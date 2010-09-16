Von Hoff's bad luck streak ends with stage victory
Fry continues to lead women's race
His run of bad luck just had to end, and so it did as Australian Steele von Hoff avoided his usual cramps and crashes to be first in a thrilling one-second win over Adrian Jackson in day 3 of the 2010 Tour de Timor Ride for Peace.
After being almost in sight of the day 1 Balibo finish and cramping up so severely that he had to get off his bike and push it for about two kilometres, and then yesterday hitting a pot hole and crashing within 100 meters of the Suai line, von Hoff today finally had a trouble-free run.
Malaysia's Shahrin Amir was third with countryman Nor Shariel Halzat Ahmad Nazall fourth. Jackson's second place keeps him in the yellow jersey for the Tour de Timor. Yesterday's stage winner Dan McConnell got a flat tyre and finished in 3:09.36.
Amir performed outstandingly to come in 23 seconds behind the winner. Amir's effort was that much more impressive as he rides with no team and has had to rely entirely on his on strategies.
Tasmania's Rowena Fry continued her amazing form as the first woman finishing in 2:45:12. She was the 13th rider to cross the finish line today.
After yesterday's long and brutal ride, today was comparatively easy. Thirty kilometres of seriously-potholed dirt and tar with numerous river crossings tested riders' strength and perseverance as well as their bikes' suspensions. Around 30 kilometres from the day's finish at Ainaro the road was smooth, albeit with the occasional "Timor" pothole. Hitting one at speed usually means trouble. Fifteen kilometres from the stage end, the road began a twisting ascent of 700 meters to the finish
Timor-Leste National Team brothers Orlando and Jacinto Da Costa finished in eighth and ninth today just 18 minutes off the leaders' pace. The two finished 17th and 18th yesterday and seem to be handling the hills much better. Hundreds of local children went berserk as the two brothers came in sight of today's finish.
Von Hoff has just competed in three Australian road races and that preparation was crucial in today's stage on some good bitumen. Von Hoff finished in 2:23:21 at an average speed of 28.04kph. AJ was one second behind him - and with the same average speed.
"I did the Tour of Gympie, Tour of Geelong and Tour of Murray River down in Victoria and it really helped me," von Hoff said. "Today had a lot rougher roads for the first 60 kilometres so I just had to hang in there." In last year's Tour de Timor the 22-year-old from Melbourne crashed heavily on day 2 requiring stitches and again on day 3 resulting in a split eyebrow.
AJ praised his teammate Ben Mather, "Ben sat on the front for 60 kilometres through all the rough roads and then the smooth roads, he was just driving it and driving it trying to stay in front of Dan McConnell. He took me to the bottom of the climb where I was feeling fresh."
The murderous mountain tracks between Balibo and Suai claimed dozens of bikes and riders on day 2, although there were no serious injuries. In contrast, the track today wound through forested areas and provided a much-needed break from the sun.
Heat stroke has been the major danger to riders along with abrasions and stitches from crashes. On day 1 a UN rider was air lifted to Dili with very severe heat stroke, and many more were treated by medics. Again yesterday dozens of riders had to be treated by medics as the open hills with absolutely no shade made the cloud-free sky even more unbearable. Sixty two riders were collected by the sag wagon at the close of race time last night and 70 bikes needed repair work - mainly brakes, gears and spokes.
Race note
The town of Ainaro is dominated by a statue of a local Portuguese lord, Dom Alatio, astride a horse. He was executed by Japanese invaders. Portuguese Timor was the name of East Timor when it was under Portuguese control. During this period, Portugal shared the island of Timor with the Netherlands East Indies and later with Indonesia. The first Europeans to arrive in the region were Portuguese in 1515. Today the beautiful architecture of the Portuguese can be found across Timor-Leste and there is great affection between the two countries. The official language is Portuguese.
Full Results for day 3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Jackson
|2:23:22
|2
|Shahrin Amir
|0:00:22
|3
|Ashley Hayat
|0:03:04
|4
|Orlando Da Costa
|0:18:20
|5
|Jacinto Da Costa
|0:18:22
|6
|Yew Meng Lim
|0:20:03
|7
|Andrew Bell
|0:21:44
|8
|Tim Retchford
|0:23:31
|9
|Ben Mather
|0:23:34
|10
|JR Stanly Jalin
|0:23:51
|11
|Rohin Adams
|0:25:57
|12
|Daniel Foo
|0:35:17
|13
|Andreas Hansmann
|0:37:31
|14
|Johnny Andreas
|0:38:23
|15
|Tim Nelson
|0:39:59
|16
|Samuel McGregor
|0:40:36
|17
|Victor Camus
|0:42:36
|18
|Alberto Dos Santos
|0:44:25
|19
|Rowan Smith
|0:44:53
|20
|Andrew Thornton
|0:45:12
|21
|Gorge De Carvalho Ramos Da Silva
|0:45:29
|22
|Mark Sandon
|0:45:35
|23
|Ryan Butler
|0:45:40
|24
|Feliciano De Araujo
|0:45:48
|25
|Daniel McConnell
|0:46:14
|26
|Ben Randall
|0:46:16
|27
|luke tennent
|0:50:11
|28
|Ben Kennedy
|0:51:33
|29
|Russell Whipp
|0:53:26
|30
|P'an-Tau Jiricek-Scott
|0:58:24
|31
|Daniel Uden
|0:58:40
|32
|Tome Soares
|0:59:53
|33
|Agustinho Guterres
|1:00:44
|34
|Edmund Gralton
|1:01:28
|35
|Pedro Figueiredo
|1:01:35
|36
|Daniel Rake
|1:03:00
|37
|Carlos Da Silva Godinho
|1:04:17
|38
|Richard Smyth
|1:08:06
|39
|Ian Donnelly
|1:08:28
|40
|John Oliveri
|1:08:32
|41
|Robert Andrews
|1:10:53
|42
|Andrew Cook
|1:13:44
|43
|Marcelo De Araujo
|1:14:21
|44
|Andrew Spencer
|1:17:07
|45
|Ben Hendy
|1:17:14
|46
|Martin Browne
|1:17:33
|47
|Robert Harrison
|1:18:08
|48
|Sirko Schroeder
|1:19:28
|49
|Cipriano Bere Soares
|1:19:50
|50
|James Anderson
|1:20:07
|51
|Alexander Cullen
|1:20:17
|52
|Marcelino Fernandes
|1:20:43
|53
|Silas Everett
|1:22:49
|54
|Karri Golding
|1:24:55
|55
|Hugh Williams
|1:24:56
|56
|Paul van Emmerik
|1:25:28
|57
|Scott Price
|1:26:38
|58
|Domingos Ornai Pereira DV
|1:29:23
|59
|Chris Jarvis
|1:30:49
|60
|Cameron Dalton
|1:31:37
|61
|Joao Ramos Da silva
|1:32:07
|62
|Carlos Alberto Lopes
|1:33:48
|63
|Januario Fernandes Soares
|1:34:41
|64
|Takakazu Ito
|1:37:19
|65
|Nathan Dalton
|1:38:11
|66
|januario moises da C. Fernandes
|1:40:36
|67
|Kwang Chien Ang
|1:40:43
|68
|Roni Da Costa Nunes
|1:40:50
|69
|Peter Arnott
|1:41:26
|70
|Matthew Schmidt
|1:44:42
|71
|Simon Atkinson
|1:46:44
|72
|Simaeo Fernandes
|1:47:23
|73
|Stephen Harries
|1:48:57
|74
|Leigh Partridge
|1:49:29
|75
|Campbell Townsend
|1:51:03
|76
|Tim Wallace
|1:51:17
|77
|Simon Whitehead
|1:52:13
|78
|Mukhtar Asis
|1:53:58
|79
|Stephen Malloch
|1:59:43
|80
|Abe Yoga
|2:01:53
|81
|Melwyn D'cruz
|2:04:04
|82
|Jonathan Stagg
|2:04:05
|83
|Robert Brangwin
|2:04:19
|84
|Timothy Stats
|2:11:58
|85
|Joanico Lopes
|2:19:28
|86
|Jose Soares
|2:23:55
|87
|Domingos Seran
|2:26:19
|88
|Mateus Quelo Colo
|2:26:25
|89
|Joel Da Conceicao Martins
|2:28:27
|90
|Zeferino Mira Belo
|2:30:05
|91
|Olivio Mendonca Amaral
|2:30:15
|92
|Kieran Cook
|2:31:58
|93
|Tomas Keeler
|2:32:02
|94
|Douglas Ruuska
|2:32:42
|95
|Billy Lynch
|2:33:20
|96
|David Wynn
|2:33:30
|97
|Jacinto Da Costa Soares
|2:37:25
|98
|Fernando Pereira
|2:38:03
|99
|Jesse Shapiro
|2:40:03
|100
|Mario Do Rosario mira Da Costa
|2:40:35
|101
|Manuel Soares
|2:43:25
|102
|Alexander Roberts
|2:48:59
|103
|Rupert Doney
|2:49:01
|104
|Marcelino Manu
|2:51:21
|105
|Monty King
|2:52:46
|106
|James Morgan
|2:59:00
|107
|Justin Heath
|2:59:27
|108
|Anthony Rosengren
|2:59:28
|109
|Toby Gibson
|2:59:55
|110
|Luzidoro Quintao Casimiro
|3:04:08
|111
|Matt Kluck
|3:07:23
|112
|Ashwin Subramaniam
|3:10:29
|113
|Jose Lopes
|3:14:11
|114
|Grant Morgan
|3:14:25
|115
|Chee Keong Ong
|3:14:36
|116
|Francisco Gusmao
|3:15:09
|117
|Niel Bosman
|3:15:25
|118
|Shirley Don Hapuarachchi
|3:15:49
|119
|Wai Khay Chong
|3:24:07
|120
|Tim Ainge
|3:26:55
|121
|Daniel Gilfillan
|3:29:44
|122
|Abel Barros
|3:35:00
|123
|Dan Gosling
|3:35:03
|124
|Thomas De Leon
|3:36:18
|125
|Shane Morton
|3:37:57
|126
|Philippe De Meyer
|3:41:44
|127
|Michael Schultz
|3:41:56
|128
|James O'Brien
|3:41:59
|129
|Ryan Li Fong Neu
|3:43:17
|130
|James Tierney
|3:46:21
|131
|Zito Baptista Da Costa
|3:47:46
|132
|Philip Dotti
|3:51:48
|133
|Agostinho Amaral Gusmao
|3:53:30
|134
|Zildo William
|3:54:58
|DNF
|Francisco Anton
|DNF
|Erick Martin Peterson
|DNF
|Mark Adsett
|DNF
|Leonito Martins
|DNF
|Cristian Da Costa Dias
|DNF
|Jeremy Dyson
|DNF
|Joachim Babo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rowena Fry
|2:45:12
|2
|Naomi Hansen
|0:01:43
|3
|Katherine O'Shea
|0:02:41
|4
|Kelly Bartlett
|0:14:06
|5
|Libby Adamson
|0:19:31
|6
|Jenni King
|0:28:17
|7
|Jo Wall
|0:30:35
|8
|Jo Williams
|0:31:34
|9
|Amity McSwan
|0:38:31
|10
|Rachel Edwards
|0:40:13
|11
|Claire Aubrey
|0:40:14
|12
|Rachel de Zoete
|0:41:06
|13
|Melinda Jackson
|1:03:03
|14
|Turi Berg
|1:03:04
|15
|Vanessa Rowell
|1:29:12
|16
|Toni Spinks
|1:29:25
|17
|Alice Leppitt
|1:29:26
|18
|Alison Wright
|1:36:54
|19
|Jade Forsyth
|1:38:39
|20
|Francelina Cabral
|1:39:14
|21
|Caroline Tan
|1:42:08
|22
|Kylie Jenkins
|1:43:34
|23
|Georgia Ride
|1:55:21
|24
|Lucy Lee
|2:03:11
|25
|Rachel Poldy
|2:23:41
|26
|Mary Finlay-Doney
|2:27:13
|27
|Corrin Everitt
|2:32:19
|28
|Patience Shirley
|2:34:15
|29
|Karyn Hughes
|2:36:50
|30
|Yasmine Khater
|2:43:55
|31
|Jessica Overton
|2:43:58
|32
|Rosalie Morgan
|2:52:37
|33
|Nadine Kozakowski
|3:04:06
|34
|Francesca Sanders
|3:05:14
|35
|Beth Gilfillan
|3:07:51
|36
|Helena Das Dores Alves
|3:12:10
|37
|Joanna Meakins
|3:16:11
|38
|Rowena Headlam
|3:19:00
|39
|Genevieve Perkins
|3:19:03
|DNF
|Natalia Gusmao
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele von Hoff
|2:23:21
|2
|Nor Shahriel Haizat Ahmad Nazali
|0:02:23
|3
|Scott Liston
|0:06:00
|4
|Alex Denham
|0:20:54
|5
|Nicholos Minol
|0:28:55
|6
|Neil van der Ploeg
|0:28:58
|7
|Antonio Almeda Pereira Martins
|0:44:21
|8
|Leandro Soares
|0:46:52
|9
|Joshua Png
|0:53:29
|10
|Jose Almeda de Arougo
|1:10:32
|11
|Scott Horvath
|1:15:31
|12
|Andrew Choma
|1:20:11
|13
|Octaviano Costa De Carvalho
|1:20:30
|14
|Eugenio Manuel dos Santos Tilman
|1:21:15
|15
|Lachlan George
|1:28:24
|16
|David Da Silva Goncalves
|1:29:25
|17
|Steve Cook
|1:52:03
|18
|Samuel Quintao Da Silva
|2:01:07
|19
|Helio De Carvalho Ramos Da Silva
|2:04:15
|20
|Titu Carvalho
|2:29:59
|21
|Manuel Texeira
|2:36:56
|22
|Adelino Nolasco
|2:48:59
|23
|Camilio D.C. Quelo Colo
|3:53:30
|DNF
|Leonito Da Costa
|DNF
|Harold Foo
|DNF
|Joao Pedro Gomes De Araujo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Masziyaton Mohd Radzi
|3:02:40
|2
|Nicole Jeffries
|0:10:51
|3
|Jess Wootton
|1:38:40
|4
|Domingas Guteres
|2:02:27
|DNF
|Domingas Elly
|DNF
|Domingas Martins
|DNF
|Fatima Da costa
|DNF
|Maria Soares Marcal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Knowles
|2:26:57
|2
|Andrew Johnson
|0:21:06
|3
|Murray Brady
|0:26:47
|4
|Dalen Court
|0:32:23
|5
|Stephen Draper
|0:34:07
|6
|Alvin Lim
|0:34:10
|7
|Phillip Brownscombe
|0:38:59
|8
|Chris Loynes
|0:43:30
|9
|Mark Mathews
|0:53:06
|10
|Gregory Moore
|0:53:08
|11
|Achim Hupperts
|0:53:13
|12
|Chris Szpojnarowicz
|0:53:56
|13
|Greg Newton
|0:55:45
|14
|Fraser Morrison
|0:59:41
|15
|James Fordyce
|1:06:24
|16
|Robert Meek
|1:12:58
|17
|Aaron Caden
|1:15:48
|18
|Phil Blum
|1:15:50
|19
|Andrew Graf
|1:17:00
|20
|David Lyons
|1:19:23
|21
|Robert Rutherford
|1:21:22
|22
|Cameron McDougall
|1:22:46
|23
|Joaeo Matos
|1:23:34
|24
|Brett Reedy
|1:25:25
|25
|Paul Tyndale-Biscoe
|1:28:13
|26
|Patrick O'Sullivan
|1:28:47
|27
|Mark Pink
|1:30:04
|28
|Kurt Proctor-Parker
|1:30:53
|29
|Julian Edwards
|1:31:17
|30
|Andrew Brownscombe
|1:33:24
|31
|Andrew Bell (Singapore)
|1:33:44
|32
|Helge Suhr
|1:34:49
|33
|Brendon Morrison
|1:36:18
|34
|Paulo Grilo
|1:39:59
|35
|Martinho Pinto
|1:43:20
|36
|Steve Mckay
|1:43:39
|37
|Marcos Martins
|1:52:49
|38
|Jeff Filip
|2:03:50
|39
|Jeff Prime
|2:08:11
|40
|Glenn Vey-Johnson
|2:09:49
|41
|Antony Chenhall
|2:13:38
|42
|Anthony beven
|2:16:05
|43
|Martin Hanssen
|2:16:30
|44
|Florindo Moreira
|2:17:08
|45
|David Hornigold
|2:23:03
|46
|Tony West
|2:29:50
|47
|Robert Owen
|2:36:57
|48
|James Hardman
|2:40:10
|49
|Michael Polis
|3:06:41
|50
|David Kelly
|3:11:45
|51
|Austin O'Hearn
|3:11:47
|52
|Justin Arthur
|3:32:40
|53
|Andrew McQueen
|3:37:25
|54
|Barry Collins
|3:40:18
|55
|Mervin Jumawan
|3:44:38
|56
|Peter Pearse
|3:50:34
|57
|Tom Pearse
|3:50:38
|58
|Clark Toes
|3:54:59
|59
|Joao Da Conceicao
|4:01:21
|DNF
|sathanantham sachithanantham
|DNF
|Robert Williams
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anne Broadbent
|3:42:52
|2
|Susan Kleven
|0:08:52
|3
|Karen Myers
|2:30:22
|4
|Catharina Williams-van Klinken
|2:45:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Henderson
|2:52:17
|2
|Stuart Gee
|0:14:43
|3
|Karl Albrecht
|0:28:47
|4
|Murray Thornton
|0:30:24
|5
|James Sloan
|0:33:40
|6
|Patrick Giddings
|0:51:00
|7
|Owen Ronalds
|0:53:18
|8
|Mark Luscomb
|1:18:23
|9
|Jeremy Logan
|1:20:35
|10
|Peter Mitchell
|1:26:21
|11
|Neil Dawson
|1:26:49
|12
|Paul Williams
|1:30:39
|13
|Jeremy McNeice
|1:50:43
|14
|Stephen Stewart
|1:52:46
|15
|Don Matheson
|1:54:41
|16
|Jim Matheson
|1:54:42
|17
|Pat Jonklaas
|2:14:52
|18
|Tim Greenwell
|2:19:13
|19
|Greg Crowley
|2:30:16
|20
|David Craven
|2:30:18
|21
|Roger Bade
|2:30:53
|22
|Leslie O'Brien
|2:36:13
|23
|andrew kitson
|2:38:07
|24
|Chris Snell
|2:41:19
|25
|James Peters
|2:52:26
|26
|Brendan Gibson
|3:25:15
|27
|Ben Corbett
|3:33:39
|28
|Wayne Leathem
|3:37:08
|DNF
|Leigh Privett
General classificiation results after day 3
Not available
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy