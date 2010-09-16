His run of bad luck just had to end, and so it did as Australian Steele von Hoff avoided his usual cramps and crashes to be first in a thrilling one-second win over Adrian Jackson in day 3 of the 2010 Tour de Timor Ride for Peace.

After being almost in sight of the day 1 Balibo finish and cramping up so severely that he had to get off his bike and push it for about two kilometres, and then yesterday hitting a pot hole and crashing within 100 meters of the Suai line, von Hoff today finally had a trouble-free run.

Malaysia's Shahrin Amir was third with countryman Nor Shariel Halzat Ahmad Nazall fourth. Jackson's second place keeps him in the yellow jersey for the Tour de Timor. Yesterday's stage winner Dan McConnell got a flat tyre and finished in 3:09.36.

Amir performed outstandingly to come in 23 seconds behind the winner. Amir's effort was that much more impressive as he rides with no team and has had to rely entirely on his on strategies.

Tasmania's Rowena Fry continued her amazing form as the first woman finishing in 2:45:12. She was the 13th rider to cross the finish line today.

After yesterday's long and brutal ride, today was comparatively easy. Thirty kilometres of seriously-potholed dirt and tar with numerous river crossings tested riders' strength and perseverance as well as their bikes' suspensions. Around 30 kilometres from the day's finish at Ainaro the road was smooth, albeit with the occasional "Timor" pothole. Hitting one at speed usually means trouble. Fifteen kilometres from the stage end, the road began a twisting ascent of 700 meters to the finish

Timor-Leste National Team brothers Orlando and Jacinto Da Costa finished in eighth and ninth today just 18 minutes off the leaders' pace. The two finished 17th and 18th yesterday and seem to be handling the hills much better. Hundreds of local children went berserk as the two brothers came in sight of today's finish.

Von Hoff has just competed in three Australian road races and that preparation was crucial in today's stage on some good bitumen. Von Hoff finished in 2:23:21 at an average speed of 28.04kph. AJ was one second behind him - and with the same average speed.

"I did the Tour of Gympie, Tour of Geelong and Tour of Murray River down in Victoria and it really helped me," von Hoff said. "Today had a lot rougher roads for the first 60 kilometres so I just had to hang in there." In last year's Tour de Timor the 22-year-old from Melbourne crashed heavily on day 2 requiring stitches and again on day 3 resulting in a split eyebrow.

AJ praised his teammate Ben Mather, "Ben sat on the front for 60 kilometres through all the rough roads and then the smooth roads, he was just driving it and driving it trying to stay in front of Dan McConnell. He took me to the bottom of the climb where I was feeling fresh."

The murderous mountain tracks between Balibo and Suai claimed dozens of bikes and riders on day 2, although there were no serious injuries. In contrast, the track today wound through forested areas and provided a much-needed break from the sun.

Heat stroke has been the major danger to riders along with abrasions and stitches from crashes. On day 1 a UN rider was air lifted to Dili with very severe heat stroke, and many more were treated by medics. Again yesterday dozens of riders had to be treated by medics as the open hills with absolutely no shade made the cloud-free sky even more unbearable. Sixty two riders were collected by the sag wagon at the close of race time last night and 70 bikes needed repair work - mainly brakes, gears and spokes.

Race note

The town of Ainaro is dominated by a statue of a local Portuguese lord, Dom Alatio, astride a horse. He was executed by Japanese invaders. Portuguese Timor was the name of East Timor when it was under Portuguese control. During this period, Portugal shared the island of Timor with the Netherlands East Indies and later with Indonesia. The first Europeans to arrive in the region were Portuguese in 1515. Today the beautiful architecture of the Portuguese can be found across Timor-Leste and there is great affection between the two countries. The official language is Portuguese.

Full Results for day 3

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Jackson 2:23:22 2 Shahrin Amir 0:00:22 3 Ashley Hayat 0:03:04 4 Orlando Da Costa 0:18:20 5 Jacinto Da Costa 0:18:22 6 Yew Meng Lim 0:20:03 7 Andrew Bell 0:21:44 8 Tim Retchford 0:23:31 9 Ben Mather 0:23:34 10 JR Stanly Jalin 0:23:51 11 Rohin Adams 0:25:57 12 Daniel Foo 0:35:17 13 Andreas Hansmann 0:37:31 14 Johnny Andreas 0:38:23 15 Tim Nelson 0:39:59 16 Samuel McGregor 0:40:36 17 Victor Camus 0:42:36 18 Alberto Dos Santos 0:44:25 19 Rowan Smith 0:44:53 20 Andrew Thornton 0:45:12 21 Gorge De Carvalho Ramos Da Silva 0:45:29 22 Mark Sandon 0:45:35 23 Ryan Butler 0:45:40 24 Feliciano De Araujo 0:45:48 25 Daniel McConnell 0:46:14 26 Ben Randall 0:46:16 27 luke tennent 0:50:11 28 Ben Kennedy 0:51:33 29 Russell Whipp 0:53:26 30 P'an-Tau Jiricek-Scott 0:58:24 31 Daniel Uden 0:58:40 32 Tome Soares 0:59:53 33 Agustinho Guterres 1:00:44 34 Edmund Gralton 1:01:28 35 Pedro Figueiredo 1:01:35 36 Daniel Rake 1:03:00 37 Carlos Da Silva Godinho 1:04:17 38 Richard Smyth 1:08:06 39 Ian Donnelly 1:08:28 40 John Oliveri 1:08:32 41 Robert Andrews 1:10:53 42 Andrew Cook 1:13:44 43 Marcelo De Araujo 1:14:21 44 Andrew Spencer 1:17:07 45 Ben Hendy 1:17:14 46 Martin Browne 1:17:33 47 Robert Harrison 1:18:08 48 Sirko Schroeder 1:19:28 49 Cipriano Bere Soares 1:19:50 50 James Anderson 1:20:07 51 Alexander Cullen 1:20:17 52 Marcelino Fernandes 1:20:43 53 Silas Everett 1:22:49 54 Karri Golding 1:24:55 55 Hugh Williams 1:24:56 56 Paul van Emmerik 1:25:28 57 Scott Price 1:26:38 58 Domingos Ornai Pereira DV 1:29:23 59 Chris Jarvis 1:30:49 60 Cameron Dalton 1:31:37 61 Joao Ramos Da silva 1:32:07 62 Carlos Alberto Lopes 1:33:48 63 Januario Fernandes Soares 1:34:41 64 Takakazu Ito 1:37:19 65 Nathan Dalton 1:38:11 66 januario moises da C. Fernandes 1:40:36 67 Kwang Chien Ang 1:40:43 68 Roni Da Costa Nunes 1:40:50 69 Peter Arnott 1:41:26 70 Matthew Schmidt 1:44:42 71 Simon Atkinson 1:46:44 72 Simaeo Fernandes 1:47:23 73 Stephen Harries 1:48:57 74 Leigh Partridge 1:49:29 75 Campbell Townsend 1:51:03 76 Tim Wallace 1:51:17 77 Simon Whitehead 1:52:13 78 Mukhtar Asis 1:53:58 79 Stephen Malloch 1:59:43 80 Abe Yoga 2:01:53 81 Melwyn D'cruz 2:04:04 82 Jonathan Stagg 2:04:05 83 Robert Brangwin 2:04:19 84 Timothy Stats 2:11:58 85 Joanico Lopes 2:19:28 86 Jose Soares 2:23:55 87 Domingos Seran 2:26:19 88 Mateus Quelo Colo 2:26:25 89 Joel Da Conceicao Martins 2:28:27 90 Zeferino Mira Belo 2:30:05 91 Olivio Mendonca Amaral 2:30:15 92 Kieran Cook 2:31:58 93 Tomas Keeler 2:32:02 94 Douglas Ruuska 2:32:42 95 Billy Lynch 2:33:20 96 David Wynn 2:33:30 97 Jacinto Da Costa Soares 2:37:25 98 Fernando Pereira 2:38:03 99 Jesse Shapiro 2:40:03 100 Mario Do Rosario mira Da Costa 2:40:35 101 Manuel Soares 2:43:25 102 Alexander Roberts 2:48:59 103 Rupert Doney 2:49:01 104 Marcelino Manu 2:51:21 105 Monty King 2:52:46 106 James Morgan 2:59:00 107 Justin Heath 2:59:27 108 Anthony Rosengren 2:59:28 109 Toby Gibson 2:59:55 110 Luzidoro Quintao Casimiro 3:04:08 111 Matt Kluck 3:07:23 112 Ashwin Subramaniam 3:10:29 113 Jose Lopes 3:14:11 114 Grant Morgan 3:14:25 115 Chee Keong Ong 3:14:36 116 Francisco Gusmao 3:15:09 117 Niel Bosman 3:15:25 118 Shirley Don Hapuarachchi 3:15:49 119 Wai Khay Chong 3:24:07 120 Tim Ainge 3:26:55 121 Daniel Gilfillan 3:29:44 122 Abel Barros 3:35:00 123 Dan Gosling 3:35:03 124 Thomas De Leon 3:36:18 125 Shane Morton 3:37:57 126 Philippe De Meyer 3:41:44 127 Michael Schultz 3:41:56 128 James O'Brien 3:41:59 129 Ryan Li Fong Neu 3:43:17 130 James Tierney 3:46:21 131 Zito Baptista Da Costa 3:47:46 132 Philip Dotti 3:51:48 133 Agostinho Amaral Gusmao 3:53:30 134 Zildo William 3:54:58 DNF Francisco Anton DNF Erick Martin Peterson DNF Mark Adsett DNF Leonito Martins DNF Cristian Da Costa Dias DNF Jeremy Dyson DNF Joachim Babo

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rowena Fry 2:45:12 2 Naomi Hansen 0:01:43 3 Katherine O'Shea 0:02:41 4 Kelly Bartlett 0:14:06 5 Libby Adamson 0:19:31 6 Jenni King 0:28:17 7 Jo Wall 0:30:35 8 Jo Williams 0:31:34 9 Amity McSwan 0:38:31 10 Rachel Edwards 0:40:13 11 Claire Aubrey 0:40:14 12 Rachel de Zoete 0:41:06 13 Melinda Jackson 1:03:03 14 Turi Berg 1:03:04 15 Vanessa Rowell 1:29:12 16 Toni Spinks 1:29:25 17 Alice Leppitt 1:29:26 18 Alison Wright 1:36:54 19 Jade Forsyth 1:38:39 20 Francelina Cabral 1:39:14 21 Caroline Tan 1:42:08 22 Kylie Jenkins 1:43:34 23 Georgia Ride 1:55:21 24 Lucy Lee 2:03:11 25 Rachel Poldy 2:23:41 26 Mary Finlay-Doney 2:27:13 27 Corrin Everitt 2:32:19 28 Patience Shirley 2:34:15 29 Karyn Hughes 2:36:50 30 Yasmine Khater 2:43:55 31 Jessica Overton 2:43:58 32 Rosalie Morgan 2:52:37 33 Nadine Kozakowski 3:04:06 34 Francesca Sanders 3:05:14 35 Beth Gilfillan 3:07:51 36 Helena Das Dores Alves 3:12:10 37 Joanna Meakins 3:16:11 38 Rowena Headlam 3:19:00 39 Genevieve Perkins 3:19:03 DNF Natalia Gusmao

Under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele von Hoff 2:23:21 2 Nor Shahriel Haizat Ahmad Nazali 0:02:23 3 Scott Liston 0:06:00 4 Alex Denham 0:20:54 5 Nicholos Minol 0:28:55 6 Neil van der Ploeg 0:28:58 7 Antonio Almeda Pereira Martins 0:44:21 8 Leandro Soares 0:46:52 9 Joshua Png 0:53:29 10 Jose Almeda de Arougo 1:10:32 11 Scott Horvath 1:15:31 12 Andrew Choma 1:20:11 13 Octaviano Costa De Carvalho 1:20:30 14 Eugenio Manuel dos Santos Tilman 1:21:15 15 Lachlan George 1:28:24 16 David Da Silva Goncalves 1:29:25 17 Steve Cook 1:52:03 18 Samuel Quintao Da Silva 2:01:07 19 Helio De Carvalho Ramos Da Silva 2:04:15 20 Titu Carvalho 2:29:59 21 Manuel Texeira 2:36:56 22 Adelino Nolasco 2:48:59 23 Camilio D.C. Quelo Colo 3:53:30 DNF Leonito Da Costa DNF Harold Foo DNF Joao Pedro Gomes De Araujo

Under 23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Masziyaton Mohd Radzi 3:02:40 2 Nicole Jeffries 0:10:51 3 Jess Wootton 1:38:40 4 Domingas Guteres 2:02:27 DNF Domingas Elly DNF Domingas Martins DNF Fatima Da costa DNF Maria Soares Marcal

Masters 40+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Knowles 2:26:57 2 Andrew Johnson 0:21:06 3 Murray Brady 0:26:47 4 Dalen Court 0:32:23 5 Stephen Draper 0:34:07 6 Alvin Lim 0:34:10 7 Phillip Brownscombe 0:38:59 8 Chris Loynes 0:43:30 9 Mark Mathews 0:53:06 10 Gregory Moore 0:53:08 11 Achim Hupperts 0:53:13 12 Chris Szpojnarowicz 0:53:56 13 Greg Newton 0:55:45 14 Fraser Morrison 0:59:41 15 James Fordyce 1:06:24 16 Robert Meek 1:12:58 17 Aaron Caden 1:15:48 18 Phil Blum 1:15:50 19 Andrew Graf 1:17:00 20 David Lyons 1:19:23 21 Robert Rutherford 1:21:22 22 Cameron McDougall 1:22:46 23 Joaeo Matos 1:23:34 24 Brett Reedy 1:25:25 25 Paul Tyndale-Biscoe 1:28:13 26 Patrick O'Sullivan 1:28:47 27 Mark Pink 1:30:04 28 Kurt Proctor-Parker 1:30:53 29 Julian Edwards 1:31:17 30 Andrew Brownscombe 1:33:24 31 Andrew Bell (Singapore) 1:33:44 32 Helge Suhr 1:34:49 33 Brendon Morrison 1:36:18 34 Paulo Grilo 1:39:59 35 Martinho Pinto 1:43:20 36 Steve Mckay 1:43:39 37 Marcos Martins 1:52:49 38 Jeff Filip 2:03:50 39 Jeff Prime 2:08:11 40 Glenn Vey-Johnson 2:09:49 41 Antony Chenhall 2:13:38 42 Anthony beven 2:16:05 43 Martin Hanssen 2:16:30 44 Florindo Moreira 2:17:08 45 David Hornigold 2:23:03 46 Tony West 2:29:50 47 Robert Owen 2:36:57 48 James Hardman 2:40:10 49 Michael Polis 3:06:41 50 David Kelly 3:11:45 51 Austin O'Hearn 3:11:47 52 Justin Arthur 3:32:40 53 Andrew McQueen 3:37:25 54 Barry Collins 3:40:18 55 Mervin Jumawan 3:44:38 56 Peter Pearse 3:50:34 57 Tom Pearse 3:50:38 58 Clark Toes 3:54:59 59 Joao Da Conceicao 4:01:21 DNF sathanantham sachithanantham DNF Robert Williams

Masters 40+ women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anne Broadbent 3:42:52 2 Susan Kleven 0:08:52 3 Karen Myers 2:30:22 4 Catharina Williams-van Klinken 2:45:33

Master's 50+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Henderson 2:52:17 2 Stuart Gee 0:14:43 3 Karl Albrecht 0:28:47 4 Murray Thornton 0:30:24 5 James Sloan 0:33:40 6 Patrick Giddings 0:51:00 7 Owen Ronalds 0:53:18 8 Mark Luscomb 1:18:23 9 Jeremy Logan 1:20:35 10 Peter Mitchell 1:26:21 11 Neil Dawson 1:26:49 12 Paul Williams 1:30:39 13 Jeremy McNeice 1:50:43 14 Stephen Stewart 1:52:46 15 Don Matheson 1:54:41 16 Jim Matheson 1:54:42 17 Pat Jonklaas 2:14:52 18 Tim Greenwell 2:19:13 19 Greg Crowley 2:30:16 20 David Craven 2:30:18 21 Roger Bade 2:30:53 22 Leslie O'Brien 2:36:13 23 andrew kitson 2:38:07 24 Chris Snell 2:41:19 25 James Peters 2:52:26 26 Brendan Gibson 3:25:15 27 Ben Corbett 3:33:39 28 Wayne Leathem 3:37:08 DNF Leigh Privett

General classificiation results after day 3

Not available