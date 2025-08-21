Tour du Limousin-Périgord stage 3: Paul Lapeira claims the victory in Masseret

Costiou continues as race leader with second on the stage

Paul Lapeira of France and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team - White Best Young Rider Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 58th Tour du Limousin - Nouvelle Aquitaine 2025, Stage 3 a 182.7km stage from Saint-Jal to Masseret 510m on August 21, 2025 in Masseret, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Paul Lapeira wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Lapeira (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) launched out of the field mid-way up the punchy climb to the finish line to secure the stage 3 victory at the Tour du Limousin-Périgord-Nouvelle Aquitaine.

The peloton had caught the remnants of the day-long breakaway with one kilometre to go, just as the roads pitched upwards to the finish line in Masseret.

Lapeira attacked first and was strong enough to hold off runner-up and overall leader Ewen Costiou (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) and third-placed Alexandre Delettre (Team TotalEnergies).

The third stage of the Tour du Limousin-Périgord-Nouvelle Aquitaine was a 182.7km race from Saint-Jal to Masseret with four categorised climbs mid-race.

A breakaway of nine set off that included Victor Lafay (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Jonathan Lastra (Cofidis), Rémy Rochas (Groupama-FDJ), César Pérez (Equipo Finisher-Kern Pharma), Thomas Gachignard (Team TotalEnergies), Quentin Bezza and Henri-François Renard-Haquin (both Wagner Bazin WB), and Kévin Avoine and mountains classification leader Kenny Molly (both Van Rysel Roubaix).

Although they pushed their lead out to more than three minutes, it was eventually reduced to 2:30 in the final 50km of the race with Arkéa-B&B Hotels leading the field to protect their overall leader, Costiou.

Results

