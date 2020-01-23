Lachlan Morton's Cannondale Supersix Evo - Gallery
Tour Down Under tech: This one is not for gravel
For 2020, EF Education First will again be abiding by it's 'alternative' racing schedule, which sees the team send riders to events gravel and mountain bike events that don't appear on the WorldTour calendar. Australian rider Lachlan Morton took full advantage of this schedule last season, completing the Dirty Kanza, Leadville 100, GBDURO and the Three Peaks cyclo-cross race. Morton is starting his year on the road in Adelaide but plans to take full advantage of this schedule in the upcoming year.
In Adelaide, the Australian has traded knobbies for slicks and will be piloting a Cannondale Supersix Evo for the duration of the Tour Down Under, yet EF also has the SystemSix aero bike in their stable. Morton is on a size 54 frame which all up tipped our scales at 7.26kg.
While Shimano provides the majority of the drivetrain parts for EF Education First's race bikes, they don't have a monopoly. Morton is using Cannondale's feathery SISL2 Hollowgram cranks, shod with 53/38t chainrings and a Power2Max NG Eco power meter complete with custom blue and pink decals. At the back, Morton's bike has a burly pink anodized and custom machined direct-mount derailleur hanger. We first saw these begin to pop up at the Tour de France last year, and they are said to provide improved shifting accuracy and make wheel changes quicker and easier to do in a hurry.
Screwed into the end of the cranks are Speedplay's Zero aero pedals; the underside of the lollipop pedal body is dimpled which when combined with the walkable cleat (also dimpled) is said to reduce frontal surface area and lower drag.
FSA and Vision are everywhere in the WorldTour this year, and Morton's cockpit is a one-piece Vision Metron 5D bar and stem combo measuring 38cm across and with a 130mm stem instead of the one-piece Cannondale version. The internal cable routing used in the Cannondale cockpit is slightly different to the way the Morton runs things, leaving the usually hidden entry port at the top of the head tube in the open air.
Morton's race wheels are the Metron Vision Metron 40 SL Disc tubular which see Vittoria Corsa G+ tubular glued onto the rim.
Each season we see more riders reach for shorter saddles, and Morton is no exception, choosing to use the new Scratch M5 as his perch.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Lachlan Morton's Cannondale Supersix Evo.
Lachlan Morton's Cannondale Supersix Evo Disc full bike specifications
Cyclingnews will be bringing you previews, news, features and tech from the professional peloton in Australia leading up to, during and after the race.
Frameset: Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-MOD Disc Dura-Ace Di2, Size 54
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 Hydraulic Disc Dual Control Lever
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-30t
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace
Crankset: Cannondale SISL2 HollowGram w/ FSA Chainrings 53/38t and Power2Max NG Eco power meter
Bottom bracket: FSA PressFit30
Wheelset: Vision Metron 40 SL Disc
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa G+ tubular
Handlebars: Vision Metron 5D, 38cm
Handlebar tape: Prologo Onetouch 2
Stem: Merton Vision 5D, 130mm
Pedals: Speedplay Zero Aero
Saddle: Prologo Scratch M5
Seat post: HollowGram 27 SL KNØT
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
Rider height: 1.8 m
Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 740mm
Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 560mm
Weight: 7.26kg
