivated so I just did it."
The 24-year-old NetApp rider continued, "The first climb I actually missed him because he was so strong and I couldn't follow him so after the first climb there was a group of about 10 riders. I attacked from the group and came to join them. Then we worked together until the last climb and then he was really strong and I just kept the wheel and after the climb I just made one or two pulls because I told him I am not here for the GC, I lost already in the first stage and I definitely wanted to win so that was all."
Tiernan-Locke might have narrowly missed out on the stage six win but he is now a strong favourite for tomorrow's penultimate and decisive stage so the Endura rider must be wondering if he can become the first British winner in the nine-year history of the Tour of Britain. "There's only two chances, in my mind, in this race to gain time on GC and tomorrow is certainly one of them but you can't waste one today so today was the first day and I thought I've got another one tomorrow depending how today went."
|1
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|4:38:02
|2
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:00:02
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:19
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|5
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|7
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|10
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|11
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|14
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:29
|15
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|16
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|17
|David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|18
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:35
|20
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:01:10
|21
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:01:21
|23
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:30
|24
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|25
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|26
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|27
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|28
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
|29
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|30
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|31
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|32
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|33
|David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|34
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|35
|Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|36
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
|37
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:57
|38
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|39
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|40
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|41
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:18
|43
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|44
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|45
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|0:03:38
|46
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:04:46
|47
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|48
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:05:18
|49
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|50
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|51
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|52
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|53
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|54
|Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|55
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|56
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|57
|Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|58
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|59
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|60
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|61
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|62
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|64
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|65
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:05:33
|66
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:06:08
|67
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:07:38
|68
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:07:56
|70
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:32
|71
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|72
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|73
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|74
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|75
|Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|76
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|77
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|78
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:14:42
|79
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|80
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|81
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|82
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|83
|Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|84
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|85
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|0:22:20
|86
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|DNF
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNS
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNS
|Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|1
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|15
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|14
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|12
|5
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|6
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|10
|7
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|9
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|7
|10
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|6
|11
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|12
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|13
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|14
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|2
|15
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|10
|pts
|2
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|9
|3
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8
|4
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|7
|5
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|6
|6
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|5
|7
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|4
|8
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|10
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|10
|pts
|2
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|9
|3
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8
|4
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|7
|5
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|6
|6
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|5
|7
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|3
|9
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|2
|10
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|1
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|10
|pts
|2
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|9
|3
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|8
|4
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|6
|6
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|7
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|4
|8
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|10
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|10
|pts
|2
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|9
|3
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|7
|5
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|6
|6
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|5
|7
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|8
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|3
|9
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|2
|10
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|5
|pts
|2
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|3
|3
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|2
|4
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|1
|1
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|5
|pts
|2
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|3
|3
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|2
|4
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|1
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|5
|pts
|2
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|3
|3
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|4
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|1
|1
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|1
|Team NetApp
|13:55:55
|2
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:35
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|4
|Raleigh - GAC
|0:01:10
|5
|Node 4 - Giordana
|0:01:35
|6
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:41
|7
|Rapha Condor
|0:03:08
|8
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:45
|9
|Endura Racing
|0:03:50
|10
|Great Britain
|0:04:07
|11
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:04:17
|12
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:21
|13
|UK Youth Cycling
|0:04:49
|14
|IG - Sigma Sport
|0:06:24
|15
|Sky Procycling
|0:08:32
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:02
|17
|Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:18:44
|1
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|25:16:57
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:18
|4
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:23
|6
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|7
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:01:34
|8
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:02:01
|9
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:16
|11
|David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:04:35
|12
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:05:00
|13
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|0:05:04
|14
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:15
|15
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|16
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|17
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:27
|18
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:37
|19
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:45
|20
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|0:07:53
|21
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|22
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:08:03
|23
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:08:13
|24
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|0:10:13
|25
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|0:11:30
|26
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:11:31
|27
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:12:29
|28
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|0:12:58
|29
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:13:02
|30
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:13:04
|31
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:13:05
|32
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:13:34
|33
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:15:06
|34
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|0:15:18
|35
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:15:54
|36
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:15:59
|37
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:16:45
|38
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:17:06
|39
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:18
|40
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:17:41
|41
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:18:21
|42
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:18:33
|43
|Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:18:52
|44
|David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|45
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|46
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:36
|47
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:19:39
|48
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:20:08
|49
|Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:20:22
|50
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:20:47
|51
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:22:20
|52
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:22:53
|53
|Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|0:22:58
|54
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:24:03
|55
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:24:49
|56
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:25:55
|57
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:45
|58
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|0:28:07
|59
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:28:37
|60
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:29:02
|61
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:29:43
|62
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:30:35
|63
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:31:20
|64
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:12
|65
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|0:32:20
|66
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:32:50
|67
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:33:15
|68
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:33:19
|69
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:33:58
|70
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:35:22
|71
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:36:04
|72
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:15
|73
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
|0:39:50
|74
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|0:40:56
|75
|Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|0:41:36
|76
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:42:59
|77
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:43:06
|78
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|0:43:22
|79
|Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:43:52
|80
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:44:58
|81
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|0:45:00
|82
|Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:46:08
|83
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:49:45
|84
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:57:44
|85
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:58:23
|86
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|1:00:19
|1
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|62
|pts
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|53
|3
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|50
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|44
|5
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|44
|6
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|41
|7
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|32
|8
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|30
|9
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|26
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|25
|11
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|23
|12
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|23
|13
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|18
|14
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|15
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|16
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13
|17
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|13
|18
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|10
|19
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|20
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|9
|21
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|22
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|8
|23
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|24
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|25
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|8
|26
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|27
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|7
|28
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|7
|29
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|7
|30
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|6
|31
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|6
|32
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|33
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|5
|34
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|5
|35
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|36
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|37
|David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|3
|38
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|2
|39
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|2
|40
|Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|2
|41
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|1
|42
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|1
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|86
|pts
|2
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|44
|3
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|32
|4
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|32
|5
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|31
|6
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|31
|7
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|30
|8
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|28
|9
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|24
|10
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|23
|11
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|23
|12
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|19
|13
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|19
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|18
|15
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|18
|16
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
|18
|17
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|16
|18
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|16
|19
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|15
|20
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|21
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|14
|22
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|13
|23
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|11
|24
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|25
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|26
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|8
|27
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|28
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|7
|29
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|6
|30
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|31
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|6
|32
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|33
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|34
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|35
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|4
|36
|Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|37
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|38
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|39
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|3
|40
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|41
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|42
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1
|43
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|44
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|1
|45
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|46
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|47
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|48
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|49
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|1
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|29
|pts
|2
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|13
|3
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|13
|4
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|5
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|11
|6
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|8
|7
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|8
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|8
|9
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|8
|10
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|8
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|7
|12
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|13
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
|7
|14
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|7
|15
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|7
|16
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|6
|17
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|18
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|19
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|20
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|4
|21
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|4
|22
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|23
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|24
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|2
|25
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|27
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|28
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|1
|29
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1
|Saur - Sojasun
|75:57:13
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|3
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:05:40
|4
|Endura Racing
|0:06:56
|5
|Team NetApp
|0:07:04
|6
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:14:46
|7
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:20:20
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:21:59
|9
|UK Youth Cycling
|0:23:02
|10
|Node 4 - Giordana
|0:23:17
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:23:22
|12
|Raleigh - GAC
|0:31:15
|13
|IG - Sigma Sport
|0:35:10
|14
|Rapha Condor
|0:35:18
|15
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:01
|16
|Great Britain
|0:57:38
|17
|Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:05:23
