Lachlan Morton's Cannondale Supersix Evo - Gallery

Image 1 of 21 Lachlan Morton's Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod Disc (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 2 of 21 EF Education first relies on Dura-Ace Di2 to wrangle the chain across the cassette (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 3 of 21 EF Education is one of the many teams using custom machined direct-mount derailleur hangers, which are said to improve shifting and speed up wheel changes (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 4 of 21 Shimano doesn't provide the entire drivetrain for the Australian. He's spinning Cannondale SISL2 cranks and FSA chainrings (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 5 of 21 The team is using 3D printed number plate holders (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 6 of 21 Tacx Diva cages will keep Morton's bottles in place, even over rough roads (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 7 of 21 The Di2 Junction box is integrated into the downtube, and the mounting plate is made from carbon (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 8 of 21 The new SuperSix's cable routing is based around its own integrated cockpit. Morton opted to use the Vision Metron 5D instead, which leaves the cables out in the open under the stem (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 9 of 21 Morton's bars are wrapped in Prologo Onetouch 2 tape (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 10 of 21 Vision's Metron 5D is slightly different to the integrated bar and stem that comes with the SuperSix Evo (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 11 of 21 Even the stickers to prevent the valve stem from rattling come from Vision (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 12 of 21 It's an increasingly rare sight to see Lachlan Morton on skinny slick tyres nowadays (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 13 of 21 A bike is no good without pedals. Morton opts for Speedplay's one sided Zero Aero lollipop pedals (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 14 of 21 Morton is using a 53/38t combo at the front (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 15 of 21 The Dura-Ace rotors are complete with heat shedding paint (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 16 of 21 The bottom bracket comes from FSA (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 17 of 21 Canondales SISL2 Hollowgram cranks are a weightweenie's delight (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 18 of 21 The Garmin mount looks a bike like the Vision bars but in the reverse (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 19 of 21 Morton is running the widest range cassette Shimano offers at the Dura-Ace level (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 20 of 21 The mechanics mark the wheels with numbered stickers. What they actually mean, we have no idea (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 21 of 21 The EF Bikes are heavy on the graphics, but see minimal branding (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

For 2020, EF Education First will again be abiding by it's 'alternative' racing schedule, which sees the team send riders to events gravel and mountain bike events that don't appear on the WorldTour calendar. Australian rider Lachlan Morton took full advantage of this schedule last season, completing the Dirty Kanza, Leadville 100, GBDURO and the Three Peaks cyclo-cross race. Morton is starting his year on the road in Adelaide but plans to take full advantage of this schedule in the upcoming year.

In Adelaide, the Australian has traded knobbies for slicks and will be piloting a Cannondale Supersix Evo for the duration of the Tour Down Under, yet EF also has the SystemSix aero bike in their stable. Morton is on a size 54 frame which all up tipped our scales at 7.26kg.

While Shimano provides the majority of the drivetrain parts for EF Education First's race bikes, they don't have a monopoly. Morton is using Cannondale's feathery SISL2 Hollowgram cranks, shod with 53/38t chainrings and a Power2Max NG Eco power meter complete with custom blue and pink decals. At the back, Morton's bike has a burly pink anodized and custom machined direct-mount derailleur hanger. We first saw these begin to pop up at the Tour de France last year, and they are said to provide improved shifting accuracy and make wheel changes quicker and easier to do in a hurry.

Screwed into the end of the cranks are Speedplay's Zero aero pedals; the underside of the lollipop pedal body is dimpled which when combined with the walkable cleat (also dimpled) is said to reduce frontal surface area and lower drag.

FSA and Vision are everywhere in the WorldTour this year, and Morton's cockpit is a one-piece Vision Metron 5D bar and stem combo measuring 38cm across and with a 130mm stem instead of the one-piece Cannondale version. The internal cable routing used in the Cannondale cockpit is slightly different to the way the Morton runs things, leaving the usually hidden entry port at the top of the head tube in the open air.

Morton's race wheels are the Metron Vision Metron 40 SL Disc tubular which see Vittoria Corsa G+ tubular glued onto the rim.

Each season we see more riders reach for shorter saddles, and Morton is no exception, choosing to use the new Scratch M5 as his perch.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Lachlan Morton's Cannondale Supersix Evo.

Lachlan Morton's Cannondale Supersix Evo Disc full bike specifications

Cyclingnews will be bringing you previews, news, features and tech from the professional peloton in Australia leading up to, during and after the race.

Frameset: Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-MOD Disc Dura-Ace Di2, Size 54

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 Hydraulic Disc Dual Control Lever

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-30t

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace

Crankset: Cannondale SISL2 HollowGram w/ FSA Chainrings 53/38t and Power2Max NG Eco power meter

Bottom bracket: FSA PressFit30

Wheelset: Vision Metron 40 SL Disc

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa G+ tubular

Handlebars: Vision Metron 5D, 38cm

Handlebar tape: Prologo Onetouch 2

Stem: Merton Vision 5D, 130mm

Pedals: Speedplay Zero Aero

Saddle: Prologo Scratch M5

Seat post: HollowGram 27 SL KNØT

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Rider height: 1.8 m

Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 740mm

Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 560mm

Weight: 7.26kg