Marc Sarreau wins Tour de Vendée

Report

Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) won the Tour de Vendée, clinching the overall victory at the season-long Coupe de France competition. The Frenchman won a sprint from an elite group of four at the finish, with Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels) rounding out the podium.

He emerged from the technical run to the line out front along with Laporte, Coquard and Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) in La Roche-sur-Yon. The quartet sprinted for the win with Sarreau proving easily the fastest.

"The goal was not to lose the French Cup today, even if it meant losing the race," said Sarreau after the finish. "Victory here is a bonus. I felt good today, I'm really happy. It's good to win back."

