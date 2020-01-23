Tour Down Under Stage 4 – Live Coverage

There are two intermediate sprints and one KOM. Sprint 1 comes 18.1km into the day at Cudlee Creek Hotel. The second comes at

40.3km at Victoria Terrace in Williamstown. The KOMcomes later in the day on Prospect Hill at 76.4km.

Stage 4 is the first true point-to-point stage of the race and is very straightforward. The peloton will set out from Norwood under neutral before starting the ascent into the Adelaide Hills via Gorge Road. After the Gorge Road climb, riders will traverse a lumpy profile to Kersbrook before ascending to Williamstown and veering south to Mount Pleasant. The final 5.4% climb at Mount Torrens is a reasonable 5.4% average, and is the curtain-raiser to a downhill out of the Hills and to the Murray River, where riders hit Mannum before pushing out the final 30km to finish in Murray Bridge.

Mat Hayman says we should expect another day for the sprinters, with the fastmen who missed out on stages 1 and 2 looking for redemption. "There are a couple of sprints early on during the stage, and the GC teams might take those on as they battle for bonus seconds, but from there the stage should be fairly predictable," Hayman says.