Berhane claims stage, overall win
Tedros gets second on stage
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri)
|3:48:43
|2
|Mehreteab Tedros (Eri)
|0:03:44
|3
|Michael Tikue (Eri)
|4
|Freqalsi Abrha (Eri)
|0:06:32
|5
|Tesfay Abrhaha Habtemariam (Eri)
|0:08:14
|6
|Yonnas Fesehaye (Eri)
|0:12:12
|7
|Semere Mengs (Eri)
|8
|Yonatan Mesfn (Eri)
|0:14:44
|9
|Berlouet Yemane (Eri)
|0:16:39
|10
|Dawit Araya (Eri)
|0:25:49
|11
|Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri)
|12
|Yonas Zeray (Eri)
|0:31:42
|13
|Bahadhin Agil Omar (Lba)
|14
|Mahmud Rabah A-Selini (Lba)
|0:32:18
|15
|John Njenga (Ken)
|0:33:38
|16
|Zakayo Nderi Mwai (Ken)
|0:33:46
|17
|Tarig Babikir (Sud)
|0:34:01
|18
|Paul Agorir (Ken)
|0:35:08
|19
|Sultan Assiri (KSA)
|0:36:30
|20
|Ghanem Al-Habrati (KSA)
|21
|Antony Muite (Ken)
|0:39:35
|22
|Samson Gichuru (Ken)
|23
|Abdallah Al Malti (Lba)
|0:40:21
|24
|Mohammed Aimabyuq (KSA)
|0:41:27
|25
|Ahmed Majrashi (KSA)
|0:41:51
|26
|Ismael Chelanga Maiyo (Ken)
|0:43:16
|27
|Ahmad Hassan Ismail (Sud)
|0:43:32
|28
|Osman Suliman (Sud)
|29
|Abdulati Aghrbi (Lba)
|0:43:39
|30
|Farah Matar (Sud)
|0:43:54
|DNF
|Salmane Sherit (KSA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri)
|6:20:06
|2
|Michael Tikue (Eri)
|0:03:44
|3
|Mehreteab Tedros (Eri)
|0:03:53
|4
|Freqalsi Abrha (Eri)
|0:06:32
|5
|Tesfay Abrhaha Habtemariam (Eri)
|0:08:14
|6
|Yonnas Fesehaye (Eri)
|0:12:12
|7
|Semere Mengs (Eri)
|8
|Yonatan Mesfn (Eri)
|0:14:44
|9
|Berlouet Yemane (Eri)
|0:16:48
|10
|Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri)
|0:25:49
|11
|Dawit Araya (Eri)
|12
|Yonas Zeray (Eri)
|0:31:42
|13
|Paul Agorir (Ken)
|0:35:08
|14
|Sultan Assiri (KSA)
|0:36:30
|15
|Samson Gichuru (Ken)
|0:39:35
|16
|Antony Muite (Ken)
|17
|Ahmed Majrashi (KSA)
|0:41:51
|18
|Mahmud Rabah A-Selini (Lba)
|0:43:00
|19
|John Njenga (Ken)
|0:43:15
|20
|Ismael Chelanga Maiyo (Ken)
|0:43:16
|21
|Bahadhin Agil Omar (Lba)
|0:45:50
|22
|Zakayo Nderi Mwai (Ken)
|0:47:47
|23
|Mohammed Aimabyuq (KSA)
|0:51:04
|24
|Abdulati Aghrbi (Lba)
|0:54:02
|25
|Abdallah Al Malti (Lba)
|0:54:22
|26
|Tarig Babikir (Sud)
|1:04:33
|27
|Ghanem Al-Habrati (KSA)
|1:17:12
|28
|Ahmad Hassan Ismail (Sud)
|1:26:10
|29
|Osman Suliman (Sud)
|30
|Farah Matar (Sud)
|1:26:32
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy