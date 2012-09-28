Trending

Kittel claims stage 2 sprint in l'Eurometropole Tour

Roelandts remains in race lead

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) sprinted to victory in stage 2 of the l'Eurometropole Tour, the 11th win of the season for the 24-year-old German sprinter. French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) finished in second for the 178.5km stage followed by Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) in third place.

Stage one winner Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) finished fourth on the day and continues to lead the general classification. The Belgian holds an 11-second advantage over Maarten Wynants and a 12-second lead on Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

An early break containing Stijn Neirynck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Loic Desriac (Roubaix Lille Metropole), David Boucher (FDJ-Big Mat) and Justin Van Hoecke (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) formed 10km into the stage and the quartet pushed out their advantage to more than five minutes. They were caught by the peloton, however, with approximately 50km remaining. For their efforts Boucher was awarded most combative rider for the stage while Neirynck earned enough KOM points to remain in the lead of the mountains classification.

Soon after the early break was caught a counter-attack was launched comprised of Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar), Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing Team), Christopher Juul Jensen (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Florent Barle (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne) and Kenneth Van Bilsen (An Post-Sean Kelly). The teams of the sprinters kept the escapees on a tight leash and this break, too, was caught with 16 kilometres remaining.

Another wave of attacks occurred but none were successful until Ian Stannard (Sky) set off alone at 12 kilometres to go. The British road champion held off the peloton for four kilometres but with the sprinters' lead-out trains kicking into high gear the solo Briton was caught leaving the field's fast men to vie for stage honours in Poperinge.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano4:13:50
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
4Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
5Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
7Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
8Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
9Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
10Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
14Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
15Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
17James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
18Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
20Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
21Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
22Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
24Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
25Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
26Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
27Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
29Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
30Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
32Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
35Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
36Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
37Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
38Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
39Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
40Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
41Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team
43Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
44Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
45Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
46Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
47Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
48Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
49Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
50Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
51Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
52Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
53Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
54Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
55Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
57Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
58Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
59Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
61Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
62Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
63Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
64Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
65Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
66Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
67Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
69Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
70David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
71Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
72Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
73Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
74Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
75Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
76Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
77Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
78Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
79Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
80Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
81Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
82Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
83Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
84Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
85Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
86Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
89Sébastien Minart (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
91Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
92Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
93Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
94Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
95Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
96Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
97Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
98Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
99Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
100Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
101Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos - Shimano
102Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:24
103Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
104Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
105Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
106Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
107Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
108Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:00:40
109Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:01:59
110Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
111Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
112Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:03:51
113Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:07:56
114Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
115Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
116Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
118Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
119Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
120Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
121Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
122Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
123Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
124Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
125Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
126Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
127Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
128Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
129Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
130Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
131Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
132Christian Patron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
133Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
134Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
135Julien Deschesne (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
136Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
137Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
138Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
139Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
140Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
141Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
142Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
143Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
144Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
145Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
146Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
147Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
148Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
149Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
150Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
151Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
152Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
153Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
154Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
155Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
156Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
157Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
158Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
159Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
160Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
161Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
162Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
163Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
164Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
165David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
166Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
167Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
168Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
169Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
170Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
171Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
172Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
173Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
174Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
175Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
176Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
DNFSam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFGiuseppe Rufo (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFJakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFBen Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFGert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
DNFSep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFChristophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFGuillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNSFabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano25pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat20
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team16
4Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team14
5Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator12
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan10
7Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's9
8Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp8
9Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep7
10Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
11Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
12Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep3
14Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony2
15Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5pts
2Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
3Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3
3Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5pts
2Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team3
3Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1

Mountain 1 - Mont Rouge - Hotel Belvedere
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6pts
2Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4
3David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
4Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole1

Mountain 2 - Mont Rouge - Hotel Belvedere
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6pts
2Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4
3David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
4Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole1

Mountain 3 - Mont Rouge - Hotel Belvedere
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar6pts
2Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team4
3Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
4Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Mountain 4 - Mont Rouge - Hotel Belvedere
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6pts
2Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling4
3Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling3
4Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team7:57:54
2Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:11
3Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:00:12
4Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:16
5Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:17
6Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:50
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:51
8David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:52
9Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:54
10Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:56
12Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
13Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:57
14André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
15Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
18Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
21Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
22Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
23Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
24Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
25Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
26Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team
27Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
28Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
30Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
31Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
32Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
33Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
34Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
35Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
36Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
37Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
38Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
39Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
40Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
41Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
42Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
43Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
45Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
46Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
47Sébastien Minart (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
49Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
50Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:21
51Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:55
52Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:14
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:08:53
55Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
56Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
57Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
58Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
59Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
60Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
61Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
62Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
63Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
64David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
65Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
66Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
67Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
68Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
69Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
70Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
71Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
72Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:09:08
73Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:18
74Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
75Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
76Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
78Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
79James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
80Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
81Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
82Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
83Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
84Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
85Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
86Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
87Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
88Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
89Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
90Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
91Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
92Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
93Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
95Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
96Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
97Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
98Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
99Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
100Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos - Shimano
101Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
102Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
103Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
104Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
105Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:42
106Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
107Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
108Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
109Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:09:56
110Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:10:11
111Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:11:17
112Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:30
113Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
114Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
115Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
116Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
117Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
118Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
119Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
120Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
121Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
122Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
123Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
125Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
126Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
127Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
128Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
129Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
130Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
131Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:15:54
132Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:11
133Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:17:13
134Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:14
135Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
136Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
137Christian Patron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
138Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
139Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
140Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
141Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
142Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
143Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
144Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
145Julien Deschesne (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
146Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
147Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
148Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
149Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
150Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
151Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
152Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
153Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
154Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
156Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
157Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
158Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
159Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
160Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:17:29
161Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:19:21
162Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:23:26
163Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
164Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
165Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
166Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
167Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
168Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
169Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
170Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
171Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
172Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
173Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
174Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
175Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
176Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team52pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano25
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat25
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team21
5Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team20
6Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep20
7Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling17
8Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank13
9Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator12
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan11
11Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
12Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
13Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's9
14David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat8
15Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp8
16Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan7
17Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep7
18André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team6
19Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
20Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
21Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team5
22Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne5
23Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
24Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
25Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
26Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep3
27Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep3
28Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3
29Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
30Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony2
31Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1
32Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1
33Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator28pts
2David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat20
3Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano9
4Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole8
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
6Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar6
7Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team4
8Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling4
9Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling3
10Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp3
11Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
12Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole2
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
14Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep7:58:06
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:39
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:44
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:45
5Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
6Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
9Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
10Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
11Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
12Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team
13Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
14Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
15Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
16Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
17Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
18Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
20Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
21Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:08:41
22Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
23Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
24Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
25Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
26Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
27Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
29Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:08:56
31Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:06
32Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
33Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
34Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
35Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
38Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
39Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
40Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
41Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
42Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos - Shimano
43Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
44Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:30
45Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:09:44
46Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:09:59
47Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:11:05
48Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:18
49Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
50Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
51Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
52Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
53Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
54Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
55Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
56Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
57Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
59Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
60Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
61Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:15:42
62Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:17:01
63Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:02
64Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
65Christian Patron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
66Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
67Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
70Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
71Julien Deschesne (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
72Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
73Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
74Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
75Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
76Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
77Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
78Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
79Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
80Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:19:09
81Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:23:14
82Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
83Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
84Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
85Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
86Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
87Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
88Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze

Latest on Cyclingnews