Image 1 of 11 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen) is best young rider. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 11 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) puts on another leader's jersey in Tour of Belgium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 11 Niko Eeckhout (An Post Sean Kelly) was given the red jersey for the sprint classification. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 11 Niko Eeckhout (An Post Sean Kelly) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 11 Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) was the winner of stage 3 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 11 Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 11 Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) took the win on stage 3 of the Tour of Belgium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 11 Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) wins the sprint in Mechelen. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 11 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 11 Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 11 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) maintained the black leader's jersey (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Jimmy Casper celebrated his 32nd birthday by winning the mass sprint of the third stage of the Tour of Belgium. The French Saur-Sojasun rider beat out Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) and Gert Steegmans (RadioShack) for his fourth win of the season. Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) maintained his overall lead.

The race was marred by a mass crash with three kilometres to go. Omega Pharma-Lotto was the hardest hit, as Wilfried Cretkens had to leave with a broken collarbone and Gerben Löwik suffered scrotal bruising. "This will result in some painful days, but certainly nothing more," the team said.

The 192 km stage was marked by the escape of four Belgians. Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport-Vlaanderen), Stijn Vandenbergh (Katusha), Jan Kuyckx (Qin Cycling Team) and Sven Renders (Verandas Willems) had a lead of to five minutes before they were caught with 50 km to go.

There were multiple attacks, but the peloton wouldn't let any one go. Steegmans opened the sprint, but was passed in the last 50 metres by Napolitano and Casper.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4:20:15 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 3 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 4 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 5 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 7 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 8 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 9 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 10 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 11 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 12 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 14 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 15 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 18 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 19 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 20 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 21 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 22 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 23 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 24 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 25 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 26 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 27 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 28 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems 29 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 31 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 32 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 33 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 34 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 35 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 36 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 37 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 38 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 39 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 40 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 41 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 42 Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 43 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 44 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 45 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 46 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 47 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 48 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 49 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 51 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 52 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 53 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 54 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step 55 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 56 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea 57 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 58 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 59 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 60 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 61 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 62 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 63 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 64 Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 65 Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 66 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 67 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 68 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 69 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 70 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 71 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 72 Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 73 Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 74 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 75 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 76 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 77 Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha 78 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 79 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 80 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus 81 Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 82 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 83 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 84 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 85 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 86 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 87 Romain Fondard (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol 88 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 89 Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 90 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 91 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 92 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 93 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 94 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 95 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 96 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 97 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 98 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 99 Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 100 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 101 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 102 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 103 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 104 Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 105 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 106 Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 107 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 108 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 109 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus 110 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 111 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 112 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 113 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems 114 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 115 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 116 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 117 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 118 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 119 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 120 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 121 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 122 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 123 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 124 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 125 Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 126 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 127 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 128 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 129 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 130 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 131 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 132 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 133 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 134 Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 0:03:00 135 Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 136 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 137 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 138 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 139 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 140 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 141 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 142 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 143 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:04:21 144 Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems 145 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 146 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 147 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 148 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 149 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 150 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 151 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 152 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 153 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 154 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:08:19 155 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 156 Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:09:43 157 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea 158 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:16:10 159 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack DNF Jérémy Burton (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 pts 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 25 3 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 22 4 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 19 5 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 6 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 15 7 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 13 8 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 12 9 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 11 10 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 10

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 8 pts 2 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 3 Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 3

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 pts 2 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 5 3 Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 3

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 8 pts 2 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 3 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 3

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 4:20:15 2 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 4 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 5 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 6 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 8 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 11 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 12 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 13 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 14 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 15 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 16 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 17 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 18 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 20 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 21 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step 22 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 23 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 24 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 25 Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 26 Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 27 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 28 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 29 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 31 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 32 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 34 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 35 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 36 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 37 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 38 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 39 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 40 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 41 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 42 Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 43 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 44 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus 45 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 46 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems 47 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 48 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 50 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 51 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 52 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 53 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 54 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 55 Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:00 56 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 57 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 58 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 59 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 60 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:04:21 61 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 62 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 63 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 64 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:08:19 65 Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:09:43 66 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea 67 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:16:10

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 13:00:45 2 Verandas Willems 3 Team Katusha 4 Skil - Shimano 5 Saur - Sojasun 6 Footon-Servetto 7 Landbouwkrediet 8 Telenet - Fidea 9 Quick Step 10 Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 11 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 Rabobank 13 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14 Team Radioshack 15 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Qin Cycling Team 17 Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 Lotto - Bodysol 19 Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 20 An Post - Sean Kelly 21 Bkcp - Powerplus

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11:50:10 2 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:10 3 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 4 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:00:14 5 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 6 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:16 7 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:23 8 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:25 9 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 10 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 11 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:00:28 12 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 13 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 0:00:30 15 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:31 16 Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 17 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:32 18 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:33 19 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 20 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 21 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 23 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 24 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 25 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 26 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 27 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 28 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 29 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 30 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 31 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 32 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 33 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 34 Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 35 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 36 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 37 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 38 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 39 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 40 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 41 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 42 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 43 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 44 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 45 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea 46 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 47 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems 48 Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 49 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 51 Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 52 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 53 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 54 Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 55 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 56 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 57 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 58 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 59 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 60 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 61 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 62 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 63 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 64 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 65 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 66 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 67 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 68 Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems 69 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 70 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 71 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 72 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus 73 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 74 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 75 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 76 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 77 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 78 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 79 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step 80 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 81 Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 82 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 83 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 84 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 85 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 86 Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 87 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 88 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 89 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 90 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 91 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 92 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 93 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 94 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 95 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus 96 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 97 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 98 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 99 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 100 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 101 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 102 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 103 Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 104 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 105 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 106 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 107 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 108 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 109 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems 110 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 111 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 112 Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 113 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 114 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 115 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 116 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 117 Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha 118 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 119 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 120 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 121 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 122 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 123 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 124 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 125 Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 126 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 127 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 128 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 129 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 130 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 131 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 132 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 133 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 134 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:14 135 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 136 Romain Fondard (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol 0:01:28 137 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:01:31 138 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:01:44 139 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:54 140 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:02:04 141 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:03:00 142 Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:33 143 Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 144 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:41 145 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:04:54 146 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:05:06 147 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:35 148 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 0:05:38 149 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:58 150 Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 151 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 152 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 153 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 154 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:06:26 155 Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:12:00 156 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:45 157 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:14:17 158 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:17:54 159 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea 0:23:28

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 65 pts 2 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 54 3 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 48 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 46 5 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 45 6 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 28 7 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 27 8 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 25 9 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 10 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 25 11 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 25 12 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 25 13 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 22 14 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 22 15 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 22 16 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 21 17 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 18 18 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 19 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 20 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 13 21 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 11 22 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 10 23 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 10 24 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 25 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 9 26 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 8 27 Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 6 28 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 29 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 30 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 3 31 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 3

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11:50:38 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:05 3 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 4 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 5 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 7 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 8 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 9 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 10 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 11 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 12 Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 13 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 15 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 16 Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 19 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 23 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 24 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 25 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus 26 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 27 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step 28 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 29 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 30 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 31 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 32 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 33 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 34 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 35 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 36 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 37 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 38 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 39 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems 40 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 41 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 42 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 43 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 44 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 45 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 46 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 47 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 48 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 49 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 50 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 52 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:46 53 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:01:16 54 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:32 55 Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:05 56 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:13 57 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:04:26 58 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:30 59 Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 60 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 61 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 62 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 63 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:05:58 64 Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:11:32 65 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:13:49 66 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:17:26 67 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea 0:23:00