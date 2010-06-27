Trending

Clarke, Crowell claim Downer classic

Stemper holds onto overall lead

Image 1 of 10

(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 2 of 10

Hilton Clarke wins the Downer Classic

(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 3 of 10

Jackie Crowell (Team Type 1)

(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 4 of 10

Kisses for the leader.

(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 5 of 10

The men lined out single file

(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 6 of 10

The men line up

(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 7 of 10

The women take on the Downers GP

(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 8 of 10

The women tackle race #10

(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 9 of 10

The stage 10 podium topped by Jackie Crowell (Team Type 1)

(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 10 of 10

The field sprint in the women's race.

(Image credit: John Wilke)

Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1), in a flashback to Stage 2 at the Thiensville Fiddleheads Coffee Criterium, blew away the day’s field for Stage 10 win at the ISCorp Downer Classic, which featured massive primes for the Pro fields.

Out by her lonesome, Crowell put forth a tremendous effort on her breakaway ride to take the win, while her teammate Kori Seehafer won the field sprint for second with Jennifer Purcell (Team Hotel San Jose) in third.

Fresh from the Nature Valley Grand Prix, Clarke and Menzies turned Downer Avenue upside down on Saturday. For much of the race, a breakaway of 10 dominated but with just over 20 laps to go, the break started coming apart with riders scattered everywhere as the field chased hard. The breakaway began to teeter-totter with losing time then gaining time.

But the schizophrenic pattern halted as attention was temporarily diverted to the infamous Ben’s Ultimate Crowd Prime at lap 13. Menzies launched a gargantuan effort, which yielded a $5,000 deposit into his wallet and seemingly the determination to keep the fight for victory alive. Outside of Menzies, Rubicon Orbea was the main house cleaner of primes in the Pro race, which totaled more than $10,000 for the day thanks largely to title sponsor ISCorp and the Downer Avenue Merchants Association.

Then a lull formed but all in attendance knew the storm would soon kick in. With 10 to go, the field started to blow up, with separation on the front apparent. Bryce Mead (Texas Roadhouse) took a solo dig which did little to motivate the field as everyone fell in to evaluate positioning as the sun set. Minutes later, Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/MC2) fired a bullet, which was answered in part by Hartley and then Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse) but with three to go, the field came back together and entering the final lap, the trains were forming on the front for the set-up as 1-2-3-4 was booked by Rubicon Orbea, with UnitedHealthcare sitting in 5-6-7-8. Coming to the line, it was all Clarke as the Tasmanian Menzies, still pumping from the earlier prime win, finished a close second, with Mike Northey (Rubicon Orbea) rounding out the podium.

Heading into the final stage of Tour of America’s Dairyland on Sunday, just eight points separate Kenda Pro Cycling-GEARGRINDER teammates Stemper and Hartley, with Stemper currently wearing the golden beauty. Mike Sherer (Verizon U25-ABD) sits in third.

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
2Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
3Mike Northey (Rubicon Orbea)
4Ben Chaddock (Rubicon Orbea)
5Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC)
6K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
7Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
8James Williamson (Bike Religion)
9Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
10Logan Garey (Team Rio Grande)
11Aurelion Passeron (Garneau)
12Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
13Joe Lewis (BCV / Scion p/b Stevinson Auto)
14James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
15Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
16Robert Bush (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
17Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
18Alex Wieseler (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
19Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling Team)
20Jacob Mueller (Investors Community Bank)
21Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
22Chris Arndt (LAPT CC)
23Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
24Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
25Ben Damhoff (Gear Grinder)
26Erik Loberg (Nova IS Corp)
27Brent Emery (LifeCyclists)
28Nicholas Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
29Evan Fader (Investors Community Bank)
30John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
31Russell Brown (Investors Community Bank)
32Henry Loud (ReCycling p/b Ascension)
33Andrew Bates (Olympia Orthopaedic Associatio)
34Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD Cycling)
35Jason Boynton (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
36Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
37Jonathan Sundt (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
38Tim Pacholski
39Ben Anderson (Team Wisconsin/MC2)
40James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team)
41Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
42Kip Spaude (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
43Adam Mcclurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
44Daniel Lawrence (Dogfish Racing)
45Christopher Mantel (velo trocadero cycling)
46Bryce Mead (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
47Austin Turner (CICC/Colorbiotics)
48Brian Koeneman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
49Marc Howe (GearGrinder)
50Thomson Remo (Nova IS Corp)
51Hogan Sills (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
52Dylan Knutson (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
53Robert White (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
54Jesse Bartholomew (CycleOps)
55Aaron Heun (Bike Religion)
56Morgan Wiswall (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
57Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
58Luke Holtan (Velo Trocadero)
59Seth Eckert (Great Dane Velo Club)
60Jonathan Cook (Nova IS Corp)
61Unknown Rider (-------)
62Taylor Gunman (Rubicon Orbea)
63Theodore Grober (Team Helen's)
64David Haase (Attitude Sports)
65Mark Hughes (CZ Velo)
66Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team)
67Hans Higdon (hampshire cycle club)
68Rudolph Napolitano (Team Helen's)
69Roman Van Uden (Rubicon Orbea)
70Kyle Jacobson (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
71Jason Allen (Rubicon Orbea)
72Unknown Rider
73Dan Ajer (Team Wisconsin / MC2)
74Steven Flurry (CZ Velo)
75Ian Robertson (Team KAOS- Alegent Health)
76Nat Bricker (natbricker.com)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
2Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
3Jennifer Purcell (Team Hotel San Jose)
4Sarah Caravella (Team CARD)
5Carrie Cash-Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
6Frances Schofield (Z-Motion)
7Gina Voci (Spokeswoman Syndicate)
8Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis College)
9Julie Jerue (Nova ISCorp)
10Kim Ciolli (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
11Kendi Thomas (Team Kenda Tire)
12Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMotion)
13Patricia Black (Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Sp)
14Christine Riker (Dolce Vita Cycling)
15Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)
16Cathryn Merla-Watson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
17Whitney Gaggioli (Unattached)
18Rachel Byus (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
19Jessie Maclean (Verducci)
20Bianca Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
21Jeannie Kuhajek (Team Mack Racing Association)
22Julie Kuliecza (Fruit 66/ Artemis)
23Rachel Eichers Roessingh (ISCorp Cycling Team)
24Sydney Brown (Treads.com/DFT)
25Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf CC)
26Laurel Green (Team Bici Sport)
27Kate Ross (Team CARD)
28Holly Matthews (Nova IS Corp)
29Rebecca Finley (Team Kenda)

Standings after 10 races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)133pts
2Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)125
3Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)106
4Mike Northey (Rubicon Orbea)104
5Aurelion Passeron (Garneau)103
6Rudolph Napolitano (Team Helen's)100
7Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro)90
8Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling)89
9James Williamson88
10Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC)87
11Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)63
12Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)58
13Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)57
14Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis)54
15Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)50
16Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)50
17Logan Garey (Team Rio Grande)50
18Derek Goerke (Bianchi/Grand Performance)49
19Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)45
20Ben Chaddock (Rubicon Orbea)43
21Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)41
22Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/ MC2)40
23Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycling Team)39
24John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)37
25Andrew Gonzales (FCS/Metro Volkswagon)36
26Jonny Sundt (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)36
27Roman Van Uden (Rubicon Orbea)35
28Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis)33
29David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis)32
30Diego Galavito (Aerocat Cycling Team)30
31Elliot Gaunt (Pelotonia p/b roll:)29
32Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp)26
33Joe Lewis (BCV/Scion p/b Stevinson Auto)25
34Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)25
35Ryan Freund (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)24
36Marco Aledia (Inferno Racing LLC)23
37Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)23
38Ben Damhoff (Team Gear Grinder)22
39Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)22
40Tim Pacholski (Velo Trocadero)20
41Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare Professionals)20
42Karl Menzies (United Healthcare Professionals)19
43Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis)18
44Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis)17
45John Minturn (AXA Equitable- CRCA)16
46Evan Fader (Investors Community Bank)16
47Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)15
48Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)14
49Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care)14
50Weston Luzadder (NUVO Cultural Trail)14
51Todd Hancock (ISCorp Cycling Team)13
52Erik Loberg (Nova IS Corp)13
53Alan Antonuk (CCSH/RGF Pb Felt Bicycles Elite)12
54Brett Stewart (NUVO)12
55Brian Hill (Team Ion- United Healthcare)12
56James Langedale (Garneau)12
57Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling)12
58Brent Mahan (Nashvillecyclist.com)11
59John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)10
60Jonathan Clarke (United Healthcare Professionals)9
61Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)8
62Vince Roberge (Trail's Edge)8
63Mac Brennan (Priority Health Cycling Club)8
64Jason Allen (Rubicon Orbea)8
65James Baldesare (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)7
66Max Anderson (Colavita)7
67J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b GroSolar)6
68Jorge Espinoza6
69Ryan White (GearGrinder)5
70Joseph Kukolla (Nova IS Corp)5
71Robert Bush (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)5
72Victor Ayala (Aerocat Cycling Team)4
73Jacob Mueller (Investors Community Bank)4
74Jordan Roessingh (Nova IS Corp)3
75Alex Wieseler (Nova IS Corp)3
76Michael Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team /CRCA)2
77Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)2
78Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)2
79Brad Schaeffer (NUVO / Cultural Trail)2
80Tim Norris (Missouri Elite Development Team)1
81Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)1
82Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)1
83Rob White (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)1

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Caravella (Team CARD)196pts
2Carrie Cash-Wootten (Vera Bradley Foundation)187
3Tina Schofield (Z-Motion)161
4Jessie Maclean (Verducci)142
5Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMotion)140
6Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)114
7Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)108
8Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)98
9Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)95
10Emma Petersen (7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic)89
11Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)88
12Kendi Thomas (Hagens Berman Cycling)75
13Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)67
14Gina Voci (Spokes Woman Syndicate)62
15Kristina Seley (Touchstone Cycling)61
16Kacey Manderfield (Wolverine Sports Club)60
17Cathryn Merla-Watson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)53
18Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)44
19Kim Ciolli (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)44
20Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling)40
21Patricia Black (Morgan Stanley)40
22Sidney Brown (Treads.com/DFT)37
23Gwen Inglis (Treads.com/DFT)35
24Melissa Dahlman (MBRC/Flanders)35
25Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis College)35
26Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis)34
27Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)33
28Linda Sone (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Clu)29
29Erica Allar (Team VBF)28
30Jennifer Purcell (Team Hotel San Jose p/b Gary Fisher)28
31Nicole Freedman (Wheelworks Racing)26
32Jeannie Kuhajek (Team Mack Racing Association)25
33Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)24
34Anne Meyer (Mercy-Specialized)22
35Bianca Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)19
36Rita Klofta (Pista Elite)18
37Jennifer Yaeso (Gallatin Alpine Sports)17
38Deborah Dust (Bouledogue Tout Noir)16
39Christine Riker (Dolce Vita Cycling)14
40Holly Mathews (Unattached)10
41Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp)9
42Julie Kuliecza (Fruit66/Artemis)9
43Sarah Mcguire (Priority Health Cycling Team)7
44Linsey Sandoval (Treads.com/DFT)6
45Whitney Gaggioli4
46Elizabeth Lauer (University of Wisconsin-Whitew)3
47Rachel Byus (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)3
48Jenette Williams (Team CARD)2
49Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf C.C.)2

 

