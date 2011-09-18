Trending

British time trial champ Dowsett prevails against the clock

Boom remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 11

Alex Dowsett (Sky) won the 5.5 mile time trial around Whitehall and the Embankment, resplendent in his British time trial champion's skinsuit.

Alex Dowsett (Sky) won the 5.5 mile time trial around Whitehall and the Embankment, resplendent in his British time trial champion's skinsuit.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 11

Tom Murray (Sigma Sport) is an early starter passing the London Eye.

Tom Murray (Sigma Sport) is an early starter passing the London Eye.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 11

Alex Dowsett (Sky) on the podium after winning the time trial.

Alex Dowsett (Sky) on the podium after winning the time trial.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 11

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) can't wear his rainbow jersey in a time trial so is in the usual black kit.

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) can’t wear his rainbow jersey in a time trial so is in the usual black kit.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 11

Michael Rogers (Sky) finished in seventh.

Michael Rogers (Sky) finished in seventh.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 11

Alex Wetterall (Endura Racing) rode to a sixth place finish.

Alex Wetterall (Endura Racing) rode to a sixth place finish.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 11

Geraint Thomas (Sky) finished fifth.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) finished fifth.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 11

Steve Cummings (Sky) finished fourth place in the time trial and moved up to second place overall.

Steve Cummings (Sky) finished fourth place in the time trial and moved up to second place overall.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 11

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) rode to third in the time trial.

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) rode to third in the time trial.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 11

Race leader Lars Boom (Rabobank) finished the time trial in second place but keeps the overall lead.

Race leader Lars Boom (Rabobank) finished the time trial in second place but keeps the overall lead.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 11

A Spitfire flies past Westminster Abbey to commemorate the Battle of Britain.

A Spitfire flies past Westminster Abbey to commemorate the Battle of Britain.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

As the Battle of Britain was remembered in London with a moving fly-past by a lone Spitfire over Westminster Abbey the remaining 83 riders in the Tour of Britain took to their bikes for a battle against the clock. The final day of the Tour of Britain is split into two stages with a 5.5 mile time trial followed by a 10 lap crit on the same course which takes in the Embankment and Whitehall, passing Big Ben on the way.

After a week of trying Team Sky finally got a result as newly-crowned British time trial champion Alex Dowsett stormed round the course in a time of 10:14.73. Race leader Lars Boom (Rabobank) was second, five seconds behind, but the result of the short race against the clock did nothing to affect his commanding lead in the overall. Third place went to Lieuwe Westra of Vacansoleil-DCM.

Team Sky had a good day with three riders in the top five, but it was Steve Cummings who benefited the most by coming fourth in the time trial, nine seconds behind teammate Dowsett, but leaping from fifth to second overall. Sky's Geraint Thomas finished in fifth place.

The other big change in the general classification after the time trial was Daniel Lloyd (Garmin-Cervelo) who dropped from third overall to tenth after a relatively poor time trial.

After his victory the 22-year-old from Essex said, "Everything just clicked. I recceed the course twice and even when I got up this morning I knew that my legs weren’t going to feel as bad as they had done the last few days. It’s been a hard tour for all of us, always trying to put Lars Boom on the back foot so we’ve been attacking all the time and it takes it out of you. Yesterday was a slightly easier stage, being flat and quite controlled gave my legs a chance to come round. Once I got going I knew my legs were good and I could do a good ride."

"It’s amazing; it’s one of those things I would hopefully tell my children in years to come," said Dowsett. "It’s going to take a while to sink in. London has been pretty kind to me, it’s amazing. This means a lot to the team. Especially to be in London and pull off a stage win.

"We can leave this stage with our heads held high because we’ve thrown everything at Lars Boom. We’ve got a strong team here but hats off to the guy. He’s even taken us on himself at time without his team which shows what a rider he is and a true deserved winner of this Tour. We have all done pretty much everything we could to get one over on him."

Still wearing his white skinsuit with red and blue stripes of British time trial champion, the likeable talent Dowsett finished by saying,"Today has really shown that I can mix it with the top guys and onwards and upwards hopefully. This afternoon will go pretty much the same as every race. We’ll attack it. Mark Cavendish will be tough to beat on the sprint so we might have to work around that somehow."

Full Results
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:10:14
2Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:05
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:09
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:16
6Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:00:19
7Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
8Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:23
9Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:25
10Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:00:26
11Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:27
12Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
13Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:00:28
14Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:00:29
15Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:00:30
16Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:31
17Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:00:32
18Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:36
19Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp0:00:38
20William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:00:43
21Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:44
22Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:45
23Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:46
24Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:00:47
25Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
26Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:00:49
27Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:50
29Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
30Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:00:51
31Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
32Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:52
33Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:58
34Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
35Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:59
36Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:01:00
37Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
38Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
39Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:01
40Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
41Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
43Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:01:02
44Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:01:03
45Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:06
46Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
47Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
48Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:01:08
49Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:10
50James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh0:01:11
51Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
52Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:12
53Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:14
54Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:15
56Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
57Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
58Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:16
59Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint0:01:17
60Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:19
61Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:01:20
62Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:21
63Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:22
64Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:01:23
65Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:01:24
66Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
67Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:26
68Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:27
69Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh0:01:28
70Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:30
71Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
72Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh0:01:31
73Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:33
74Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
75Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:01:36
76Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint0:01:43
77Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh0:01:44
78Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
79James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint0:01:45
80Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:01:47
HDIan Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
HDPaul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
HDDaniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh

Teams
1Sky Procycling0:31:07
2Endura Racing0:00:53
3Rabobank0:00:56
4Leopard Trek0:01:15
5HTC-Highroad0:01:22
6Team NetApp0:01:42
7Team Garmin - Cervelo0:02:00
8An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:03
9Team Europcar0:02:06
10Rapha Condor - Sharp0:02:09
11Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:02:19
12Sigma Sport-Specialized0:02:25
13Motorpoint0:02:29
14UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:02
15Team Raleigh0:03:45

General classification after stage 8a
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team24:58:17
2Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:36
3Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:00:56
4Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:57
5Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp0:01:01
6Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:01:03
7Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:12
8Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
9Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:01:13
10Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:25
11Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:30
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:00
13Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:02:34
14Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:52
15Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:58
16Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:03:02
17Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:03
18Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:03:23
19Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:28
20Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:37
21Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:19
22Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:04:56
23Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:05:10
24Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:19
25Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:06:41
26Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:45
27Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:21
28Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:08:58
29Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:09:22
30Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:26
31Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:30
32Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:33
33Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:09:34
34Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:49
35Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:09:57
36Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:37
37Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint0:10:46
38Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:10:48
39Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:11:07
40Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
41Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint0:11:19
42Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh0:11:27
43Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:12:08
44Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh0:12:13
45Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:29
46Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:12:47
47Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:13:25
48Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:55
49Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:59
50Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:14:11
51Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:14:20
52Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh0:14:46
53Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:47
54Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:15:22
55Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:15:36
56Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:15:44
57Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
58Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:15:59
59Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:16:02
60Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:14
61Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:16:27
62Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:28
63William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:16:31
64Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:16:33
65Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:16:40
66Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:17
67Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:17:29
68Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint0:17:30
69James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint0:17:38
70Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:18:03
71James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh0:18:17
72Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:18:19
73Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint0:20:58
74Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:21:12
75Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:19
76Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:25:26
77Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:29:47
78Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:33:18
79Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:33:25
80Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:36:37

Points classification
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team66pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling58
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad52
4Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling35
5Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator30
6Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp25
7Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly25
8Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp24
9Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo23
10Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek23
11Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing21
12Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling19
13Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly15
14Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling15
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team14
16Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar14
17Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling13
18Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
19Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator12
20Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp11
21Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek10
22Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized10
23Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing10
24Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
25Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing9
26Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp9
27Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp9
28Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar7
29Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint6
30Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized5
31Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
32Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek3
33Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad1

Sprint classification
1Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly36pts
2Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly15
3Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized13
4Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
5Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly10
6Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly10
7Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing9
8Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
9Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
10Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh6
11Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp6
12Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized6
13Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling5
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
16Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing5
17Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling5
18Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing4
19Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad4
20Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
21Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
22Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling3
23Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek2
24Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling2
25Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint2
26Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad2
27Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
28Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar1
29Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing1
30Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly1
31Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
32Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp71pts
2Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized48
3Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling30
4Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek28
5Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing20
6Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly19
7Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp17
8Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp16
9Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling13
10Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad12
11Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
12Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly12
13Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp12
14Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
15Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly9
16Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly9
17Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
18Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing8
19Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing7
20Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling7
21Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
22Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar6
23Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized6
24Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing6
25Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh5
26Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp5
27Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
28Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp5
29Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
30Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling4
31Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
32Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling4
33Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
34Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad4
35Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad3
36Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh3
37Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly3
38Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar3
39Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp3
40Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek2
41Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized2
42Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh2
43Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek2
44Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
45Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
46Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1
47Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
48Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing1
49Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling
2Leopard Trek0:01:28
3Rabobank0:03:56
4Team NetApp0:07:36
5Rapha Condor - Sharp0:08:05
6HTC-Highroad0:10:08
7Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:12:31
8UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:07
9Endura Racing0:15:13
10Team Garmin - Cervelo0:15:45
11Sigma Sport-Specialized0:18:01
12An Post - Sean Kelly0:19:42
13Motorpoint0:21:11
14Team Europcar0:23:38
15Team Raleigh0:28:42

