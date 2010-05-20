Tewelde Weldegaber grabs another stage win
Berhane retains overall lead
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri)
|2:00:51
|2
|Dawit Araya (Eri)
|3
|Tesfay Abrhaha Habtemariam (Eri)
|0:02:26
|4
|Yonnas Fesehaye (Eri)
|5
|Natnael Berhane (Eri)
|0:02:30
|6
|Freqalsi Abrha (Eri)
|7
|Berlouet Yemane (Eri)
|8
|Michael Tikue (Eri)
|9
|Mehreteab Tedros (Eri)
|10
|Yonatan Mesfn (Eri)
|0:08:22
|11
|John Njenga (Ken)
|12
|Paul Agorir (Ken)
|13
|Antony Muite (Ken)
|14
|Zakayo Nderi Mwai (Ken)
|15
|Ismael Chelanga Maiyo (Ken)
|16
|Yonas Zeray (Eri)
|17
|Semere Mengs (Eri)
|18
|Sultan Assiri (KSA)
|0:13:00
|19
|Abdulati Aghrbi (Lba)
|20
|Samson Gichuru (Ken)
|21
|Ghanem Al-Habrati (KSA)
|0:17:38
|22
|Tarig Babikir (Sud)
|0:17:45
|23
|Mahmud Rabah A-Selini (Lba)
|0:26:42
|24
|Mohammed Aimabyuq (KSA)
|25
|Bahadhin Agil Omar (Lba)
|0:27:30
|26
|Farah Matar (Sud)
|0:28:30
|27
|Ahmad Hassan Ismail (Sud)
|0:32:23
|28
|Osman Suliman (Sud)
|0:33:49
|DNF
|Abdallah Al Malti (Lba)
|DNF
|Ahmed Majrashi (KSA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri)
|8:23:27
|2
|Michael Tikue (Eri)
|0:03:44
|3
|Mehreteab Tedros (Eri)
|0:03:53
|4
|Freqalsi Abrha (Eri)
|0:06:32
|5
|Tesfay Abrhaha Habtemariam (Eri)
|0:08:10
|6
|Yonnas Fesehaye (Eri)
|0:12:08
|7
|Berlouet Yemane (Eri)
|0:16:48
|8
|Semere Mengs (Eri)
|0:18:04
|9
|Yonatan Mesfn (Eri)
|0:20:36
|10
|Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri)
|0:23:19
|11
|Dawit Araya (Eri)
|12
|Yonas Zeray (Eri)
|0:37:34
|13
|Paul Agorir (Ken)
|0:41:00
|14
|Antony Muite (Ken)
|0:45:27
|15
|Sultan Assiri (KSA)
|0:47:00
|16
|John Njenga (Ken)
|0:49:07
|17
|Ismael Chelanga Maiyo (Ken)
|0:49:08
|18
|Samson Gichuru (Ken)
|0:50:05
|19
|Zakayo Nderi Mwai (Ken)
|0:53:39
|20
|Abdulati Aghrbi (Lba)
|1:04:32
|21
|Mahmud Rabah A-Selini (Lba)
|1:07:12
|22
|Bahadhin Agil Omar (Lba)
|1:10:50
|23
|Mohammed Aimabyuq (KSA)
|1:15:16
|24
|Tarig Babikir (Sud)
|1:19:48
|25
|Ghanem Al-Habrati (KSA)
|1:32:20
|26
|Farah Matar (Sud)
|1:52:32
|27
|Ahmad Hassan Ismail (Sud)
|1:56:03
|28
|Osman Suliman (Sud)
|1:57:29
