Casper scores for Saur-Sojasun

Frenchman bests Napolitano in Mechelen

Image 1 of 11

Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen) is best young rider.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 11

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) puts on another leader's jersey in Tour of Belgium.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 11

Niko Eeckhout (An Post Sean Kelly) was given the red jersey for the sprint classification.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 11

Niko Eeckhout (An Post Sean Kelly)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 11

Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) was the winner of stage 3

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 11

Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 11

Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) took the win on stage 3 of the Tour of Belgium.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 11

Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) wins the sprint in Mechelen.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 11

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 11

Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 11

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) maintained the black leader's jersey

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Jimmy Casper celebrated his 32nd birthday by winning the mass sprint of the third stage of the Tour of Belgium. The French Saur-Sojasun rider beat out Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) and Gert Steegmans (RadioShack) for his fourth win of the season. Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) maintained his overall lead.

The race was marred by a mass crash with three kilometres to go. Omega Pharma-Lotto was the hardest hit, as Wilfried Cretkens had to leave with a broken collarbone and Gerben Löwik suffered scrotal bruising. "This will result in some painful days, but certainly nothing more," the team said.

The 192 km stage was marked by the escape of four Belgians. Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport-Vlaanderen), Stijn Vandenbergh (Katusha), Jan Kuyckx (Qin Cycling Team) and Sven Renders (Verandas Willems) had a lead of to five minutes before they were caught with 50 km to go.

There were multiple attacks, but the peloton wouldn't let any one go. Steegmans opened the sprint, but was passed in the last 50 metres by Napolitano and Casper.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4:20:15
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
3Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
4Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
5Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
6Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
7Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
8Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
9Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
10Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
11Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
12Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
14James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
15Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
18Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
19Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
20Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
21Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
22Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
23Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
24Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
25Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
26Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
27Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
28Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
29Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
31Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
32Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
33Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
34Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
35Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
36Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
37Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
38Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
39Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
40Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
41Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
42Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
43Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
44Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
45Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
46Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
47Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
48Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
49Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
51Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
52Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
53Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
54Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
55Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
56Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
57Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
58Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
59Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
60Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
61Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
62Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
63David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
64Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
65Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
66Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
67Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
68Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
69David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
70Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
71Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
72Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
73Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
74Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
75Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
76Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
77Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha
78Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
79Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
80Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
81Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
82Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
83Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
84Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
85David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
86Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
87Romain Fondard (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol
88Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
89Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
90Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
91Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
92Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
93Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
94Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
95Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
96Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
97Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
98Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
99Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
100Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
101Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
102Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
103Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
104Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
105Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
106Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
107Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
108Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
109Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
110Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
111Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
112Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
113Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
114Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
115Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
116Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
117Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
118Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
119Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
120Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
121Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
122Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
123Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
124Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
125Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
126James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
127Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
128Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
129Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
130Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
131Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
132Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
133Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
134Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci0:03:00
135Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
136Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
137Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
138Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
139Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
140David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
141Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
142Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
143Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:04:21
144Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
145Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
146Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
147Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
148Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
149Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
150Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
151Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
152Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
153Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
154Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:08:19
155Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
156Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:09:43
157Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea
158Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:16:10
159Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFSebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
DNFJérémy Burton (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun30pts
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha25
3Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack22
4Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems19
5Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha17
6Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano15
7Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto13
8Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht12
9Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea11
10Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet10

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems8pts
2Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
3Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team3

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8pts
2Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems5
3Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team3

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly8pts
2Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
3Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha4:20:15
2Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
3Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
4Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
5Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
6Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
8Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
11Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
12Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
13Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
14Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
15Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
16Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
17Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
18Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
19Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
20Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
21Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
22Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
23Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
25Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
26Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
27Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
28Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
31Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
32Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
34Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
35Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
36Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
37Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
38Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
39Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
40Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
41Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
42Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
43Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
44Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
45Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
46Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
47Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
48Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
49Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
50Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
51James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
52Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
53Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
54Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
55Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:00
56Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
57Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
58Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
59Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
60Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:04:21
61Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
62Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
63Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
64Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:08:19
65Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:09:43
66Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea
67Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:16:10

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht13:00:45
2Verandas Willems
3Team Katusha
4Skil - Shimano
5Saur - Sojasun
6Footon-Servetto
7Landbouwkrediet
8Telenet - Fidea
9Quick Step
10Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
11Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Rabobank
13Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
14Team Radioshack
15Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Qin Cycling Team
17Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Lotto - Bodysol
19Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
20An Post - Sean Kelly
21Bkcp - Powerplus

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11:50:10
2Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:10
3Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
4James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:14
5David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
6Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:16
7Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:23
8Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:25
9Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
10Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
11Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:00:28
12Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
13Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems0:00:30
15Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:31
16Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
17Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:32
18Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:33
19Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
20Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
21Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
23Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
24Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
25Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
26Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
27Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
28Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
29Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
30Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
31Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
32Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
33Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
34Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
35Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
37Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
38Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
39Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
40Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
41Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
42Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
43Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
44Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
45Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
46David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
47Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
48Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
49Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
51Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
52Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
53Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
54Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
55Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
56Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
57Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
58Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
59Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
60Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
61Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
62Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
63Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
64Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
65Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
66Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
67Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
68Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
69Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
70Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
71Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
72Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
73Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
74Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
75Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
76Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
77Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
78Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
79Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
80James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
81Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
82Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
83Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
84Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
85Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
86Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
87Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
88Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
89Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
90Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
91Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
92Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
93Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
94David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
95Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
96Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
97Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
98Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
99Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
100Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
101Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
102Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
103Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
104Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
105Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
106Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
107Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
108Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
109Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
110Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
111Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
112Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
113Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
114Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
115Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
116Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
117Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha
118Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
119Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
120Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
121Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
122Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
123Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
124Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
125Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
126Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
127Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
128Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
129Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
130Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
131Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
132Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
133Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
134Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:14
135Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
136Romain Fondard (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol0:01:28
137Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:01:31
138Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:01:44
139Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:54
140Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems0:02:04
141David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:00
142Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:33
143Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
144Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:41
145Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:04:54
146Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:05:06
147Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:35
148Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci0:05:38
149Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:58
150Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
151Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
152Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
153Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
154Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:06:26
155Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:12:00
156Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:45
157Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:14:17
158Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:17:54
159Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea0:23:28

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun65pts
2Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems54
3Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha48
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto46
5Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano45
6Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto28
7Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack27
8David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet25
9Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun25
10Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha25
11Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team25
12Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht25
13James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems22
14Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack22
15Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci22
16Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly21
17Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems18
18Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
19Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator13
20Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems13
21Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea11
22Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet10
23Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet10
24Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10
25Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet9
26Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly8
27Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team6
28Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
29Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
30Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3
31Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus3

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator11:50:38
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:05
3Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
4Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
5Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
7Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
8Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
9Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
10Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
11Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
12Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
13Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
15Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
16Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
19Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
20Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
23Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
24Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
25Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
26Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
27Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
28James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
29Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
30Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
31Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
32Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
33Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
34Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
35Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
36Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
37Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
39Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
40Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
41Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
42Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
43Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
44Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
45Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
46Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
47Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
48Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
49Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
50Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
51Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
52Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:46
53Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:01:16
54David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:32
55Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:05
56Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:13
57Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:04:26
58Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:30
59Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
60Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
61Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
62Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
63Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:05:58
64Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:11:32
65Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:13:49
66Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:17:26
67Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea0:23:00

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Verandas Willems35:31:52
2Saur - Sojasun
3Landbouwkrediet
4Team Radioshack
5Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:00:17
7Footon-Servetto
8Skil - Shimano
9Team Katusha
10Telenet - Fidea
11Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
12Quick Step
13Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Rabobank
17An Post - Sean Kelly
18Qin Cycling Team
19Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
20Bkcp - Powerplus
21Lotto - Bodysol

 

