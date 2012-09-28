Kittel claims stage 2 sprint in l'Eurometropole Tour
Roelandts remains in race lead
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) sprinted to victory in stage 2 of the l'Eurometropole Tour, the 11th win of the season for the 24-year-old German sprinter. French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) finished in second for the 178.5km stage followed by Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) in third place.
Stage one winner Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) finished fourth on the day and continues to lead the general classification. The Belgian holds an 11-second advantage over Maarten Wynants and a 12-second lead on Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
An early break containing Stijn Neirynck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Loic Desriac (Roubaix Lille Metropole), David Boucher (FDJ-Big Mat) and Justin Van Hoecke (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) formed 10km into the stage and the quartet pushed out their advantage to more than five minutes. They were caught by the peloton, however, with approximately 50km remaining. For their efforts Boucher was awarded most combative rider for the stage while Neirynck earned enough KOM points to remain in the lead of the mountains classification.
Soon after the early break was caught a counter-attack was launched comprised of Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar), Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing Team), Christopher Juul Jensen (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Florent Barle (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne) and Kenneth Van Bilsen (An Post-Sean Kelly). The teams of the sprinters kept the escapees on a tight leash and this break, too, was caught with 16 kilometres remaining.
Another wave of attacks occurred but none were successful until Ian Stannard (Sky) set off alone at 12 kilometres to go. The British road champion held off the peloton for four kilometres but with the sprinters' lead-out trains kicking into high gear the solo Briton was caught leaving the field's fast men to vie for stage honours in Poperinge.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|4:13:50
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|10
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|14
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|15
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|17
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|18
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|21
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|22
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|24
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|25
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|26
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|27
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|32
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|35
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|36
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|37
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|38
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|39
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|40
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|41
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team
|43
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|45
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|47
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|48
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|49
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|50
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|51
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|52
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|53
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|54
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|55
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|56
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|57
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|59
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|61
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|62
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|63
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|64
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|65
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|66
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|67
|Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|70
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|71
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|72
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|73
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|74
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|75
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|76
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|77
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|78
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|79
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|80
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|81
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|82
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|84
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|85
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|89
|Sébastien Minart (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|91
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|92
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|94
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|95
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|96
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|97
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|98
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|99
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|100
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|101
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|102
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:24
|103
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|104
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|105
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|106
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|107
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|108
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:00:40
|109
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:01:59
|110
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|111
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|112
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:03:51
|113
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:07:56
|114
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|115
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|116
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|118
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|119
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|120
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|121
|Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|122
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|123
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|124
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|125
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|126
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|127
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|128
|Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|129
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|130
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|132
|Christian Patron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|133
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|134
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|135
|Julien Deschesne (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|136
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|138
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|139
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|140
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|141
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|142
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|143
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|144
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|145
|Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|146
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|147
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|148
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|150
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|151
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|152
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|153
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|154
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|155
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|156
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|157
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|158
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|159
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|160
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|161
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|162
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|163
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|164
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|165
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|166
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|167
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|168
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|169
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|170
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|171
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|172
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|173
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|174
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|175
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|176
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|DNF
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Giuseppe Rufo (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|DNF
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNS
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|14
|5
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|7
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|9
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|9
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|7
|10
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|12
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|13
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|3
|14
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|2
|15
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|pts
|2
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|3
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|pts
|2
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|3
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|4
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|pts
|2
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|3
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|4
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|6
|pts
|2
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4
|3
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|4
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|pts
|2
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|3
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|3
|4
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7:57:54
|2
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:00:12
|4
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:16
|5
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:17
|6
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:51
|8
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:52
|9
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:54
|10
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:56
|12
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:57
|14
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|18
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|21
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|22
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|23
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|25
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|26
|Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team
|27
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|28
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|30
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|31
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|32
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|33
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|34
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|35
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|37
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|38
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|39
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|40
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|41
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|42
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|43
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|45
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|46
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|47
|Sébastien Minart (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|50
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:21
|51
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:55
|52
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:14
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:08:53
|55
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|56
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|57
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|58
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|59
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|60
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|61
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|62
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|63
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|65
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|66
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|67
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|68
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|69
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|70
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:09:08
|73
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:18
|74
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|75
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|76
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|79
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|80
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|81
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|82
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|83
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|84
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|85
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|86
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|87
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|88
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|90
|Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|92
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|93
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|95
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|96
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|98
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|99
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|100
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|101
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|102
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|103
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|104
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|105
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:42
|106
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|107
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|108
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|109
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:09:56
|110
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:10:11
|111
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:11:17
|112
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:30
|113
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|114
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|115
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|116
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|117
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|118
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|119
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|120
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|121
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|122
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|123
|Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|125
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|126
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|127
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|128
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|129
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|130
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|131
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:15:54
|132
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:11
|133
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:17:13
|134
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:14
|135
|Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|136
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|137
|Christian Patron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|138
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|140
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|143
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|144
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|145
|Julien Deschesne (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|146
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|147
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|148
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|149
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|150
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|151
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|152
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|153
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|154
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|156
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|157
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|158
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|159
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|160
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:17:29
|161
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:19:21
|162
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:23:26
|163
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|164
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|165
|Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|166
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|167
|Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|168
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|169
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|170
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|171
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|172
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|173
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|174
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|175
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|176
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|52
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|25
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|25
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|21
|5
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|6
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|20
|7
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|17
|8
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|13
|9
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|11
|11
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|12
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|13
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|9
|14
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|15
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|16
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|17
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|7
|18
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|19
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|20
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|21
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|22
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|5
|23
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|24
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|25
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|26
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|3
|27
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|3
|28
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|29
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|30
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|2
|31
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|32
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|33
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|pts
|2
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|3
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|9
|4
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|5
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|6
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|6
|7
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|9
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|3
|10
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|11
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|12
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|2
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|14
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|7:58:06
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:39
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:44
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:45
|5
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|6
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|9
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|10
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|15
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|17
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|18
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|20
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|21
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:08:41
|22
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|23
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|24
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|25
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|26
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:08:56
|31
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:06
|32
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|33
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|34
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|35
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|37
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|38
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|39
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|40
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|42
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|43
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|44
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:30
|45
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:09:44
|46
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:09:59
|47
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:11:05
|48
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:18
|49
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|50
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|51
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|52
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|53
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|54
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|55
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|56
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|57
|Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|59
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|60
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|61
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:15:42
|62
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:17:01
|63
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:02
|64
|Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|65
|Christian Patron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|66
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|67
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|70
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|71
|Julien Deschesne (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|72
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|73
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|74
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|75
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|76
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|77
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|78
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|79
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|80
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:19:09
|81
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:23:14
|82
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|83
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|84
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|85
|Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|86
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|87
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|88
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
