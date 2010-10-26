Image 1 of 12 Mars and Premont celebrate Belgium’s 1-2 finish. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 2 of 12 Team Reine Blanche has taken control of the 2010 Tour du Faso, holding the yellow jersey and the pink jersey for intermediate sprints. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 3 of 12 Julien Schick receives his second yellow jersey of the 2010 Tour du Faso. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 4 of 12 Laurent Mars receives the stage winner’s jersey. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 5 of 12 Burkina’s Rasmané Ouedraogo is the national favorite, and quite popular with the press. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 6 of 12 Mars wins Stage 5 of the Tour de Faso, as the sprint launches behind. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 7 of 12 Laurent Mars (Belguim) and Martinien Tega (Cameroon) break away in the final kilometers. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 8 of 12 Poland’s Zbigniew Gucwa wins the intermediate sprint. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 9 of 12 With the peloton intact, the sprinters compete for intermediate points. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 12 of 12 Rasmané Ouedraogo maintains his hold on the green sprinters jersey. (Image credit: Christoph Herby)

Covering a modest 98.3km of flat road from Linoghin to Koupela, Stage Five of the 2010 Tour du Faso provided an opportunity for the sprinters. Unfortunately for them, Belgium’s Laurent Mars stole the show with an impressive late breakaway, followed by his teammate Christophe Premont, the former leader of the race, who emerged from the peloton to take second place.

Although stage 5 started off with numerous attacks, the peloton remained consolidated thanks to the efforts of the French and Burkina Faso teams, who sought to protect their leaders in the general classification.

Halfway through the race, a group of eleven riders including both European and African riders lingered off the front for over twenty kilometers, never gaining more than a few hundred meters. Team Reine Blanche reeled in the breakaway in time for their Polish sprinter, Zbigniew Gucwa, to claim the intermediate sprint.

With 45km remaining, Laurent Mars (Belgium) and Martinien Tega of Cameroon escaped the peloton. Both riders were in the top ten of the general classification, but neither was in striking distance of the yellow jersey, so the peloton permitted them to slip away.

Their lead approached a minute but dwindled perilously as the finish approached. With the duo holding only twenty seconds at the 3km banner, the day seemed destined for the sprinters. Then, Mars attacked his Cameroonian counterpart and speed solo towards the line. Tega was reabsorbed by the pack as Mars held his slim margin coming into Koupela.

Back in the field, Belgium’s Christophe Premont attacked within 1km to go. Premont opened small gap, closing down on his teammate. Coming out of the final curve with 200m to go, Mars looked over his shoulder to see his teammate. The two celebrated simultaneously as they crossed the line with the peloton sprinting behind them.

Zbigniew Gucwa of Team Reine Blanche won the field sprint for third place, ahead of best African Rasmané Ouedraogo. With few changes in the GC, Julien Schick of Team Reine Blanche keeps his yellow jersey, while second-placed Ouedraogo of the Burkina Faso National team will continue wearing the jersey of Best African Rider.

Wednesday’s Stage Five will see the Tour enter southwestern Burkina Faso, covering 128.9km from Kokologo to Boromo.

Full Results 1 Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium 2:27:41 2 Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium 0:00:06 3 Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol) 0:00:09 4 Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 5 Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) 6 Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast 7 Cédric Chartier (Fra) 8 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 9 Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 10 Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur) 11 Laurent Zongo (Bur) 12 Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium 13 Sébastien Destruel (Fra) 14 Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon 15 Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur) 16 Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur) 17 Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali 18 Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal 19 Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast 20 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium 21 Damien Leguay (Fra) 22 Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal 23 Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali 24 Julien Schick (Fra) 25 Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon 26 Malik Thiam (Sen) Senegal 27 Abdou Sokondo (Bur) 28 Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso 29 Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon 30 Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon 31 Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon 32 Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo 33 Yacouba Yameogo (Bur) 34 Guillaume Tourret (Fra) 35 Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra) 36 Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands 37 Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands 38 Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon 39 Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 40 Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali 41 Guillaume Soula (Fra) 42 Sawadogo (Bur) 43 Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast 44 Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso 45 Boukare Kagambega (Bur) 46 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) 47 Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur) 48 Oumarou Minoungou (Bur) 0:00:25 49 Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:00:09 50 Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:10 51 Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur) 0:03:10 52 Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali 0:04:06 53 Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast 54 Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali 0:04:07 55 Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal 0:04:09 56 Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin 57 Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands 0:04:11 58 Mounir Khalil (Fra) 59 Edem Daku (Tog) Togo 60 Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 61 Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast 62 Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo 63 Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal 0:04:29 64 Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal 0:07:51 65 Dorian Albouy (Fra) 66 Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin 0:20:16 67 Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin 68 Harouna Ilboudo (Bur) 69 Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin 0:33:32 70 Alphonse Ntcha Mpo (Ben) Benin