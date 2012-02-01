Trending

Image 1 of 20

The early 3-man break rolls along during stage 5 at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 2 of 20

Team Sky chases the break.

(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 3 of 20

Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) soloed to victory in stage 5 at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 20

Mark Cavendish (Sky) in the leader's gold jersey.

(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 5 of 20

Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) is the new leader at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 20

The initial 3-rider breakaway during stage 5 at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 20

The final 23-rider breakaway starts to materialise.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 20

The tv helicopter flies high over the Staffordshire Moorlands.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 20

The UK Youth Cycling team await the start of stage 5.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 20

Sky leads the peloton during stage 5 at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 20

The stage 5 sign-on stage in Trentham Gardens.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 12 of 20

All smiles for stage 5 winner Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) at the post-race press conference.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 13 of 20

Kristian House (Rapha Condor) leads the mountains classification.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 14 of 20

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) goes it alone.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 15 of 20

Mark Cavendish (Sky) is presented with a painting as he signs on for stage 5.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 16 of 20

Tour of Britain leader Mark Cavendish (Sky) in action during stage 5.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 17 of 20

Boy van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare) leads the points classification.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 18 of 20

The peloton rolls out of Trentham Gardens amidst big crowds at the start of stage 5.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 19 of 20

Brad Wiggins (Sky) signs on for stage 5 in the presence of fans and the race mascot.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 20 of 20

Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) dropped his breakaway companions in the stage 5 finale and soloed to victory.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) won stage five of the Tour of Britain after going clear from the decisive breakaway and winning by 15 seconds. Second place went to Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Sharp) with third going to Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling). The gold leaders’ jersey left the shoulders of Mark Cavendish (Sky Pro Cycling) and back on to those of Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEDGE).

Leaving Stoke-on-Trent for the fifth year running, on what is now known simply as the Stoke stage, the Tour of Britain saw 94 riders roll out under blue skies through the beautiful Italian Gardens at the Trentham Estate. When the race finished three and a half-hours later in Hanley, in the city centre, the general classification had been turned on its head with Mark Cavendish dropping out of overall contention and the Australian Leigh Howard regaining the lead he held earlier in the week.

Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) son of the legendary Dutch sprinter Jean-Paul Van Poppel, moved up two places to second overall and Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Sharp) moved into a possible podium position by jumping from eighth overall at the start of the stage to third.

The stage win today was extra special for De Maar who explained, "It was a bit of a tough stage today, in fact it’s been a bit of a rough week for me, I started off in crashes on the first two days so I kind of lost my motivation because I came here to do something in the GC but luckily my Team Director coached me through the last few days as I was almost thinking of going home but luckily I didn’t as I won a stage today."

After the rain soaked conditions of the previous day Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) looked much more comfortable in the Autumn sunshine as the race headed towards the beautiful but rugged Staffordshire Moorlands. The Italian took Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp) and Bernard Sulzberger (Raleigh) with him and made the move stick, with the gap opening out to over two minutes.

Team Sky were once again controlling things during the day, and with both of his counterparts eventually dropping away from the breakaway on the testing terrain it was left to Basso to go it alone.

As Basso soldiered on the peloton behind began to shatter, with the race blowing to pieces and sending Cavendish out the back of the bunch. Bradley Wiggins opted to drop out the lead group to wait for the world champion. Basso later said, rather pragmatically, "I tried to do my best, but it’s not easy."

A group of 25 riders went clear on the approach to Gun Hill, the final categorised climb of the day. The first-category climb saw British rider Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing) doing what he does best, cresting the climb first and staying away briefly before being reeled back in.

With 15 kilometres remaining, and a gap of over five minutes to what was left of the peloton, a number of contenders launched out of the lead group in a bid to further split the race. However, it was De Maar who had the power to stay clear and win the 147 kilometre stage to take, perhaps, the biggest win of his career.

Following his victory the 28 year from the Netherlands said, ‘I am really proud of myself. I Still can’t believe it, too much excitement going on but I am sure we’ll get back to the hotel and realise what is going on.’ De Maar has good reason to be proud of himself after recovering from a crash with 10 kilometres to go and attacking 6 kilometres from the finish to win.

The likeable rider, who is originally from Curacao in the Caribbean, was also impressed with Britain and its bike racing: "This is what real bike racing is about. There is a bit of everything in there – hard climbs, wind, it was nice. Although it was hard, I really enjoyed it today. I was surprised. I didn’t know you guys had that amount of climbs over here, and someone told me there are more to come. I’ve only ever been to Heathrow Airport before! I’ve never been into this country, so I am surprised, it’s a nice country."

The final word went to the wearer of the gold jersey, Leigh Howard: ‘It’s fantastic. The other day was the first time I have worn a yellow jersey in a professional race so that is a thrill in itself, and I am going to try and hold onto it for as long as I can.’

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3:30:26
2Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:00:15
3Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
5Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
6Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
9Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
11Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
12Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
13David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
14Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
15Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
16Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
18Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
19Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:40
20Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:18
21Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:01:19
22Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:32
23Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:01
24Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing0:06:30
25Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor0:06:34
26Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
27Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
28Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
29Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
30Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
31Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
32Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
33Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
34Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
35Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
36Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
37Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale
38Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
39Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
40Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
41Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
42Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
43Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
44Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
45Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
46Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
47Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
48Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
49Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
50Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
51Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
52Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
53Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
54Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
55David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
56Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
57Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
58Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
59Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:11:45
60Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
61Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
62Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
63Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
64Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
65Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
66Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
67Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
68Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
69Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
70Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:25:14
71Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
72Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
73Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
74Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
76Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
77Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
78Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
79Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
80Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain
81Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
82Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
83Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
84George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
85Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
86Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
87Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
88Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
89Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
90Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
91Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFBrett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFJérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFFabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp14
3Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team13
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp12
5Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team11
6Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly10
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
8Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp8
9Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing7
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
11Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain5
12Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
13David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana3
14Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling2
15Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp1

Mountain 1 - Cannock Chase (Cat 2) km. 29.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp6pts
2Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
3Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor4
4Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC3
5Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing2
6Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Mountain 2 - Oakamoor Moorside (Cat 2) km. 84
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC6pts
2Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp4
4Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
5Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC2
6Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC1

Mountain 3 - Gun Hill (Cat 1) km. 116.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing10pts
2Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun9
3Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
4Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp7
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp6
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
7Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing4
8Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
9Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
10Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1

Sprint 1 - Stone, 7.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team5pts
2Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling3
3Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing2
4Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana1

Sprint 2 - Uttoxeter, 58.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5pts
2Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp3
3Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC2
4Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana1

Sprint 3 - Rocester, 67.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp5pts
2Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC3
3Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
4Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1

Rouleur Combativity Award
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare10:31:58
2Saur Sojasun0:00:05
3Garmin - Sharp0:06:24
4Team NetApp
5Endura Racing0:07:24
6Liquigas - Cannondale0:07:41
7Euskaltel Euskadi0:07:52
8An Post Sean Kelly0:12:43
9Node 4 - Giordana
10Sky Procycling0:17:54
11Raleigh - GAC0:19:02
12UK Youth Cycling
13Rapha Condor0:24:13
14IG - Sigma Sport
15Vacansoleil - DCM0:30:50
16Orica - GreenEDGE0:36:34
17Great Britain

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team20:38:35
2Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:00:17
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:23
5Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:00:24
6Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
9Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:02:02
10David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
11Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:04:01
12Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
13David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:04:22
14Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:05:05
15Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp0:05:30
16Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:33
17Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:35
18Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:02
19Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain0:06:16
20Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:28
21Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing0:06:33
22Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:06:36
23Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:38
24Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling0:06:43
25Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing0:06:52
26Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling0:06:59
27Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp0:07:16
28Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:54
29Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor0:10:20
30Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
31Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
32Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:10:36
34Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:01
35Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:27
36Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:47
37Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC0:11:48
38Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:11:52
39Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport0:11:54
40Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:11:56
41Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:12:03
42Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:08
43Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:10
44Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana0:12:12
45Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12:20
46Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport0:13:55
47Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:13:56
48Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:14:17
49Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing0:14:41
50Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:15:35
51Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana0:17:42
52David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
53Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
54Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
55Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:53
56Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling0:18:00
57Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing0:18:28
58Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:18:37
59Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling0:18:56
60Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:05
61Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:19:37
62Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:19:51
63Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:25
64Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:20:50
65Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:21:11
66Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:22:47
67Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain0:23:09
68Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor0:25:17
69Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:26:22
70Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:27:52
71Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:28:37
72Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:29:00
73Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport0:29:34
74Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:57
75Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:30:29
76Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:30:36
77Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
78Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:31:12
79Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor0:31:38
80Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:31:46
81Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:32:34
82Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain0:36:38
83Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain0:38:24
84Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor0:38:40
85Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:38:54
86George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain0:40:02
87Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:40:08
88Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:41:33
89Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:43:22
90Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:44:01
91Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana0:45:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team61pts
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team53
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling44
4Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing44
5Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling39
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp32
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp28
8Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly28
9Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp26
10Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun23
11Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp18
12Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing16
13Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
14Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team15
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
16Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team13
17Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport13
18Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling9
19Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
20Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
21Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp8
22Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
23Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing8
24Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling7
25Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling7
26Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling7
27Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor6
28Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain5
29Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana5
30Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC5
31Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
32David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana3
33Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC2
34Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
35Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp1
36Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor1
37Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor66pts
2Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi44
3Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana32
4Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor32
5Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC31
6Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC31
7Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly23
8Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team21
9Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport19
10Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale18
11Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly16
12Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
13Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing10
14Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport10
15Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun9
16Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp7
17Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling7
18Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp6
19Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp6
20Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing6
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
22Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
23Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
24Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
25Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp4
26David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
27Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
28Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
29Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
30Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana3
31Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling3
32Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
33Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC2
34Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1
35Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
36Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC1
37Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing1
38Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1
39Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor1
40Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana29pts
2Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana13
3Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
4Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor10
5Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp8
6Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling8
7Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling8
8Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC8
9Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
10Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
11Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale7
12Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly7
13Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport6
14Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team5
15Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly5
16Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team5
17Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor4
18Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
19David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
20Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing2
21Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
22Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
23Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport2
24Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling1
25Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Saur Sojasun14:00:43
2UnitedHealthcare0:01:14
3Garmin - Sharp0:02:30
4Endura Racing0:03:41
5Team NetApp0:07:39
6Liquigas - Cannondale0:11:04
7Sky Procycling0:14:02
8An Post Sean Kelly0:18:14
9UK Youth Cycling0:18:48
10Euskaltel Euskadi0:19:36
11Node 4 - Giordana0:22:17
12IG - Sigma Sport0:29:21
13Raleigh - GAC0:30:40
14Rapha Condor0:32:45
15Vacansoleil - DCM0:42:34
16Orica - GreenEDGE0:47:14
17Great Britain0:54:06

 

