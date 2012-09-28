Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) sprinted to victory in stage 2 of the l'Eurometropole Tour, the 11th win of the season for the 24-year-old German sprinter. French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) finished in second for the 178.5km stage followed by Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) in third place.

Stage one winner Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) finished fourth on the day and continues to lead the general classification. The Belgian holds an 11-second advantage over Maarten Wynants and a 12-second lead on Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

An early break containing Stijn Neirynck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Loic Desriac (Roubaix Lille Metropole), David Boucher (FDJ-Big Mat) and Justin Van Hoecke (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) formed 10km into the stage and the quartet pushed out their advantage to more than five minutes. They were caught by the peloton, however, with approximately 50km remaining. For their efforts Boucher was awarded most combative rider for the stage while Neirynck earned enough KOM points to remain in the lead of the mountains classification.

Soon after the early break was caught a counter-attack was launched comprised of Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar), Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing Team), Christopher Juul Jensen (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Florent Barle (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne) and Kenneth Van Bilsen (An Post-Sean Kelly). The teams of the sprinters kept the escapees on a tight leash and this break, too, was caught with 16 kilometres remaining.

Another wave of attacks occurred but none were successful until Ian Stannard (Sky) set off alone at 12 kilometres to go. The British road champion held off the peloton for four kilometres but with the sprinters' lead-out trains kicking into high gear the solo Briton was caught leaving the field's fast men to vie for stage honours in Poperinge.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 4:13:50 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 7 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 8 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 9 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 10 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 14 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 15 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 17 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 18 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 20 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 21 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 22 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 24 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 25 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 26 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 27 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 30 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 32 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 35 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 36 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 37 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 38 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 39 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 40 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 41 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 42 Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team 43 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 45 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 46 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 47 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 48 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 49 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 50 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 51 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 52 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 53 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 54 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 55 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 56 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 57 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 58 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 59 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 61 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 62 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 63 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 64 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 65 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 66 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 67 Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 69 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 70 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 71 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 72 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 73 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 74 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 75 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 76 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 77 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 78 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 79 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 80 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 81 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 82 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 83 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 84 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 85 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 86 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 89 Sébastien Minart (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 91 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 92 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 93 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 94 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 95 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 96 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 97 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 98 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 99 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 100 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano 101 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos - Shimano 102 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:24 103 Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 104 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 105 Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 106 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 107 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 108 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:00:40 109 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:01:59 110 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 111 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 112 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:03:51 113 Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:07:56 114 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 115 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 116 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 118 Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 119 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 120 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 121 Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 122 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 123 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 124 Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 125 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 126 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 127 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 128 Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 129 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 130 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 131 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 132 Christian Patron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 133 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 134 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 135 Julien Deschesne (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 136 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 137 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team 138 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 139 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 140 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 141 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 142 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 143 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 144 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 145 Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 146 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 147 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 148 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 149 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 150 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 151 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 152 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 153 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 154 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 155 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 156 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 157 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 158 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 159 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 160 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 161 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 162 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 163 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 164 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano 165 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 166 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 167 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 168 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 169 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 170 Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 171 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 172 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 173 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 174 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 175 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 176 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze DNF Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Giuseppe Rufo (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia DNF Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan DNF Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep DNF Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp DNF William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNF Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNS Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 25 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 20 3 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 4 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 14 5 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 10 7 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 9 8 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 8 9 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 7 10 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 12 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 13 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 3 14 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 2 15 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 pts 2 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 3 Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 3 3 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 pts 2 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 3 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1

Mountain 1 - Mont Rouge - Hotel Belvedere # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 pts 2 Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 3 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 4 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 1

Mountain 2 - Mont Rouge - Hotel Belvedere # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 pts 2 Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 3 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 4 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 1

Mountain 3 - Mont Rouge - Hotel Belvedere # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 6 pts 2 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4 3 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3 4 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1

Mountain 4 - Mont Rouge - Hotel Belvedere # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 pts 2 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 3 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 3 4 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7:57:54 2 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:11 3 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:00:12 4 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:16 5 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:00:17 6 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:50 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:51 8 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:52 9 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:54 10 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:56 12 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:57 14 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 15 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 18 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 21 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 22 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 23 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 25 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 26 Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team 27 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 28 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 30 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 31 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 32 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 33 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 34 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 35 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 36 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 37 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 38 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 39 Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 40 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 41 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 42 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 43 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 45 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 46 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 47 Sébastien Minart (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 49 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 50 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:21 51 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:55 52 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:14 53 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:08:53 55 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 56 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 57 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 58 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team 59 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 60 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 61 Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 62 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 63 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 64 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 65 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 66 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 67 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 68 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 69 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 70 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 71 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 72 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:09:08 73 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:18 74 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 75 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 76 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 79 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 80 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 81 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 82 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 83 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 84 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 85 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 86 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 87 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 88 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 90 Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 91 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 92 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 93 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 94 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 95 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano 96 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 97 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 98 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 99 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 100 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos - Shimano 101 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 102 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 103 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 104 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 105 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:42 106 Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 107 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 108 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 109 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:09:56 110 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:10:11 111 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:11:17 112 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:30 113 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 114 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 115 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 116 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 117 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 118 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 119 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 120 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 121 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 122 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 123 Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 125 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 126 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 127 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 128 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 129 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 130 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 131 Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:15:54 132 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:11 133 Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:17:13 134 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:14 135 Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 136 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 137 Christian Patron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 138 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 140 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 141 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 142 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 143 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 144 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 145 Julien Deschesne (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 146 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 147 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 148 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 149 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 150 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 151 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 152 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 153 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 154 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 156 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 157 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 158 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 159 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano 160 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:17:29 161 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:19:21 162 Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:23:26 163 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 164 Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 165 Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 166 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 167 Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 168 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 169 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 170 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 171 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 172 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 173 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 174 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 175 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 176 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 52 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 25 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 25 4 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 21 5 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 6 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 20 7 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 17 8 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 13 9 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 11 11 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 12 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 13 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 9 14 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 15 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 8 16 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 7 17 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 7 18 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 6 19 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 20 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 21 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 22 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 5 23 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 24 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 25 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 26 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 3 27 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 3 28 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 3 29 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 30 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 2 31 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1 32 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1 33 Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 pts 2 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 20 3 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 9 4 Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 8 5 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 6 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 6 7 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 9 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 3 10 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 3 11 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3 12 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 2 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 14 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1