Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1), in a flashback to Stage 2 at the Thiensville Fiddleheads Coffee Criterium, blew away the day’s field for Stage 10 win at the ISCorp Downer Classic, which featured massive primes for the Pro fields.

Out by her lonesome, Crowell put forth a tremendous effort on her breakaway ride to take the win, while her teammate Kori Seehafer won the field sprint for second with Jennifer Purcell (Team Hotel San Jose) in third.

Fresh from the Nature Valley Grand Prix, Clarke and Menzies turned Downer Avenue upside down on Saturday. For much of the race, a breakaway of 10 dominated but with just over 20 laps to go, the break started coming apart with riders scattered everywhere as the field chased hard. The breakaway began to teeter-totter with losing time then gaining time.

But the schizophrenic pattern halted as attention was temporarily diverted to the infamous Ben’s Ultimate Crowd Prime at lap 13. Menzies launched a gargantuan effort, which yielded a $5,000 deposit into his wallet and seemingly the determination to keep the fight for victory alive. Outside of Menzies, Rubicon Orbea was the main house cleaner of primes in the Pro race, which totaled more than $10,000 for the day thanks largely to title sponsor ISCorp and the Downer Avenue Merchants Association.

Then a lull formed but all in attendance knew the storm would soon kick in. With 10 to go, the field started to blow up, with separation on the front apparent. Bryce Mead (Texas Roadhouse) took a solo dig which did little to motivate the field as everyone fell in to evaluate positioning as the sun set. Minutes later, Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/MC2) fired a bullet, which was answered in part by Hartley and then Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse) but with three to go, the field came back together and entering the final lap, the trains were forming on the front for the set-up as 1-2-3-4 was booked by Rubicon Orbea, with UnitedHealthcare sitting in 5-6-7-8. Coming to the line, it was all Clarke as the Tasmanian Menzies, still pumping from the earlier prime win, finished a close second, with Mike Northey (Rubicon Orbea) rounding out the podium.

Heading into the final stage of Tour of America’s Dairyland on Sunday, just eight points separate Kenda Pro Cycling-GEARGRINDER teammates Stemper and Hartley, with Stemper currently wearing the golden beauty. Mike Sherer (Verizon U25-ABD) sits in third.



Full Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 2 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 3 Mike Northey (Rubicon Orbea) 4 Ben Chaddock (Rubicon Orbea) 5 Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC) 6 K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER) 8 James Williamson (Bike Religion) 9 Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD) 10 Logan Garey (Team Rio Grande) 11 Aurelion Passeron (Garneau) 12 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 13 Joe Lewis (BCV / Scion p/b Stevinson Auto) 14 James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER) 15 Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion) 16 Robert Bush (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER) 17 Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 18 Alex Wieseler (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I) 19 Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling Team) 20 Jacob Mueller (Investors Community Bank) 21 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 22 Chris Arndt (LAPT CC) 23 Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 24 Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD) 25 Ben Damhoff (Gear Grinder) 26 Erik Loberg (Nova IS Corp) 27 Brent Emery (LifeCyclists) 28 Nicholas Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 29 Evan Fader (Investors Community Bank) 30 John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 31 Russell Brown (Investors Community Bank) 32 Henry Loud (ReCycling p/b Ascension) 33 Andrew Bates (Olympia Orthopaedic Associatio) 34 Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD Cycling) 35 Jason Boynton (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 36 Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex) 37 Jonathan Sundt (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER) 38 Tim Pacholski 39 Ben Anderson (Team Wisconsin/MC2) 40 James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team) 41 Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 42 Kip Spaude (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I) 43 Adam Mcclurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 44 Daniel Lawrence (Dogfish Racing) 45 Christopher Mantel (velo trocadero cycling) 46 Bryce Mead (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex) 47 Austin Turner (CICC/Colorbiotics) 48 Brian Koeneman (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 49 Marc Howe (GearGrinder) 50 Thomson Remo (Nova IS Corp) 51 Hogan Sills (Verizon U25 p/b ABD) 52 Dylan Knutson (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 53 Robert White (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER) 54 Jesse Bartholomew (CycleOps) 55 Aaron Heun (Bike Religion) 56 Morgan Wiswall (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 57 Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 58 Luke Holtan (Velo Trocadero) 59 Seth Eckert (Great Dane Velo Club) 60 Jonathan Cook (Nova IS Corp) 61 Unknown Rider (-------) 62 Taylor Gunman (Rubicon Orbea) 63 Theodore Grober (Team Helen's) 64 David Haase (Attitude Sports) 65 Mark Hughes (CZ Velo) 66 Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team) 67 Hans Higdon (hampshire cycle club) 68 Rudolph Napolitano (Team Helen's) 69 Roman Van Uden (Rubicon Orbea) 70 Kyle Jacobson (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I) 71 Jason Allen (Rubicon Orbea) 72 Unknown Rider 73 Dan Ajer (Team Wisconsin / MC2) 74 Steven Flurry (CZ Velo) 75 Ian Robertson (Team KAOS- Alegent Health) 76 Nat Bricker (natbricker.com)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1) 2 Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1) 3 Jennifer Purcell (Team Hotel San Jose) 4 Sarah Caravella (Team CARD) 5 Carrie Cash-Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 6 Frances Schofield (Z-Motion) 7 Gina Voci (Spokeswoman Syndicate) 8 Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis College) 9 Julie Jerue (Nova ISCorp) 10 Kim Ciolli (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) 11 Kendi Thomas (Team Kenda Tire) 12 Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMotion) 13 Patricia Black (Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Sp) 14 Christine Riker (Dolce Vita Cycling) 15 Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda) 16 Cathryn Merla-Watson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) 17 Whitney Gaggioli (Unattached) 18 Rachel Byus (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) 19 Jessie Maclean (Verducci) 20 Bianca Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex) 21 Jeannie Kuhajek (Team Mack Racing Association) 22 Julie Kuliecza (Fruit 66/ Artemis) 23 Rachel Eichers Roessingh (ISCorp Cycling Team) 24 Sydney Brown (Treads.com/DFT) 25 Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf CC) 26 Laurel Green (Team Bici Sport) 27 Kate Ross (Team CARD) 28 Holly Matthews (Nova IS Corp) 29 Rebecca Finley (Team Kenda)

Standings after 10 races # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER) 133 pts 2 Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER) 125 3 Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD) 106 4 Mike Northey (Rubicon Orbea) 104 5 Aurelion Passeron (Garneau) 103 6 Rudolph Napolitano (Team Helen's) 100 7 Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro) 90 8 Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling) 89 9 James Williamson 88 10 Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC) 87 11 Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion) 63 12 Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar) 58 13 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 57 14 Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis) 54 15 Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team) 50 16 Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team) 50 17 Logan Garey (Team Rio Grande) 50 18 Derek Goerke (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 49 19 Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA) 45 20 Ben Chaddock (Rubicon Orbea) 43 21 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com) 41 22 Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/ MC2) 40 23 Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycling Team) 39 24 John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 37 25 Andrew Gonzales (FCS/Metro Volkswagon) 36 26 Jonny Sundt (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER) 36 27 Roman Van Uden (Rubicon Orbea) 35 28 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis) 33 29 David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis) 32 30 Diego Galavito (Aerocat Cycling Team) 30 31 Elliot Gaunt (Pelotonia p/b roll:) 29 32 Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp) 26 33 Joe Lewis (BCV/Scion p/b Stevinson Auto) 25 34 Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P) 25 35 Ryan Freund (Verizon U25 p/b ABD) 24 36 Marco Aledia (Inferno Racing LLC) 23 37 Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P) 23 38 Ben Damhoff (Team Gear Grinder) 22 39 Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P) 22 40 Tim Pacholski (Velo Trocadero) 20 41 Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare Professionals) 20 42 Karl Menzies (United Healthcare Professionals) 19 43 Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis) 18 44 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis) 17 45 John Minturn (AXA Equitable- CRCA) 16 46 Evan Fader (Investors Community Bank) 16 47 Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange) 15 48 Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar) 14 49 Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care) 14 50 Weston Luzadder (NUVO Cultural Trail) 14 51 Todd Hancock (ISCorp Cycling Team) 13 52 Erik Loberg (Nova IS Corp) 13 53 Alan Antonuk (CCSH/RGF Pb Felt Bicycles Elite) 12 54 Brett Stewart (NUVO) 12 55 Brian Hill (Team Ion- United Healthcare) 12 56 James Langedale (Garneau) 12 57 Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling) 12 58 Brent Mahan (Nashvillecyclist.com) 11 59 John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 10 60 Jonathan Clarke (United Healthcare Professionals) 9 61 Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 8 62 Vince Roberge (Trail's Edge) 8 63 Mac Brennan (Priority Health Cycling Club) 8 64 Jason Allen (Rubicon Orbea) 8 65 James Baldesare (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER) 7 66 Max Anderson (Colavita) 7 67 J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b GroSolar) 6 68 Jorge Espinoza 6 69 Ryan White (GearGrinder) 5 70 Joseph Kukolla (Nova IS Corp) 5 71 Robert Bush (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER) 5 72 Victor Ayala (Aerocat Cycling Team) 4 73 Jacob Mueller (Investors Community Bank) 4 74 Jordan Roessingh (Nova IS Corp) 3 75 Alex Wieseler (Nova IS Corp) 3 76 Michael Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team /CRCA) 2 77 Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD) 2 78 Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD) 2 79 Brad Schaeffer (NUVO / Cultural Trail) 2 80 Tim Norris (Missouri Elite Development Team) 1 81 Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA) 1 82 Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing) 1 83 Rob White (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER) 1