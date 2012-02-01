De Maar wins alone in Stoke
Howard regains overall lead
Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) won stage five of the Tour of Britain after going clear from the decisive breakaway and winning by 15 seconds. Second place went to Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Sharp) with third going to Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling). The gold leaders’ jersey left the shoulders of Mark Cavendish (Sky Pro Cycling) and back on to those of Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEDGE).
Leaving Stoke-on-Trent for the fifth year running, on what is now known simply as the Stoke stage, the Tour of Britain saw 94 riders roll out under blue skies through the beautiful Italian Gardens at the Trentham Estate. When the race finished three and a half-hours later in Hanley, in the city centre, the general classification had been turned on its head with Mark Cavendish dropping out of overall contention and the Australian Leigh Howard regaining the lead he held earlier in the week.
Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) son of the legendary Dutch sprinter Jean-Paul Van Poppel, moved up two places to second overall and Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Sharp) moved into a possible podium position by jumping from eighth overall at the start of the stage to third.
The stage win today was extra special for De Maar who explained, "It was a bit of a tough stage today, in fact it’s been a bit of a rough week for me, I started off in crashes on the first two days so I kind of lost my motivation because I came here to do something in the GC but luckily my Team Director coached me through the last few days as I was almost thinking of going home but luckily I didn’t as I won a stage today."
After the rain soaked conditions of the previous day Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) looked much more comfortable in the Autumn sunshine as the race headed towards the beautiful but rugged Staffordshire Moorlands. The Italian took Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp) and Bernard Sulzberger (Raleigh) with him and made the move stick, with the gap opening out to over two minutes.
Team Sky were once again controlling things during the day, and with both of his counterparts eventually dropping away from the breakaway on the testing terrain it was left to Basso to go it alone.
As Basso soldiered on the peloton behind began to shatter, with the race blowing to pieces and sending Cavendish out the back of the bunch. Bradley Wiggins opted to drop out the lead group to wait for the world champion. Basso later said, rather pragmatically, "I tried to do my best, but it’s not easy."
A group of 25 riders went clear on the approach to Gun Hill, the final categorised climb of the day. The first-category climb saw British rider Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing) doing what he does best, cresting the climb first and staying away briefly before being reeled back in.
With 15 kilometres remaining, and a gap of over five minutes to what was left of the peloton, a number of contenders launched out of the lead group in a bid to further split the race. However, it was De Maar who had the power to stay clear and win the 147 kilometre stage to take, perhaps, the biggest win of his career.
Following his victory the 28 year from the Netherlands said, ‘I am really proud of myself. I Still can’t believe it, too much excitement going on but I am sure we’ll get back to the hotel and realise what is going on.’ De Maar has good reason to be proud of himself after recovering from a crash with 10 kilometres to go and attacking 6 kilometres from the finish to win.
The likeable rider, who is originally from Curacao in the Caribbean, was also impressed with Britain and its bike racing: "This is what real bike racing is about. There is a bit of everything in there – hard climbs, wind, it was nice. Although it was hard, I really enjoyed it today. I was surprised. I didn’t know you guys had that amount of climbs over here, and someone told me there are more to come. I’ve only ever been to Heathrow Airport before! I’ve never been into this country, so I am surprised, it’s a nice country."
The final word went to the wearer of the gold jersey, Leigh Howard: ‘It’s fantastic. The other day was the first time I have worn a yellow jersey in a professional race so that is a thrill in itself, and I am going to try and hold onto it for as long as I can.’
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3:30:26
|2
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:15
|3
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
|9
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|10
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|14
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|15
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|16
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|18
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|19
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:40
|20
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:18
|21
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|0:01:19
|22
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:32
|23
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:01
|24
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:06:30
|25
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|0:06:34
|26
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|27
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|28
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|29
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|30
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|31
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|32
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|33
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|34
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|36
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
|37
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale
|38
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|39
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|40
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|41
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|42
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|44
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|45
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|46
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|47
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|48
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|49
|Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|50
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|51
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|52
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|53
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|54
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|55
|David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|56
|Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|58
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|59
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:11:45
|60
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|61
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|62
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|63
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|64
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|65
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|66
|Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|67
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|68
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|69
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|70
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:25:14
|71
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|72
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|73
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|74
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|77
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|78
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
|79
|Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|80
|Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|81
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|82
|Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|83
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|84
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|85
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|87
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|88
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|89
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|90
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|91
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|14
|3
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|5
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|10
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|8
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
|8
|9
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|7
|10
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|11
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|12
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|13
|David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|3
|14
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|2
|15
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|6
|pts
|2
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|3
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|4
|4
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|3
|5
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|2
|6
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|6
|pts
|2
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|3
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|4
|4
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|5
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|2
|6
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|10
|pts
|2
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|3
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|4
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
|7
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|7
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|4
|8
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|9
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|3
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|2
|4
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|pts
|2
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|3
|3
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|2
|4
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|5
|pts
|2
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|3
|3
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|4
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare
|10:31:58
|2
|Saur Sojasun
|0:00:05
|3
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:06:24
|4
|Team NetApp
|5
|Endura Racing
|0:07:24
|6
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:07:41
|7
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:07:52
|8
|An Post Sean Kelly
|0:12:43
|9
|Node 4 - Giordana
|10
|Sky Procycling
|0:17:54
|11
|Raleigh - GAC
|0:19:02
|12
|UK Youth Cycling
|13
|Rapha Condor
|0:24:13
|14
|IG - Sigma Sport
|15
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:30:50
|16
|Orica - GreenEDGE
|0:36:34
|17
|Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|20:38:35
|2
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:17
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:23
|5
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:00:24
|6
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|9
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|0:02:02
|10
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:04:01
|12
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:04:22
|14
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|0:05:05
|15
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:05:30
|16
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:33
|17
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:35
|18
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:02
|19
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:06:16
|20
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:28
|21
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:06:33
|22
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:06:36
|23
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:38
|24
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|0:06:43
|25
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|0:06:52
|26
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|0:06:59
|27
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|0:07:16
|28
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:54
|29
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|0:10:20
|30
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|31
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|32
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:10:36
|34
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:01
|35
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:27
|36
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:47
|37
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|0:11:48
|38
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:11:52
|39
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:11:54
|40
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:11:56
|41
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:12:03
|42
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:08
|43
|Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:12:10
|44
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:12:12
|45
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:20
|46
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:13:55
|47
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:13:56
|48
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:14:17
|49
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:14:41
|50
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:15:35
|51
|Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:17:42
|52
|David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|53
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|54
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|55
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:53
|56
|Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|0:18:00
|57
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:18:28
|58
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:18:37
|59
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|0:18:56
|60
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:05
|61
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:19:37
|62
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:19:51
|63
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:25
|64
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:20:50
|65
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:21:11
|66
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:47
|67
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|0:23:09
|68
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:25:17
|69
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:26:22
|70
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:27:52
|71
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:28:37
|72
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:29:00
|73
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:29:34
|74
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:57
|75
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:29
|76
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:30:36
|77
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|78
|Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:12
|79
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:31:38
|80
|Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:31:46
|81
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:32:34
|82
|Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|0:36:38
|83
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|0:38:24
|84
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
|0:38:40
|85
|Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:38:54
|86
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|0:40:02
|87
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:40:08
|88
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:41:33
|89
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:43:22
|90
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:44:01
|91
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:45:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|61
|pts
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|53
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|44
|4
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|44
|5
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|39
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|32
|7
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|28
|8
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|28
|9
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|26
|10
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|23
|11
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|18
|12
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|16
|13
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|14
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|15
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|16
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13
|17
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|13
|18
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|9
|19
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|20
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|21
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
|8
|22
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|23
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|8
|24
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|7
|25
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|7
|26
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|7
|27
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|6
|28
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|29
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|5
|30
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|5
|31
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|32
|David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|3
|33
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|2
|34
|Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|35
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|1
|36
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|1
|37
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|66
|pts
|2
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|3
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|32
|4
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|32
|5
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|31
|6
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|31
|7
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|23
|8
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|21
|9
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|19
|10
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|11
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|16
|12
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|13
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|10
|14
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|10
|15
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|16
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
|7
|17
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|7
|18
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|6
|19
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|20
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|6
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|22
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|23
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|24
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|25
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|4
|26
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|27
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|28
|Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|29
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|30
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|3
|31
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|3
|32
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|33
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|2
|34
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1
|35
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|36
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|1
|37
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|38
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|39
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|1
|40
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|29
|pts
|2
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|13
|3
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|4
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|10
|5
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|8
|6
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|7
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|8
|8
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|8
|9
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|10
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|11
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|12
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|7
|13
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|6
|14
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|16
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|4
|18
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|19
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|20
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|2
|21
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|22
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|23
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|2
|24
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|1
|25
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Saur Sojasun
|14:00:43
|2
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:01:14
|3
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:30
|4
|Endura Racing
|0:03:41
|5
|Team NetApp
|0:07:39
|6
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:11:04
|7
|Sky Procycling
|0:14:02
|8
|An Post Sean Kelly
|0:18:14
|9
|UK Youth Cycling
|0:18:48
|10
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:19:36
|11
|Node 4 - Giordana
|0:22:17
|12
|IG - Sigma Sport
|0:29:21
|13
|Raleigh - GAC
|0:30:40
|14
|Rapha Condor
|0:32:45
|15
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:42:34
|16
|Orica - GreenEDGE
|0:47:14
|17
|Great Britain
|0:54:06
