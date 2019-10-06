Marc Sarreau wins Tour de Vendée
Frenchman's victory sees him take the Coupe de France
Report
Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) won the Tour de Vendée, clinching the overall victory at the season-long Coupe de France competition. The Frenchman won a sprint from an elite group of four at the finish, with Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels) rounding out the podium.
He emerged from the technical run to the line out front along with Laporte, Coquard and Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) in La Roche-sur-Yon. The quartet sprinted for the win with Sarreau proving easily the fastest.
"The goal was not to lose the French Cup today, even if it meant losing the race," said Sarreau after the finish. "Victory here is a bonus. I felt good today, I'm really happy. It's good to win back."
Result
|#
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:26:21
|2
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|4
|Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Lukas Ruegg (Sui) Swiss Racing Academy
|0:00:03
|6
|Fernando Barceló (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|7
|Kévin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkéa-Samsic
|8
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|10
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Énergie
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
-
Ellingworth: The easy option would be not signing Mark Cavendish'This is ballsy and if Mark doesn’t succeed it won't be for not trying' says Bahrain Merida boss
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy