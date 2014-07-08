Trending

Dayer Quintana wins Tour of Austria queen stage

Kennaugh holds onto race lead on the Kitzbüheler Horn

Dayer Quintana (Movistar) soloes to the win on the Kitzbüheler Horn (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Dayer Quintana (Movistar) soloes to the win on the Kitzbüheler Horn
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Dayer Quintana (Movistar) celebrates his first win on European soil (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Dayer Quintana (Movistar) celebrates his first win on European soil
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Damiano Caruso (Cannondale) leads Kennaugh through the rain (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Damiano Caruso (Cannondale) leads Kennaugh through the rain
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) holds onto the overall lead

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) holds onto the overall lead
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Defending champion Riccardo Zoidl (Trek) rides on in the rain (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Defending champion Riccardo Zoidl (Trek) rides on in the rain
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Didi the devil and Dayer Quitnana

Didi the devil and Dayer Quitnana
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The crowded podium after stage 3

The crowded podium after stage 3
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Dayer Quintana (Movistar) showed his elite pedigree with a commanding stage victory on the Kitzbüheler Horn in the Tour of Austria. The younger brother of Giro d'Italia winner Nairo soloed to the victory over Damiano Caruso (Cannondale), while race leader Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) defended his yellow jersey with a third place on the day.

It was an epic day, 206km long. It started out in lovely weather but the skies darkened ahead. 9 other riders escaped from the peloton with the stage winner Quintana: Guillaume Levarlet (Cofidis), Francis De Greef (Wanty), Jan Tratnik (Amplatz BMC), Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Katusha), Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Matej Mohoric (Cannondale), Jeremy Bescond (Cofidis), Rory Sutherland (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Davide Villella (Cannondale).

The breakaway gained a maximum of ten minutes, but were brought back to just 1:30 by the final climb as rain and thick fog decended upon the race.

On the 7.1km ascent that kicks up to a 22.3% grade at one point, Quintana left his fellow escapees behind to celebrate his first big win.

"A dream came true today, I’ll call my brother Nairo immediately," Dayer Quintana said. "My whole family is happy with me. The weather was no problem for me, I was in the first group right from the beginning. But it’s always a risk if the group can make it to the finish. Today, it did!"

Kennaugh saved his lead, now 29 seconds over Caruso and 40 seconds ahead of Javier Moreno. "My teammates supported me very well and after the 3km line I was on my own. It was a fantastic stage again for me and my team!"

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team5:13:16
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:00:54
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
4Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team0:01:06
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:01:25
6Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:34
7Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
8Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:42
9Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:01:49
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:56
11Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:57
12Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:02:01
13Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:02:12
14Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:13
15Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:02:16
16Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
17Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
18Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:24
19Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:02:42
20Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:02:43
21David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
22Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp0:02:46
23Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
24Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
25Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:48
26Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:02:49
27Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:02:51
28Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:55
29Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:12
30Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:03:49
31Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
32Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:50
33Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:12
34Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky0:04:27
35Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:31
36Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha0:04:43
37Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC0:04:46
38Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
39Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:04:49
40Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
41Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg0:05:00
42Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:05:05
43Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife0:05:13
44Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
45Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC0:05:26
46Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:40
47Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:06:13
48Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:06:20
49Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:06:39
50Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:06:50
51Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:07:12
52Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
53Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:07:22
54Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp
55Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg
56Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
57Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:30
58Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:07:42
59Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:23
60Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
61Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC0:08:41
62Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:59
63Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:09:02
64Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:09:08
65Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:09:11
66Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:09:14
67Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:09:28
68Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
69Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
70Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:09:45
71Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:09:46
72Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:09:49
73Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:09:54
74Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:09:58
75Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:10:08
76Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol0:10:11
77Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
78Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:15
79Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
80Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
81Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
82Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
83Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:10:31
84Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:37
85Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:10:45
86Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:11:07
87Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:17
88Michael Gaubitzer (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:11:20
89George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:11:33
90Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:11:50
91Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:11:57
92Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:12:16
93Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:12:26
94Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:12:50
95Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
96Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:59
97Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
98Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
99Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
100Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
101Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:13:06
102Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
103Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
104Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:13:24
105Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:13:25
106Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:13:30
107Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:14:09
108Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:10
109Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC0:14:13
110Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:14:26
111Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:14:36
112Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:14:48
113Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:15:08
114Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:15:10
115Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:15:13
116Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:15:23
117Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:35
118Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:16:04
119Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:16:18
120Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:16:35
121Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:16:54
122Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:17:21
123Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:17:40
124Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:17:54
125Bernhard Kroger (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:18:03
126Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:18:26
127Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:18:48
128Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team0:18:50
129Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:18:54
130Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team0:19:01
131Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:19:10
132Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
133Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
134Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:19:20
135Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:19:21
136Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:19:55
137Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:20:16
138Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin - Sharp0:20:40
139Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:20:45
140Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:20:46
141Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:20:48
142Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:21:18
143Andreas Muller (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:22:13
144Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:22:14
145Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:22:51
DNFKenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
DNSFredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky14:12:11
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:00:29
3Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:40
4Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:07
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:01:10
6Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:01:45
7Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:46
8Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:59
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp0:02:37
10Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:38
11Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:39
12Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:44
13Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:02:48
14Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:03:02
15Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:03:09
16Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:03:14
17Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
18Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:18
19Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:03:25
20Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:31
21Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:41
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
23Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:03:48
24Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:04:06
25Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky0:04:23
26Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:04:52
27Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:04:55
28Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:05:01
29Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
30Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:17
31Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:05:58
32Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg0:06:06
33Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:06:15
34Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:07:15
35Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:07:19
36Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:07:29
37Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:08:12
38Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC0:08:38
39Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:33
40Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:49
41Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:05
42Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha0:10:26
43Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:10:34
44Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:10:48
45Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol0:11:49
46Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:59
47David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:12:25
48Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:30
49Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:13:05
50Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:13:26
51Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:13:31
52Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:54
53Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:08
54Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:14:28
55Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
56Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
57Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife0:14:55
58Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:02
59Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:10
60Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:25
61Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:15:48
62Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:15:55
63Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:16:02
64Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:16:19
65Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:16:21
66Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:16:23
67Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:16:32
68Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:16:59
69Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp0:17:04
70Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
71Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg
72Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:17:24
73Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:18:04
74Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:18:05
75Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC0:18:23
76Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:18:44
77Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:18:50
78Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:18:53
79Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
80Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:18:56
81Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:19:07
82Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:19:09
83Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:19:27
84Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:19:31
85Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:19:36
86Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:19:51
87Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC0:19:53
88Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:19:57
89Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
90Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
91Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:20:13
92Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:20:27
93George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:21:15
94Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:21:32
95Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:44
96Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:21:58
97Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:22:41
98Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
99Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
100Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:22:48
101Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
102Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:23:04
103Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:23:06
104Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:23:12
105Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:19
106Michael Gaubitzer (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:24:05
107Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:24:08
108Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:24:18
109Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:24:30
110Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:24:42
111Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:24:50
112Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:24:52
113Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:24:54
114Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:01
115Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:17
116Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:25:24
117Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:26:01
118Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:26:17
119Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC0:26:20
120Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:27:22
121Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:27:35
122Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:27:36
123Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:28:30
124Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:28:36
125Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:28:42
126Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team0:28:43
127Bernhard Kroger (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:28:51
128Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:28:52
129Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
130Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team0:29:02
131Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:29:03
132Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
133Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:29:37
134Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:30:05
135Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:30:06
136Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:31:13
137Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin - Sharp0:31:28
138Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:33:31
139Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:33:33
140Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:33:36
141Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:33:51
142Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:35:57
143Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:36:53
144Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:37:53
145Andreas Muller (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:41:03

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky25pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale20
3Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team18
4Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo16
5Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team15
6Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale15
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels13
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp12
9Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team12
10Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert10
11Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert10
12Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha10
13Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits9
14Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto - Belisol8
15Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits7
16Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels7
17Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team7
18Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
19Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo7
20Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert6
21Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels5
22Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits5
23Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg5
24Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp4
25Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
26Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky3
27Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC3
28Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha3
29Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol3
30Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC3
31Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team2
32Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert2
33Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale1
34Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg1
35Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha19pts
2Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky16
3Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team15
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale13
5Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale10
6Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team10
7Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo6
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
9Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg6
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels4
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale4
12Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team4
13Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol3
14Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp3
15Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo2
16Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife2
17Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha1
18Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels14:13:21
2Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:28
3Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:29
4Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:08
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:31
6Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:03:51
7Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:04:48
8Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:06:05
9Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:06:09
10Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:06:19
11Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:07:02
12Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:55
13Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:09:38
14Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol0:10:39
15Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:49
16David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:11:15
17Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:12:16
18Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:12:21
19Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:44
20Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC0:13:18
21Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:52
22Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:14:52
23Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:15:09
24Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:15:11
25Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:15:22
26Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:16:14
27Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:16:54
28Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:17:34
29Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:17:40
30Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:17:43
31Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:17:46
32Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:17:57
33Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:18:26
34Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:18:41
35George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:20:05
36Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:20:48
37Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:21:38
38Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:21:54
39Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:21:56
40Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:22:02
41Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:09
42Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:22:58
43Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:07
44Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:24:14
45Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:24:51
46Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:26:25
47Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:26:26
48Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:27:20
49Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:27:26
50Bernhard Kroger (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:27:41
51Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:27:42
52Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:27:53
53Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:30:03
54Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin - Sharp0:30:18
55Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:32:41
56Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:35:43

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team42:40:18
2RC Gourmetfein Wels0:01:58
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:28
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:52
5Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:57
6Team Sky0:09:04
7BMC Racing Team0:09:45
8Cannondale0:11:39
9Team Katusha0:18:18
10Garmin Sharp0:18:36
11Trek Factory Racing0:20:02
12Astana Pro Team0:23:41
13Team Vorarlberg0:27:51
14Tirol Cycling Team0:30:39
15Lotto Belisol0:33:29
16Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:34:09
17Amplatz - BMC0:37:44
18Bardiani-CSF0:44:23
19WSA-Greenlife0:46:05

 

