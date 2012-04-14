Image 1 of 30 The trees in Finistere are beginning to turn green (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 2 of 30 Dmitri Champion and Jean-Marc Marino try to stay clear (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 3 of 30 (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 4 of 30 Jeremy Roy at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 5 of 30 Jacek Morajko (Vacansoleil) took the intermediate sprint classification (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 6 of 30 Julien Simon (Saur Sojasun) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 7 of 30 (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 8 of 30 The last lap and the peloton is single file (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 9 of 30 Julie Simon (Saur Sojasun) wins the Tour de Finistere 2012 (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 10 of 30 The sprint for the line in the Tour de Finistere (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 11 of 30 Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) puts in a dig (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 12 of 30 The chase is on! (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 13 of 30 Rafaa Chtioui (Europcar) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 14 of 30 The climb of the Laz (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 15 of 30 Vacansoleil tries to break up the bunch (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 16 of 30 Stephane Heulot congratulates Jean Marc Marino on his long breakaway (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 17 of 30 Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) took over the Coupe de France lead after the Tour de Finistere (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 18 of 30 The Tour de Finistere podium: Samuel Dumoulin, Julien Simon and Jonathan McEvoy (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 19 of 30 The peloton climbs the Mur de Laz (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 20 of 30 Europcar leads up the Mur de Laz (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 21 of 30 The peloton crossed the new Pont de Térénez which opened last year (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 22 of 30 Julien Simon and Laurent Mangel were happy with the win (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 23 of 30 Julien Simon (Saur Sojasun) wins the Tour de Finistere (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 24 of 30 Julien Simon gets the win ahead of Samuel Dumoulin (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 25 of 30 Dimitri Le Boulcha (Auber 93) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 26 of 30 Dimitri Champion and out-going Bretagne Schuller manager Joël Blévin (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 27 of 30 Dmitri Champion (Bretagne Schuller) and Jean-Marc Marino (Saur Sojasun) were in the breakaway much of the race (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 28 of 30 Dmitri Champion (Bretagne Schuller) and Jean-Marc Marino (Saur Sojasun) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 29 of 30 Dmitri Champion (Bretagne Schuller) leads Jean-Marc Marino (Saur Sojasun) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 30 of 30 The peloton chasing in the Tour de Finistere (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

After attempts at the Route Adélie (3rd) and Paris-Camembert (16th), Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun) finally gave local fans confirmation of his exploits at the Volta Catalunya in March. On Saturday the Breton rider claimed the first win of his career on French soil as he outsprinted the whole bunch at the Tour du Finistère, in the same place where Thor Hushovd won stage 8 of the 2004 Tour de France in Quimper.

Breakaway riders Dimitri Champion (Bretagne-Schuller) and Jean-Marc Marino (Saur-Sojasun) were caught with only one kilometer to go but that was an obvious outcome for the numerous spectators of cycling-mad region of Brittany.

“With my teammate away almost all day, my situation was royal,” Simon said.

“With two laps to go (17km), I told myself that I had to focus solely on the sprint. We had to use the final hill to put the pure sprinters like [defending champion] Romain Feillu in the red. I’m not a pure sprinter but I was logically announced as one of the favorites because the uphill finish suited me really well.”

The other rider that Simon feared mostly was Samuel Dumoulin, but the Cofidis rider seems to have lost his superiority in uphill sprint finishes on French soil this Spring. “My two victories in Catalunya have definitely changed me”, Simon explained. “In the past, I would have never dared to launch the sprint the way I’ve done it today. My confidence is great now. But I actually sprinted from too far out. After following [teammate Laurent] Mangel on the hill, I was ahead with 500 meters to go. Fortunately, Eric Berthou [of rival team Bretagne-Schuller] passed me in the last curve and I was able to take the lead again with 200 meters to go.”

“This is my first pro win in France”, said Simon, 26, who turned pro with Crédit Agricole in 2008 and won his first race last year at Villafranca in Spain.

“I’ve dreamt about it and now I’ve done it. Now I’m going to the Ardennes classics with a great motivation. It won’t be the same level of racing though! It’s flat out all the time. It’ll be a good experience anyway. If I could be in the top 15 at Flèche Wallonne, I’d be happy, but it finishes on a wall. I’m told that Liège-Bastogne-Liège suits me better. I have to see by myself if it’s true or not.”

The surprise of the top 3 was Englishman Jonathan McEvoy, 22, who took third place behind Frenchmen Simon and Dumoulin. “But I’m not surprised to be there”, McEvoy told Cyclingnews. “I’m in good form really and I knew it after winning on the British Premier calendar last week. We came here with a strong team on a course that suited me and I positioned myself pretty well. I followed my teammates and the Cofidis rider [Dumoulin]. Tactics were good but I just didn’t have the legs for winning.”

McEvoy will try and get his first international win at the Tour de Bretagne from April 25 to May 1st. The rider from St. Helen’s near Liverpool is obviously ready to pursue Endura Racing’s strong showing in France after the triumphs of Jonathan Tiernan-Locke at the Tour of Mediterranean and the Tour du Haut-Var earlier this year.

