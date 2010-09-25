Trending

Team Vulco-VC Vaulx En Velin win opening team time trial

Orbea, VC La Pomme Marseille round out top three

Full Results
1Team Vulco-VC Vaulx En Velin0:01:33
2Orbea
3VC La Pomme Marseille0:00:01
4Atlas Personal-BMC0:00:02
5Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:00:03
6Rabobank Continental Team
7Continental Team Differdange
8Albi Velo Sport0:00:04
9Team Veranda Rideau Sarthe
10SCO Dijon
11Sojasun Espoir - ACNC
12Caja Rural0:00:06
13Bigmat - Auber 930:00:07
14Entente Sud Gascogne
15Martigues Sport Cyclisme0:00:11
16Saur - Sojasun
17Cr4C Roanne0:00:13
18AVC Aix-En-Provence0:00:14
19CC Etupes Le Doubs0:00:23

