Image 1 of 12

Mars and Premont celebrate Belgium’s 1-2 finish.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 2 of 12

Team Reine Blanche has taken control of the 2010 Tour du Faso, holding the yellow jersey and the pink jersey for intermediate sprints.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 3 of 12

Julien Schick receives his second yellow jersey of the 2010 Tour du Faso.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 4 of 12

Laurent Mars receives the stage winner’s jersey.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 5 of 12

Burkina’s Rasmané Ouedraogo is the national favorite, and quite popular with the press.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 6 of 12

Mars wins Stage 5 of the Tour de Faso, as the sprint launches behind.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 7 of 12

Laurent Mars (Belguim) and Martinien Tega (Cameroon) break away in the final kilometers.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 8 of 12

Poland’s Zbigniew Gucwa wins the intermediate sprint.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 9 of 12

With the peloton intact, the sprinters compete for intermediate points.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 10 of 12

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 11 of 12

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 12 of 12

Rasmané Ouedraogo maintains his hold on the green sprinters jersey.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)

Covering a modest 98.3km of flat road from Linoghin to Koupela, Stage Five of the 2010 Tour du Faso provided an opportunity for the sprinters. Unfortunately for them, Belgium’s Laurent Mars stole the show with an impressive late breakaway, followed by his teammate Christophe Premont, the former leader of the race, who emerged from the peloton to take second place.

Although stage 5 started off with numerous attacks, the peloton remained consolidated thanks to the efforts of the French and Burkina Faso teams, who sought to protect their leaders in the general classification.

Halfway through the race, a group of eleven riders including both European and African riders lingered off the front for over twenty kilometers, never gaining more than a few hundred meters. Team Reine Blanche reeled in the breakaway in time for their Polish sprinter, Zbigniew Gucwa, to claim the intermediate sprint.

With 45km remaining, Laurent Mars (Belgium) and Martinien Tega of Cameroon escaped the peloton. Both riders were in the top ten of the general classification, but neither was in striking distance of the yellow jersey, so the peloton permitted them to slip away.

Their lead approached a minute but dwindled perilously as the finish approached. With the duo holding only twenty seconds at the 3km banner, the day seemed destined for the sprinters. Then, Mars attacked his Cameroonian counterpart and speed solo towards the line. Tega was reabsorbed by the pack as Mars held his slim margin coming into Koupela.

Back in the field, Belgium’s Christophe Premont attacked within 1km to go. Premont opened small gap, closing down on his teammate. Coming out of the final curve with 200m to go, Mars looked over his shoulder to see his teammate. The two celebrated simultaneously as they crossed the line with the peloton sprinting behind them.

Zbigniew Gucwa of Team Reine Blanche won the field sprint for third place, ahead of best African Rasmané Ouedraogo. With few changes in the GC, Julien Schick of Team Reine Blanche keeps his yellow jersey, while second-placed Ouedraogo of the Burkina Faso National team will continue wearing the jersey of Best African Rider.

Wednesday’s Stage Five will see the Tour enter southwestern Burkina Faso, covering 128.9km from Kokologo to Boromo.

Full Results
1Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium2:27:41
2Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium0:00:06
3Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)0:00:09
4Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
5Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra)
6Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast
7Cédric Chartier (Fra)
8Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
9Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
10Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)
11Laurent Zongo (Bur)
12Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium
13Sébastien Destruel (Fra)
14Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon
15Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)
16Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)
17Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali
18Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal
19Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
20Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium
21Damien Leguay (Fra)
22Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal
23Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali
24Julien Schick (Fra)
25Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon
26Malik Thiam (Sen) Senegal
27Abdou Sokondo (Bur)
28Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
29Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon
30Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon
31Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon
32Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo
33Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)
34Guillaume Tourret (Fra)
35Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)
36Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands
37Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands
38Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon
39Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
40Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali
41Guillaume Soula (Fra)
42Sawadogo (Bur)
43Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast
44Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso
45Boukare Kagambega (Bur)
46Benjamin Trouche (Fra)
47Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)
48Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)0:00:25
49Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast0:00:09
50Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands0:02:10
51Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)0:03:10
52Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali0:04:06
53Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast
54Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali0:04:07
55Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal0:04:09
56Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin
57Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands0:04:11
58Mounir Khalil (Fra)
59Edem Daku (Tog) Togo
60Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
61Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast
62Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo
63Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal0:04:29
64Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal0:07:51
65Dorian Albouy (Fra)
66Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin0:20:16
67Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin
68Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)
69Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin0:33:32
70Alphonse Ntcha Mpo (Ben) Benin

General classification after stage 5
1Julien Schick (Fra)17:36:39
2Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:01:17
3Damien Leguay (Fra)0:01:44
4Guillaume Soula (Fra)0:01:55
5Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon0:03:05
6Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium0:03:31
7Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast0:03:55
8Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)0:04:02
9Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:04:29
10Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon0:08:47
11Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal0:10:16
12Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon0:10:46
13Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)0:19:01
14Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium0:22:28
15Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands0:23:30
16Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands0:23:47
17Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)0:24:32
18Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)0:25:25
19Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands0:26:36
20Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon0:26:47
21Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium0:29:32
22Benjamin Trouche (Fra)0:31:55
23Boukare Kagambega (Bur)0:33:41
24Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)0:34:42
25Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra)0:34:51
26Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso0:38:38
27Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)0:41:57
28Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)0:46:06
29Laurent Zongo (Bur)0:46:12
30Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast0:47:33
31Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali0:48:03
32Abdou Sokondo (Bur)0:48:46
33Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso0:48:52
34Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast0:49:42
35Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon0:50:19
36Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:52:13
37Guillaume Tourret (Fra)0:54:20
38Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:55:28
39Cédric Chartier (Fra)0:56:08
40Sébastien Destruel (Fra)1:03:00
41Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal1:05:45
42Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands1:06:20
43Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal1:07:09
44Malik Thiam (Sen) Senegal1:09:52
45Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium1:10:53
46Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)1:13:05
47Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal1:14:17
48Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin1:23:20
49Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali1:23:21
50Sawadogo (Bur)1:35:17
51Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali1:35:51
52Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)1:36:13
53Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands1:37:35
54Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali1:43:54
55Dorian Albouy (Fra)1:45:47
56Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)1:46:59
57Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal1:49:58
58Mounir Khalil (Fra)1:52:02
59Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast1:58:54
60Edem Daku (Tog) Togo2:02:36
61Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast2:07:08
62Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon2:11:47
63Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo2:15:35
64Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast2:17:32
65Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin2:23:04
66Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali2:35:42
67Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin2:41:25
68Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo3:02:29
69Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin3:23:36
70Alphonse Ntcha Mpo (Ben) Benin3:37:59

