Trending

Wells triumphs at Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic

Purcell, Van Gilder round out top three at opening ToAD event

Image 1 of 3

Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling) in the Tour of America's Dairyland leader's jersey after winning the opening race

Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling) in the Tour of America's Dairyland leader's jersey after winning the opening race
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 2 of 3

Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic women's podium (L-R): Jen Purcell, Kimberley Wells and Laura Van Gilder

Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic women's podium (L-R): Jen Purcell, Kimberley Wells and Laura Van Gilder
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Image 3 of 3

Australian criterium champion Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling) celebrates victory at the Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic

Australian criterium champion Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling) celebrates victory at the Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

Australian criterium champion Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling) continued her impressive run of results on US soil this season with a field sprint victory at the Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic, the opening event in Wisconsin's 11-day Tour of America's Dairyland.

While there was plenty of cash on offer in primes throughout the 60-minute race, the women's field would spend most of the race together, culminating in a bunch sprint taken by Wells. Joining Wells on the podium was runner-up Jen Purcell (Colavita Racing) and third-placed Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing).

Full Results
1Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
2Jen Purcell (Colavita Racing)
3Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
4Samantha Schneider
5Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
6Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)
7
8Tina Pic (Colavita Racing, Inc.)
9Diana Penuela (Specialized-Colombia)
10Scotti Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
11Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro)
12Carrie Cash Wootten (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
13Shelby Reynolds (FCS Cycling)
14Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY16)
15Holly Mathews (ISCorp/Intelligentsia)
16Sarah Huang (Exergy TWENTY16)
17Amy Phillips (Scenic City Velo)
18Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO II)
19Mia Locquai (ISCorp/Intelligentsia)
20Tamina Oliver (Team WI)
21Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW & Novartis for MS)
22Ana Cristina Sangbra (Specialized-Colombia)
23Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
24Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace Pro)
25Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
26Amy Cutler (Riptide Cycling)
27Holly Breck (Southern California Velo)
28Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
29Lauretta Hanson
30Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Racing, Inc.)
31Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
32Ana Milina Fagua Raguiro (Specialized-Colombia)
33Michelle Haynes (Velossimo)
34Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
35Justine Boddy (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
36Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
37Whitney Schultz (Colavita Racing, Inc.)
38Christa Ghent (Exergy TWENTY16)
39Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
40
41Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandits)
42Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16)
43Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
44Lindsay Fox (Tribe Racing)
45Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
46Kat Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
47Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
48Amber Vredenburg (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
49Julie Jerue (ISCorp/Intelligentsia)
50Rushlee Buchanan (Bike NZ)
51
52Kailin Acheson (Team Belladium)
53Jenny Rios
54Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling)
55Sarah Lukas (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
56Lindsey Durst (FCS Cycling)
57Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
58Chane Jonker (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
59Darya Matafonova (Team Novo Nordick)

Latest on Cyclingnews