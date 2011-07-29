Trending

Suarez solos to stage victory

Colombian nets overall race lead

Image 1 of 5

Juan Suarez solos to the victory

Juan Suarez solos to the victory
(Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues)
Image 2 of 5

(Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues)
Image 3 of 5

There was some more spectacular scenery for stage 3

There was some more spectacular scenery for stage 3
(Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues)
Image 4 of 5

The peloton stayed mainly together on stage 3

The peloton stayed mainly together on stage 3
(Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues)
Image 5 of 5

The EPM-UNE team dominated the third stage

The EPM-UNE team dominated the third stage
(Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues)

The Colombian team EPM – UNE has dominated the 120 kilometre third stage of the Tour do Rio, with Juan Suarez escaping for a 22 second gap from a group of eight riders to be first over the line in the picturesque mountain resort town of Teresopolis.

Claiming the remaining podium spots were teammates Jaime Castenada and Edward Beltran who extends his lead in the youth classification with his third placing. Also in the lead bunch were American pair Tyler Wren and James Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home), Javier Gomez (EPM – UNE), Rafael Andriato (Petroli Firenze) and Rafael Abreu (EPM – UNE).

The win earned Suarez the yellow jersey from Edgardo Simon, the Colombian holding a 16-second lead on Brazilian hope Andriato, with Castenada next best at 26 seconds.

Suarez was pleased that his team had managed to live up to the expectations placed on them before the start of Friday's stage, with the Colombians expected to feel right at home with a category 1 climb, 29 kilometres from the finish.

"Everybody was saying that we were going to win," he told reporters. "The mountains battle with football as a tradition in our country. I didn't have time to notice the view because the climb was very hard."

The day began just the way it ended with a category 3 climb just 34.4 kilometres into the stage. With that in mind the pack was aggressive heading out of Tres Rios with numerous failed breakaways en route to the KOM, where no escape group managed more than a gap of 40 seconds before being reeled back in.

EPM – UNE were very busy in the opening skirmishes and it was no surprise that Castenada took honours for the first KOM.

Jamis-Sutter Home's Driscoll explained the tactics to Cyclingnews: "It was just a battle between EPM, and Caloi and I guess that was mainly because EPM never let anything go without one of their guys and then they would bridge up and Caloi would just drive the field back to it time after time after time," he said. The US team had tried on several occasions to get in a successful break with Eric Schilidge leading the way.

Gruppo compatto was very much the order of the day until the final climb loomed on the horizon. The steep winding turns of the road were littered with construction work, although a representative from the Brazilian Federation described it as the Tour do Rio's own strada bianche. There were punctures aplenty, but its main consequence was to finally split the peloton.

EPM - UNE led the charge with Suarez and Castaneda yo-yoing off the front of the group all the way to the top of the climb and then on the descent the group of 11 riders tried their luck with everyone still together at the base of the climb before Suarez made his break for the line with 300 metres to go.

Noteably, Team Rwanda fared well as the Tour do Rio hit the tough climbs. Nicodem Habiyambere finished in the fourth group across the line 3:40, with Emmanuel Rudahunga and Gasore Hategeka not far behind. Team manager Jock Boyer was satisfied with their efforts.

"They did great," he told Cyclingnews. "Nicodem was just missing a tiny bit at the top of the hill and the descent alone is hard for him because he doesn't have anybody to follow because he's not as good as all the experienced riders. He got caught right at two kilometres to the finish but that's fine. And the other riders they were all compact except for one so it was good."

Saturday, the race heads east to the coast with a 197.6 kilometre stage which includes another challenging two climbs to Rio Das Ostras or River of the Oysters. Boyer admitted it was already causing some anxiety among his team

"They're scared of tomorrow because it's 200 kilometres. They think it's going to be harder but you know, really, it isn't. They've just got to stay with the pack, stay with the front and go with any breakaways – it's great experience for them. Because once they do a couple of races at 200k it will seem like, oh, okay no problem."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE2:53:16
2Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:22
3Edward Beltran (Col) EPM-UNE
4Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
5James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
6Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE
7Rafael Andriato (Bra) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
8Rafael Abreu (Col) EPM-UNE
9Ibon Zugasti (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling0:00:39
10Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:00:55
11Adélio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
12Andrei Nechita (Rom) Trevigiani0:01:51
13Josep Constantino (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
14Robigzon Oyola (Col) EPM-UNE
15Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:01:57
16Douglas Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:02:08
17Kléber Silva (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
18Simone Fruini (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team0:03:40
19Raphael Serpa (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
20Dario Mantelle (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
21Tiago Nardin (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
22Jonathan Guzman (Chi) R2-Bianchi
23Wagner Alves (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
24Renato Seabra (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
25Marco Coledan (Ita) Trevigiani
26Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation
27Edgardo Simon (Arg) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
28Flávio Reblin (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant
29Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
30William Chiarello (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro0:03:59
31Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation0:05:34
32Renan Maia (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant
33Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
34Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) R2-Bianchi
35Renato Santos (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu0:06:18
36Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation
37Ruben Menendez (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
38Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation0:06:21
39José Eriberto Medeiros (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos0:06:43
40Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:07:16
41Alcides Vieira (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
42Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
43Daniel Rogelin (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
44Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team0:07:20
45Antoelson Bruno (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto0:08:11
46Murilo Affonso (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu0:08:52
47David Leite (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios
48Cristian Rosa (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
49Marco Prodigioso (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
50Edoardo Costanzi (Ita) Trevigiani
51Rodrigo Melo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
52Filippo Fortin (Ita) Trevigiani
53Edgar Nohales (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
54Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
55Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
56Flávio Santos (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:11:28
57Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
58Pedro Milan (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
59Geraldo Silva Jr (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
60Fabiele Mota (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios0:12:28
61André Pulini (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
62Willian Solera (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
63Bruno Petroucic (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro
64Felipe Delai (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
65Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Trevigiani
66Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Trevigiani
67Walter Ribeiro Jr (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos0:15:04
68Bruno Tabanez (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
69Alex Diniz (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
70Marcos Novello (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant0:15:32
71Adriano Martins (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
72Tiago Damasceno (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
73Maurício Morandi (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
74Fabiano Mota (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios
75Armando Camargo (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
76Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
77Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
78Ricardo Picoli (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro
79Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
80Geovane Andriatto (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant
81Gustavo Costa (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos0:16:02
82Luis Nova (Chi) R2-Bianchi0:20:02
83Jean Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation0:20:20
84Lauro Chaman (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant0:24:44
85Nelson Correa Junior (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro0:25:38
86Luis Amorim (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto0:28:30
HDCarlos França (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
DNFFrancisco Chamorro (Arg) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
DNFJean Coloca (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Renato Santos (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu5pts
2Robigzon Oyola (Col) EPM-UNE3
3Geraldo Silva Jr (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana2

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE6pts
2Renato Seabra (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu4
3Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE10pts
2Rafael Abreu (Col) EPM-UNE8
3Edward Beltran (Col) EPM-UNE5

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Epm - Une Colômbia8:40:32
2Funvic/Pindamonhangaba0:03:03
3Petroli Firenze - Cycling Team0:06:58
4Mmr - Spiuk P/B Start Cycling0:08:04
5Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling0:08:52
6Padaria Real/Caloi/Ceu Azul/Alimentos0:11:47
7Clube Dataro De Ciclismo/Foz Do Iguaçu0:12:54
8Trevigiani0:13:39
9São Francisco Saúde/Ribeirão Preto0:14:47
10Rwanda Cycling Federation0:14:48
11Grce Memorial/Pref. De Santos/Giant0:24:02
12São Lucas/Giant/Cic.Ravena/Americana0:26:52
13R2 - Bianchi0:28:32
14Velo/Seme Rio Claro0:31:15
15Fw Engenharia/Amazonas Bike/Três Rios0:36:08
16Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos/Cannondale0:37:36

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE10:09:33
2Rafael Andriato (Bra) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team0:00:16
3Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:26
4Edward Beltran (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:28
5Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:41
6Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:01:04
7Robigzon Oyola (Col) EPM-UNE0:01:59
8Andrei Nechita (Rom) Trevigiani0:02:01
9Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling0:02:35
10James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
11Rafael Abreu (Col) EPM-UNE
12Ibon Zugasti (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling0:02:52
13Edgardo Simon (Arg) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos0:03:30
14Marco Coledan (Ita) Trevigiani0:03:46
15Renato Seabra (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu0:03:50
16Josep Constantino (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling0:04:04
17Douglas Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:04:47
18Raphael Serpa (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana0:05:53
19Simone Fruini (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
20Tiago Nardin (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
21Wagner Alves (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
22Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
23Flávio Reblin (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant
24Dario Mantelle (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team0:06:33
25Adélio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:09:07
26Renato Santos (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu0:09:23
27Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:09:25
28Alcides Vieira (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu0:09:29
29Daniel Rogelin (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
30Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team0:09:52
31Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling0:11:05
32Edoardo Costanzi (Ita) Trevigiani
33Marco Prodigioso (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team0:11:24
34Filippo Fortin (Ita) Trevigiani0:12:31
35Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:12:52
36Kléber Silva (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos0:14:00
37Felipe Delai (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu0:14:55
38William Chiarello (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro0:15:09
39Antoelson Bruno (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto0:16:23
40Renan Maia (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant0:16:44
41Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
42Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) R2-Bianchi0:17:26
43Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation0:17:31
44Alex Diniz (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos0:17:32
45Ruben Menendez (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling0:17:43
46José Eriberto Medeiros (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos0:17:51
47Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation0:17:59
48Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation0:18:40
49Rodrigo Melo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu0:20:02
50Cristian Rosa (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
51David Leite (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios
52Murilo Affonso (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu0:20:17
53Edgar Nohales (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
54Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team0:20:30
55Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Trevigiani0:20:40
56Geraldo Silva Jr (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana0:21:20
57Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling0:21:21
58Flávio Santos (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:22:38
59Fabiele Mota (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios0:23:38
60Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation0:23:39
61Willian Solera (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana0:23:53
62Bruno Petroucic (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro0:24:09
63André Pulini (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana0:24:45
64Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Trevigiani0:26:17
65Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling0:26:42
66Armando Camargo (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
67Walter Ribeiro Jr (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos0:26:45
68Jonathan Guzman (Chi) R2-Bianchi0:28:11
69Maurício Morandi (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
70Fabiano Mota (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios0:29:11
71Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:32:41
72Marcos Novello (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant0:33:37
73Tiago Damasceno (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto0:34:15
74Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana0:35:28
75Lauro Chaman (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant0:35:53
76Pedro Milan (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling0:36:53
77Jean Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation0:36:57
78Geovane Andriatto (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant0:40:03
79Luis Amorim (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto0:40:11
80Adriano Martins (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos0:43:42
81Nelson Correa Junior (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro0:43:43
82Ricardo Picoli (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro0:44:55
83Bruno Tabanez (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana0:45:56
84Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling0:46:11
85Gustavo Costa (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos0:48:24
86Luis Nova (Chi) R2-Bianchi0:50:00

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edgardo Simon (Arg) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos24pts
2Rafael Andriato (Bra) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team17
3Juan Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE10
4Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling10
5Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE10
6Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana6
7Renato Santos (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu5
8Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team5
9Edward Beltran (Col) EPM-UNE5
10Marco Coledan (Ita) Trevigiani5
11Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba5
12Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE3
13Robigzon Oyola (Col) EPM-UNE3
14Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling3
15Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling3
16José Eriberto Medeiros (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos3
17Lauro Chaman (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant2
18Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba2
19Andrei Nechita (Rom) Trevigiani2
20James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling2
21Filippo Fortin (Ita) Trevigiani2
22Rodrigo Melo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu2
23Geraldo Silva Jr (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Renato Seabra (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu12pts
2Juan Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE10
3Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba10
4Rafael Abreu (Col) EPM-UNE8
5Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE6
6Andrei Nechita (Rom) Trevigiani6
7Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana6
8Edward Beltran (Col) EPM-UNE5
9Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling4
10Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE2
11Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Epm - Une Colômbia30:29:53
2Funvic/Pindamonhangaba0:07:09
3Petroli Firenze - Cycling Team0:11:04
4Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling0:15:01
5Trevigiani0:15:42
6Clube Dataro De Ciclismo/Foz Do Iguaçu0:17:00
7Mmr - Spiuk P/B Start Cycling0:23:10
8Padaria Real/Caloi/Ceu Azul/Alimentos0:25:05
9São Francisco Saúde/Ribeirão Preto0:26:55
10Grce Memorial/Pref. De Santos/Giant0:48:05
11Rwanda Cycling Federation0:48:34
12São Lucas/Giant/Cic.Ravena/Americana0:49:53
13Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos/Cannondale1:01:54
14Fw Engenharia/Amazonas Bike/Três Rios1:11:37
15Velo/Seme Rio Claro1:11:41
16R2 - Bianchi1:34:23

 

