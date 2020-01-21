Trending

Live coverage

Tour Down Under Stage 2 – Live Coverage

Complete coverage from the second day of the WorldTour opener in Australia

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2020 Tour Down Under. We'll have blow-by-blow coverage of all six stages, including today' 135.8km second stage from Woodside to Stirling.

Tour Down Under hub page

Tour Down Under start list 

How to follow the Tour Down Under 2020 – live stream, TV and results

Sam Bennett takes Tour Down Under opening stage

Hello race fans and welcome to our coverage of stage 2 at the Tour Down Under. Yesterday's opening stage provided plenty of drama, as Sam Bennett and Deceuninck-QuickStep rebounded from a disappointing performance at the Schwalbe Classic on Sunday to storm to victory yesterday in Tanunda.

You can catch up with yesterday's action HERE

Latest on Cyclingnews