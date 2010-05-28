Casper scores for Saur-Sojasun
Frenchman bests Napolitano in Mechelen
Jimmy Casper celebrated his 32nd birthday by winning the mass sprint of the third stage of the Tour of Belgium. The French Saur-Sojasun rider beat out Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) and Gert Steegmans (RadioShack) for his fourth win of the season. Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) maintained his overall lead.
The race was marred by a mass crash with three kilometres to go. Omega Pharma-Lotto was the hardest hit, as Wilfried Cretkens had to leave with a broken collarbone and Gerben Löwik suffered scrotal bruising. "This will result in some painful days, but certainly nothing more," the team said.
The 192 km stage was marked by the escape of four Belgians. Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport-Vlaanderen), Stijn Vandenbergh (Katusha), Jan Kuyckx (Qin Cycling Team) and Sven Renders (Verandas Willems) had a lead of to five minutes before they were caught with 50 km to go.
There were multiple attacks, but the peloton wouldn't let any one go. Steegmans opened the sprint, but was passed in the last 50 metres by Napolitano and Casper.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4:20:15
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|4
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|5
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|7
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|8
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|9
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|10
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|12
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|14
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|15
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|18
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|19
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|20
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|21
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|22
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|23
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|24
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|25
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|27
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|28
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|29
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|31
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|32
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|33
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|34
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|35
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|36
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|37
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|38
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|40
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|41
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|42
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|43
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|44
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|45
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|47
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|48
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|49
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|51
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|52
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|53
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|54
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|55
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|56
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|57
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|58
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|59
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|61
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|62
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|63
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|64
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|65
|Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|66
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|67
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|68
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|69
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|70
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|71
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|72
|Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|73
|Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|74
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|75
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|76
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha
|78
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|79
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|80
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
|81
|Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|82
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|83
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|84
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|85
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|86
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|87
|Romain Fondard (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol
|88
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|90
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|91
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|92
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|93
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|94
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|95
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|96
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|97
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|98
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|99
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|100
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|101
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|102
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|103
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|104
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|105
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|106
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|107
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|108
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|109
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
|110
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|111
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|112
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|113
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|114
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|115
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|116
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|117
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|118
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|119
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|120
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|121
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|122
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|123
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|124
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|126
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|127
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|128
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|129
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|130
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|131
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|132
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|133
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|134
|Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:03:00
|135
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|136
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|137
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|138
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|139
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|140
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|141
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|142
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:04:21
|144
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|145
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|146
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|147
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|148
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|149
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|150
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|151
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|152
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|153
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|154
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:19
|155
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|156
|Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:09:43
|157
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea
|158
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:16:10
|159
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|pts
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|25
|3
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|22
|4
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|19
|5
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|6
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|15
|7
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|13
|8
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|12
|9
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|11
|10
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|8
|pts
|2
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|3
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|pts
|2
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|5
|3
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8
|pts
|2
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|3
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4:20:15
|2
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|4
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|6
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|8
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|11
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|12
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|13
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|14
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|15
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|16
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|17
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|18
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|20
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|21
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|22
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|23
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|25
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|26
|Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|27
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|28
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|31
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|32
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|34
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|36
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|37
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|38
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|39
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|40
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|41
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|42
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|43
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|44
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
|45
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|46
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|47
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|48
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|50
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|51
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|52
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|53
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|54
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|55
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:03:00
|56
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|57
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|58
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|59
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|60
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:04:21
|61
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|62
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|63
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|64
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:19
|65
|Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:09:43
|66
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea
|67
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:16:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|13:00:45
|2
|Verandas Willems
|3
|Team Katusha
|4
|Skil - Shimano
|5
|Saur - Sojasun
|6
|Footon-Servetto
|7
|Landbouwkrediet
|8
|Telenet - Fidea
|9
|Quick Step
|10
|Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|11
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Rabobank
|13
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Team Radioshack
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Qin Cycling Team
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|Lotto - Bodysol
|19
|Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|20
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|21
|Bkcp - Powerplus
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11:50:10
|2
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:10
|3
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|4
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:14
|5
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:16
|7
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:23
|8
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:25
|9
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|10
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|11
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:00:28
|12
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|13
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|0:00:30
|15
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:31
|16
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|17
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:32
|18
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:33
|19
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|20
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|21
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|23
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|24
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|25
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|26
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|27
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|28
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|29
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|30
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|31
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|32
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|33
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|34
|Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|35
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|37
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|38
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|39
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|42
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|43
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|44
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|45
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|46
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|47
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|48
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|49
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|51
|Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|52
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|53
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|54
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|55
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|56
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|57
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|58
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|60
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|61
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|62
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|63
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|64
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|65
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|66
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|67
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|68
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|69
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|70
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|71
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|72
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
|73
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|74
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|75
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|76
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|77
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|78
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|79
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|80
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|81
|Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|82
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|83
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|84
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|85
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|87
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|88
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|89
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|90
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|92
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|93
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|94
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|95
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
|96
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|97
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|98
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|99
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|100
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|101
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|102
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|103
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|104
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|105
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|106
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|107
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|108
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|109
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|110
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|111
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|112
|Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|113
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|115
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|116
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|117
|Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha
|118
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|119
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|120
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|121
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|122
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|123
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|124
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|125
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|126
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|127
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|128
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|129
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|130
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|131
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|132
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|133
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|134
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:14
|135
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|136
|Romain Fondard (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:01:28
|137
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|138
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:01:44
|139
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:54
|140
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:02:04
|141
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:00
|142
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:03:33
|143
|Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|144
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:41
|145
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:04:54
|146
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:05:06
|147
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:35
|148
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:05:38
|149
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:58
|150
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|151
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|152
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|153
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|154
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:06:26
|155
|Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:12:00
|156
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:45
|157
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:14:17
|158
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:17:54
|159
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea
|0:23:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|65
|pts
|2
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|54
|3
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|46
|5
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|45
|6
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|28
|7
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|27
|8
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|25
|9
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|10
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|25
|11
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|25
|12
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|25
|13
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|22
|14
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|22
|15
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|22
|16
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|21
|17
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|18
|18
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|19
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|20
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|13
|21
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|11
|22
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|23
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|24
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|25
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|9
|26
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8
|27
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|6
|28
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|29
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|30
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|31
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11:50:38
|2
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:05
|3
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|4
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|5
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|7
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|8
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|9
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|10
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|11
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|12
|Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|13
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|15
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|16
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|19
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|23
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|24
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|25
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
|26
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|27
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|28
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|29
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|30
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|31
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|32
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|33
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|34
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|35
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|36
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|37
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|39
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|40
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|41
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|42
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|43
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|44
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|45
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|46
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|47
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|48
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|49
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|50
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|52
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:46
|53
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:01:16
|54
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:32
|55
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:03:05
|56
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:13
|57
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:04:26
|58
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:30
|59
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|60
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|61
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|62
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|63
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:05:58
|64
|Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:11:32
|65
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:13:49
|66
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:17:26
|67
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea
|0:23:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Verandas Willems
|35:31:52
|2
|Saur - Sojasun
|3
|Landbouwkrediet
|4
|Team Radioshack
|5
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:00:17
|7
|Footon-Servetto
|8
|Skil - Shimano
|9
|Team Katusha
|10
|Telenet - Fidea
|11
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Quick Step
|13
|Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Rabobank
|17
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|18
|Qin Cycling Team
|19
|Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|20
|Bkcp - Powerplus
|21
|Lotto - Bodysol
