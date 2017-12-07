Tour Down Under 2018: Stage 1 preview

Mitchelton-Scott DS Matt White says:

"You look at the main characteristics of the stage to the Barossa and it is the heat and the wind which affect the tactics, but it usually ends in a bunch sprint. Last year they had to shorten the stage by a lap because the heat was in the mid 40s. It will be the first showcase for the sprinters on an official road stage.

"I was there in 1999 when the Tour Down Under was in Port Adelaide for the first Tour Down Under. There are a lot of open and exposed areas around Port Adelaide and on the roads toward the Barossa, so it will be interesting to see how the wind is blowing and how stressful a day it will be.

"The only real surprise would come from strong Northerly winds, but I expect the main guys to be there and a sprinter to win the stage. [Caleb] Ewan would definitely be one of the favourites."