British time trial champ Dowsett prevails against the clock
Boom remains in leader's jersey
As the Battle of Britain was remembered in London with a moving fly-past by a lone Spitfire over Westminster Abbey the remaining 83 riders in the Tour of Britain took to their bikes for a battle against the clock. The final day of the Tour of Britain is split into two stages with a 5.5 mile time trial followed by a 10 lap crit on the same course which takes in the Embankment and Whitehall, passing Big Ben on the way.
After a week of trying Team Sky finally got a result as newly-crowned British time trial champion Alex Dowsett stormed round the course in a time of 10:14.73. Race leader Lars Boom (Rabobank) was second, five seconds behind, but the result of the short race against the clock did nothing to affect his commanding lead in the overall. Third place went to Lieuwe Westra of Vacansoleil-DCM.
Team Sky had a good day with three riders in the top five, but it was Steve Cummings who benefited the most by coming fourth in the time trial, nine seconds behind teammate Dowsett, but leaping from fifth to second overall. Sky's Geraint Thomas finished in fifth place.
The other big change in the general classification after the time trial was Daniel Lloyd (Garmin-Cervelo) who dropped from third overall to tenth after a relatively poor time trial.
After his victory the 22-year-old from Essex said, "Everything just clicked. I recceed the course twice and even when I got up this morning I knew that my legs weren’t going to feel as bad as they had done the last few days. It’s been a hard tour for all of us, always trying to put Lars Boom on the back foot so we’ve been attacking all the time and it takes it out of you. Yesterday was a slightly easier stage, being flat and quite controlled gave my legs a chance to come round. Once I got going I knew my legs were good and I could do a good ride."
"It’s amazing; it’s one of those things I would hopefully tell my children in years to come," said Dowsett. "It’s going to take a while to sink in. London has been pretty kind to me, it’s amazing. This means a lot to the team. Especially to be in London and pull off a stage win.
"We can leave this stage with our heads held high because we’ve thrown everything at Lars Boom. We’ve got a strong team here but hats off to the guy. He’s even taken us on himself at time without his team which shows what a rider he is and a true deserved winner of this Tour. We have all done pretty much everything we could to get one over on him."
Still wearing his white skinsuit with red and blue stripes of British time trial champion, the likeable talent Dowsett finished by saying,"Today has really shown that I can mix it with the top guys and onwards and upwards hopefully. This afternoon will go pretty much the same as every race. We’ll attack it. Mark Cavendish will be tough to beat on the sprint so we might have to work around that somehow."
|1
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:10:14
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:09
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:16
|6
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:00:19
|7
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:23
|9
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:25
|10
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:00:26
|11
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|12
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|13
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:28
|14
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:00:29
|15
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:30
|16
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:31
|17
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|0:00:32
|18
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:36
|19
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:00:38
|20
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:00:43
|21
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:44
|22
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:45
|23
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:46
|24
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:00:47
|25
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
|26
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:49
|27
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:50
|29
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|30
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|0:00:51
|31
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|32
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:52
|33
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:58
|34
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|35
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|36
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:01:00
|37
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|38
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:01
|40
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|41
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|43
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:01:02
|44
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:01:03
|45
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:06
|46
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|47
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|48
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:08
|49
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:10
|50
|James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
|0:01:11
|51
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|52
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:12
|53
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:14
|54
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:15
|56
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|57
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|58
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|59
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:01:17
|60
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|61
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:01:20
|62
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:21
|63
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:22
|64
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:01:23
|65
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:01:24
|66
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|67
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:26
|68
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:27
|69
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:01:28
|70
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:30
|71
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|72
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:01:31
|73
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:33
|74
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|75
|Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:01:36
|76
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:01:43
|77
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:01:44
|78
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|79
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:01:45
|80
|Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:01:47
|HD
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|HD
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|HD
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|1
|Sky Procycling
|0:31:07
|2
|Endura Racing
|0:00:53
|3
|Rabobank
|0:00:56
|4
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:15
|5
|HTC-Highroad
|0:01:22
|6
|Team NetApp
|0:01:42
|7
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:02:00
|8
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:03
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:02:06
|10
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:02:09
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:02:19
|12
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|0:02:25
|13
|Motorpoint
|0:02:29
|14
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:02
|15
|Team Raleigh
|0:03:45
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24:58:17
|2
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:36
|3
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:00:56
|4
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:57
|5
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:01:01
|6
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:01:03
|7
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:12
|8
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|9
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:01:13
|10
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:25
|11
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:30
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:00
|13
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:34
|14
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:52
|15
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:58
|16
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:03:02
|17
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|18
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:03:23
|19
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|20
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:37
|21
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|22
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:56
|23
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:05:10
|24
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:19
|25
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:06:41
|26
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:45
|27
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:21
|28
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|0:08:58
|29
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:09:22
|30
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:26
|31
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:30
|32
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:33
|33
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:09:34
|34
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:49
|35
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:09:57
|36
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:37
|37
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:10:46
|38
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:10:48
|39
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:11:07
|40
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|41
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
|0:11:19
|42
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:11:27
|43
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:08
|44
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:12:13
|45
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:29
|46
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:12:47
|47
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:13:25
|48
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:55
|49
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:59
|50
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:14:11
|51
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:14:20
|52
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:14:46
|53
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:47
|54
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:15:22
|55
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:15:36
|56
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:15:44
|57
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|58
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:15:59
|59
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:16:02
|60
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:14
|61
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:27
|62
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:28
|63
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:16:31
|64
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:16:33
|65
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:16:40
|66
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:17
|67
|Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:17:29
|68
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:17:30
|69
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:17:38
|70
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:18:03
|71
|James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
|0:18:17
|72
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:18:19
|73
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:20:58
|74
|Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:21:12
|75
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:19
|76
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:25:26
|77
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:29:47
|78
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:33:18
|79
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:33:25
|80
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:36:37
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|58
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|52
|4
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|35
|5
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|6
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|25
|7
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|25
|8
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|24
|9
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|10
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|23
|11
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|21
|12
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19
|13
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|14
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|15
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|16
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|17
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|13
|18
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|19
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|20
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|11
|21
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|10
|22
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|10
|23
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|10
|24
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|25
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|9
|26
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|9
|27
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|9
|28
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|29
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|6
|30
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|5
|31
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|32
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|33
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|1
|1
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|36
|pts
|2
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|3
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|13
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|10
|6
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|10
|7
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|9
|8
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|10
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|6
|11
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|6
|12
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|6
|13
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|16
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|5
|17
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|18
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|4
|19
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|4
|20
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|21
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|22
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|23
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|2
|24
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|25
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|2
|26
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|2
|27
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|28
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|29
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|30
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|31
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|32
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|71
|pts
|2
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|48
|3
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|30
|4
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|28
|5
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|20
|6
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|7
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|17
|8
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|16
|9
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|13
|10
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|12
|11
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|12
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|12
|13
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|12
|14
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|15
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|9
|16
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|9
|17
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|18
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|8
|19
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|7
|20
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|21
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|22
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|23
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|6
|24
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|6
|25
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|5
|26
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|5
|27
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|28
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|5
|29
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|30
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|31
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|32
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|33
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|34
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|4
|35
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|3
|36
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|3
|37
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|38
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|39
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|3
|40
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|2
|41
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|2
|42
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|2
|43
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|2
|44
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|45
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|46
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|47
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|48
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|1
|49
|Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|1
|Sky Procycling
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:28
|3
|Rabobank
|0:03:56
|4
|Team NetApp
|0:07:36
|5
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:08:05
|6
|HTC-Highroad
|0:10:08
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:12:31
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:07
|9
|Endura Racing
|0:15:13
|10
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:15:45
|11
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|0:18:01
|12
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:19:42
|13
|Motorpoint
|0:21:11
|14
|Team Europcar
|0:23:38
|15
|Team Raleigh
|0:28:42
