Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) won stage five of the Tour of Britain after going clear from the decisive breakaway and winning by 15 seconds. Second place went to Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Sharp) with third going to Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling). The gold leaders’ jersey left the shoulders of Mark Cavendish (Sky Pro Cycling) and back on to those of Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEDGE).

Leaving Stoke-on-Trent for the fifth year running, on what is now known simply as the Stoke stage, the Tour of Britain saw 94 riders roll out under blue skies through the beautiful Italian Gardens at the Trentham Estate. When the race finished three and a half-hours later in Hanley, in the city centre, the general classification had been turned on its head with Mark Cavendish dropping out of overall contention and the Australian Leigh Howard regaining the lead he held earlier in the week.

Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) son of the legendary Dutch sprinter Jean-Paul Van Poppel, moved up two places to second overall and Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Sharp) moved into a possible podium position by jumping from eighth overall at the start of the stage to third.

The stage win today was extra special for De Maar who explained, "It was a bit of a tough stage today, in fact it’s been a bit of a rough week for me, I started off in crashes on the first two days so I kind of lost my motivation because I came here to do something in the GC but luckily my Team Director coached me through the last few days as I was almost thinking of going home but luckily I didn’t as I won a stage today."

After the rain soaked conditions of the previous day Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) looked much more comfortable in the Autumn sunshine as the race headed towards the beautiful but rugged Staffordshire Moorlands. The Italian took Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp) and Bernard Sulzberger (Raleigh) with him and made the move stick, with the gap opening out to over two minutes.

Team Sky were once again controlling things during the day, and with both of his counterparts eventually dropping away from the breakaway on the testing terrain it was left to Basso to go it alone.

As Basso soldiered on the peloton behind began to shatter, with the race blowing to pieces and sending Cavendish out the back of the bunch. Bradley Wiggins opted to drop out the lead group to wait for the world champion. Basso later said, rather pragmatically, "I tried to do my best, but it’s not easy."

A group of 25 riders went clear on the approach to Gun Hill, the final categorised climb of the day. The first-category climb saw British rider Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing) doing what he does best, cresting the climb first and staying away briefly before being reeled back in.

With 15 kilometres remaining, and a gap of over five minutes to what was left of the peloton, a number of contenders launched out of the lead group in a bid to further split the race. However, it was De Maar who had the power to stay clear and win the 147 kilometre stage to take, perhaps, the biggest win of his career.

Following his victory the 28 year from the Netherlands said, ‘I am really proud of myself. I Still can’t believe it, too much excitement going on but I am sure we’ll get back to the hotel and realise what is going on.’ De Maar has good reason to be proud of himself after recovering from a crash with 10 kilometres to go and attacking 6 kilometres from the finish to win.

The likeable rider, who is originally from Curacao in the Caribbean, was also impressed with Britain and its bike racing: "This is what real bike racing is about. There is a bit of everything in there – hard climbs, wind, it was nice. Although it was hard, I really enjoyed it today. I was surprised. I didn’t know you guys had that amount of climbs over here, and someone told me there are more to come. I’ve only ever been to Heathrow Airport before! I’ve never been into this country, so I am surprised, it’s a nice country."

The final word went to the wearer of the gold jersey, Leigh Howard: ‘It’s fantastic. The other day was the first time I have worn a yellow jersey in a professional race so that is a thrill in itself, and I am going to try and hold onto it for as long as I can.’

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3:30:26 2 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:15 3 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 5 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp 9 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 12 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 14 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 15 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 16 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 19 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:40 20 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:18 21 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 0:01:19 22 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:32 23 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:01 24 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 0:06:30 25 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 0:06:34 26 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 27 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 28 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 29 Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing 30 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 31 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 32 Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing 33 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 34 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 36 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport 37 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale 38 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 39 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 40 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 41 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 42 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 43 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 44 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 45 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 46 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 47 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 48 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 49 Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana 50 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 51 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 52 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 53 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 54 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 55 David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 56 Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 57 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 58 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 59 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:11:45 60 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 61 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 62 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 63 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 64 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 65 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 66 Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 67 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 68 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 69 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 70 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:25:14 71 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 72 Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana 73 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 74 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 76 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 77 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 78 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor 79 Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 80 Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain 81 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 82 Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 83 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 84 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 85 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 86 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 87 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 88 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 89 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 90 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 91 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team DNF Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 14 3 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 12 5 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 11 6 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 10 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 8 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp 8 9 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 7 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 11 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 5 12 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 13 David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 3 14 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 2 15 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 1

Mountain 1 - Cannock Chase (Cat 2) km. 29.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 6 pts 2 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 3 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 4 4 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 3 5 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 2 6 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Mountain 2 - Oakamoor Moorside (Cat 2) km. 84 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 6 pts 2 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 4 4 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 5 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 2 6 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 1

Mountain 3 - Gun Hill (Cat 1) km. 116.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 10 pts 2 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 3 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 4 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp 7 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 6 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 7 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 4 8 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 9 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint 1 - Stone, 7.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 3 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 2 4 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 1

Sprint 2 - Uttoxeter, 58.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 pts 2 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 3 3 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 2 4 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 1

Sprint 3 - Rocester, 67.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 5 pts 2 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 3 3 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 4 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1

Rouleur Combativity Award # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare 10:31:58 2 Saur Sojasun 0:00:05 3 Garmin - Sharp 0:06:24 4 Team NetApp 5 Endura Racing 0:07:24 6 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:07:41 7 Euskaltel Euskadi 0:07:52 8 An Post Sean Kelly 0:12:43 9 Node 4 - Giordana 10 Sky Procycling 0:17:54 11 Raleigh - GAC 0:19:02 12 UK Youth Cycling 13 Rapha Condor 0:24:13 14 IG - Sigma Sport 15 Vacansoleil - DCM 0:30:50 16 Orica - GreenEDGE 0:36:34 17 Great Britain

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 20:38:35 2 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:17 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:23 5 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:00:24 6 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 9 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 0:02:02 10 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:04:01 12 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:04:22 14 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 0:05:05 15 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp 0:05:30 16 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:33 17 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:35 18 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:02 19 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 0:06:16 20 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:28 21 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 0:06:33 22 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:36 23 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:38 24 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 0:06:43 25 Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing 0:06:52 26 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 0:06:59 27 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 0:07:16 28 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:54 29 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 0:10:20 30 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 31 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 32 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:10:36 34 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:01 35 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:27 36 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:47 37 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 0:11:48 38 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:11:52 39 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport 0:11:54 40 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:11:56 41 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:12:03 42 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:08 43 Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:10 44 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 0:12:12 45 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:12:20 46 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 0:13:55 47 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:13:56 48 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:14:17 49 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 0:14:41 50 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:15:35 51 Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana 0:17:42 52 David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 53 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 54 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 55 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:53 56 Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 0:18:00 57 Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing 0:18:28 58 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:18:37 59 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 0:18:56 60 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:05 61 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:19:37 62 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:19:51 63 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:25 64 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:20:50 65 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:21:11 66 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:22:47 67 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 0:23:09 68 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:25:17 69 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:26:22 70 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:27:52 71 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:28:37 72 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:29:00 73 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 0:29:34 74 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:57 75 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:30:29 76 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 0:30:36 77 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 78 Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:31:12 79 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:31:38 80 Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:31:46 81 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:32:34 82 Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain 0:36:38 83 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 0:38:24 84 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor 0:38:40 85 Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:38:54 86 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 0:40:02 87 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:40:08 88 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:41:33 89 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:43:22 90 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:44:01 91 Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana 0:45:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 61 pts 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 53 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 44 4 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 44 5 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 39 6 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 32 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 28 8 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 28 9 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 26 10 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 23 11 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 18 12 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 16 13 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 14 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 15 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 16 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 13 17 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 13 18 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 9 19 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 20 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 21 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp 8 22 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 23 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 8 24 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 7 25 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 7 26 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 7 27 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 6 28 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 5 29 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 5 30 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 5 31 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 32 David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 3 33 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 2 34 Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 35 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 1 36 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 1 37 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 66 pts 2 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 3 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 32 4 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 32 5 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 31 6 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 31 7 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 23 8 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 21 9 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 19 10 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 11 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 16 12 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 13 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 10 14 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 10 15 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 16 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp 7 17 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 7 18 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 6 19 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 6 20 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 6 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 22 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 23 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 24 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 25 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 4 26 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 27 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 28 Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 29 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 30 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 3 31 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 3 32 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 33 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 2 34 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1 35 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 36 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 1 37 Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing 1 38 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 39 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 1 40 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 29 pts 2 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 13 3 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 4 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 10 5 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 8 6 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 7 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 8 8 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 8 9 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 10 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 11 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 12 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 7 13 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 6 14 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 15 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 16 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 17 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 4 18 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 19 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 20 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 2 21 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 22 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 23 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 2 24 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 1 25 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1