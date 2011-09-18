Image 1 of 11 Alex Dowsett (Sky) won the 5.5 mile time trial around Whitehall and the Embankment, resplendent in his British time trial champion's skinsuit. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 11 Tom Murray (Sigma Sport) is an early starter passing the London Eye. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 11 Alex Dowsett (Sky) on the podium after winning the time trial. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 11 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) can’t wear his rainbow jersey in a time trial so is in the usual black kit. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 11 Michael Rogers (Sky) finished in seventh. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 11 Alex Wetterall (Endura Racing) rode to a sixth place finish. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 11 Geraint Thomas (Sky) finished fifth. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 11 Steve Cummings (Sky) finished fourth place in the time trial and moved up to second place overall. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 11 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) rode to third in the time trial. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 11 Race leader Lars Boom (Rabobank) finished the time trial in second place but keeps the overall lead. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 11 A Spitfire flies past Westminster Abbey to commemorate the Battle of Britain. (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

As the Battle of Britain was remembered in London with a moving fly-past by a lone Spitfire over Westminster Abbey the remaining 83 riders in the Tour of Britain took to their bikes for a battle against the clock. The final day of the Tour of Britain is split into two stages with a 5.5 mile time trial followed by a 10 lap crit on the same course which takes in the Embankment and Whitehall, passing Big Ben on the way.

After a week of trying Team Sky finally got a result as newly-crowned British time trial champion Alex Dowsett stormed round the course in a time of 10:14.73. Race leader Lars Boom (Rabobank) was second, five seconds behind, but the result of the short race against the clock did nothing to affect his commanding lead in the overall. Third place went to Lieuwe Westra of Vacansoleil-DCM.

Team Sky had a good day with three riders in the top five, but it was Steve Cummings who benefited the most by coming fourth in the time trial, nine seconds behind teammate Dowsett, but leaping from fifth to second overall. Sky's Geraint Thomas finished in fifth place.

The other big change in the general classification after the time trial was Daniel Lloyd (Garmin-Cervelo) who dropped from third overall to tenth after a relatively poor time trial.

After his victory the 22-year-old from Essex said, "Everything just clicked. I recceed the course twice and even when I got up this morning I knew that my legs weren’t going to feel as bad as they had done the last few days. It’s been a hard tour for all of us, always trying to put Lars Boom on the back foot so we’ve been attacking all the time and it takes it out of you. Yesterday was a slightly easier stage, being flat and quite controlled gave my legs a chance to come round. Once I got going I knew my legs were good and I could do a good ride."

"It’s amazing; it’s one of those things I would hopefully tell my children in years to come," said Dowsett. "It’s going to take a while to sink in. London has been pretty kind to me, it’s amazing. This means a lot to the team. Especially to be in London and pull off a stage win.

"We can leave this stage with our heads held high because we’ve thrown everything at Lars Boom. We’ve got a strong team here but hats off to the guy. He’s even taken us on himself at time without his team which shows what a rider he is and a true deserved winner of this Tour. We have all done pretty much everything we could to get one over on him."

Still wearing his white skinsuit with red and blue stripes of British time trial champion, the likeable talent Dowsett finished by saying,"Today has really shown that I can mix it with the top guys and onwards and upwards hopefully. This afternoon will go pretty much the same as every race. We’ll attack it. Mark Cavendish will be tough to beat on the sprint so we might have to work around that somehow."

Full Results 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:10:14 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:05 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:09 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:16 6 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:00:19 7 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:23 9 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:25 10 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:00:26 11 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:27 12 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 13 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:28 14 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:00:29 15 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:00:30 16 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:31 17 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:00:32 18 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:00:36 19 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:00:38 20 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:00:43 21 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:44 22 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:45 23 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:46 24 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:00:47 25 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint 26 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:00:49 27 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:50 29 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 30 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:00:51 31 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 32 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:52 33 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:58 34 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 35 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:59 36 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:01:00 37 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 38 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:01 40 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 41 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 42 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 43 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:01:02 44 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:01:03 45 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:06 46 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 47 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 48 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:01:08 49 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:10 50 James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh 0:01:11 51 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 52 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:12 53 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:14 54 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:15 56 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 57 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 58 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:16 59 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 0:01:17 60 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:19 61 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:01:20 62 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:21 63 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:22 64 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:01:23 65 Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:01:24 66 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 67 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:26 68 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:27 69 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:01:28 70 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:30 71 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 72 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:01:31 73 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:33 74 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 75 Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:01:36 76 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint 0:01:43 77 Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:01:44 78 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 79 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint 0:01:45 80 Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:01:47 HD Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing HD Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing HD Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh

Teams 1 Sky Procycling 0:31:07 2 Endura Racing 0:00:53 3 Rabobank 0:00:56 4 Leopard Trek 0:01:15 5 HTC-Highroad 0:01:22 6 Team NetApp 0:01:42 7 Team Garmin - Cervelo 0:02:00 8 An Post - Sean Kelly 0:02:03 9 Team Europcar 0:02:06 10 Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:02:09 11 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:02:19 12 Sigma Sport-Specialized 0:02:25 13 Motorpoint 0:02:29 14 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:02 15 Team Raleigh 0:03:45

General classification after stage 8a 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 24:58:17 2 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:36 3 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:00:56 4 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:57 5 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:01:01 6 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:01:03 7 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:12 8 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 9 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:01:13 10 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:25 11 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:30 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:00 13 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:02:34 14 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:52 15 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:02:58 16 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:03:02 17 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:03 18 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:03:23 19 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:28 20 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:37 21 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:19 22 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:04:56 23 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:05:10 24 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:19 25 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:06:41 26 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:45 27 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:21 28 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:08:58 29 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:09:22 30 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:26 31 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:30 32 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:33 33 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:09:34 34 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:49 35 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:09:57 36 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:37 37 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 0:10:46 38 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:10:48 39 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:11:07 40 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 41 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint 0:11:19 42 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:11:27 43 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:08 44 Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:12:13 45 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:29 46 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:12:47 47 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:13:25 48 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:55 49 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:59 50 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:14:11 51 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:14:20 52 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:14:46 53 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:14:47 54 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:15:22 55 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:15:36 56 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:15:44 57 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 58 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:15:59 59 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:16:02 60 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:14 61 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:16:27 62 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:28 63 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:16:31 64 Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:16:33 65 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:16:40 66 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:17 67 Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:17:29 68 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 0:17:30 69 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint 0:17:38 70 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:18:03 71 James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh 0:18:17 72 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:18:19 73 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint 0:20:58 74 Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:21:12 75 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:19 76 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:25:26 77 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:29:47 78 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:33:18 79 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:33:25 80 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:36:37

Points classification 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 58 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 52 4 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 35 5 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 6 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 25 7 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 25 8 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 24 9 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 10 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 23 11 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 21 12 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 19 13 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 14 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 15 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 16 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 14 17 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 13 18 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 19 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 20 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 11 21 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 10 22 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 10 23 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 10 24 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 25 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 9 26 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 9 27 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 9 28 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 7 29 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 6 30 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 5 31 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 32 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 33 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 1

Sprint classification 1 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 36 pts 2 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 3 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 13 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 5 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 10 6 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 10 7 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 9 8 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 9 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 10 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 6 11 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 6 12 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 6 13 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 16 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 5 17 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 18 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 4 19 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 4 20 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 21 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 22 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 23 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 2 24 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 25 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 2 26 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 2 27 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 28 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 1 29 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 1 30 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 1 31 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 32 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 71 pts 2 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 48 3 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 4 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 28 5 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 20 6 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 19 7 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 17 8 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 16 9 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 13 10 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 12 11 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 12 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 12 13 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 12 14 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 15 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 9 16 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 9 17 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 18 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 8 19 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 7 20 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 21 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 22 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 6 23 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 6 24 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 6 25 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 5 26 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 5 27 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 28 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 5 29 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 30 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 31 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 32 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 33 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 34 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 4 35 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 3 36 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 3 37 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 38 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 3 39 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 3 40 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 2 41 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 2 42 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 2 43 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 2 44 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 45 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 46 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 47 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 48 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 1 49 Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1