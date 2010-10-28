Trending

Premont prevails on Faso's longest stage

Schick maintains lead over Ouedraogo

Image 1 of 4

Christoph Premont of Belgium wins stage 7 with a comfortable margin.

Christoph Premont of Belgium wins stage 7 with a comfortable margin.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 2 of 4

The remnants of the breakaway sprint for second as the peloton kicks up dust.

The remnants of the breakaway sprint for second as the peloton kicks up dust.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 3 of 4

The breakaway passes through a road cut in the rolling terrain of southeastern Burkina Faso.

The breakaway passes through a road cut in the rolling terrain of southeastern Burkina Faso.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 4 of 4

The nine-rider break seemed poised to succeed, gaining over 4 minutes lead.

The nine-rider break seemed poised to succeed, gaining over 4 minutes lead.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)

Former race leader Christophe Premont may have lost any chance at the overall victory after missing the key breakaway on stage four, but the Belgian scored a stellar solo stage win today on the longest stage of the 2010 Tour du Faso.

The 177km route from Boromo to Bobo-Dioulasso took in rolling hills, but fortunately for the tired peloton enjoyed buttery smooth roads as pleasant and scenic as anything in Europe, and in sharp contrast to the previous day's stage.

Much like stage six, a breakaway slipped off the front before the first hot point sprint. Of the nine riders in the move, there was only one French rider (Team Cantal) amongst the enthusiastic racers from Burkina Faso, Senegal, Cameroon, and Ivory Coast. With the peloton content with the status quo in the general classification, the break easily gained four minutes. Could this finally be an opportunity for an African national team to claim a stage?

After six consecutive stage wins by European riders, there was talk in the peloton of deliberately letting a local team win a stage. However, as a UCI 2.2 stage race, the Tour du Faso is no place for gifts. To the dismay of the French Reine Blanche team which had been setting tempo, the pursuit came from Cameroon and Burkina Faso, who launched numerous attacks in pursuit of their escaped countrymen.

These attacks accelerated the pack over the undulating hills outside Bobo-Dioulasso. Within the last 20k, the nine leaders split apart as riders from the peloton bridged to the move.

On the last long gradual hill of the day, Premont of Belgium came from behind to attack the leaders ten kilometers from the finish. He opened up a substantial gap, and sped through the wide boulevards of Bobo Dialaso solo. Showing his Belgian Kermesse experience, Premont easily negotiated the twists and turns of the final 5k that took the race through the heart of Burkina Faso’s second-largest city.

Turning onto the final boulevard with a 57 second lead, Premont had ample time to celebrate Belgium’s third stage win. Two groups raced in behind, including a mix of riders from the early breakaway and newly bridged riders. Abdoul Aziz Nikiema of Burkina Faso won the field sprint for second place.

Julien Schick of Team Reine Blanche finished safely in the peloton to retain his yellow jersey. A frustrated Rasmané Ouedraogo remains in second place and in the top African rider jersey, while Belgium's Laurent Mars claimed the points classification lead.

Friday’s eighth stage will head back north, covering 124.8km from Bobo-Dioulasso to Pâ.

 

Full Results
1Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium4:38:39
2Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)0:00:57
3Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon
4Boukare Kagambega (Bur)
5Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands
6Abdou Sokondo (Bur)
7Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon0:01:03
8Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)0:01:05
9Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)0:01:10
10Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands
11Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium
12Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium0:01:21
13Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast
14Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
15Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
16Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
17Cédric Chartier (Fra)
18Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium
19Julien Schick (Fra)
20Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon
21Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast
22Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)
23Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal
24Damien Leguay (Fra)
25Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast
26Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon
27Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin
28Guillaume Soula (Fra)
29Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali
30Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali
31Guillaume Tourret (Fra)
32Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal
33Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon
34Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal
35Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
36Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon
37Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast
38Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)
39Benjamin Trouche (Fra)
40Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)
41Edem Daku (Tog) Togo
42Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)0:01:34
43Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:01:37
44Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)
45Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)0:02:39
46Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:03:07
47Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal0:05:02
48Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali
49Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso0:05:06
50Idrissa SAWADOGO
51Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
52Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali0:06:03
53Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin
54Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali
55Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast0:06:44
56Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:07:18
57Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo
58Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands
59Laurent Zongo (Bur)
60Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal
61Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin0:10:58
62Sébastien Destruel (Fra)0:13:15
63Dorian Albouy (Fra)
64Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)
65Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo0:18:20
66Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin0:23:07

General classification after stage 7
1Julien Schick (Fra)25:37:02
2Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:01:17
3Damien Leguay (Fra)0:01:49
4Guillaume Soula (Fra)0:01:55
5Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon0:03:05
6Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium0:03:29
7Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast0:03:42
8Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)0:04:02
9Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:05:31
10Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon0:08:19
11Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal0:10:12
12Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon0:10:28
13Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)0:18:31
14Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands0:23:40
15Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands0:23:45
16Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)0:24:15
17Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium0:25:56
18Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands0:26:25
19Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)0:29:49
20Benjamin Trouche (Fra)0:31:55
21Boukare Kagambega (Bur)0:33:15
22Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium0:34:00
23Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon0:34:29
24Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)0:37:20
25Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso0:43:05
26Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)0:46:37
27Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali0:48:03
28Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon0:50:19
29Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)0:50:33
30Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast0:51:18
31Abdou Sokondo (Bur)0:52:41
32Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso0:53:43
33Cédric Chartier (Fra)0:55:56
34Laurent Zongo (Bur)0:56:36
35Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:58:34
36Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso1:02:45
37Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast1:05:54
38Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal1:10:12
39Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium1:10:42
40Guillaume Tourret (Fra)1:11:02
41Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands1:11:19
42Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)1:13:35
43Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal1:14:17
44Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal1:18:31
45Sébastien Destruel (Fra)1:19:21
46Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali1:27:48
47Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin1:36:07
48Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)1:40:53
49Idrissa SAWADOGO1:47:38
50Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands1:47:59
51Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali1:55:43
52Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)1:58:53
53Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast1:58:54
54Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali2:03:33
55Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal2:03:47
56Dorian Albouy (Fra)2:06:17
57Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon2:16:14
58Edem Daku (Tog) Togo2:22:11
59Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast2:25:38
60Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin2:27:39
61Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo2:29:21
62Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali2:55:21
63Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin3:15:53
64Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast3:17:14
65Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo3:28:04
66Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin3:59:40

 

Latest on Cyclingnews