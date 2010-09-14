Trending

Australian Steele von Hoff was just minutes from winning the first stage of the 2010 Tour de Timor mountain bike Ride for Peace when his legs cramped up and he had to get off his bike and watch fellow Victorian Adrian Jackson, known to most as "AJ", speed past to victory.

"I cramped up and just had to get off the bike," Steele said after coming in fourth. "All I could do was push the bike for two Ks and then I hopped on and rode in."

Jackson was just too strong, and the other early finishers were full of praise for his strength and determination. Twenty-seven-year-old Tasmanian Rowena Fry was the first female to finish, in 12th place and 4:36:32. The 60-kilogram dynamo is on the same team as AJ.

The first Timor-Leste rider to finish was Jacinto de Costa, who finished 17th (4:40.33). De Costa trained for just three weeks before the race and is a member of the Digicel National Team.

Today's high-speed stage hugged the flat north coast with a tail wind on a tar road, including the standard car-sized potholes and savage roadside drop-offs. Thirty kilometres out, the riders hit the first of the day's two climbs over a coastal mountain range. This climb was also the Tour's first King of the Mountain (KOM). Around the 100-kilometre mark, the road headed inland and began a winding 550-metre climb to the town of Balibo and the day's finish.

Hundreds of locals and the President, José Ramos-Horta, cheered the cyclists across the finish line, within a few kilometres of the Indonesian border.

Jackson finished the stage in four hours 11 minutes and 45 seconds with Malaysia's number one rider Shahrin Amir coming in at 4:11:25, just one second in front of Scott Liston, who is also on Steele's team. AJ is the current and former mountain bike orienteering world champion, and was the 2010 winner of the Otway Odyssey. "The last climbs were a bit like the hills around Melbourne," he said.

Dan McConnell came in fifth (4:16:08) with last year's Tour winner Neil van der Ploeg (4:17:15) in sixth. Liston, Von Hoff, McConnell and Van Der Ploeg are all in the Felt Torq team.

"Well done to AJ. He had a good ride. I just couldn't shake him," said van der Ploeg.

Two riders broke away from the pack about an hour and a half into the race, just before the village of Liquica. Malaysia's number one, Shahrin Amir, led the breakaway. At this stage a 50-strong peloton was about 500 metres behind the small breakaway group.

Amir maintained his position into Atabae, with a two-kilometre lead on the peloton. Timorese rider Abilio Barretó was in this group and was performing strongly. Defending champion van der Ploeg, last year's winner, was back in the peloton.

Jackson won a sprint to the first King of the Mountain, which was about 30 minutes out from the finish. Last year's top mountain man Scott Liston was second in this first climb today, by a whisker.

Team Rapid Cycling - AJ, Rowena Fry and her partner Ben Mather - produced the first-placed male and first-placed female. "We got the break we wanted," said Mather. "We broke the other guys up so they couldn't work together. It was a great first day."

Race note: Balibo has a strong connection with Australia, being the location of the "Balibo 5" massacre where five journalists for Australian media were murdered while reporting on the Indonesian invasion of Timor-Leste in 1975. Sobering reminders of the atrocity are evident at "Australia house" where the journalists were encamped and where they sought protection by roughly painting the word "Australia", along with an impression of the Australian flag, on the wall outside. Traces of the words and flag are still evident and the house has been converted into a memorial.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Jackson (Rapid Cycling)3:48:48
2Shahrin Amir (Malaysia 1)0:01:40
3Daniel McConnell (Felt for the Moment)0:04:23
4Ashley Hayat (The Fitzroy Revolution)0:10:56
5Ben Mather (Rapid Cycling)0:24:49
6Andrew Bell (AyUp Australia)0:26:02
7Jacinto Da Costa (National Team A)0:28:48
8Daniel Foo (No parking)0:29:26
9Samuel McGregor (Boy Band)0:30:13
10Orlando Da Costa (National Team A)0:30:35
11Tim Retchford (The Fitzroy Revolution)0:32:22
12Erick Martin Peterson (Friends of Alola)0:33:09
13Yew Meng Lim (Malaysia 1)0:33:54
14Rohin Adams (AyUp Australia)0:34:37
15Andrew Thornton (ISF1)0:37:39
16Mark Sandon (Boy Band)0:44:02
17Ben Kennedy (Ekipa)0:48:32
18Tim Nelson (Bike n Beans)0:51:30
19Johnny Andreas (National Team B)0:52:16
20Feliciano De Araujo (National Team B)0:53:27
21Ben Randall (AyUp Australia)0:56:06
22Victor Camus (Cape Avengers)0:59:08
23Daniel Uden (Cyclopedias)1:00:12
24Andreas Hansmann (ABS)1:02:00
25Sirko Schroeder (Dataline Visual Link)1:05:35
26Martin Prichard (Dataline Visual Link 2)1:05:38
27Silas Everett (Foho Mojo and TIppo Gippos)1:06:02
28Campbell Townsend (Boy Band)1:09:44
29Mark Hudson (Nhulun Boys)1:10:02
30Robert Andrews (Ekipa)1:10:37
31Ian Donnelly (Deloitte D-Elite)1:10:59
32Edmund Gralton (REAP)1:14:39
33Alberto Dos Santos (Distrito Manatuto)1:15:29
34Pedro Figueiredo (ENSUL)1:15:32
35Hugh Williams (3s Company, 4s a Crowd)1:16:04
36Grant Morgan (Bike Bike Saja)1:17:34
37James Anderson (ISF1)1:18:29
38P'an-Tau Jiricek-Scott (ISF1)1:22:17
39JR Stanly Jalin (Malaysia 1)1:25:01
40Ryan Butler (Cyclopedias)1:26:04
41Ben Hendy (ABS)1:26:21
42Russell Whipp (Lenuk)1:26:49
43Rowan Smith (Hendry Cycles)1:26:51
44luke tennent (The Lost Boys)1:27:06
45Matthew Schmidt (ConocoPhillips)1:28:00
46Takakazu Ito (Fantastic Four)1:28:13
47Simon Atkinson (Cog Smokers)1:31:47
48Andrew Spencer (The Lost Boys)1:35:02
49Carlos Alberto Lopes (Distrito Aileu)1:35:21
50Daniel Rake (The Ralliart Bandits)1:36:01
51John Oliveri (Deloitte Dingoes)1:37:22
52Peter Arnott (Bike n Beans)1:39:28
53Robert Harrison (ConocoPhillips)1:41:39
54Stephen Harries (Foho Mojo and TIppo Gippos)1:42:49
55Januario Fernandes Soares (Distrito Manatuto)1:43:52
56Mukhtar Asis (Distrito Baucau 1)1:44:50
57Kwang Chien Ang (Team NITL)1:46:01
58Chris Jarvis (ConocoPhillips 2)1:47:41
59Cameron Dalton (Cyclopedias)1:49:32
60Karri Golding (3s Company, 4s a Crowd)1:51:53
61Leigh Partridge (ISF2)1:53:58
62Stephen Malloch (Avoid the Truck Monster)1:56:11
63Tome Soares (Team NITL)2:01:05
64Melwyn D'cruz (D-Leaders)2:03:23
65Simon Flowers (ConocoPhillips 2)2:04:04
66Robert Brangwin (Blood Sweat, Timor Sweat and)2:04:14
67Paul Aubrey (Cape Avengers)2:05:52
68Martin Browne (Spokey Dokeys)2:06:32
69Timothy Stats (Spokey Dokeys)2:15:30
70Jesse Shapiro (TimSan 1)2:15:57
71Nathan Dalton (Fantastic Four)2:17:22
72Billy Lynch (Lenuk)2:19:30
73januario moises da C. (Distrito Manatuto)2:20:26
74Tomas Keeler (Foho Mojo and TIppo Gippos)2:20:35
75James Morgan (Bike Bike Saja)2:25:20
76Scott Price (Aventura)2:27:56
77Andrew Cook (Autobots)2:27:58
78Alexander Cullen (Spokey Dokeys)2:30:06
79Marcelo De Araujo (Distrito Ainaro 2)2:32:51
80Simaeo Fernandes (ENSUL)2:32:53
81Carlos Da Silva Godinho (Distrito Aileu)2:34:07
82Zeferino Mira Belo (Distrito Baucau 1)2:35:00
83Paul van Emmerik (REAP)2:37:32
84Joshua De Bono (Blood Sweat, Timor Sweat and)2:39:56
85Abe Yoga (Distrito Baucau 1)2:40:15
86Douglas Ruuska (TimSan 2)2:40:18
87Simon Whitehead (TimSan 3)2:40:23

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rowena Fry (Rapid Cycling)4:13:35
2Naomi Hansen (The Fitzroy Revolution)0:07:34
3Libby Adamson (AQR)0:11:51
4Kelly Bartlett (Hendry Cycles)0:13:08
5Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition)0:28:08
6Jenni King (Torq Nutrition)0:28:09
7Jo Williams (Trailmix)0:34:30
8Jo Wall (Torq Nutrition)0:40:17
9Amity McSwan (Trailmix)0:45:05
10Claire Aubrey (AQR)0:50:47
11Turi Berg (3s Company, 4s a Crowd)0:51:10
12Rachel de Zoete (REAP)0:59:19
13Vanessa Rowell (Spokey Dokeys)1:28:37
14Rachel Edwards (AQR)1:29:22
15Alison Wright (Deloitte D-Elite)1:31:03
16Melinda Jackson (Trailmix)1:46:38
17Jade Forsyth (The Dili Oz Sprouts)2:05:28
18Georgia Ride (TimSan 2)2:08:30
19Francelina Cabral (National Team A)2:15:29

Under 23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gracie Elvin (Torq Nutrition)4:19:06
2Masziyaton Mohd Radzi (Malaysia Mixed Team)0:00:16
3Nicole Jeffries (Trailmix)0:50:30

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Liston (Felt for the Moment)3:50:29
2Steele von Hoff (Felt for the Moment)0:02:40
3Neil van der Ploeg (Felt for the Moment)0:03:49
4Nor Shahriel Haizat Ahmad (Malaysia Mixed Team)0:12:19
5Alex Denham (Boy Band)0:16:30
6Nicholos Minol (Malaysia Mixed Team)0:33:41
7Joshua Png (Singapore)0:41:36
8Antonio Almeda Pereira (National Team A)0:55:49
9Scott Horvath (Blood Sweat, Timor Sweat and)1:09:13
10Lachlan George (Deloitte D-Elite)1:27:57
11Steve Cook (Autobots)1:30:44
12Andrew Choma (REAP)1:38:51
13Jose Almeda de Arougo (Distrito Liquica)1:39:44
14Png Zhi Quan Ellery (Singapore)1:43:31
15Octaviano Costa De (Distrito Ainaro 1)1:50:52
16Manuel Texeira (Distrito Baucau 2)2:04:13
17Eugenio Manuel dos Santos (Distrito Liquica)2:23:54
18David Da Silva Goncalves (Distrito Liquica)2:33:50
19Titu Carvalho (Timor Riders)2:38:40

Master 40+ women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Susan Kleven (AQR)5:05:34
2Anne Broadbent (Ekipa)0:31:48

Master 40+ men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Knowles (AyUp Australia)4:01:37
2Chris Loynes (Timor Centurions)0:05:25
3Alvin Lim (Singapore)0:12:02
4Stephen Draper (Hendry Cycles)0:13:12
5Dalen Court (Hendry Cycles)0:22:20
6Murray Brady (Ashes Team 1)0:24:34
7Phillip Brownscombe (Cog Smokers)0:25:09
8Gregory Moore (Friends of Alola)0:28:13
9Mark Mathews (Deloitte D-Elite)0:28:44
10Andrew Johnson (Ekipa)0:36:37
11Robert Meek (Ashes Team 2)0:38:47
12Achim Hupperts (Friends of Alola)0:39:18
13Greg Newton (Karau Tuan)0:49:26
14Chris Szpojnarowicz (Ashes Team 1)0:50:39
15Fraser Morrison (Friends of Alola)0:51:42
16Aaron Caden (Dataline Visual Link 2)0:52:48
17Phil Blum (Dataline Visual Link 2)0:52:50
18Julian Edwards (D-Leaders)1:03:12
19Kurt Proctor-Parker (D-Leaders)1:03:14
20Brendon Morrison (Cape Avengers)1:04:20
21Mark Pink (Ashes Team 2)1:14:13
22Andrew Brownscombe (Cog Smokers)1:16:41
23Brett Reedy (Dataline Visual Link)1:19:18
24James Fordyce (The Lost Boys)1:25:22
25Cameron McDougall (Buckley's)1:25:56
26Andrew Graf (Nhulun Boys)1:34:33
27Paulo Grilo (ENSUL)1:37:04
28Joaeo Matos (ENSUL)1:40:38
29David Lyons (Nhulun Boys)1:40:55
30Andrew Bell (Singapore) (Ashes Team 1)1:42:24
31Robert Rutherford (ConocoPhillips)1:45:51
32Jeff Filip (Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club)1:48:46
33Patrick O'Sullivan (The Dili Oz Sprouts)1:50:23
34Anthony beven (The Ralliart Bandits)1:54:27
35Helge Suhr (Dataline Visual Link 2)1:58:54
36Steve Mckay (Bike Bike Saja)2:02:07
37(Andrew) Kim Bunny (KNX Bandits)2:13:50
38Robert Owen (Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club)2:15:19
39Jeff Prime (TimSan 3)2:18:42
40David Hornigold (ISF1)2:18:55
41Martinho Pinto (Distrito Viqueque)2:22:10

Master 50+ men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Henderson (Timor Centurions)4:17:57
2Stuart Gee (Karau Tuan)0:02:31
3Murray Thornton (Karau Tuan)0:33:04
4Karl Albrecht (The Dili Oz Sprouts)0:44:19
5Owen Ronalds (The Lost Boys)0:53:28
6Mark Luscomb (Karau Tuan)0:55:53
7James Sloan (Numnuts)0:56:35
8Patrick Giddings (Numnuts)1:42:07
9Neil Dawson (Cunning Old Cyclists)1:46:59
10Peter Mitchell (Cunning Old Cyclists)1:57:51
11Leigh Privett (Numnuts)1:58:12
12Jeremy Logan (Fantastic Four)2:02:44

