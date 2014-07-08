Image 1 of 7 Dayer Quintana (Movistar) soloes to the win on the Kitzbüheler Horn (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 7 Dayer Quintana (Movistar) celebrates his first win on European soil (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 3 of 7 Damiano Caruso (Cannondale) leads Kennaugh through the rain (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 4 of 7 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) holds onto the overall lead (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 5 of 7 Defending champion Riccardo Zoidl (Trek) rides on in the rain (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 6 of 7 Didi the devil and Dayer Quitnana (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 7 of 7 The crowded podium after stage 3 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Dayer Quintana (Movistar) showed his elite pedigree with a commanding stage victory on the Kitzbüheler Horn in the Tour of Austria. The younger brother of Giro d'Italia winner Nairo soloed to the victory over Damiano Caruso (Cannondale), while race leader Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) defended his yellow jersey with a third place on the day.

It was an epic day, 206km long. It started out in lovely weather but the skies darkened ahead. 9 other riders escaped from the peloton with the stage winner Quintana: Guillaume Levarlet (Cofidis), Francis De Greef (Wanty), Jan Tratnik (Amplatz BMC), Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Katusha), Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Matej Mohoric (Cannondale), Jeremy Bescond (Cofidis), Rory Sutherland (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Davide Villella (Cannondale).

The breakaway gained a maximum of ten minutes, but were brought back to just 1:30 by the final climb as rain and thick fog decended upon the race.

On the 7.1km ascent that kicks up to a 22.3% grade at one point, Quintana left his fellow escapees behind to celebrate his first big win.

"A dream came true today, I’ll call my brother Nairo immediately," Dayer Quintana said. "My whole family is happy with me. The weather was no problem for me, I was in the first group right from the beginning. But it’s always a risk if the group can make it to the finish. Today, it did!"

Kennaugh saved his lead, now 29 seconds over Caruso and 40 seconds ahead of Javier Moreno. "My teammates supported me very well and after the 3km line I was on my own. It was a fantastic stage again for me and my team!"

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 5:13:16 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:54 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 4 Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team 0:01:06 5 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:01:25 6 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:01:34 7 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 8 Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:42 9 Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:01:49 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:56 11 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:57 12 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:01 13 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:02:12 14 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:13 15 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:02:16 16 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 18 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:24 19 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:02:42 20 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:02:43 21 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 22 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:46 23 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 24 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 25 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:48 26 Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:02:49 27 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:02:51 28 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:55 29 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:12 30 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:03:49 31 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 32 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:50 33 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:12 34 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 0:04:27 35 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:31 36 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha 0:04:43 37 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 0:04:46 38 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 39 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:04:49 40 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 41 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg 0:05:00 42 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:05:05 43 Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife 0:05:13 44 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 45 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC 0:05:26 46 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:40 47 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:06:13 48 Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:06:20 49 Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:06:39 50 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:06:50 51 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:07:12 52 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 53 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:07:22 54 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp 55 Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg 56 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 57 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:30 58 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:07:42 59 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:23 60 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 61 Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC 0:08:41 62 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:59 63 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:09:02 64 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:09:08 65 Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:09:11 66 Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:09:14 67 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:09:28 68 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 69 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 70 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:09:45 71 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:09:46 72 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:09:49 73 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:09:54 74 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:09:58 75 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:10:08 76 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol 0:10:11 77 Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 78 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:15 79 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 80 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 81 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 82 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 83 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:10:31 84 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:37 85 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:10:45 86 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:11:07 87 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:17 88 Michael Gaubitzer (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 0:11:20 89 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:11:33 90 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:11:50 91 Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 0:11:57 92 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:12:16 93 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:12:26 94 Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:12:50 95 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 96 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:59 97 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 98 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team 99 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 100 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 101 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:06 102 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 103 Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 104 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:24 105 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:13:25 106 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:13:30 107 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:14:09 108 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:10 109 Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 0:14:13 110 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:14:26 111 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:14:36 112 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:48 113 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:15:08 114 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:15:10 115 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:13 116 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:15:23 117 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:35 118 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:16:04 119 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:18 120 Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:16:35 121 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:16:54 122 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:17:21 123 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:17:40 124 Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:17:54 125 Bernhard Kroger (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:18:03 126 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:18:26 127 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:18:48 128 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 0:18:50 129 Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:18:54 130 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team 0:19:01 131 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:19:10 132 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 133 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 134 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:19:20 135 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:19:21 136 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:19:55 137 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:20:16 138 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin - Sharp 0:20:40 139 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:20:45 140 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:20:46 141 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:20:48 142 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:21:18 143 Andreas Muller (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:22:13 144 Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:22:14 145 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:22:51 DNF Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto - Belisol DNS Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 14:12:11 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:29 3 Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:40 4 Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:07 5 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:01:10 6 Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:01:45 7 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:46 8 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:01:59 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:37 10 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:38 11 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:39 12 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:44 13 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:02:48 14 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:03:02 15 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:03:09 16 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:14 17 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 18 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:18 19 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:03:25 20 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:31 21 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:41 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 23 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:03:48 24 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:04:06 25 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 0:04:23 26 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:04:52 27 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:04:55 28 Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:05:01 29 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:17 31 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:05:58 32 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg 0:06:06 33 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:06:15 34 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:07:15 35 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:07:19 36 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:07:29 37 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:08:12 38 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC 0:08:38 39 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:33 40 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:49 41 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:05 42 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha 0:10:26 43 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:10:34 44 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:10:48 45 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol 0:11:49 46 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:59 47 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:12:25 48 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:30 49 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:13:05 50 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:13:26 51 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:13:31 52 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:54 53 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:08 54 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:14:28 55 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 56 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 57 Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife 0:14:55 58 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:02 59 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:10 60 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:25 61 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:15:48 62 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:15:55 63 Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:16:02 64 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:16:19 65 Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:16:21 66 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:16:23 67 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:16:32 68 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:59 69 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp 0:17:04 70 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 71 Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg 72 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:17:24 73 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:18:04 74 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:18:05 75 Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC 0:18:23 76 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:18:44 77 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:18:50 78 Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:18:53 79 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 80 Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:18:56 81 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 0:19:07 82 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:19:09 83 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:19:27 84 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:19:31 85 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:19:36 86 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:19:51 87 Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 0:19:53 88 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:19:57 89 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 90 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 91 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:20:13 92 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:20:27 93 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:21:15 94 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:21:32 95 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:44 96 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:21:58 97 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:22:41 98 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team 99 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 100 Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:22:48 101 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 102 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:23:04 103 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:06 104 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:23:12 105 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:19 106 Michael Gaubitzer (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 0:24:05 107 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:24:08 108 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:24:18 109 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:30 110 Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 0:24:42 111 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:24:50 112 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:24:52 113 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:24:54 114 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:01 115 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:17 116 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:25:24 117 Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:26:01 118 Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:26:17 119 Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 0:26:20 120 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:27:22 121 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:27:35 122 Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:27:36 123 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:28:30 124 Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:28:36 125 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:28:42 126 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team 0:28:43 127 Bernhard Kroger (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:28:51 128 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:28:52 129 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 130 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 0:29:02 131 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:03 132 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 133 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:29:37 134 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:30:05 135 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:30:06 136 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:31:13 137 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin - Sharp 0:31:28 138 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:33:31 139 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:33:33 140 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:33:36 141 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:33:51 142 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:35:57 143 Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:36:53 144 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:37:53 145 Andreas Muller (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:41:03

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 20 3 Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team 18 4 Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 16 5 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 15 6 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 15 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 13 8 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 12 9 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 12 10 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 10 11 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 10 12 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 10 13 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 9 14 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 8 15 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 7 16 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 7 17 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 7 18 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 19 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 7 20 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 6 21 Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 5 22 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 5 23 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 5 24 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 4 25 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 26 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 3 27 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 3 28 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 29 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 3 30 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 3 31 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 2 32 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 2 33 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 1 34 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 1 35 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 19 pts 2 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 16 3 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 15 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 13 5 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 10 6 Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team 10 7 Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 6 8 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 9 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 6 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 4 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 4 12 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 4 13 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 3 14 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 3 15 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 2 16 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 2 17 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 1 18 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 14:13:21 2 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:28 3 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:29 4 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:08 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:31 6 Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:03:51 7 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:04:48 8 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:06:05 9 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:06:09 10 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:06:19 11 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:07:02 12 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:55 13 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:09:38 14 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol 0:10:39 15 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:49 16 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:11:15 17 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:12:16 18 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:12:21 19 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:44 20 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 0:13:18 21 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:52 22 Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:14:52 23 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:09 24 Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:15:11 25 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:15:22 26 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:16:14 27 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:16:54 28 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:17:34 29 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:17:40 30 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:17:43 31 Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:17:46 32 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 0:17:57 33 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:18:26 34 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:18:41 35 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:20:05 36 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:20:48 37 Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:21:38 38 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:21:54 39 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:56 40 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:22:02 41 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:09 42 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:22:58 43 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:24:07 44 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:24:14 45 Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:24:51 46 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:26:25 47 Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:26:26 48 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:27:20 49 Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:27:26 50 Bernhard Kroger (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:27:41 51 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:27:42 52 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:27:53 53 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:30:03 54 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin - Sharp 0:30:18 55 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:32:41 56 Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:35:43