Image 1 of 5 Juan Suarez solos to the victory (Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues) Image 3 of 5 There was some more spectacular scenery for stage 3 (Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues) Image 4 of 5 The peloton stayed mainly together on stage 3 (Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues) Image 5 of 5 The EPM-UNE team dominated the third stage (Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues)

The Colombian team EPM – UNE has dominated the 120 kilometre third stage of the Tour do Rio, with Juan Suarez escaping for a 22 second gap from a group of eight riders to be first over the line in the picturesque mountain resort town of Teresopolis.

Claiming the remaining podium spots were teammates Jaime Castenada and Edward Beltran who extends his lead in the youth classification with his third placing. Also in the lead bunch were American pair Tyler Wren and James Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home), Javier Gomez (EPM – UNE), Rafael Andriato (Petroli Firenze) and Rafael Abreu (EPM – UNE).

The win earned Suarez the yellow jersey from Edgardo Simon, the Colombian holding a 16-second lead on Brazilian hope Andriato, with Castenada next best at 26 seconds.

Suarez was pleased that his team had managed to live up to the expectations placed on them before the start of Friday's stage, with the Colombians expected to feel right at home with a category 1 climb, 29 kilometres from the finish.

"Everybody was saying that we were going to win," he told reporters. "The mountains battle with football as a tradition in our country. I didn't have time to notice the view because the climb was very hard."

The day began just the way it ended with a category 3 climb just 34.4 kilometres into the stage. With that in mind the pack was aggressive heading out of Tres Rios with numerous failed breakaways en route to the KOM, where no escape group managed more than a gap of 40 seconds before being reeled back in.

EPM – UNE were very busy in the opening skirmishes and it was no surprise that Castenada took honours for the first KOM.

Jamis-Sutter Home's Driscoll explained the tactics to Cyclingnews: "It was just a battle between EPM, and Caloi and I guess that was mainly because EPM never let anything go without one of their guys and then they would bridge up and Caloi would just drive the field back to it time after time after time," he said. The US team had tried on several occasions to get in a successful break with Eric Schilidge leading the way.

Gruppo compatto was very much the order of the day until the final climb loomed on the horizon. The steep winding turns of the road were littered with construction work, although a representative from the Brazilian Federation described it as the Tour do Rio's own strada bianche. There were punctures aplenty, but its main consequence was to finally split the peloton.

EPM - UNE led the charge with Suarez and Castaneda yo-yoing off the front of the group all the way to the top of the climb and then on the descent the group of 11 riders tried their luck with everyone still together at the base of the climb before Suarez made his break for the line with 300 metres to go.

Noteably, Team Rwanda fared well as the Tour do Rio hit the tough climbs. Nicodem Habiyambere finished in the fourth group across the line 3:40, with Emmanuel Rudahunga and Gasore Hategeka not far behind. Team manager Jock Boyer was satisfied with their efforts.

"They did great," he told Cyclingnews. "Nicodem was just missing a tiny bit at the top of the hill and the descent alone is hard for him because he doesn't have anybody to follow because he's not as good as all the experienced riders. He got caught right at two kilometres to the finish but that's fine. And the other riders they were all compact except for one so it was good."

Saturday, the race heads east to the coast with a 197.6 kilometre stage which includes another challenging two climbs to Rio Das Ostras or River of the Oysters. Boyer admitted it was already causing some anxiety among his team

"They're scared of tomorrow because it's 200 kilometres. They think it's going to be harder but you know, really, it isn't. They've just got to stay with the pack, stay with the front and go with any breakaways – it's great experience for them. Because once they do a couple of races at 200k it will seem like, oh, okay no problem."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 2:53:16 2 Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE 0:00:22 3 Edward Beltran (Col) EPM-UNE 4 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 5 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 6 Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE 7 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 8 Rafael Abreu (Col) EPM-UNE 9 Ibon Zugasti (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 0:00:39 10 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:00:55 11 Adélio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 12 Andrei Nechita (Rom) Trevigiani 0:01:51 13 Josep Constantino (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 14 Robigzon Oyola (Col) EPM-UNE 15 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:01:57 16 Douglas Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:02:08 17 Kléber Silva (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 18 Simone Fruini (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 0:03:40 19 Raphael Serpa (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 20 Dario Mantelle (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 21 Tiago Nardin (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 22 Jonathan Guzman (Chi) R2-Bianchi 23 Wagner Alves (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 24 Renato Seabra (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 25 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trevigiani 26 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 27 Edgardo Simon (Arg) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 28 Flávio Reblin (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 29 Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 30 William Chiarello (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro 0:03:59 31 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 0:05:34 32 Renan Maia (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 33 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 34 Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) R2-Bianchi 35 Renato Santos (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 0:06:18 36 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 37 Ruben Menendez (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 38 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 0:06:21 39 José Eriberto Medeiros (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 0:06:43 40 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:07:16 41 Alcides Vieira (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 42 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 43 Daniel Rogelin (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale 44 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 0:07:20 45 Antoelson Bruno (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 0:08:11 46 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 0:08:52 47 David Leite (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios 48 Cristian Rosa (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 49 Marco Prodigioso (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 50 Edoardo Costanzi (Ita) Trevigiani 51 Rodrigo Melo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 52 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Trevigiani 53 Edgar Nohales (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 54 Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 55 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 56 Flávio Santos (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:11:28 57 Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 58 Pedro Milan (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 59 Geraldo Silva Jr (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 60 Fabiele Mota (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios 0:12:28 61 André Pulini (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 62 Willian Solera (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 63 Bruno Petroucic (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro 64 Felipe Delai (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 65 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Trevigiani 66 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Trevigiani 67 Walter Ribeiro Jr (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 0:15:04 68 Bruno Tabanez (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 69 Alex Diniz (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 70 Marcos Novello (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 0:15:32 71 Adriano Martins (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 72 Tiago Damasceno (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 73 Maurício Morandi (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale 74 Fabiano Mota (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios 75 Armando Camargo (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale 76 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 77 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 78 Ricardo Picoli (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro 79 Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 80 Geovane Andriatto (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 81 Gustavo Costa (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 0:16:02 82 Luis Nova (Chi) R2-Bianchi 0:20:02 83 Jean Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 0:20:20 84 Lauro Chaman (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 0:24:44 85 Nelson Correa Junior (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro 0:25:38 86 Luis Amorim (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 0:28:30 HD Carlos França (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto DNF Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale DNF Jean Coloca (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Renato Santos (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 5 pts 2 Robigzon Oyola (Col) EPM-UNE 3 3 Geraldo Silva Jr (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 2

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE 6 pts 2 Renato Seabra (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 4 3 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 10 pts 2 Rafael Abreu (Col) EPM-UNE 8 3 Edward Beltran (Col) EPM-UNE 5

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Epm - Une Colômbia 8:40:32 2 Funvic/Pindamonhangaba 0:03:03 3 Petroli Firenze - Cycling Team 0:06:58 4 Mmr - Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 0:08:04 5 Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling 0:08:52 6 Padaria Real/Caloi/Ceu Azul/Alimentos 0:11:47 7 Clube Dataro De Ciclismo/Foz Do Iguaçu 0:12:54 8 Trevigiani 0:13:39 9 São Francisco Saúde/Ribeirão Preto 0:14:47 10 Rwanda Cycling Federation 0:14:48 11 Grce Memorial/Pref. De Santos/Giant 0:24:02 12 São Lucas/Giant/Cic.Ravena/Americana 0:26:52 13 R2 - Bianchi 0:28:32 14 Velo/Seme Rio Claro 0:31:15 15 Fw Engenharia/Amazonas Bike/Três Rios 0:36:08 16 Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos/Cannondale 0:37:36

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 10:09:33 2 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 0:00:16 3 Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE 0:00:26 4 Edward Beltran (Col) EPM-UNE 0:00:28 5 Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE 0:00:41 6 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:01:04 7 Robigzon Oyola (Col) EPM-UNE 0:01:59 8 Andrei Nechita (Rom) Trevigiani 0:02:01 9 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 0:02:35 10 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 11 Rafael Abreu (Col) EPM-UNE 12 Ibon Zugasti (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 0:02:52 13 Edgardo Simon (Arg) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 0:03:30 14 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trevigiani 0:03:46 15 Renato Seabra (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 0:03:50 16 Josep Constantino (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 0:04:04 17 Douglas Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:04:47 18 Raphael Serpa (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 0:05:53 19 Simone Fruini (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 20 Tiago Nardin (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 21 Wagner Alves (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 22 Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 23 Flávio Reblin (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 24 Dario Mantelle (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 0:06:33 25 Adélio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:09:07 26 Renato Santos (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 0:09:23 27 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:09:25 28 Alcides Vieira (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 0:09:29 29 Daniel Rogelin (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale 30 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 0:09:52 31 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 0:11:05 32 Edoardo Costanzi (Ita) Trevigiani 33 Marco Prodigioso (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 0:11:24 34 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Trevigiani 0:12:31 35 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:12:52 36 Kléber Silva (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 0:14:00 37 Felipe Delai (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 0:14:55 38 William Chiarello (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro 0:15:09 39 Antoelson Bruno (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 0:16:23 40 Renan Maia (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 0:16:44 41 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 42 Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) R2-Bianchi 0:17:26 43 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 0:17:31 44 Alex Diniz (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 0:17:32 45 Ruben Menendez (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 0:17:43 46 José Eriberto Medeiros (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 0:17:51 47 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 0:17:59 48 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 0:18:40 49 Rodrigo Melo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 0:20:02 50 Cristian Rosa (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 51 David Leite (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios 52 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 0:20:17 53 Edgar Nohales (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 54 Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 0:20:30 55 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Trevigiani 0:20:40 56 Geraldo Silva Jr (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 0:21:20 57 Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 0:21:21 58 Flávio Santos (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:22:38 59 Fabiele Mota (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios 0:23:38 60 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 0:23:39 61 Willian Solera (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 0:23:53 62 Bruno Petroucic (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro 0:24:09 63 André Pulini (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 0:24:45 64 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Trevigiani 0:26:17 65 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 0:26:42 66 Armando Camargo (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale 67 Walter Ribeiro Jr (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 0:26:45 68 Jonathan Guzman (Chi) R2-Bianchi 0:28:11 69 Maurício Morandi (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale 70 Fabiano Mota (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios 0:29:11 71 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:32:41 72 Marcos Novello (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 0:33:37 73 Tiago Damasceno (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 0:34:15 74 Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 0:35:28 75 Lauro Chaman (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 0:35:53 76 Pedro Milan (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 0:36:53 77 Jean Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 0:36:57 78 Geovane Andriatto (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 0:40:03 79 Luis Amorim (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 0:40:11 80 Adriano Martins (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 0:43:42 81 Nelson Correa Junior (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro 0:43:43 82 Ricardo Picoli (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro 0:44:55 83 Bruno Tabanez (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 0:45:56 84 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 0:46:11 85 Gustavo Costa (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 0:48:24 86 Luis Nova (Chi) R2-Bianchi 0:50:00

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edgardo Simon (Arg) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 24 pts 2 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 17 3 Juan Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 10 4 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 10 5 Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE 10 6 Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 6 7 Renato Santos (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 5 8 Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 5 9 Edward Beltran (Col) EPM-UNE 5 10 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trevigiani 5 11 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 5 12 Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE 3 13 Robigzon Oyola (Col) EPM-UNE 3 14 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 3 15 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 3 16 José Eriberto Medeiros (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 3 17 Lauro Chaman (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 2 18 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 2 19 Andrei Nechita (Rom) Trevigiani 2 20 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 2 21 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Trevigiani 2 22 Rodrigo Melo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 2 23 Geraldo Silva Jr (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Renato Seabra (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 12 pts 2 Juan Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 10 3 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 10 4 Rafael Abreu (Col) EPM-UNE 8 5 Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE 6 6 Andrei Nechita (Rom) Trevigiani 6 7 Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 6 8 Edward Beltran (Col) EPM-UNE 5 9 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 4 10 Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE 2 11 Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 2