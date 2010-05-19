Trending

Berhane claims stage, overall win

Tedros gets second on stage

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane (Eri)3:48:43
2Mehreteab Tedros (Eri)0:03:44
3Michael Tikue (Eri)
4Freqalsi Abrha (Eri)0:06:32
5Tesfay Abrhaha Habtemariam (Eri)0:08:14
6Yonnas Fesehaye (Eri)0:12:12
7Semere Mengs (Eri)
8Yonatan Mesfn (Eri)0:14:44
9Berlouet Yemane (Eri)0:16:39
10Dawit Araya (Eri)0:25:49
11Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri)
12Yonas Zeray (Eri)0:31:42
13Bahadhin Agil Omar (Lba)
14Mahmud Rabah A-Selini (Lba)0:32:18
15John Njenga (Ken)0:33:38
16Zakayo Nderi Mwai (Ken)0:33:46
17Tarig Babikir (Sud)0:34:01
18Paul Agorir (Ken)0:35:08
19Sultan Assiri (KSA)0:36:30
20Ghanem Al-Habrati (KSA)
21Antony Muite (Ken)0:39:35
22Samson Gichuru (Ken)
23Abdallah Al Malti (Lba)0:40:21
24Mohammed Aimabyuq (KSA)0:41:27
25Ahmed Majrashi (KSA)0:41:51
26Ismael Chelanga Maiyo (Ken)0:43:16
27Ahmad Hassan Ismail (Sud)0:43:32
28Osman Suliman (Sud)
29Abdulati Aghrbi (Lba)0:43:39
30Farah Matar (Sud)0:43:54
DNFSalmane Sherit (KSA)

Final Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane (Eri)6:20:06
2Michael Tikue (Eri)0:03:44
3Mehreteab Tedros (Eri)0:03:53
4Freqalsi Abrha (Eri)0:06:32
5Tesfay Abrhaha Habtemariam (Eri)0:08:14
6Yonnas Fesehaye (Eri)0:12:12
7Semere Mengs (Eri)
8Yonatan Mesfn (Eri)0:14:44
9Berlouet Yemane (Eri)0:16:48
10Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri)0:25:49
11Dawit Araya (Eri)
12Yonas Zeray (Eri)0:31:42
13Paul Agorir (Ken)0:35:08
14Sultan Assiri (KSA)0:36:30
15Samson Gichuru (Ken)0:39:35
16Antony Muite (Ken)
17Ahmed Majrashi (KSA)0:41:51
18Mahmud Rabah A-Selini (Lba)0:43:00
19John Njenga (Ken)0:43:15
20Ismael Chelanga Maiyo (Ken)0:43:16
21Bahadhin Agil Omar (Lba)0:45:50
22Zakayo Nderi Mwai (Ken)0:47:47
23Mohammed Aimabyuq (KSA)0:51:04
24Abdulati Aghrbi (Lba)0:54:02
25Abdallah Al Malti (Lba)0:54:22
26Tarig Babikir (Sud)1:04:33
27Ghanem Al-Habrati (KSA)1:17:12
28Ahmad Hassan Ismail (Sud)1:26:10
29Osman Suliman (Sud)
30Farah Matar (Sud)1:26:32

