Dayer Quintana wins Tour of Austria queen stage
Kennaugh holds onto race lead on the Kitzbüheler Horn
Dayer Quintana (Movistar) showed his elite pedigree with a commanding stage victory on the Kitzbüheler Horn in the Tour of Austria. The younger brother of Giro d'Italia winner Nairo soloed to the victory over Damiano Caruso (Cannondale), while race leader Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) defended his yellow jersey with a third place on the day.
It was an epic day, 206km long. It started out in lovely weather but the skies darkened ahead. 9 other riders escaped from the peloton with the stage winner Quintana: Guillaume Levarlet (Cofidis), Francis De Greef (Wanty), Jan Tratnik (Amplatz BMC), Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Katusha), Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Matej Mohoric (Cannondale), Jeremy Bescond (Cofidis), Rory Sutherland (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Davide Villella (Cannondale).
The breakaway gained a maximum of ten minutes, but were brought back to just 1:30 by the final climb as rain and thick fog decended upon the race.
On the 7.1km ascent that kicks up to a 22.3% grade at one point, Quintana left his fellow escapees behind to celebrate his first big win.
"A dream came true today, I’ll call my brother Nairo immediately," Dayer Quintana said. "My whole family is happy with me. The weather was no problem for me, I was in the first group right from the beginning. But it’s always a risk if the group can make it to the finish. Today, it did!"
Kennaugh saved his lead, now 29 seconds over Caruso and 40 seconds ahead of Javier Moreno. "My teammates supported me very well and after the 3km line I was on my own. It was a fantastic stage again for me and my team!"
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|5:13:16
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:54
|3
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:01:06
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:01:25
|6
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:01:34
|7
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:42
|9
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:01:49
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:56
|11
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:57
|12
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:01
|13
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:02:12
|14
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:13
|15
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:02:16
|16
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:24
|19
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:02:42
|20
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:02:43
|21
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|22
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:46
|23
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|25
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:48
|26
|Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:02:49
|27
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:02:51
|28
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:55
|29
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:12
|30
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:03:49
|31
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|32
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:50
|33
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:12
|34
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|0:04:27
|35
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:31
|36
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha
|0:04:43
|37
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|0:04:46
|38
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|39
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:04:49
|40
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|41
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|0:05:00
|42
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:05:05
|43
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife
|0:05:13
|44
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|45
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|0:05:26
|46
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:40
|47
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:13
|48
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:06:20
|49
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:06:39
|50
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:06:50
|51
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:07:12
|52
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|53
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:07:22
|54
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp
|55
|Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg
|56
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|57
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:30
|58
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:42
|59
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:23
|60
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|61
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
|0:08:41
|62
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:59
|63
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:02
|64
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:09:08
|65
|Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:09:11
|66
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:09:14
|67
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:09:28
|68
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|69
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|70
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:09:45
|71
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:09:46
|72
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:09:49
|73
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:09:54
|74
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:09:58
|75
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:10:08
|76
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol
|0:10:11
|77
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|78
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:15
|79
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|81
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|82
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|83
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:10:31
|84
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:37
|85
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:10:45
|86
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:11:07
|87
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:17
|88
|Michael Gaubitzer (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|0:11:20
|89
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:11:33
|90
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:11:50
|91
|Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|0:11:57
|92
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:12:16
|93
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:12:26
|94
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:12:50
|95
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|96
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:59
|97
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
|99
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|100
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:06
|102
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|103
|Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|104
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:24
|105
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:13:25
|106
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:13:30
|107
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:14:09
|108
|Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:10
|109
|Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|0:14:13
|110
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:14:26
|111
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:14:36
|112
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:48
|113
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:15:08
|114
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:15:10
|115
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:13
|116
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:15:23
|117
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:35
|118
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:16:04
|119
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:18
|120
|Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:16:35
|121
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:16:54
|122
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:17:21
|123
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:17:40
|124
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:17:54
|125
|Bernhard Kroger (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:18:03
|126
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:18:26
|127
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:18:48
|128
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:18:50
|129
|Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:18:54
|130
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:19:01
|131
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:19:10
|132
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|133
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|134
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:19:20
|135
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:19:21
|136
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:19:55
|137
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:20:16
|138
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin - Sharp
|0:20:40
|139
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:20:45
|140
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:20:46
|141
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:20:48
|142
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:21:18
|143
|Andreas Muller (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:22:13
|144
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:22:14
|145
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:22:51
|DNF
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|DNS
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|14:12:11
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:29
|3
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|4
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:07
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:01:10
|6
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:01:45
|7
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:46
|8
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:01:59
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:37
|10
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:38
|11
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:39
|12
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:44
|13
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:02:48
|14
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:03:02
|15
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:09
|16
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:14
|17
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|18
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:18
|19
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:03:25
|20
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:31
|21
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:41
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:03:48
|24
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:04:06
|25
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|0:04:23
|26
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:04:52
|27
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:04:55
|28
|Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:05:01
|29
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:17
|31
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:05:58
|32
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|0:06:06
|33
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:06:15
|34
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:07:15
|35
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:07:19
|36
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:07:29
|37
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:08:12
|38
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|0:08:38
|39
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:33
|40
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:49
|41
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:05
|42
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha
|0:10:26
|43
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:10:34
|44
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:10:48
|45
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol
|0:11:49
|46
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:59
|47
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:12:25
|48
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:30
|49
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:13:05
|50
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:13:26
|51
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:13:31
|52
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:54
|53
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:08
|54
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:14:28
|55
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|56
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|57
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife
|0:14:55
|58
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:02
|59
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:10
|60
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:25
|61
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:15:48
|62
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:55
|63
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:16:02
|64
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:16:19
|65
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:16:21
|66
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:16:23
|67
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:16:32
|68
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:59
|69
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp
|0:17:04
|70
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|71
|Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg
|72
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:24
|73
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:18:04
|74
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:18:05
|75
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
|0:18:23
|76
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:44
|77
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:18:50
|78
|Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:18:53
|79
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|80
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:18:56
|81
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|0:19:07
|82
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:19:09
|83
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:19:27
|84
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:19:31
|85
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:19:36
|86
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:19:51
|87
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|0:19:53
|88
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:19:57
|89
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|90
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:20:13
|92
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:20:27
|93
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:21:15
|94
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:21:32
|95
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:44
|96
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:21:58
|97
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:22:41
|98
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
|99
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|100
|Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:22:48
|101
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|102
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:23:04
|103
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:06
|104
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:23:12
|105
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:19
|106
|Michael Gaubitzer (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|0:24:05
|107
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:24:08
|108
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:24:18
|109
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:30
|110
|Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|0:24:42
|111
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:24:50
|112
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:24:52
|113
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:24:54
|114
|Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:01
|115
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:25:17
|116
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:25:24
|117
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:26:01
|118
|Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:26:17
|119
|Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|0:26:20
|120
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:27:22
|121
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:27:35
|122
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:27:36
|123
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:28:30
|124
|Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:28:36
|125
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:28:42
|126
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:28:43
|127
|Bernhard Kroger (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:28:51
|128
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:28:52
|129
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|130
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:29:02
|131
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:03
|132
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|133
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:29:37
|134
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:30:05
|135
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:30:06
|136
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:31:13
|137
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin - Sharp
|0:31:28
|138
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:33:31
|139
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:33:33
|140
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:33:36
|141
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:33:51
|142
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:35:57
|143
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:36:53
|144
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:37:53
|145
|Andreas Muller (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:41:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|3
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team
|18
|4
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|5
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|6
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|15
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|13
|8
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|9
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|12
|10
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|10
|11
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|10
|12
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|10
|13
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9
|14
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|8
|15
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|16
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|7
|17
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|18
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|19
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|20
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|6
|21
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|5
|22
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|23
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|5
|24
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|25
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|26
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|3
|27
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|3
|28
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|29
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|3
|30
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|3
|31
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|32
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|2
|33
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|34
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|35
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|pts
|2
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|3
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|13
|5
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|6
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|9
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|6
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|4
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|4
|12
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|3
|14
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|15
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|16
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|2
|17
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|18
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|14:13:21
|2
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:28
|3
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:29
|4
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:08
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:31
|6
|Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:03:51
|7
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:48
|8
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:06:05
|9
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:06:09
|10
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:06:19
|11
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:07:02
|12
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:55
|13
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:09:38
|14
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol
|0:10:39
|15
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:49
|16
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:11:15
|17
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:12:16
|18
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:12:21
|19
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:44
|20
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|0:13:18
|21
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:52
|22
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:14:52
|23
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:09
|24
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:15:11
|25
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:15:22
|26
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:14
|27
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:16:54
|28
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:34
|29
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:17:40
|30
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:17:43
|31
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:17:46
|32
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|0:17:57
|33
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:18:26
|34
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:18:41
|35
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:20:05
|36
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:20:48
|37
|Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:21:38
|38
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:21:54
|39
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:56
|40
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:22:02
|41
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:09
|42
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:22:58
|43
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:24:07
|44
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:24:14
|45
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:24:51
|46
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:26:25
|47
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:26:26
|48
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:27:20
|49
|Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:27:26
|50
|Bernhard Kroger (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:27:41
|51
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:27:42
|52
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:53
|53
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:30:03
|54
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin - Sharp
|0:30:18
|55
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:32:41
|56
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:35:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|42:40:18
|2
|RC Gourmetfein Wels
|0:01:58
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:28
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:52
|5
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:57
|6
|Team Sky
|0:09:04
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:45
|8
|Cannondale
|0:11:39
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:18:18
|10
|Garmin Sharp
|0:18:36
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:02
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:23:41
|13
|Team Vorarlberg
|0:27:51
|14
|Tirol Cycling Team
|0:30:39
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|0:33:29
|16
|Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:34:09
|17
|Amplatz - BMC
|0:37:44
|18
|Bardiani-CSF
|0:44:23
|19
|WSA-Greenlife
|0:46:05
