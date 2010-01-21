Image 1 of 31 Walter Perez (Argentina) rounds a corner (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 31 Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 31 Arnols Alcolea (Cuba) makes his way out on course (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 31 Alfredo Lucero (Argentina) keeps thing ticking over (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 31 Robert Bengsch (Germany) was only four seconds slower than Nibali (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 6 of 31 Santiago Botero (Colombia) couldn't match his former glory and finished tenth (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 7 of 31 Enrique Mata (Footon-Servetto-Fuji) rode a standard road bike today (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 8 of 31 Edgardo Simon (Funvic-Pindamonhangaba) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 9 of 31 Mauricio Morandi (Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 10 of 31 Francisco Pacheco (Xacobeo-Galicia) rides without the aid of a time trial bike (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 11 of 31 Gonzalo Garrido (Chile) started fast, but faded before the finish (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 12 of 31 Juan P. Suarez (Colombia) finished a long way down on the stage winner (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 13 of 31 45th for Javier Ramirez (Andalucia-Cajasur) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 14 of 31 Marco Arriagada (Chile) finished in 26th place (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 15 of 31 Nibali (Liquigas) has strong form early this season (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 16 of 31 Pedro A. Nicasio (Funvic-Pindamonhangaba) rode to third place today (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 17 of 31 Victor Hugo Peña (Colombia) shoots through a corner (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 18 of 31 Victor Hugo Peña (Colombia) had a strong ride today (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 19 of 31 The podium: Robert Bengsch (2nd, Germany), Vincenzo Nibali (1st, Liquigas) and Pedro A. Nicasio (3rd, Funvic-Pindamonhangaba) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 20 of 31 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) in time trial mode (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 21 of 31 Former leader Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto-Fuji) does his best to hold onto his race leadl (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 22 of 31 Former leader Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto-Fuji) sacrificed 1:42 to Nibali in the time trial (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 23 of 31 Jose Serpa (Androni-Giacatolli) finished seventh today (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 24 of 31 Sergej Fuchs (Nutrixxion-Sparkasse) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 25 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) on his way to victory and the overall lead (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 26 of 31 The stage podium: Robert Bengsch (2nd, Germany), Vincenzo Nibali (1st, Liquigas) and Pedro A. Nicasio (3rd, Funvic-Pindamonhangaba) (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 27 of 31 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) looking strong this early in the season (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 28 of 31 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) holds form on the time trial (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 29 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) looks focussed after the turn around (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 30 of 31 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) showed excellent form today (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 31 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) chases his shadow on stage four, as everyone else chases him (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) flew through the streets of San Luis to record victory on the stage four 19-kilometre time trial at the Tour of San Luis. The Italian produced the fastest time of the day to stop the clock in 24:18. His effort bested that of early pace-setter Robert Bengsch (Team Germany) by four seconds and Pedro Nicasio (Funvic-Pindamonhangaba) by an further six seconds.

"The public is very excited about the race," Nibali said. "The time trial was important for me and for us [as a team]. I am very, very happy with this win and to be in the leader’s jersey."

Nibali’s winning performance in the time trial also bumped him into the overall race lead, 26 seconds ahead of Jorge Giacinti (Scott-Marcondes) and 30 seconds ahead of Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) in third place.

"Before coming her myself and my team were training very well," Nibali said. "I am very happy with everyone on the team and know they can do the work in the next few days. Tomorrow is a stage very hard on the climb up to La Carolina. Surely, it is going to decide the overall and there are some very good riders like Giacinti and Serpa."

"We have six riders and I think that is okay, it is what some other teams [will have to control things too]," he added. "I have Brian Vandborg and we can control the race on the flats and in the climbs; we'll be able to work out a good strategy.

Nibali noted his increased fitness over last year’s race where he played the role of right-hand-man for his teammate Ivan Basso. This year, Basso will start his season at the Volta a Catalunya in March, leaving the Tour of San Luis as Nibali's opportunity to assume the driver’s seat.

‘Vamos-Vamos Argentina’

The stage three time trial started at the hottest point in the day as temperatures rose above 40 Celsius, enough to melt the tar that filled in cracks in the pavement . Riders left the start ramp and headed south-east on highway 147 before making a U-turn at 9.5 kilometres to head back along the same route into the finish, set up outside the Plaza Pringles in San Luis.

The 2009 Tour of San Luis saw Jorge Giacinti and Jose Serpa placed second and third, respectively, behind overall winner and this year’s defending champion Alfredo Lucero (Team Argentina).

Thousands of fans flooded the streets of San Luis to watch their favourite local professionals storm through the finish line. Locals beat their fists on the sideline fencing chanting ‘Vamos-Vamos Argentina,’ an anthem traditionally sung for the Argentinean National Soccer Team during their most important games.

German strong-man Robert Bengsch kicked off the time trial with the fastest time of the day at 24:22:23. His time held firm for nearly two hours until Nibali, the third to last rider of the day, stopped the clock four seconds faster.

"It was very windy today so I am very happy with my time today and with the second place," Bengsch said. "After the time trial, I went back to the hotel, took a shower, stayed there and then came back here later."

Bengsch is well-known in Germany as specialist against the clock. He proved his strength on the road this week, initiating a stage two breakaway that stuck for more than 100 kilometres. However, he didn't feel as though that effort had cost him a better result today.

"I don’t think I was tired from that breakaway because yesterday was a long stage and all I had to do was sit in the group," he said.

Tomorrow’s stage five will mark the race's Queen stage, with a 156-kilometre stage that will start in San Luis and take the riders on an undulating trek toward the daunting 40-kilometre climb up to La Carolina.

Full Results 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:24:18 2 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 0:00:04 3 Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:00:11 4 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 5 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 0:00:14 6 Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia 0:00:28 7 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 0:00:30 8 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 0:00:31 9 Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 10 Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia 0:00:33 11 Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia 12 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:00:35 13 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 0:00:37 14 Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:00:51 15 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 16 Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 0:01:04 17 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:01:05 18 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 0:01:10 19 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:01:13 20 Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia 21 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 0:01:14 22 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 23 Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:01:16 24 Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 25 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:01:18 26 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 0:01:23 27 Arles Castro (Col) Colombia 0:01:24 28 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:01:25 29 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:01:30 30 Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:01:35 31 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 32 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 0:01:37 33 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina 0:01:39 34 Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:01:42 35 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 36 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 0:01:44 37 Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia 0:01:46 38 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 39 Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:54 40 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 0:01:56 41 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 0:01:58 42 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:02:00 43 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany 0:02:02 44 Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 45 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 46 Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany 0:02:03 47 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 48 Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile 0:02:04 49 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:02:05 50 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany 0:02:07 51 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha 0:02:08 52 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 53 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:02:15 54 Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:02:16 55 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:02:18 56 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 0:02:20 57 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:02:21 58 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:02:23 59 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 0:02:26 60 Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:02:29 61 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 62 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:02:31 63 Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia 0:02:34 64 José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:02:37 65 Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 66 Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:02:38 67 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 68 Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico 69 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:02:39 70 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri 71 Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia 0:02:40 72 Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba 0:02:42 73 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:02:45 74 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:02:46 75 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:02:48 76 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:02:49 77 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 0:02:52 78 Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:03:00 79 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:03:01 80 Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay 0:03:02 81 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:06 82 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:03:09 83 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:03:10 84 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 85 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 0:03:11 86 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 0:03:14 87 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 88 Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina 0:03:15 89 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:19 90 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:23 91 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:03:25 92 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay 93 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:03:26 94 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 0:03:28 95 Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:03:30 96 Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri 0:03:33 97 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:34 98 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 99 Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:03:36 100 Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:03:45 101 Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay 0:03:46 102 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:03:49 103 Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:03:50 104 Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:03:52 105 Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay 0:04:07 106 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:04:12 107 Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche 0:04:13 108 Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay 0:04:14 109 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:15 110 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:04:18 111 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:04:20 112 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:04:23 113 Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay 0:04:24 114 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri 0:04:28 115 Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico 116 Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri 0:04:29 117 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:04:43 118 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:04:45 119 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 0:04:55 120 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:04:56 121 Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico 0:04:59 122 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 0:05:06 123 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:05:15 124 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:05:19 125 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 0:05:20 126 Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico 0:05:39 127 Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico 0:06:09 128 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 0:06:14 129 Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile 0:06:33 130 Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile 0:07:02 131 Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba 0:10:44

Teams 1 Scott- Marcondes 1:14:11 2 Colombia 0:00:17 3 Argentina 0:00:42 4 Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:01:23 5 Germany 0:01:59 6 Chile 0:03:24 7 Katusha 0:03:26 8 Androni-Giocattoli 0:03:38 9 Xacobeo-Galicia 0:03:46 10 Andalucia-Cajasur 0:04:31 11 Cuba 0:04:58 12 Miche 0:05:06 13 Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:08 14 ISD-Neri 0:05:14 15 Jamis-Sutter Home 0:05:18 16 Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:06:26 17 Uruguay 0:08:06 18 Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:08:53 19 Mexico 0:10:48

General classification after stage 4 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13:19:04 2 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:00:26 3 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 0:00:30 4 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:00:53 5 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 0:01:10 6 Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia 0:01:14 7 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 0:01:18 8 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:01:20 9 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:01:22 10 Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 0:01:36 11 Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:01:48 12 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 0:01:59 13 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 14 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 0:02:01 15 Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia 0:02:03 16 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:02:07 17 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 0:02:12 18 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha 0:02:16 19 Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:02:23 20 Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:02:25 21 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 22 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:02:28 23 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 24 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany 0:02:46 25 José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:03:07 26 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 27 Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia 0:03:09 28 Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba 29 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:03:26 30 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 0:03:34 31 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 0:03:36 32 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:03:43 33 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 34 Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:03:49 35 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:03:51 36 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:03:55 37 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:00 38 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:04:02 39 Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:04:09 40 Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 41 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:04:10 42 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:04:18 43 Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 0:04:29 44 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:04:35 45 Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:04:37 46 Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile 0:04:43 47 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 0:04:46 48 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:04:56 49 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 0:05:00 50 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:05:05 51 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:05:07 52 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:05:17 53 Arles Castro (Col) Colombia 0:05:21 54 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina 0:05:24 55 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 0:05:30 56 Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia 0:05:31 57 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 0:05:53 58 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:06:10 59 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri 0:06:14 60 Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri 0:06:21 61 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 0:06:31 62 Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia 0:06:33 63 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 64 Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:06:38 65 Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:06:47 66 Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:06:48 67 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:06:52 68 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:07:02 69 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:07:19 70 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:20 71 Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:07:25 72 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:07:28 73 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 0:07:43 74 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 0:07:44 75 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri 0:07:50 76 Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia 77 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:07:53 78 Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri 0:08:04 79 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 0:08:07 80 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 0:08:11 81 Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:08:13 82 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:08:17 83 Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay 0:08:29 84 Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay 0:08:31 85 Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:08:39 86 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:09:00 87 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay 0:09:04 88 Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany 0:09:13 89 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany 0:09:24 90 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:09:35 91 Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia 0:09:37 92 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:09:44 93 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 0:09:48 94 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:49 95 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:09:53 96 Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:10:00 97 Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico 98 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 99 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:10:07 100 Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay 0:10:12 101 Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico 0:10:32 102 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:10:35 103 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:10:41 104 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:10:46 105 Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina 106 Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:10:47 107 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:10:56 108 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:10:57 109 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:10:59 110 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:11:02 111 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 0:11:04 112 Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile 0:11:15 113 Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche 0:11:23 114 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:11:40 115 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 0:11:41 116 Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay 0:11:46 117 Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico 0:11:50 118 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 0:11:53 119 Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:11:57 120 Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay 0:11:58 121 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:12:12 122 Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:12:28 123 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 0:13:11 124 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:13:12 125 Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:14:10 126 Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico 0:14:59 127 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:16:45 128 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 0:21:25 129 Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba 0:23:26 130 Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile 0:24:35 131 Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico 0:33:03

Mountains classification 1 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 10 pts 2 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 10 3 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 6 4 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 6 5 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 4 6 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 4 7 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 3 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 9 Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba 2 10 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 1 11 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 1

Sprint classification 1 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 6 pts 2 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 5 3 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 5 4 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 3 5 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 3 6 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 3 7 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 3 8 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 2 9 Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 2 10 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1 11 Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 1

U23 classification 1 Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 2 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 3 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina 4 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 5 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 6 Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay 7 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay 8 Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico 9 Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico 10 Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile 11 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile