Von Hoff's bad luck streak ends with stage victory

Fry continues to lead women's race

His run of bad luck just had to end, and so it did as Australian Steele von Hoff avoided his usual cramps and crashes to be first in a thrilling one-second win over Adrian Jackson in day 3 of the 2010 Tour de Timor Ride for Peace.

After being almost in sight of the day 1 Balibo finish and cramping up so severely that he had to get off his bike and push it for about two kilometres, and then yesterday hitting a pot hole and crashing within 100 meters of the Suai line, von Hoff today finally had a trouble-free run.

Malaysia's Shahrin Amir was third with countryman Nor Shariel Halzat Ahmad Nazall fourth. Jackson's second place keeps him in the yellow jersey for the Tour de Timor. Yesterday's stage winner Dan McConnell got a flat tyre and finished in 3:09.36.

Amir performed outstandingly to come in 23 seconds behind the winner. Amir's effort was that much more impressive as he rides with no team and has had to rely entirely on his on strategies.

Tasmania's Rowena Fry continued her amazing form as the first woman finishing in 2:45:12. She was the 13th rider to cross the finish line today.

After yesterday's long and brutal ride, today was comparatively easy. Thirty kilometres of seriously-potholed dirt and tar with numerous river crossings tested riders' strength and perseverance as well as their bikes' suspensions. Around 30 kilometres from the day's finish at Ainaro the road was smooth, albeit with the occasional "Timor" pothole. Hitting one at speed usually means trouble. Fifteen kilometres from the stage end, the road began a twisting ascent of 700 meters to the finish

Timor-Leste National Team brothers Orlando and Jacinto Da Costa finished in eighth and ninth today just 18 minutes off the leaders' pace. The two finished 17th and 18th yesterday and seem to be handling the hills much better. Hundreds of local children went berserk as the two brothers came in sight of today's finish.

Von Hoff has just competed in three Australian road races and that preparation was crucial in today's stage on some good bitumen. Von Hoff finished in 2:23:21 at an average speed of 28.04kph. AJ was one second behind him - and with the same average speed.

"I did the Tour of Gympie, Tour of Geelong and Tour of Murray River down in Victoria and it really helped me," von Hoff said. "Today had a lot rougher roads for the first 60 kilometres so I just had to hang in there." In last year's Tour de Timor the 22-year-old from Melbourne crashed heavily on day 2 requiring stitches and again on day 3 resulting in a split eyebrow.

AJ praised his teammate Ben Mather, "Ben sat on the front for 60 kilometres through all the rough roads and then the smooth roads, he was just driving it and driving it trying to stay in front of Dan McConnell. He took me to the bottom of the climb where I was feeling fresh."

The murderous mountain tracks between Balibo and Suai claimed dozens of bikes and riders on day 2, although there were no serious injuries. In contrast, the track today wound through forested areas and provided a much-needed break from the sun.

Heat stroke has been the major danger to riders along with abrasions and stitches from crashes. On day 1 a UN rider was air lifted to Dili with very severe heat stroke, and many more were treated by medics. Again yesterday dozens of riders had to be treated by medics as the open hills with absolutely no shade made the cloud-free sky even more unbearable. Sixty two riders were collected by the sag wagon at the close of race time last night and 70 bikes needed repair work - mainly brakes, gears and spokes.

Race note

The town of Ainaro is dominated by a statue of a local Portuguese lord, Dom Alatio, astride a horse. He was executed by Japanese invaders. Portuguese Timor was the name of East Timor when it was under Portuguese control. During this period, Portugal shared the island of Timor with the Netherlands East Indies and later with Indonesia. The first Europeans to arrive in the region were Portuguese in 1515. Today the beautiful architecture of the Portuguese can be found across Timor-Leste and there is great affection between the two countries. The official language is Portuguese.

Full Results for day 3

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Jackson2:23:22
2Shahrin Amir0:00:22
3Ashley Hayat0:03:04
4Orlando Da Costa0:18:20
5Jacinto Da Costa0:18:22
6Yew Meng Lim0:20:03
7Andrew Bell0:21:44
8Tim Retchford0:23:31
9Ben Mather0:23:34
10JR Stanly Jalin0:23:51
11Rohin Adams0:25:57
12Daniel Foo0:35:17
13Andreas Hansmann0:37:31
14Johnny Andreas0:38:23
15Tim Nelson0:39:59
16Samuel McGregor0:40:36
17Victor Camus0:42:36
18Alberto Dos Santos0:44:25
19Rowan Smith0:44:53
20Andrew Thornton0:45:12
21Gorge De Carvalho Ramos Da Silva0:45:29
22Mark Sandon0:45:35
23Ryan Butler0:45:40
24Feliciano De Araujo0:45:48
25Daniel McConnell0:46:14
26Ben Randall0:46:16
27luke tennent0:50:11
28Ben Kennedy0:51:33
29Russell Whipp0:53:26
30P'an-Tau Jiricek-Scott0:58:24
31Daniel Uden0:58:40
32Tome Soares0:59:53
33Agustinho Guterres1:00:44
34Edmund Gralton1:01:28
35Pedro Figueiredo1:01:35
36Daniel Rake1:03:00
37Carlos Da Silva Godinho1:04:17
38Richard Smyth1:08:06
39Ian Donnelly1:08:28
40John Oliveri1:08:32
41Robert Andrews1:10:53
42Andrew Cook1:13:44
43Marcelo De Araujo1:14:21
44Andrew Spencer1:17:07
45Ben Hendy1:17:14
46Martin Browne1:17:33
47Robert Harrison1:18:08
48Sirko Schroeder1:19:28
49Cipriano Bere Soares1:19:50
50James Anderson1:20:07
51Alexander Cullen1:20:17
52Marcelino Fernandes1:20:43
53Silas Everett1:22:49
54Karri Golding1:24:55
55Hugh Williams1:24:56
56Paul van Emmerik1:25:28
57Scott Price1:26:38
58Domingos Ornai Pereira DV1:29:23
59Chris Jarvis1:30:49
60Cameron Dalton1:31:37
61Joao Ramos Da silva1:32:07
62Carlos Alberto Lopes1:33:48
63Januario Fernandes Soares1:34:41
64Takakazu Ito1:37:19
65Nathan Dalton1:38:11
66januario moises da C. Fernandes1:40:36
67Kwang Chien Ang1:40:43
68Roni Da Costa Nunes1:40:50
69Peter Arnott1:41:26
70Matthew Schmidt1:44:42
71Simon Atkinson1:46:44
72Simaeo Fernandes1:47:23
73Stephen Harries1:48:57
74Leigh Partridge1:49:29
75Campbell Townsend1:51:03
76Tim Wallace1:51:17
77Simon Whitehead1:52:13
78Mukhtar Asis1:53:58
79Stephen Malloch1:59:43
80Abe Yoga2:01:53
81Melwyn D'cruz2:04:04
82Jonathan Stagg2:04:05
83Robert Brangwin2:04:19
84Timothy Stats2:11:58
85Joanico Lopes2:19:28
86Jose Soares2:23:55
87Domingos Seran2:26:19
88Mateus Quelo Colo2:26:25
89Joel Da Conceicao Martins2:28:27
90Zeferino Mira Belo2:30:05
91Olivio Mendonca Amaral2:30:15
92Kieran Cook2:31:58
93Tomas Keeler2:32:02
94Douglas Ruuska2:32:42
95Billy Lynch2:33:20
96David Wynn2:33:30
97Jacinto Da Costa Soares2:37:25
98Fernando Pereira2:38:03
99Jesse Shapiro2:40:03
100Mario Do Rosario mira Da Costa2:40:35
101Manuel Soares2:43:25
102Alexander Roberts2:48:59
103Rupert Doney2:49:01
104Marcelino Manu2:51:21
105Monty King2:52:46
106James Morgan2:59:00
107Justin Heath2:59:27
108Anthony Rosengren2:59:28
109Toby Gibson2:59:55
110Luzidoro Quintao Casimiro3:04:08
111Matt Kluck3:07:23
112Ashwin Subramaniam3:10:29
113Jose Lopes3:14:11
114Grant Morgan3:14:25
115Chee Keong Ong3:14:36
116Francisco Gusmao3:15:09
117Niel Bosman3:15:25
118Shirley Don Hapuarachchi3:15:49
119Wai Khay Chong3:24:07
120Tim Ainge3:26:55
121Daniel Gilfillan3:29:44
122Abel Barros3:35:00
123Dan Gosling3:35:03
124Thomas De Leon3:36:18
125Shane Morton3:37:57
126Philippe De Meyer3:41:44
127Michael Schultz3:41:56
128James O'Brien3:41:59
129Ryan Li Fong Neu3:43:17
130James Tierney3:46:21
131Zito Baptista Da Costa3:47:46
132Philip Dotti3:51:48
133Agostinho Amaral Gusmao3:53:30
134Zildo William3:54:58
DNFFrancisco Anton
DNFErick Martin Peterson
DNFMark Adsett
DNFLeonito Martins
DNFCristian Da Costa Dias
DNFJeremy Dyson
DNFJoachim Babo

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rowena Fry2:45:12
2Naomi Hansen0:01:43
3Katherine O'Shea0:02:41
4Kelly Bartlett0:14:06
5Libby Adamson0:19:31
6Jenni King0:28:17
7Jo Wall0:30:35
8Jo Williams0:31:34
9Amity McSwan0:38:31
10Rachel Edwards0:40:13
11Claire Aubrey0:40:14
12Rachel de Zoete0:41:06
13Melinda Jackson1:03:03
14Turi Berg1:03:04
15Vanessa Rowell1:29:12
16Toni Spinks1:29:25
17Alice Leppitt1:29:26
18Alison Wright1:36:54
19Jade Forsyth1:38:39
20Francelina Cabral1:39:14
21Caroline Tan1:42:08
22Kylie Jenkins1:43:34
23Georgia Ride1:55:21
24Lucy Lee2:03:11
25Rachel Poldy2:23:41
26Mary Finlay-Doney2:27:13
27Corrin Everitt2:32:19
28Patience Shirley2:34:15
29Karyn Hughes2:36:50
30Yasmine Khater2:43:55
31Jessica Overton2:43:58
32Rosalie Morgan2:52:37
33Nadine Kozakowski3:04:06
34Francesca Sanders3:05:14
35Beth Gilfillan3:07:51
36Helena Das Dores Alves3:12:10
37Joanna Meakins3:16:11
38Rowena Headlam3:19:00
39Genevieve Perkins3:19:03
DNFNatalia Gusmao

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele von Hoff2:23:21
2Nor Shahriel Haizat Ahmad Nazali0:02:23
3Scott Liston0:06:00
4Alex Denham0:20:54
5Nicholos Minol0:28:55
6Neil van der Ploeg0:28:58
7Antonio Almeda Pereira Martins0:44:21
8Leandro Soares0:46:52
9Joshua Png0:53:29
10Jose Almeda de Arougo1:10:32
11Scott Horvath1:15:31
12Andrew Choma1:20:11
13Octaviano Costa De Carvalho1:20:30
14Eugenio Manuel dos Santos Tilman1:21:15
15Lachlan George1:28:24
16David Da Silva Goncalves1:29:25
17Steve Cook1:52:03
18Samuel Quintao Da Silva2:01:07
19Helio De Carvalho Ramos Da Silva2:04:15
20Titu Carvalho2:29:59
21Manuel Texeira2:36:56
22Adelino Nolasco2:48:59
23Camilio D.C. Quelo Colo3:53:30
DNFLeonito Da Costa
DNFHarold Foo
DNFJoao Pedro Gomes De Araujo

Under 23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Masziyaton Mohd Radzi3:02:40
2Nicole Jeffries0:10:51
3Jess Wootton1:38:40
4Domingas Guteres2:02:27
DNFDomingas Elly
DNFDomingas Martins
DNFFatima Da costa
DNFMaria Soares Marcal

Masters 40+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Knowles2:26:57
2Andrew Johnson0:21:06
3Murray Brady0:26:47
4Dalen Court0:32:23
5Stephen Draper0:34:07
6Alvin Lim0:34:10
7Phillip Brownscombe0:38:59
8Chris Loynes0:43:30
9Mark Mathews0:53:06
10Gregory Moore0:53:08
11Achim Hupperts0:53:13
12Chris Szpojnarowicz0:53:56
13Greg Newton0:55:45
14Fraser Morrison0:59:41
15James Fordyce1:06:24
16Robert Meek1:12:58
17Aaron Caden1:15:48
18Phil Blum1:15:50
19Andrew Graf1:17:00
20David Lyons1:19:23
21Robert Rutherford1:21:22
22Cameron McDougall1:22:46
23Joaeo Matos1:23:34
24Brett Reedy1:25:25
25Paul Tyndale-Biscoe1:28:13
26Patrick O'Sullivan1:28:47
27Mark Pink1:30:04
28Kurt Proctor-Parker1:30:53
29Julian Edwards1:31:17
30Andrew Brownscombe1:33:24
31Andrew Bell (Singapore)1:33:44
32Helge Suhr1:34:49
33Brendon Morrison1:36:18
34Paulo Grilo1:39:59
35Martinho Pinto1:43:20
36Steve Mckay1:43:39
37Marcos Martins1:52:49
38Jeff Filip2:03:50
39Jeff Prime2:08:11
40Glenn Vey-Johnson2:09:49
41Antony Chenhall2:13:38
42Anthony beven2:16:05
43Martin Hanssen2:16:30
44Florindo Moreira2:17:08
45David Hornigold2:23:03
46Tony West2:29:50
47Robert Owen2:36:57
48James Hardman2:40:10
49Michael Polis3:06:41
50David Kelly3:11:45
51Austin O'Hearn3:11:47
52Justin Arthur3:32:40
53Andrew McQueen3:37:25
54Barry Collins3:40:18
55Mervin Jumawan3:44:38
56Peter Pearse3:50:34
57Tom Pearse3:50:38
58Clark Toes3:54:59
59Joao Da Conceicao4:01:21
DNFsathanantham sachithanantham
DNFRobert Williams

Masters 40+ women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne Broadbent3:42:52
2Susan Kleven0:08:52
3Karen Myers2:30:22
4Catharina Williams-van Klinken2:45:33

Master's 50+ men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Henderson2:52:17
2Stuart Gee0:14:43
3Karl Albrecht0:28:47
4Murray Thornton0:30:24
5James Sloan0:33:40
6Patrick Giddings0:51:00
7Owen Ronalds0:53:18
8Mark Luscomb1:18:23
9Jeremy Logan1:20:35
10Peter Mitchell1:26:21
11Neil Dawson1:26:49
12Paul Williams1:30:39
13Jeremy McNeice1:50:43
14Stephen Stewart1:52:46
15Don Matheson1:54:41
16Jim Matheson1:54:42
17Pat Jonklaas2:14:52
18Tim Greenwell2:19:13
19Greg Crowley2:30:16
20David Craven2:30:18
21Roger Bade2:30:53
22Leslie O'Brien2:36:13
23andrew kitson2:38:07
24Chris Snell2:41:19
25James Peters2:52:26
26Brendan Gibson3:25:15
27Ben Corbett3:33:39
28Wayne Leathem3:37:08
DNFLeigh Privett

General classificiation results after day 3

Not available

