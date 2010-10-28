Image 1 of 4 Christoph Premont of Belgium wins stage 7 with a comfortable margin. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 2 of 4 The remnants of the breakaway sprint for second as the peloton kicks up dust. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 3 of 4 The breakaway passes through a road cut in the rolling terrain of southeastern Burkina Faso. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 4 of 4 The nine-rider break seemed poised to succeed, gaining over 4 minutes lead. (Image credit: Christoph Herby)

Former race leader Christophe Premont may have lost any chance at the overall victory after missing the key breakaway on stage four, but the Belgian scored a stellar solo stage win today on the longest stage of the 2010 Tour du Faso.

The 177km route from Boromo to Bobo-Dioulasso took in rolling hills, but fortunately for the tired peloton enjoyed buttery smooth roads as pleasant and scenic as anything in Europe, and in sharp contrast to the previous day's stage.

Much like stage six, a breakaway slipped off the front before the first hot point sprint. Of the nine riders in the move, there was only one French rider (Team Cantal) amongst the enthusiastic racers from Burkina Faso, Senegal, Cameroon, and Ivory Coast. With the peloton content with the status quo in the general classification, the break easily gained four minutes. Could this finally be an opportunity for an African national team to claim a stage?

After six consecutive stage wins by European riders, there was talk in the peloton of deliberately letting a local team win a stage. However, as a UCI 2.2 stage race, the Tour du Faso is no place for gifts. To the dismay of the French Reine Blanche team which had been setting tempo, the pursuit came from Cameroon and Burkina Faso, who launched numerous attacks in pursuit of their escaped countrymen.

These attacks accelerated the pack over the undulating hills outside Bobo-Dioulasso. Within the last 20k, the nine leaders split apart as riders from the peloton bridged to the move.

On the last long gradual hill of the day, Premont of Belgium came from behind to attack the leaders ten kilometers from the finish. He opened up a substantial gap, and sped through the wide boulevards of Bobo Dialaso solo. Showing his Belgian Kermesse experience, Premont easily negotiated the twists and turns of the final 5k that took the race through the heart of Burkina Faso’s second-largest city.

Turning onto the final boulevard with a 57 second lead, Premont had ample time to celebrate Belgium’s third stage win. Two groups raced in behind, including a mix of riders from the early breakaway and newly bridged riders. Abdoul Aziz Nikiema of Burkina Faso won the field sprint for second place.

Julien Schick of Team Reine Blanche finished safely in the peloton to retain his yellow jersey. A frustrated Rasmané Ouedraogo remains in second place and in the top African rider jersey, while Belgium's Laurent Mars claimed the points classification lead.

Friday’s eighth stage will head back north, covering 124.8km from Bobo-Dioulasso to Pâ.

Full Results 1 Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium 4:38:39 2 Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur) 0:00:57 3 Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon 4 Boukare Kagambega (Bur) 5 Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands 6 Abdou Sokondo (Bur) 7 Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon 0:01:03 8 Harouna Ilboudo (Bur) 0:01:05 9 Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol) 0:01:10 10 Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands 11 Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium 12 Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium 0:01:21 13 Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast 14 Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 15 Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 16 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 17 Cédric Chartier (Fra) 18 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium 19 Julien Schick (Fra) 20 Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon 21 Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast 22 Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur) 23 Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal 24 Damien Leguay (Fra) 25 Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast 26 Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon 27 Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin 28 Guillaume Soula (Fra) 29 Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali 30 Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali 31 Guillaume Tourret (Fra) 32 Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal 33 Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon 34 Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal 35 Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso 36 Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon 37 Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast 38 Yacouba Yameogo (Bur) 39 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) 40 Oumarou Minoungou (Bur) 41 Edem Daku (Tog) Togo 42 Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur) 0:01:34 43 Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 0:01:37 44 Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur) 45 Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur) 0:02:39 46 Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 0:03:07 47 Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal 0:05:02 48 Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali 49 Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso 0:05:06 50 Idrissa SAWADOGO 51 Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast 52 Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali 0:06:03 53 Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin 54 Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali 55 Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:06:44 56 Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 0:07:18 57 Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo 58 Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands 59 Laurent Zongo (Bur) 60 Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal 61 Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin 0:10:58 62 Sébastien Destruel (Fra) 0:13:15 63 Dorian Albouy (Fra) 64 Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra) 65 Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo 0:18:20 66 Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin 0:23:07