Tour des Fjords: Jakobsen wins opener in Egersund
Quick-Step sprinter out-paces Hofland to take first race lead
Stage 1: Lindesnes - Egersund
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|4:22:32
|2
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|6
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|7
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|13
|Gustav Höög (Swe) Team Coop
|14
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|19
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|20
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
|22
|Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
|23
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|24
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|25
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|27
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
|29
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|32
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|33
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|34
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|35
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|36
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|37
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|38
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|39
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|41
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Icopal
|42
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|43
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|44
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|45
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|46
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|48
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|49
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|51
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|52
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|53
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|54
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|55
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|57
|Jon-Anders Bekken (Nor) Team Coop
|58
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|59
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|60
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|61
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|62
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Icopal
|63
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|64
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|65
|Anton Tunset (Nor) Team Coop
|66
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|67
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|69
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|70
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|71
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|72
|Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Icopal
|73
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|74
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|77
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|78
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|79
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|81
|Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|82
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|83
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|84
|Andreas Hyldgaard Jeppesen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|85
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
|86
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|87
|Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|88
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|89
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|90
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|91
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|92
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|93
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|94
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|95
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|96
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|97
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|98
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|99
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|100
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|101
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:38
|102
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|103
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|104
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:22
|105
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|106
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|107
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|108
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:58
|109
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|110
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:05:18
|111
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:26
|112
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|113
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|114
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|115
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:27
|116
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|117
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|118
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|119
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:45
|120
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|0:14:41
|DNF
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|pts
|2
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|16
|3
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|4
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|10
|6
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|8
|7
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|8
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|9
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|10
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|pts
|2
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|4
|3
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|6
|pts
|2
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|3
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|4
|pts
|2
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|3
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|4
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|4
|pts
|2
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|3
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|4
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|4:22:22
|2
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:05
|3
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|4
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:06
|5
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:10
|6
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|11
|Gustav Höög (Swe) Team Coop
|12
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|16
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
|18
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|19
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|22
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
|24
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|26
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Icopal
|28
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|29
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|30
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|31
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|33
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|34
|Jon-Anders Bekken (Nor) Team Coop
|35
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|36
|Anton Tunset (Nor) Team Coop
|37
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|38
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|40
|Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Icopal
|41
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|43
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|44
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|46
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|47
|Andreas Hyldgaard Jeppesen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|48
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
|49
|Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|50
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|51
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|52
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|53
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|54
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|55
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|56
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|57
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|58
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|59
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|60
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:05:28
|61
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:36
|62
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|63
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|64
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:55
|65
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|0:14:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|13:07:36
|2
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|4
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|5
|Team Coop
|6
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|7
|Mitchelton - Scott
|8
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|Team Virtu Cycling
|10
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|11
|Team Sunweb
|12
|Joker Icopal
|13
|Quick - Step Floors
|14
|Aqua Blue Sport
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|Uno-x Norwegian Development Team
|17
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|18
|Israel Cycling Academy
|19
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|Team Sky
|21
|Team Dimension Data
|0:01:38
