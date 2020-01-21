Live coverage
Tour Down Under Stage 2 – Live Coverage
Complete coverage from the second day of the WorldTour opener in Australia
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2020 Tour Down Under. We'll have blow-by-blow coverage of all six stages, including today' 135.8km second stage from Woodside to Stirling.
How to follow the Tour Down Under 2020 – live stream, TV and results
Hello race fans and welcome to our coverage of stage 2 at the Tour Down Under. Yesterday's opening stage provided plenty of drama, as Sam Bennett and Deceuninck-QuickStep rebounded from a disappointing performance at the Schwalbe Classic on Sunday to storm to victory yesterday in Tanunda.
You can catch up with yesterday's action HERE
