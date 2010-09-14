Australian Steele von Hoff was just minutes from winning the first stage of the 2010 Tour de Timor mountain bike Ride for Peace when his legs cramped up and he had to get off his bike and watch fellow Victorian Adrian Jackson, known to most as "AJ", speed past to victory.

"I cramped up and just had to get off the bike," Steele said after coming in fourth. "All I could do was push the bike for two Ks and then I hopped on and rode in."

Jackson was just too strong, and the other early finishers were full of praise for his strength and determination. Twenty-seven-year-old Tasmanian Rowena Fry was the first female to finish, in 12th place and 4:36:32. The 60-kilogram dynamo is on the same team as AJ.

The first Timor-Leste rider to finish was Jacinto de Costa, who finished 17th (4:40.33). De Costa trained for just three weeks before the race and is a member of the Digicel National Team.

Today's high-speed stage hugged the flat north coast with a tail wind on a tar road, including the standard car-sized potholes and savage roadside drop-offs. Thirty kilometres out, the riders hit the first of the day's two climbs over a coastal mountain range. This climb was also the Tour's first King of the Mountain (KOM). Around the 100-kilometre mark, the road headed inland and began a winding 550-metre climb to the town of Balibo and the day's finish.

Hundreds of locals and the President, José Ramos-Horta, cheered the cyclists across the finish line, within a few kilometres of the Indonesian border.

Jackson finished the stage in four hours 11 minutes and 45 seconds with Malaysia's number one rider Shahrin Amir coming in at 4:11:25, just one second in front of Scott Liston, who is also on Steele's team. AJ is the current and former mountain bike orienteering world champion, and was the 2010 winner of the Otway Odyssey. "The last climbs were a bit like the hills around Melbourne," he said.

Dan McConnell came in fifth (4:16:08) with last year's Tour winner Neil van der Ploeg (4:17:15) in sixth. Liston, Von Hoff, McConnell and Van Der Ploeg are all in the Felt Torq team.

"Well done to AJ. He had a good ride. I just couldn't shake him," said van der Ploeg.

Two riders broke away from the pack about an hour and a half into the race, just before the village of Liquica. Malaysia's number one, Shahrin Amir, led the breakaway. At this stage a 50-strong peloton was about 500 metres behind the small breakaway group.

Amir maintained his position into Atabae, with a two-kilometre lead on the peloton. Timorese rider Abilio Barretó was in this group and was performing strongly. Defending champion van der Ploeg, last year's winner, was back in the peloton.

Jackson won a sprint to the first King of the Mountain, which was about 30 minutes out from the finish. Last year's top mountain man Scott Liston was second in this first climb today, by a whisker.

Team Rapid Cycling - AJ, Rowena Fry and her partner Ben Mather - produced the first-placed male and first-placed female. "We got the break we wanted," said Mather. "We broke the other guys up so they couldn't work together. It was a great first day."

Race note: Balibo has a strong connection with Australia, being the location of the "Balibo 5" massacre where five journalists for Australian media were murdered while reporting on the Indonesian invasion of Timor-Leste in 1975. Sobering reminders of the atrocity are evident at "Australia house" where the journalists were encamped and where they sought protection by roughly painting the word "Australia", along with an impression of the Australian flag, on the wall outside. Traces of the words and flag are still evident and the house has been converted into a memorial.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Jackson (Rapid Cycling) 3:48:48 2 Shahrin Amir (Malaysia 1) 0:01:40 3 Daniel McConnell (Felt for the Moment) 0:04:23 4 Ashley Hayat (The Fitzroy Revolution) 0:10:56 5 Ben Mather (Rapid Cycling) 0:24:49 6 Andrew Bell (AyUp Australia) 0:26:02 7 Jacinto Da Costa (National Team A) 0:28:48 8 Daniel Foo (No parking) 0:29:26 9 Samuel McGregor (Boy Band) 0:30:13 10 Orlando Da Costa (National Team A) 0:30:35 11 Tim Retchford (The Fitzroy Revolution) 0:32:22 12 Erick Martin Peterson (Friends of Alola) 0:33:09 13 Yew Meng Lim (Malaysia 1) 0:33:54 14 Rohin Adams (AyUp Australia) 0:34:37 15 Andrew Thornton (ISF1) 0:37:39 16 Mark Sandon (Boy Band) 0:44:02 17 Ben Kennedy (Ekipa) 0:48:32 18 Tim Nelson (Bike n Beans) 0:51:30 19 Johnny Andreas (National Team B) 0:52:16 20 Feliciano De Araujo (National Team B) 0:53:27 21 Ben Randall (AyUp Australia) 0:56:06 22 Victor Camus (Cape Avengers) 0:59:08 23 Daniel Uden (Cyclopedias) 1:00:12 24 Andreas Hansmann (ABS) 1:02:00 25 Sirko Schroeder (Dataline Visual Link) 1:05:35 26 Martin Prichard (Dataline Visual Link 2) 1:05:38 27 Silas Everett (Foho Mojo and TIppo Gippos) 1:06:02 28 Campbell Townsend (Boy Band) 1:09:44 29 Mark Hudson (Nhulun Boys) 1:10:02 30 Robert Andrews (Ekipa) 1:10:37 31 Ian Donnelly (Deloitte D-Elite) 1:10:59 32 Edmund Gralton (REAP) 1:14:39 33 Alberto Dos Santos (Distrito Manatuto) 1:15:29 34 Pedro Figueiredo (ENSUL) 1:15:32 35 Hugh Williams (3s Company, 4s a Crowd) 1:16:04 36 Grant Morgan (Bike Bike Saja) 1:17:34 37 James Anderson (ISF1) 1:18:29 38 P'an-Tau Jiricek-Scott (ISF1) 1:22:17 39 JR Stanly Jalin (Malaysia 1) 1:25:01 40 Ryan Butler (Cyclopedias) 1:26:04 41 Ben Hendy (ABS) 1:26:21 42 Russell Whipp (Lenuk) 1:26:49 43 Rowan Smith (Hendry Cycles) 1:26:51 44 luke tennent (The Lost Boys) 1:27:06 45 Matthew Schmidt (ConocoPhillips) 1:28:00 46 Takakazu Ito (Fantastic Four) 1:28:13 47 Simon Atkinson (Cog Smokers) 1:31:47 48 Andrew Spencer (The Lost Boys) 1:35:02 49 Carlos Alberto Lopes (Distrito Aileu) 1:35:21 50 Daniel Rake (The Ralliart Bandits) 1:36:01 51 John Oliveri (Deloitte Dingoes) 1:37:22 52 Peter Arnott (Bike n Beans) 1:39:28 53 Robert Harrison (ConocoPhillips) 1:41:39 54 Stephen Harries (Foho Mojo and TIppo Gippos) 1:42:49 55 Januario Fernandes Soares (Distrito Manatuto) 1:43:52 56 Mukhtar Asis (Distrito Baucau 1) 1:44:50 57 Kwang Chien Ang (Team NITL) 1:46:01 58 Chris Jarvis (ConocoPhillips 2) 1:47:41 59 Cameron Dalton (Cyclopedias) 1:49:32 60 Karri Golding (3s Company, 4s a Crowd) 1:51:53 61 Leigh Partridge (ISF2) 1:53:58 62 Stephen Malloch (Avoid the Truck Monster) 1:56:11 63 Tome Soares (Team NITL) 2:01:05 64 Melwyn D'cruz (D-Leaders) 2:03:23 65 Simon Flowers (ConocoPhillips 2) 2:04:04 66 Robert Brangwin (Blood Sweat, Timor Sweat and) 2:04:14 67 Paul Aubrey (Cape Avengers) 2:05:52 68 Martin Browne (Spokey Dokeys) 2:06:32 69 Timothy Stats (Spokey Dokeys) 2:15:30 70 Jesse Shapiro (TimSan 1) 2:15:57 71 Nathan Dalton (Fantastic Four) 2:17:22 72 Billy Lynch (Lenuk) 2:19:30 73 januario moises da C. (Distrito Manatuto) 2:20:26 74 Tomas Keeler (Foho Mojo and TIppo Gippos) 2:20:35 75 James Morgan (Bike Bike Saja) 2:25:20 76 Scott Price (Aventura) 2:27:56 77 Andrew Cook (Autobots) 2:27:58 78 Alexander Cullen (Spokey Dokeys) 2:30:06 79 Marcelo De Araujo (Distrito Ainaro 2) 2:32:51 80 Simaeo Fernandes (ENSUL) 2:32:53 81 Carlos Da Silva Godinho (Distrito Aileu) 2:34:07 82 Zeferino Mira Belo (Distrito Baucau 1) 2:35:00 83 Paul van Emmerik (REAP) 2:37:32 84 Joshua De Bono (Blood Sweat, Timor Sweat and) 2:39:56 85 Abe Yoga (Distrito Baucau 1) 2:40:15 86 Douglas Ruuska (TimSan 2) 2:40:18 87 Simon Whitehead (TimSan 3) 2:40:23

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rowena Fry (Rapid Cycling) 4:13:35 2 Naomi Hansen (The Fitzroy Revolution) 0:07:34 3 Libby Adamson (AQR) 0:11:51 4 Kelly Bartlett (Hendry Cycles) 0:13:08 5 Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition) 0:28:08 6 Jenni King (Torq Nutrition) 0:28:09 7 Jo Williams (Trailmix) 0:34:30 8 Jo Wall (Torq Nutrition) 0:40:17 9 Amity McSwan (Trailmix) 0:45:05 10 Claire Aubrey (AQR) 0:50:47 11 Turi Berg (3s Company, 4s a Crowd) 0:51:10 12 Rachel de Zoete (REAP) 0:59:19 13 Vanessa Rowell (Spokey Dokeys) 1:28:37 14 Rachel Edwards (AQR) 1:29:22 15 Alison Wright (Deloitte D-Elite) 1:31:03 16 Melinda Jackson (Trailmix) 1:46:38 17 Jade Forsyth (The Dili Oz Sprouts) 2:05:28 18 Georgia Ride (TimSan 2) 2:08:30 19 Francelina Cabral (National Team A) 2:15:29

Under 23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gracie Elvin (Torq Nutrition) 4:19:06 2 Masziyaton Mohd Radzi (Malaysia Mixed Team) 0:00:16 3 Nicole Jeffries (Trailmix) 0:50:30

Under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Liston (Felt for the Moment) 3:50:29 2 Steele von Hoff (Felt for the Moment) 0:02:40 3 Neil van der Ploeg (Felt for the Moment) 0:03:49 4 Nor Shahriel Haizat Ahmad (Malaysia Mixed Team) 0:12:19 5 Alex Denham (Boy Band) 0:16:30 6 Nicholos Minol (Malaysia Mixed Team) 0:33:41 7 Joshua Png (Singapore) 0:41:36 8 Antonio Almeda Pereira (National Team A) 0:55:49 9 Scott Horvath (Blood Sweat, Timor Sweat and) 1:09:13 10 Lachlan George (Deloitte D-Elite) 1:27:57 11 Steve Cook (Autobots) 1:30:44 12 Andrew Choma (REAP) 1:38:51 13 Jose Almeda de Arougo (Distrito Liquica) 1:39:44 14 Png Zhi Quan Ellery (Singapore) 1:43:31 15 Octaviano Costa De (Distrito Ainaro 1) 1:50:52 16 Manuel Texeira (Distrito Baucau 2) 2:04:13 17 Eugenio Manuel dos Santos (Distrito Liquica) 2:23:54 18 David Da Silva Goncalves (Distrito Liquica) 2:33:50 19 Titu Carvalho (Timor Riders) 2:38:40

Master 40+ women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Susan Kleven (AQR) 5:05:34 2 Anne Broadbent (Ekipa) 0:31:48

Master 40+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Knowles (AyUp Australia) 4:01:37 2 Chris Loynes (Timor Centurions) 0:05:25 3 Alvin Lim (Singapore) 0:12:02 4 Stephen Draper (Hendry Cycles) 0:13:12 5 Dalen Court (Hendry Cycles) 0:22:20 6 Murray Brady (Ashes Team 1) 0:24:34 7 Phillip Brownscombe (Cog Smokers) 0:25:09 8 Gregory Moore (Friends of Alola) 0:28:13 9 Mark Mathews (Deloitte D-Elite) 0:28:44 10 Andrew Johnson (Ekipa) 0:36:37 11 Robert Meek (Ashes Team 2) 0:38:47 12 Achim Hupperts (Friends of Alola) 0:39:18 13 Greg Newton (Karau Tuan) 0:49:26 14 Chris Szpojnarowicz (Ashes Team 1) 0:50:39 15 Fraser Morrison (Friends of Alola) 0:51:42 16 Aaron Caden (Dataline Visual Link 2) 0:52:48 17 Phil Blum (Dataline Visual Link 2) 0:52:50 18 Julian Edwards (D-Leaders) 1:03:12 19 Kurt Proctor-Parker (D-Leaders) 1:03:14 20 Brendon Morrison (Cape Avengers) 1:04:20 21 Mark Pink (Ashes Team 2) 1:14:13 22 Andrew Brownscombe (Cog Smokers) 1:16:41 23 Brett Reedy (Dataline Visual Link) 1:19:18 24 James Fordyce (The Lost Boys) 1:25:22 25 Cameron McDougall (Buckley's) 1:25:56 26 Andrew Graf (Nhulun Boys) 1:34:33 27 Paulo Grilo (ENSUL) 1:37:04 28 Joaeo Matos (ENSUL) 1:40:38 29 David Lyons (Nhulun Boys) 1:40:55 30 Andrew Bell (Singapore) (Ashes Team 1) 1:42:24 31 Robert Rutherford (ConocoPhillips) 1:45:51 32 Jeff Filip (Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club) 1:48:46 33 Patrick O'Sullivan (The Dili Oz Sprouts) 1:50:23 34 Anthony beven (The Ralliart Bandits) 1:54:27 35 Helge Suhr (Dataline Visual Link 2) 1:58:54 36 Steve Mckay (Bike Bike Saja) 2:02:07 37 (Andrew) Kim Bunny (KNX Bandits) 2:13:50 38 Robert Owen (Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club) 2:15:19 39 Jeff Prime (TimSan 3) 2:18:42 40 David Hornigold (ISF1) 2:18:55 41 Martinho Pinto (Distrito Viqueque) 2:22:10

Master 50+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Henderson (Timor Centurions) 4:17:57 2 Stuart Gee (Karau Tuan) 0:02:31 3 Murray Thornton (Karau Tuan) 0:33:04 4 Karl Albrecht (The Dili Oz Sprouts) 0:44:19 5 Owen Ronalds (The Lost Boys) 0:53:28 6 Mark Luscomb (Karau Tuan) 0:55:53 7 James Sloan (Numnuts) 0:56:35 8 Patrick Giddings (Numnuts) 1:42:07 9 Neil Dawson (Cunning Old Cyclists) 1:46:59 10 Peter Mitchell (Cunning Old Cyclists) 1:57:51 11 Leigh Privett (Numnuts) 1:58:12 12 Jeremy Logan (Fantastic Four) 2:02:44

