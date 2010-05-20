Trending

Tewelde Weldegaber grabs another stage win

Berhane retains overall lead

Results

Asmara - Keren
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri)2:00:51
2Dawit Araya (Eri)
3Tesfay Abrhaha Habtemariam (Eri)0:02:26
4Yonnas Fesehaye (Eri)
5Natnael Berhane (Eri)0:02:30
6Freqalsi Abrha (Eri)
7Berlouet Yemane (Eri)
8Michael Tikue (Eri)
9Mehreteab Tedros (Eri)
10Yonatan Mesfn (Eri)0:08:22
11John Njenga (Ken)
12Paul Agorir (Ken)
13Antony Muite (Ken)
14Zakayo Nderi Mwai (Ken)
15Ismael Chelanga Maiyo (Ken)
16Yonas Zeray (Eri)
17Semere Mengs (Eri)
18Sultan Assiri (KSA)0:13:00
19Abdulati Aghrbi (Lba)
20Samson Gichuru (Ken)
21Ghanem Al-Habrati (KSA)0:17:38
22Tarig Babikir (Sud)0:17:45
23Mahmud Rabah A-Selini (Lba)0:26:42
24Mohammed Aimabyuq (KSA)
25Bahadhin Agil Omar (Lba)0:27:30
26Farah Matar (Sud)0:28:30
27Ahmad Hassan Ismail (Sud)0:32:23
28Osman Suliman (Sud)0:33:49
DNFAbdallah Al Malti (Lba)
DNFAhmed Majrashi (KSA)

General Classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane (Eri)8:23:27
2Michael Tikue (Eri)0:03:44
3Mehreteab Tedros (Eri)0:03:53
4Freqalsi Abrha (Eri)0:06:32
5Tesfay Abrhaha Habtemariam (Eri)0:08:10
6Yonnas Fesehaye (Eri)0:12:08
7Berlouet Yemane (Eri)0:16:48
8Semere Mengs (Eri)0:18:04
9Yonatan Mesfn (Eri)0:20:36
10Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri)0:23:19
11Dawit Araya (Eri)
12Yonas Zeray (Eri)0:37:34
13Paul Agorir (Ken)0:41:00
14Antony Muite (Ken)0:45:27
15Sultan Assiri (KSA)0:47:00
16John Njenga (Ken)0:49:07
17Ismael Chelanga Maiyo (Ken)0:49:08
18Samson Gichuru (Ken)0:50:05
19Zakayo Nderi Mwai (Ken)0:53:39
20Abdulati Aghrbi (Lba)1:04:32
21Mahmud Rabah A-Selini (Lba)1:07:12
22Bahadhin Agil Omar (Lba)1:10:50
23Mohammed Aimabyuq (KSA)1:15:16
24Tarig Babikir (Sud)1:19:48
25Ghanem Al-Habrati (KSA)1:32:20
26Farah Matar (Sud)1:52:32
27Ahmad Hassan Ismail (Sud)1:56:03
28Osman Suliman (Sud)1:57:29

Latest on Cyclingnews