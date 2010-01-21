Trending

Nibali wins time trial and captures overall lead in San Luis

Crowds go wild for Argentine national icons Giacinti and Lucero

Image 1 of 31

Walter Perez (Argentina) rounds a corner

Walter Perez (Argentina) rounds a corner
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 31

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha)

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 3 of 31

Arnols Alcolea (Cuba) makes his way out on course

Arnols Alcolea (Cuba) makes his way out on course
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 4 of 31

Alfredo Lucero (Argentina) keeps thing ticking over

Alfredo Lucero (Argentina) keeps thing ticking over
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 5 of 31

Robert Bengsch (Germany) was only four seconds slower than Nibali

Robert Bengsch (Germany) was only four seconds slower than Nibali
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 6 of 31

Santiago Botero (Colombia) couldn't match his former glory and finished tenth

Santiago Botero (Colombia) couldn't match his former glory and finished tenth
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 7 of 31

Enrique Mata (Footon-Servetto-Fuji) rode a standard road bike today

Enrique Mata (Footon-Servetto-Fuji) rode a standard road bike today
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 8 of 31

Edgardo Simon (Funvic-Pindamonhangaba)

Edgardo Simon (Funvic-Pindamonhangaba)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 9 of 31

Mauricio Morandi (Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos)

Mauricio Morandi (Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 31

Francisco Pacheco (Xacobeo-Galicia) rides without the aid of a time trial bike

Francisco Pacheco (Xacobeo-Galicia) rides without the aid of a time trial bike
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 31

Gonzalo Garrido (Chile) started fast, but faded before the finish

Gonzalo Garrido (Chile) started fast, but faded before the finish
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 31

Juan P. Suarez (Colombia) finished a long way down on the stage winner

Juan P. Suarez (Colombia) finished a long way down on the stage winner
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 13 of 31

45th for Javier Ramirez (Andalucia-Cajasur)

45th for Javier Ramirez (Andalucia-Cajasur)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 14 of 31

Marco Arriagada (Chile) finished in 26th place

Marco Arriagada (Chile) finished in 26th place
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 15 of 31

Nibali (Liquigas) has strong form early this season

Nibali (Liquigas) has strong form early this season
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 16 of 31

Pedro A. Nicasio (Funvic-Pindamonhangaba) rode to third place today

Pedro A. Nicasio (Funvic-Pindamonhangaba) rode to third place today
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 17 of 31

Victor Hugo Peña (Colombia) shoots through a corner

Victor Hugo Peña (Colombia) shoots through a corner
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 18 of 31

Victor Hugo Peña (Colombia) had a strong ride today

Victor Hugo Peña (Colombia) had a strong ride today
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 19 of 31

The podium: Robert Bengsch (2nd, Germany), Vincenzo Nibali (1st, Liquigas) and Pedro A. Nicasio (3rd, Funvic-Pindamonhangaba)

The podium: Robert Bengsch (2nd, Germany), Vincenzo Nibali (1st, Liquigas) and Pedro A. Nicasio (3rd, Funvic-Pindamonhangaba)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 20 of 31

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) in time trial mode

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) in time trial mode
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 21 of 31

Former leader Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto-Fuji) does his best to hold onto his race leadl

Former leader Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto-Fuji) does his best to hold onto his race leadl
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 22 of 31

Former leader Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto-Fuji) sacrificed 1:42 to Nibali in the time trial

Former leader Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto-Fuji) sacrificed 1:42 to Nibali in the time trial
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 23 of 31

Jose Serpa (Androni-Giacatolli) finished seventh today

Jose Serpa (Androni-Giacatolli) finished seventh today
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 24 of 31

Sergej Fuchs (Nutrixxion-Sparkasse)

Sergej Fuchs (Nutrixxion-Sparkasse)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 25 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) on his way to victory and the overall lead

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) on his way to victory and the overall lead
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 26 of 31

The stage podium: Robert Bengsch (2nd, Germany), Vincenzo Nibali (1st, Liquigas) and Pedro A. Nicasio (3rd, Funvic-Pindamonhangaba)

The stage podium: Robert Bengsch (2nd, Germany), Vincenzo Nibali (1st, Liquigas) and Pedro A. Nicasio (3rd, Funvic-Pindamonhangaba)
(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)
Image 27 of 31

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) looking strong this early in the season

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) looking strong this early in the season
(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)
Image 28 of 31

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) holds form on the time trial

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) holds form on the time trial
(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)
Image 29 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) looks focussed after the turn around

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) looks focussed after the turn around
(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)
Image 30 of 31

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) showed excellent form today

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) showed excellent form today
(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)
Image 31 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) chases his shadow on stage four, as everyone else chases him

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) chases his shadow on stage four, as everyone else chases him
(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) flew through the streets of San Luis to record victory on the stage four 19-kilometre time trial at the Tour of San Luis. The Italian produced the fastest time of the day to stop the clock in 24:18. His effort bested that of early pace-setter Robert Bengsch (Team Germany) by four seconds and Pedro Nicasio (Funvic-Pindamonhangaba) by an further six seconds.

"The public is very excited about the race," Nibali said. "The time trial was important for me and for us [as a team]. I am very, very happy with this win and to be in the leader’s jersey."

Nibali’s winning performance in the time trial also bumped him into the overall race lead, 26 seconds ahead of Jorge Giacinti (Scott-Marcondes) and 30 seconds ahead of Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) in third place.

"Before coming her myself and my team were training very well," Nibali said. "I am very happy with everyone on the team and know they can do the work in the next few days. Tomorrow is a stage very hard on the climb up to La Carolina. Surely, it is going to decide the overall and there are some very good riders like Giacinti and Serpa."

"We have six riders and I think that is okay, it is what some other teams [will have to control things too]," he added. "I have Brian Vandborg and we can control the race on the flats and in the climbs; we'll be able to work out a good strategy.

Nibali noted his increased fitness over last year’s race where he played the role of right-hand-man for his teammate Ivan Basso. This year, Basso will start his season at the Volta a Catalunya in March, leaving the Tour of San Luis as Nibali's opportunity to assume the driver’s seat.

‘Vamos-Vamos Argentina’

The stage three time trial started at the hottest point in the day as temperatures rose above 40 Celsius, enough to melt the tar that filled in cracks in the pavement . Riders left the start ramp and headed south-east on highway 147 before making a U-turn at 9.5 kilometres to head back along the same route into the finish, set up outside the Plaza Pringles in San Luis.

The 2009 Tour of San Luis saw Jorge Giacinti and Jose Serpa placed second and third, respectively, behind overall winner and this year’s defending champion Alfredo Lucero (Team Argentina).

Thousands of fans flooded the streets of San Luis to watch their favourite local professionals storm through the finish line. Locals beat their fists on the sideline fencing chanting ‘Vamos-Vamos Argentina,’ an anthem traditionally sung for the Argentinean National Soccer Team during their most important games.

German strong-man Robert Bengsch kicked off the time trial with the fastest time of the day at 24:22:23. His time held firm for nearly two hours until Nibali, the third to last rider of the day, stopped the clock four seconds faster.

"It was very windy today so I am very happy with my time today and with the second place," Bengsch said. "After the time trial, I went back to the hotel, took a shower, stayed there and then came back here later."

Bengsch is well-known in Germany as specialist against the clock. He proved his strength on the road this week, initiating a stage two breakaway that stuck for more than 100 kilometres. However, he didn't feel as though that effort had cost him a better result today.

"I don’t think I was tired from that breakaway because yesterday was a long stage and all I had to do was sit in the group," he said.

Tomorrow’s stage five will mark the race's Queen stage, with a 156-kilometre stage that will start in San Luis and take the riders on an undulating trek toward the daunting 40-kilometre climb up to La Carolina.

Full Results
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:24:18
2Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany0:00:04
3Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:00:11
4Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
5Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha0:00:14
6Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia0:00:28
7Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli0:00:30
8Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina0:00:31
9Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
10Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia0:00:33
11Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia
12Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:00:35
13Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina0:00:37
14Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:00:51
15Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
16Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina0:01:04
17Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:01:05
18Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany0:01:10
19Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:01:13
20Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia
21Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina0:01:14
22Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
23Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:01:16
24Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
25Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:01:18
26Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile0:01:23
27Arles Castro (Col) Colombia0:01:24
28Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:01:25
29Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:01:30
30Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:01:35
31Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
32Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche0:01:37
33Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina0:01:39
34Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:01:42
35Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
36Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri0:01:44
37Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia0:01:46
38Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
39Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:54
40Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli0:01:56
41Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina0:01:58
42Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:02:00
43Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany0:02:02
44Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
45Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
46Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany0:02:03
47Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
48Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile0:02:04
49Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:02:05
50Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany0:02:07
51Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha0:02:08
52Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
53Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur0:02:15
54Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:02:16
55Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:02:18
56Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche0:02:20
57Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:02:21
58Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:02:23
59Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche0:02:26
60Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:02:29
61Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
62Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:02:31
63Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia0:02:34
64José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:02:37
65Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
66Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:02:38
67Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
68Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico
69Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:02:39
70Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri
71Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia0:02:40
72Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba0:02:42
73Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:02:45
74Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:02:46
75Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:02:48
76Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:02:49
77Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile0:02:52
78Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:03:00
79David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:03:01
80Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay0:03:02
81Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:06
82Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:03:09
83Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:03:10
84Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
85Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay0:03:11
86Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile0:03:14
87Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
88Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina0:03:15
89Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:19
90Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:23
91Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:03:25
92Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay
93Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:03:26
94Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche0:03:28
95Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:03:30
96Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri0:03:33
97Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:34
98Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
99Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:03:36
100Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:03:45
101Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay0:03:46
102Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:03:49
103Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:03:50
104Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:03:52
105Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay0:04:07
106Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:04:12
107Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche0:04:13
108Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay0:04:14
109Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:15
110Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:04:18
111Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:04:20
112Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:04:23
113Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay0:04:24
114Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri0:04:28
115Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico
116Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri0:04:29
117Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:04:43
118Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:04:45
119Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile0:04:55
120Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:04:56
121Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico0:04:59
122Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha0:05:06
123Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:05:15
124Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:05:19
125Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha0:05:20
126Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico0:05:39
127Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico0:06:09
128Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche0:06:14
129Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile0:06:33
130Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile0:07:02
131Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba0:10:44

Teams
1Scott- Marcondes1:14:11
2Colombia0:00:17
3Argentina0:00:42
4Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:01:23
5Germany0:01:59
6Chile0:03:24
7Katusha0:03:26
8Androni-Giocattoli0:03:38
9Xacobeo-Galicia0:03:46
10Andalucia-Cajasur0:04:31
11Cuba0:04:58
12Miche0:05:06
13Liquigas-Doimo0:05:08
14ISD-Neri0:05:14
15Jamis-Sutter Home0:05:18
16Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:06:26
17Uruguay0:08:06
18Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:08:53
19Mexico0:10:48

General classification after stage 4
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo13:19:04
2Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:00:26
3Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli0:00:30
4Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:00:53
5Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina0:01:10
6Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia0:01:14
7Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina0:01:18
8Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:01:20
9Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:01:22
10Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina0:01:36
11Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:01:48
12Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche0:01:59
13Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
14Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina0:02:01
15Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia0:02:03
16Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:02:07
17Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile0:02:12
18Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha0:02:16
19Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:02:23
20Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:02:25
21Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
22Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:02:28
23Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
24Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany0:02:46
25José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:03:07
26Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
27Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia0:03:09
28Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba
29Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:03:26
30Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina0:03:34
31Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha0:03:36
32Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:03:43
33Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
34Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:03:49
35Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:03:51
36Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:03:55
37Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:00
38Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:04:02
39Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:04:09
40Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
41Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:04:10
42Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:04:18
43Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli0:04:29
44Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:04:35
45Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:04:37
46Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile0:04:43
47Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay0:04:46
48Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:04:56
49Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile0:05:00
50David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:05:05
51Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:05:07
52Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:05:17
53Arles Castro (Col) Colombia0:05:21
54Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina0:05:24
55Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri0:05:30
56Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia0:05:31
57Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay0:05:53
58Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur0:06:10
59Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri0:06:14
60Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri0:06:21
61Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile0:06:31
62Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia0:06:33
63Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
64Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:06:38
65Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:06:47
66Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:06:48
67Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:06:52
68Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:07:02
69Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:07:19
70Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:20
71Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:07:25
72Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:07:28
73Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche0:07:43
74Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany0:07:44
75Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri0:07:50
76Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia
77Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:07:53
78Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri0:08:04
79Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany0:08:07
80Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina0:08:11
81Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:08:13
82Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:08:17
83Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay0:08:29
84Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay0:08:31
85Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:08:39
86Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:09:00
87Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay0:09:04
88Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany0:09:13
89Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany0:09:24
90Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:09:35
91Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia0:09:37
92Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:09:44
93Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche0:09:48
94Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:49
95Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:09:53
96Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:10:00
97Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico
98Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
99Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:10:07
100Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay0:10:12
101Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico0:10:32
102Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:10:35
103Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:10:41
104Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:10:46
105Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina
106Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:10:47
107Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:10:56
108Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:10:57
109Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:10:59
110Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:11:02
111Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri0:11:04
112Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile0:11:15
113Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche0:11:23
114Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:11:40
115Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile0:11:41
116Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay0:11:46
117Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico0:11:50
118Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha0:11:53
119Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:11:57
120Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay0:11:58
121Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:12:12
122Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:12:28
123Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche0:13:11
124Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:13:12
125Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:14:10
126Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico0:14:59
127Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:16:45
128Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile0:21:25
129Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba0:23:26
130Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile0:24:35
131Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico0:33:03

Mountains classification
1Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji10pts
2Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba10
3Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba6
4Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli6
5Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli4
6Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile4
7Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile3
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
9Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba2
10Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina1
11Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina1

Sprint classification
1Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile6pts
2Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina5
3Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba5
4Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba3
5Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany3
6Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home3
7Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile3
8Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia2
9Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos2
10Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1
11Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos1

U23 classification
1Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
2Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina
3Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina
4Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
5Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
6Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay
7Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay
8Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico
9Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
10Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile
11Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile

Teams classification
1Argentina40:00:25
2Scott- Marcondes0:00:30
3Colombia0:01:05
4Androni-Giocattoli0:02:01
5Katusha0:03:12
6Andalucia-Cajasur0:03:41
7Cuba0:05:00
8Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:05:38
9Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:06:14
10Chile
11Xacobeo-Galicia0:06:35
12Liquigas-Doimo0:07:15
13Miche0:08:21
14Jamis-Sutter Home0:11:01
15ISD-Neri0:12:10
16Uruguay0:14:06
17Germany0:14:49
18Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:20:52
19Mexico0:28:57

 

Latest on Cyclingnews