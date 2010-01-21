Nibali wins time trial and captures overall lead in San Luis
Crowds go wild for Argentine national icons Giacinti and Lucero
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) flew through the streets of San Luis to record victory on the stage four 19-kilometre time trial at the Tour of San Luis. The Italian produced the fastest time of the day to stop the clock in 24:18. His effort bested that of early pace-setter Robert Bengsch (Team Germany) by four seconds and Pedro Nicasio (Funvic-Pindamonhangaba) by an further six seconds.
"The public is very excited about the race," Nibali said. "The time trial was important for me and for us [as a team]. I am very, very happy with this win and to be in the leader’s jersey."
Nibali’s winning performance in the time trial also bumped him into the overall race lead, 26 seconds ahead of Jorge Giacinti (Scott-Marcondes) and 30 seconds ahead of Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) in third place.
"Before coming her myself and my team were training very well," Nibali said. "I am very happy with everyone on the team and know they can do the work in the next few days. Tomorrow is a stage very hard on the climb up to La Carolina. Surely, it is going to decide the overall and there are some very good riders like Giacinti and Serpa."
"We have six riders and I think that is okay, it is what some other teams [will have to control things too]," he added. "I have Brian Vandborg and we can control the race on the flats and in the climbs; we'll be able to work out a good strategy.
Nibali noted his increased fitness over last year’s race where he played the role of right-hand-man for his teammate Ivan Basso. This year, Basso will start his season at the Volta a Catalunya in March, leaving the Tour of San Luis as Nibali's opportunity to assume the driver’s seat.
‘Vamos-Vamos Argentina’
The stage three time trial started at the hottest point in the day as temperatures rose above 40 Celsius, enough to melt the tar that filled in cracks in the pavement . Riders left the start ramp and headed south-east on highway 147 before making a U-turn at 9.5 kilometres to head back along the same route into the finish, set up outside the Plaza Pringles in San Luis.
The 2009 Tour of San Luis saw Jorge Giacinti and Jose Serpa placed second and third, respectively, behind overall winner and this year’s defending champion Alfredo Lucero (Team Argentina).
Thousands of fans flooded the streets of San Luis to watch their favourite local professionals storm through the finish line. Locals beat their fists on the sideline fencing chanting ‘Vamos-Vamos Argentina,’ an anthem traditionally sung for the Argentinean National Soccer Team during their most important games.
German strong-man Robert Bengsch kicked off the time trial with the fastest time of the day at 24:22:23. His time held firm for nearly two hours until Nibali, the third to last rider of the day, stopped the clock four seconds faster.
"It was very windy today so I am very happy with my time today and with the second place," Bengsch said. "After the time trial, I went back to the hotel, took a shower, stayed there and then came back here later."
Bengsch is well-known in Germany as specialist against the clock. He proved his strength on the road this week, initiating a stage two breakaway that stuck for more than 100 kilometres. However, he didn't feel as though that effort had cost him a better result today.
"I don’t think I was tired from that breakaway because yesterday was a long stage and all I had to do was sit in the group," he said.
Tomorrow’s stage five will mark the race's Queen stage, with a 156-kilometre stage that will start in San Luis and take the riders on an undulating trek toward the daunting 40-kilometre climb up to La Carolina.
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:24:18
|2
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
|0:00:04
|3
|Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:00:11
|4
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|5
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
|0:00:14
|6
|Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia
|0:00:28
|7
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:00:30
|8
|Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:31
|9
|Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|10
|Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia
|0:00:33
|11
|Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia
|12
|Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:00:35
|13
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:37
|14
|Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:00:51
|15
|Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
|16
|Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:04
|17
|Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|0:01:05
|18
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
|0:01:10
|19
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:01:13
|20
|Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia
|21
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:14
|22
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
|23
|Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:01:16
|24
|Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|25
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:18
|26
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|0:01:23
|27
|Arles Castro (Col) Colombia
|0:01:24
|28
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|0:01:25
|29
|Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:01:30
|30
|Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:01:35
|31
|Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|32
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
|0:01:37
|33
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:39
|34
|Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:01:42
|35
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|36
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
|0:01:44
|37
|Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia
|0:01:46
|38
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|39
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:01:54
|40
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:01:56
|41
|Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:58
|42
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:02:00
|43
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
|0:02:02
|44
|Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|45
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|46
|Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
|0:02:03
|47
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|48
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile
|0:02:04
|49
|Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:02:05
|50
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany
|0:02:07
|51
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha
|0:02:08
|52
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
|53
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:02:15
|54
|Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:02:16
|55
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:02:18
|56
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|0:02:20
|57
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:21
|58
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:02:23
|59
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
|0:02:26
|60
|Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:02:29
|61
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|62
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:02:31
|63
|Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:34
|64
|José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:02:37
|65
|Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
|66
|Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:38
|67
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|68
|Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico
|69
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|0:02:39
|70
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri
|71
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia
|0:02:40
|72
|Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba
|0:02:42
|73
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:02:45
|74
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:02:46
|75
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:02:48
|76
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:02:49
|77
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|0:02:52
|78
|Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:03:00
|79
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:03:01
|80
|Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:03:02
|81
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:06
|82
|Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:03:09
|83
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:03:10
|84
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|85
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|0:03:11
|86
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
|0:03:14
|87
|Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
|88
|Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina
|0:03:15
|89
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:19
|90
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:23
|91
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:03:25
|92
|Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay
|93
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:26
|94
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|0:03:28
|95
|Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:03:30
|96
|Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri
|0:03:33
|97
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:34
|98
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|99
|Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:03:36
|100
|Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:03:45
|101
|Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|0:03:46
|102
|Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:03:49
|103
|Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:03:50
|104
|Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:03:52
|105
|Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay
|0:04:07
|106
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:04:12
|107
|Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche
|0:04:13
|108
|Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay
|0:04:14
|109
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:15
|110
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:04:18
|111
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:04:20
|112
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:04:23
|113
|Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay
|0:04:24
|114
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri
|0:04:28
|115
|Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico
|116
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri
|0:04:29
|117
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:04:43
|118
|Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:04:45
|119
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile
|0:04:55
|120
|Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:04:56
|121
|Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|0:04:59
|122
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|0:05:06
|123
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:05:15
|124
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:05:19
|125
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
|0:05:20
|126
|Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico
|0:05:39
|127
|Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico
|0:06:09
|128
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|0:06:14
|129
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile
|0:06:33
|130
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile
|0:07:02
|131
|Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba
|0:10:44
|1
|Scott- Marcondes
|1:14:11
|2
|Colombia
|0:00:17
|3
|Argentina
|0:00:42
|4
|Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:01:23
|5
|Germany
|0:01:59
|6
|Chile
|0:03:24
|7
|Katusha
|0:03:26
|8
|Androni-Giocattoli
|0:03:38
|9
|Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:03:46
|10
|Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:04:31
|11
|Cuba
|0:04:58
|12
|Miche
|0:05:06
|13
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:08
|14
|ISD-Neri
|0:05:14
|15
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:05:18
|16
|Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:06:26
|17
|Uruguay
|0:08:06
|18
|Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:08:53
|19
|Mexico
|0:10:48
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|13:19:04
|2
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:00:26
|3
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:00:30
|4
|Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|0:00:53
|5
|Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:10
|6
|Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia
|0:01:14
|7
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:18
|8
|Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:01:20
|9
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:01:22
|10
|Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:36
|11
|Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:01:48
|12
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
|0:01:59
|13
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|14
|Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:01
|15
|Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:02:03
|16
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:02:07
|17
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|0:02:12
|18
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha
|0:02:16
|19
|Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:02:23
|20
|Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:02:25
|21
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|22
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:02:28
|23
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|24
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany
|0:02:46
|25
|José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:03:07
|26
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|27
|Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia
|0:03:09
|28
|Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba
|29
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|0:03:26
|30
|Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina
|0:03:34
|31
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
|0:03:36
|32
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:03:43
|33
|Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|34
|Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:03:49
|35
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:51
|36
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:03:55
|37
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:00
|38
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:04:02
|39
|Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:04:09
|40
|Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|41
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:04:10
|42
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:04:18
|43
|Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:04:29
|44
|Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:04:35
|45
|Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:04:37
|46
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile
|0:04:43
|47
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|0:04:46
|48
|Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:04:56
|49
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|0:05:00
|50
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:05:05
|51
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:05:07
|52
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:05:17
|53
|Arles Castro (Col) Colombia
|0:05:21
|54
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina
|0:05:24
|55
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
|0:05:30
|56
|Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia
|0:05:31
|57
|Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
|0:05:53
|58
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:06:10
|59
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri
|0:06:14
|60
|Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri
|0:06:21
|61
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
|0:06:31
|62
|Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia
|0:06:33
|63
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|64
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:06:38
|65
|Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:06:47
|66
|Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:06:48
|67
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:06:52
|68
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:07:02
|69
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:07:19
|70
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:20
|71
|Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:07:25
|72
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:07:28
|73
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|0:07:43
|74
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
|0:07:44
|75
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri
|0:07:50
|76
|Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia
|77
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:07:53
|78
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri
|0:08:04
|79
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
|0:08:07
|80
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|0:08:11
|81
|Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:08:13
|82
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:08:17
|83
|Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|0:08:29
|84
|Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay
|0:08:31
|85
|Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:08:39
|86
|Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:09:00
|87
|Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay
|0:09:04
|88
|Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
|0:09:13
|89
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
|0:09:24
|90
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:09:35
|91
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia
|0:09:37
|92
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|0:09:44
|93
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
|0:09:48
|94
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:49
|95
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:09:53
|96
|Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|0:10:00
|97
|Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico
|98
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
|99
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:10:07
|100
|Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:10:12
|101
|Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|0:10:32
|102
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:10:35
|103
|Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:10:41
|104
|Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:10:46
|105
|Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina
|106
|Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:10:47
|107
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:10:56
|108
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:10:57
|109
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:10:59
|110
|Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:11:02
|111
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
|0:11:04
|112
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile
|0:11:15
|113
|Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche
|0:11:23
|114
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:11:40
|115
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile
|0:11:41
|116
|Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay
|0:11:46
|117
|Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico
|0:11:50
|118
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|0:11:53
|119
|Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:11:57
|120
|Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay
|0:11:58
|121
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:12:12
|122
|Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:12:28
|123
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|0:13:11
|124
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:13:12
|125
|Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:14:10
|126
|Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico
|0:14:59
|127
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:16:45
|128
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
|0:21:25
|129
|Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba
|0:23:26
|130
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile
|0:24:35
|131
|Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico
|0:33:03
|1
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|10
|pts
|2
|Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|10
|3
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|6
|4
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|6
|5
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|4
|6
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile
|4
|7
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|3
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|9
|Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba
|2
|10
|Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
|1
|11
|Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina
|1
|1
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|6
|pts
|2
|Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina
|5
|3
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|5
|4
|Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|3
|5
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
|3
|6
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|3
|7
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile
|3
|8
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|2
|9
|Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|2
|10
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1
|11
|Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|1
|1
|Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|2
|Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina
|3
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina
|4
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|5
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|6
|Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|7
|Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay
|8
|Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico
|9
|Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|10
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile
|11
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile
|1
|Argentina
|40:00:25
|2
|Scott- Marcondes
|0:00:30
|3
|Colombia
|0:01:05
|4
|Androni-Giocattoli
|0:02:01
|5
|Katusha
|0:03:12
|6
|Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:03:41
|7
|Cuba
|0:05:00
|8
|Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:05:38
|9
|Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:06:14
|10
|Chile
|11
|Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:06:35
|12
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:15
|13
|Miche
|0:08:21
|14
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:11:01
|15
|ISD-Neri
|0:12:10
|16
|Uruguay
|0:14:06
|17
|Germany
|0:14:49
|18
|Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:20:52
|19
|Mexico
|0:28:57
