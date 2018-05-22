Trending

Tour des Fjords: Jakobsen wins opener in Egersund

Quick-Step sprinter out-paces Hofland to take first race lead

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors)


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors4:22:32
2Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
3Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
4Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
6Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
7Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
9Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
10Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
13Gustav Höög (Swe) Team Coop
14Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
17Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
19Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
20Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
22Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
23Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
24Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
25Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
26Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
27Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
29Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
32Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
33Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
34August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
35Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
36Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
37Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
38Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
39Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
40Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
41Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Icopal
42Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
43Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
44Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
45Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
46Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
48Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
49Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
50Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
51Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
52Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
53Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
54Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
55Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
56Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
57Jon-Anders Bekken (Nor) Team Coop
58Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
59Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
60Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
61Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
62Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Icopal
63Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
64Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
65Anton Tunset (Nor) Team Coop
66Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
67James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
68Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
69Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
70Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
71Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
72Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Icopal
73Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
74Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
75Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
76Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
77James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
78Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
79Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
80Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
81Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
82Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
83Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
84Andreas Hyldgaard Jeppesen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
85Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
86Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
87Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
88Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
89Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
90Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
91Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
92Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
93Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
94Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
95Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
96Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
97Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
98Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
99Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
100Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
101Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:38
102Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
103Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
104Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:22
105Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
106Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
107Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
108William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:58
109Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
110Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:05:18
111Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky0:05:26
112Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
113Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
114Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
115Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:27
116Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
117Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
118Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
119Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:45
120Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop0:14:41
DNFAviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFMarino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors20pts
2Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal16
3Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo14
4Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo12
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data10
6Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini8
7Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
8Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij4
9Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott2
10Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Sprint 1 - Mandal, km 32.57
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6pts
2Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal4
3Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2

Sprint 2 - Lillesand, km 148.48
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal6pts
2Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
3Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2

Mountain 1 - Vågsbygd, km 88.92
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal4pts
2Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott3
3Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
4Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport1

Mountain 2 - Steinsland, km 122.48
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal4pts
2Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott3
3Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport2
4Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors4:22:22
2Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:04
3Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:05
4Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
5Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:06
6Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:08
7Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:10
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
9Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
10Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
12Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
13Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
16Gustav Höög (Swe) Team Coop
17Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
20Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
22Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
24Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
25Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
26Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
27Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
28Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
29Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
30Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
31Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
34Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
35Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
36August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
37Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
38Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
39Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
40Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
41Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
42Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
43Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Icopal
44Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
45Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
46Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
47Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
48Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
49Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
50Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
51Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
52Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
53Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
54Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
55Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
56Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
57Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
58Jon-Anders Bekken (Nor) Team Coop
59Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
60Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
61Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
62Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
63Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Icopal
64Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
65Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
66Anton Tunset (Nor) Team Coop
67Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
68James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
69Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
70Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
71Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
72Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Icopal
73Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
74Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
75Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
76Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
77James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
78Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
79Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
80Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
81Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
82Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
83Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
84Andreas Hyldgaard Jeppesen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
85Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
86Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
87Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
88Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
89Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
90Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
91Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
92Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
93Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
94Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
95Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
96Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
97Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
98Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
99Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
100Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
101Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
102Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
103Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
104Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
105Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
106Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
107Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
108Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
109Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:48
110Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
111Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:32
112William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:08
113Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:05:28
114Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky0:05:36
115Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
116Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
117Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
118Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:37
119Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:55
120Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop0:14:51

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors20pts
2Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal16
3Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo14
4Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo12
5Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
6Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal10
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data10
8Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini8
9Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
10Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij4
11Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij4
12Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott2
13Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal8pts
2Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott6
3Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij3
4Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport3

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors4:22:22
2Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:05
3Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
4Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:06
5Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:10
6Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
8Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
11Gustav Höög (Swe) Team Coop
12Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
15Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
16Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
18Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
19Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
20Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
21Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
22Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
24Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
26Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
27Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Icopal
28Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
29Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
30Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
31Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
33Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
34Jon-Anders Bekken (Nor) Team Coop
35Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
36Anton Tunset (Nor) Team Coop
37Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
38James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
39Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
40Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Icopal
41Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
42James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
43Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
44Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
45Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
46Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
47Andreas Hyldgaard Jeppesen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
48Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
49Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
50Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
51Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
52Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
53Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
54Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
55Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
56Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
57Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
58Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
59Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
60Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:05:28
61Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky0:05:36
62Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
63Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
64Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:55
65Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop0:14:51

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal13:07:36
2Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
4Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
5Team Coop
6Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
7Mitchelton - Scott
8Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
9Team Virtu Cycling
10Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
11Team Sunweb
12Joker Icopal
13Quick - Step Floors
14Aqua Blue Sport
15Trek - Segafredo
16Uno-x Norwegian Development Team
17Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
18Israel Cycling Academy
19EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
20Team Sky
21Team Dimension Data0:01:38

