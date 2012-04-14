Trending

Simon wins Tour du Finistère

Saur Sojasun sprinter outpaces Dumoulin, McEvoy

Image 1 of 30

The trees in Finistere are beginning to turn green

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 2 of 30

Dmitri Champion and Jean-Marc Marino try to stay clear

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 3 of 30

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 4 of 30

Jeremy Roy at the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 5 of 30

Jacek Morajko (Vacansoleil) took the intermediate sprint classification

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 6 of 30

Julien Simon (Saur Sojasun)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 7 of 30

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 8 of 30

The last lap and the peloton is single file

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 9 of 30

Julie Simon (Saur Sojasun) wins the Tour de Finistere 2012

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 10 of 30

The sprint for the line in the Tour de Finistere

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 11 of 30

Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) puts in a dig

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 12 of 30

The chase is on!

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 13 of 30

Rafaa Chtioui (Europcar)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 14 of 30

The climb of the Laz

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 15 of 30

Vacansoleil tries to break up the bunch

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 16 of 30

Stephane Heulot congratulates Jean Marc Marino on his long breakaway

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 17 of 30

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) took over the Coupe de France lead after the Tour de Finistere

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 18 of 30

The Tour de Finistere podium: Samuel Dumoulin, Julien Simon and Jonathan McEvoy

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 19 of 30

The peloton climbs the Mur de Laz

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 20 of 30

Europcar leads up the Mur de Laz

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 21 of 30

The peloton crossed the new Pont de Térénez which opened last year

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 22 of 30

Julien Simon and Laurent Mangel were happy with the win

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 23 of 30

Julien Simon (Saur Sojasun) wins the Tour de Finistere

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 24 of 30

Julien Simon gets the win ahead of Samuel Dumoulin

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 25 of 30

Dimitri Le Boulcha (Auber 93)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 26 of 30

Dimitri Champion and out-going Bretagne Schuller manager Joël Blévin

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 27 of 30

Dmitri Champion (Bretagne Schuller) and Jean-Marc Marino (Saur Sojasun) were in the breakaway much of the race

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 28 of 30

Dmitri Champion (Bretagne Schuller) and Jean-Marc Marino (Saur Sojasun)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 29 of 30

Dmitri Champion (Bretagne Schuller) leads Jean-Marc Marino (Saur Sojasun)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 30 of 30

The peloton chasing in the Tour de Finistere

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

After attempts at the Route Adélie (3rd) and Paris-Camembert (16th), Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun) finally gave local fans confirmation of his exploits at the Volta Catalunya in March. On Saturday the Breton rider claimed the first win of his career on French soil as he outsprinted the whole bunch at the Tour du Finistère, in the same place where Thor Hushovd won stage 8 of the 2004 Tour de France in Quimper.

Breakaway riders Dimitri Champion (Bretagne-Schuller) and Jean-Marc Marino (Saur-Sojasun) were caught with only one kilometer to go but that was an obvious outcome for the numerous spectators of cycling-mad region of Brittany.

“With my teammate away almost all day, my situation was royal,” Simon said.

“With two laps to go (17km), I told myself that I had to focus solely on the sprint. We had to use the final hill to put the pure sprinters like [defending champion] Romain Feillu in the red. I’m not a pure sprinter but I was logically announced as one of the favorites because the uphill finish suited me really well.”

The other rider that Simon feared mostly was Samuel Dumoulin, but the Cofidis rider seems to have lost his superiority in uphill sprint finishes on French soil this Spring. “My two victories in Catalunya have definitely changed me”, Simon explained. “In the past, I would have never dared to launch the sprint the way I’ve done it today. My confidence is great now. But I actually sprinted from too far out. After following [teammate Laurent] Mangel on the hill, I was ahead with 500 meters to go. Fortunately, Eric Berthou [of rival team Bretagne-Schuller] passed me in the last curve and I was able to take the lead again with 200 meters to go.”

“This is my first pro win in France”, said Simon, 26, who turned pro with Crédit Agricole in 2008 and won his first race last year at Villafranca in Spain.

“I’ve dreamt about it and now I’ve done it. Now I’m going to the Ardennes classics with a great motivation. It won’t be the same level of racing though! It’s flat out all the time. It’ll be a good experience anyway. If I could be in the top 15 at Flèche Wallonne, I’d be happy, but it finishes on a wall. I’m told that Liège-Bastogne-Liège suits me better. I have to see by myself if it’s true or not.”

The surprise of the top 3 was Englishman Jonathan McEvoy, 22, who took third place behind Frenchmen Simon and Dumoulin. “But I’m not surprised to be there”, McEvoy told Cyclingnews. “I’m in good form really and I knew it after winning on the British Premier calendar last week. We came here with a strong team on a course that suited me and I positioned myself pretty well. I followed my teammates and the Cofidis rider [Dumoulin]. Tactics were good but I just didn’t have the legs for winning.”

McEvoy will try and get his first international win at the Tour de Bretagne from April 25 to May 1st. The rider from St. Helen’s near Liverpool is obviously ready to pursue Endura Racing’s strong showing in France after the triumphs of Jonathan Tiernan-Locke at the Tour of Mediterranean and the Tour du Haut-Var earlier this year.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun4:14:35
2Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
3Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
4Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
5Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La mondiale
6Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
7Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
8Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
9Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:00:03
10Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
11Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
12Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
13Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:05
14Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
15Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
16Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
17Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Auber 93
18Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
19Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
20Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
21Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La mondiale
22Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
23Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille0:00:10
24Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:00:11
25Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
26Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
27Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger0:00:16
28Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:17
29Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
30Mickael Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U
31Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
32Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
33Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme-Marseille
34Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
35Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger
36Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
37Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
38Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 930:00:25
39Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:26
40Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:31
41Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
42Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
43Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:00:34
44Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
45Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
46Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La mondiale
47Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
48Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
49Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:00:38
50Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
51Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La mondiale0:00:40
52Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:00:47
53Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:00:49
54Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:00:52
55Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
56Dean Windsor (Aus) Endura Racing
57Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
58Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 930:01:01
59Tortelier Etienne (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
60Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
61Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La mondiale
62Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
63Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
64Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
65Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
66Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
67Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:17
68Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
69Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:01:26
70Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:01:28
71Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
72David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:01:35
73Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
74Ibon Zugasti Arrese (Spa) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert0:02:15
75Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
76Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:02:24
77Erki Pütsep (Est) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com0:02:45
78Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille0:04:11
79Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:05:18
80Ola Inge Dropping (Nor) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com0:07:09
HDTomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Arg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
DNFFortin Filippo (Den) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFIno Ilesic Aldo (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFAlexander Serebryakov (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFMathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
DNFDimitri Le Boulcha (Fra) Auber 93
DNFJohan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
DNFBoris Zimine (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFDenis Flahaut (Rus) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFSébastien Duret (Ita) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFFlorent Barle (Slo) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
DNFFabien Schmidt (Rus) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFSandy Casar (Ned) FDJ-BigMat
DNFSébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFKevin Claeys (Fra) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
DNFAnthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La mondiale
DNFBoris Shpilevsky (Fra) AG2R La mondiale
DNFKristof Goddaert (Fra) AG2R La mondiale
DNFArnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
DNFMartin Mortensen (Fra) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
DNFMaris Bogdanovics (Fra) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
DNFGaylord Cumont (Ltu) Veranda Rideau - Super U
DNFFranck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
DNFHenryk Cardoen (Fra) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger
DNFMikael Stilite (GBr) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger
DNFThomas Vernaeckt (Bel) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger
DNFJames Spragg (Bel) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger
DNFJack Tanner (Bel) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger
DNFMauricio Frazer (Bel) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
DNFManuel Miranda Vergara (Bel) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
DNFNicolae Tanovitchii (Fra) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
DNFRuben Menendez Velasco (Fra) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
DNFKoen Barbe (Fra) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
DNFReinis Andrijanovs (Fra) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
DNFMathieu Delaroziere (Bel) La Pomme-Marseille
DNFSandis Eislers (Bel) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
DNFFreddy Bichot (Bel) Veranda Rideau - Super U
DNFBaptiste Planckaert (GBr) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
DNFBueken Joeri (GBr) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
DNFKévin Denis (Arg) Veranda Rideau - Super U
DNFKevin Peeters (Chi) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
DNFIan Wilkinson (Mda) Endura Racing
DNFAlexandre Blain (Spa) Endura Racing
DNFYannick Martinez (Lat) La Pomme-Marseille
DNFEvaldas Siskevicius (Lat) La Pomme-Marseille
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Lat) La Pomme-Marseille
DNFKristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com

