Image 1 of 3 Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling) in the Tour of America's Dairyland leader's jersey after winning the opening race (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 2 of 3 Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic women's podium (L-R): Jen Purcell, Kimberley Wells and Laura Van Gilder (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 3 of 3 Australian criterium champion Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling) celebrates victory at the Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

Australian criterium champion Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling) continued her impressive run of results on US soil this season with a field sprint victory at the Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic, the opening event in Wisconsin's 11-day Tour of America's Dairyland.

While there was plenty of cash on offer in primes throughout the 60-minute race, the women's field would spend most of the race together, culminating in a bunch sprint taken by Wells. Joining Wells on the podium was runner-up Jen Purcell (Colavita Racing) and third-placed Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing).