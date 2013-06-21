Wells triumphs at Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic
Purcell, Van Gilder round out top three at opening ToAD event
Australian criterium champion Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling) continued her impressive run of results on US soil this season with a field sprint victory at the Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic, the opening event in Wisconsin's 11-day Tour of America's Dairyland.
While there was plenty of cash on offer in primes throughout the 60-minute race, the women's field would spend most of the race together, culminating in a bunch sprint taken by Wells. Joining Wells on the podium was runner-up Jen Purcell (Colavita Racing) and third-placed Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing).
|1
|Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
|2
|Jen Purcell (Colavita Racing)
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|4
|Samantha Schneider
|5
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
|6
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)
|7
|8
|Tina Pic (Colavita Racing, Inc.)
|9
|Diana Penuela (Specialized-Colombia)
|10
|Scotti Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|11
|Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro)
|12
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|13
|Shelby Reynolds (FCS Cycling)
|14
|Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY16)
|15
|Holly Mathews (ISCorp/Intelligentsia)
|16
|Sarah Huang (Exergy TWENTY16)
|17
|Amy Phillips (Scenic City Velo)
|18
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO II)
|19
|Mia Locquai (ISCorp/Intelligentsia)
|20
|Tamina Oliver (Team WI)
|21
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW & Novartis for MS)
|22
|Ana Cristina Sangbra (Specialized-Colombia)
|23
|Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
|24
|Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace Pro)
|25
|Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|26
|Amy Cutler (Riptide Cycling)
|27
|Holly Breck (Southern California Velo)
|28
|Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
|29
|Lauretta Hanson
|30
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Racing, Inc.)
|31
|Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
|32
|Ana Milina Fagua Raguiro (Specialized-Colombia)
|33
|Michelle Haynes (Velossimo)
|34
|Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
|35
|Justine Boddy (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|36
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
|37
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita Racing, Inc.)
|38
|Christa Ghent (Exergy TWENTY16)
|39
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|40
|41
|Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandits)
|42
|Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16)
|43
|Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
|44
|Lindsay Fox (Tribe Racing)
|45
|Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|46
|Kat Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|47
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|48
|Amber Vredenburg (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|49
|Julie Jerue (ISCorp/Intelligentsia)
|50
|Rushlee Buchanan (Bike NZ)
|51
|52
|Kailin Acheson (Team Belladium)
|53
|Jenny Rios
|54
|Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling)
|55
|Sarah Lukas (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|56
|Lindsey Durst (FCS Cycling)
|57
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
|58
|Chane Jonker (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|59
|Darya Matafonova (Team Novo Nordick)
