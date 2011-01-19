Serpa claims summit victory
Colombian moves into Tour de San Luis lead
Jose Serpa’s (Androni-Giocattoli) victory atop the stage two Mirador Del Potrero mountaintop finish brought him one step closer to his goal of winning the overall title of the Tour de San Luis. The fierce Colombian attacked four climbing specialists to take the win ahead of Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale), who placed second, and Marco Arriagada (Team Chile) in third. The winner of this stage in 2009, Xavier Tondo (Movistar), placed fourth.
Related Articles
“I felt very good today and I am very happy to win here in Argentina and here on top of the Potrero,” Serpa said. “I had good preparation coming to this race and we are very motivated. I hope that we can win the overall. I was patient and I knew I could win at the end of the stage ”
Serpa will start stage three’s 163 km road race from Buena Esperanza to Villa Mercedes wearing the leader’s jersey, a mere four seconds ahead of Capecchi and 10 seconds clear of Arriagada. He is also the event’s mountain classification leader. Juan Lucero (Team Argentina) maintained his overall lead in the sprint competition.
“We knew that with those four riders in the front on the climb that Serpa had a very good chance of the win,” Savio said. “A very strong rider on that climb was Tondo and when he attacked, he was very strong. But, Serpa is very fast and he waited for his attack. We will try to win the overall title but right now it is only the second stage and it is still very early. For sure, the overall winner will emerge on La Carolina on stage six and possibly in the time trial on stage four.”
Arriagada shakes things up on Mirador
Arriagada put forth a peloton-shattering attack at the base of the five-kilometre finishing ascent on the Mirador Del Potrero. With three kilometres to go, he caught and passed the last three riders of an original breakaway, his teammate Luis Mansilla, Rene Mandri (Endure Racing) and Oscar Soliz (Team Bolivia).
A group of approximately nine climbers emerged on the ascent in pursuit of the Chilean that included Serpa, Capecchi and Tondo along with Josue Mayan (Team Chile), Fortunato Baliani and Jesus Rosendo (D’Angelo & Antenucci), Jorge Giacinti (Team Argentina), Mauricio Soler (Movistar) and Camilo Gomez (Team Colombia).
Tondo attacked the group with one and half kilometres to go with Serpa and Capecchi in tow. The Spanish climber and former stage winner pulled the pair past Arriagada, who latched on to the new leaders for the remaining 500 metres. Serpa started his sprint with 200 metres to go and held off Capecchi for the stage win.
“This was a very difficult stage,” Arriagada said. “I wanted to have a good stage today. I attacked in the last five kilometres. Three riders caught me very close to the finish line and I was able to stay with them.”
A moment of silence for the late Armando Borrajo
The second stage of the Tour de San Luis started in the small town of Potrero de los Funes. The previous day’s wind died down and caused temperatures to increase to 35C.
On the start line, the event organization held a moment of silence in memory of former Argentine National Champion Armando Borrajo who took his own life following a mysterious kidnapping in December.
The riders completed one lap of the racing track built for Formula One at the Potrero de los Funes before climbing out of the valley for approximately 30 kms toward the first of two intermediate sprints in El Durazno.
Gonzalo Garrido (Team Chile) started a series of attacks and gained 30 seconds in a solo effort. The peloton descended on to the first of two laps around the scenic La Florida Lake, a popular tourist destination during the summer months. A large 22-rider group split off the front of the peloton and gained a maximum eight-minute margin. Each lap included a King of the Mountains ascent to the top of Alto La Florida, a two-kilometre category three climb. Garrido was first to the top on each occasion.
Riders in the front group included Arnold Alcolea (Team Cuba), who placed second on this stage last year, Cristiano Solerno (Liquigas-Cannondale), Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare), Damiano Margutti (De Rosa-Flaminia), Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Gerardo Fernandez (Team Argentina), Antonio Piedra (Andalucia-Caja Granada), Carlos Oyarzun (Movistar) and Gairo Ermiti (Androni-Giocattoli), among others.
On the return to San Luis, the peloton arrived four minutes behind the front group. A small but motivated trio Oscar Soliz (Team Bolivia), Luis Mansilla (Team Chile) and Rene Mandri (Endura Racing) led the race by three minutes into the final climb up the Mirador Del Potrero, a five-kilometre category one ascent. The remaining 18 riders were reabsorbed into the field before the climb.
“Endura Racing’s tactic was to have someone in front in case there was a big group,” Mandri said. “It wasn’t really working because every team had a big rider and in the end we had to stop pushing because the peloton was so close. I had to attack again just to make the race interesting. It was still really hard with a headwind. We still have three minutes with ten kilometres to go. The three of us were alone on the climb and then I waited for my teammate who was climbing in a small group behind. I gave everything I had today.”
|1
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|3:52:58
|2
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|4
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar
|5
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:14
|6
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:00:22
|7
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:26
|8
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|9
|Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar
|10
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:00:31
|11
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:00:45
|12
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
|13
|Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:00:51
|14
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:01:10
|15
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
|0:01:17
|16
|Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:01:20
|17
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|0:01:31
|18
|Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda
|0:01:42
|19
|David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:43
|20
|Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|21
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:01:47
|22
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|23
|Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|24
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:55
|25
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|26
|Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:02:09
|27
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:21
|28
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:02:28
|29
|Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
|30
|Jose Medina (Chi) Chile
|0:02:34
|31
|Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
|32
|Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
|0:02:36
|33
|Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:02:48
|34
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|35
|Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia
|0:02:51
|36
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil
|0:02:53
|37
|Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:02:58
|38
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare
|0:03:04
|39
|Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda
|0:03:08
|40
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|41
|Tiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:03:10
|42
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare
|0:03:18
|43
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:03:25
|44
|David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:03:33
|45
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:35
|46
|Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|47
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|48
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina
|49
|Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia
|0:03:39
|50
|Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay
|51
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|0:03:40
|52
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|0:03:43
|53
|Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia
|0:03:56
|54
|Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:04:16
|55
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|56
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:04:23
|57
|Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:56
|58
|Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|0:05:01
|59
|Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|60
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|0:05:13
|61
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:23
|62
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:29
|63
|Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar
|0:05:44
|64
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:05:51
|65
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:05:58
|66
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|0:06:32
|67
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|68
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia
|69
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
|70
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|71
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|72
|Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador
|73
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|74
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Celio Sousa (Por) Onda
|76
|Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
|77
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare
|78
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|79
|Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
|80
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|81
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|82
|Lucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:07:00
|83
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
|84
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|0:07:48
|85
|Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia
|0:08:00
|86
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar
|0:08:14
|87
|Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|88
|Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:08:38
|89
|Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil
|0:08:52
|90
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|91
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|92
|Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia
|0:08:57
|93
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|0:09:12
|94
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:09:26
|95
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:09:29
|96
|Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay
|0:09:46
|97
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|0:10:06
|98
|Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
|99
|Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba
|100
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:10:32
|101
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil
|0:11:09
|103
|Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay
|104
|Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|105
|Daizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil
|106
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar
|0:12:18
|107
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar
|108
|Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda
|109
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|111
|Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|112
|Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador
|113
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|114
|Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|115
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|116
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|117
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|118
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|119
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|120
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:13:05
|121
|Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|122
|Bruno Lima (Por) Onda
|123
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:13:16
|124
|Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:13:33
|125
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:13:35
|126
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:13:39
|127
|Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay
|0:13:48
|128
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:19:03
|129
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile
|0:19:16
|130
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Chile
|131
|Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay
|0:23:49
|HD
|Rodrigo Araujo (Bra) Brasil
|0:34:40
|HD
|Rodigo Cuevas (Chi) Chile
|0:34:51
|HD
|Samuel Coronel (Par) Paraguay
|0:35:07
|DNF
|Emanuel Yanes (Uru) Uruguay
|DNF
|Victor H. Tarqui (Bol) Bolivia
|DNF
|Oscar A. Matiauda (Par) Paraguay
|DNF
|Juan P. Villamayor (Par) Paraguay
|DNF
|Fernando Rolon (Par) Paraguay
|DNF
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile
|DNF
|Sebastin Araya (Chi) Chile
|DNS
|Felix R. Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|1
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|3
|pts
|2
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|2
|3
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia
|1
|1
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|3
|pts
|2
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|1
|1
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|10
|pts
|2
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|3
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|6
|4
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar
|4
|5
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|2
|6
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|1
|1
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|3
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|1
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|3
|pts
|2
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|2
|3
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|1
|1
|Argentina
|11:40:19
|2
|Colombia
|0:01:14
|3
|Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:02:35
|4
|Endura Racing
|0:03:21
|5
|Chile
|0:03:57
|6
|Movistar
|0:04:45
|7
|Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:06:26
|8
|Androni-Giocattoli
|0:06:45
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:06
|10
|AG2R
|0:07:42
|11
|D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:08:34
|12
|Bolivia
|0:09:01
|13
|Cuba
|0:09:41
|14
|Ecuador
|0:09:48
|15
|Onda
|0:09:57
|16
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:11:29
|17
|De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:13:44
|18
|Uruguay
|0:13:59
|19
|Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:20:43
|20
|Brasil
|0:21:29
|1
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|8:52:18
|2
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:04
|3
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:10
|4
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:24
|5
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:36
|6
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|0:00:44
|7
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:03
|8
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:01:10
|9
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|10
|Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:01:30
|11
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:01:33
|12
|Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:01:39
|13
|David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|14
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
|0:02:05
|15
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|0:02:18
|16
|Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:02:19
|17
|Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda
|0:02:30
|18
|Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:02:31
|19
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:02:35
|20
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|21
|Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|22
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|0:02:43
|23
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:58
|25
|Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
|0:03:16
|26
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|27
|Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
|0:03:24
|28
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:03:32
|29
|Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:03:36
|30
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:03:37
|31
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil
|0:03:41
|32
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare
|0:03:52
|33
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:56
|34
|Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda
|35
|Tiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:03:58
|36
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare
|0:04:06
|37
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:04:13
|38
|David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:04:21
|39
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:23
|40
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|41
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|42
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:24
|43
|Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay
|0:04:27
|44
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:30
|45
|Jose Medina (Chi) Chile
|0:05:01
|46
|Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
|47
|Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:05:04
|48
|Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:14
|49
|Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia
|0:05:18
|50
|Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:05:25
|51
|Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:05:49
|52
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|0:06:01
|53
|Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:06:02
|54
|Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia
|0:06:06
|55
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|0:06:07
|56
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:11
|57
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|0:06:19
|58
|Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia
|0:06:23
|59
|Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar
|0:06:32
|60
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:06:39
|61
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:06:46
|62
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|0:06:47
|63
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:06:50
|64
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:07:10
|65
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|0:07:15
|66
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:07:20
|67
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
|69
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|70
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare
|71
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|72
|Celio Sousa (Por) Onda
|73
|Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
|74
|Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|0:07:22
|75
|Lucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:07:48
|76
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:56
|77
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|0:08:36
|78
|Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar
|0:08:47
|79
|Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia
|0:08:48
|80
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:08:56
|81
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia
|0:08:59
|82
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|83
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|84
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|85
|Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador
|86
|Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
|87
|Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:09:25
|88
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|0:10:00
|89
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:10:14
|90
|Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
|0:10:16
|91
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|92
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:10:17
|93
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar
|0:10:41
|94
|Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|95
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:10:42
|96
|Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba
|0:10:54
|97
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:18
|98
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:11:19
|99
|Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia
|0:11:24
|100
|Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:11:57
|101
|Daizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil
|102
|Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay
|0:12:13
|103
|Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:24
|104
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:13:05
|105
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar
|0:13:06
|106
|Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda
|107
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|108
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|109
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|110
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|111
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar
|112
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|114
|Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay
|0:13:36
|115
|Bruno Lima (Por) Onda
|0:13:53
|116
|Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|117
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:14:04
|118
|Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:14:21
|119
|Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay
|0:14:36
|120
|Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|0:14:45
|121
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|122
|Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|123
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:16:02
|124
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:16:06
|125
|Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil
|0:16:21
|126
|Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil
|0:19:30
|127
|Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:20:39
|128
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile
|0:21:43
|129
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:27:24
|130
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Chile
|0:27:37
|131
|Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay
|0:31:18
|1
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|10
|pts
|2
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|3
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|6
|4
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|6
|5
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar
|4
|6
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|3
|7
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia
|3
|8
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|3
|9
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|2
|10
|Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|2
|11
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|1
|1
|Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|6
|pts
|2
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|5
|3
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|4
|4
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|4
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|6
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|1
|7
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|1
|8
|Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|1
|1
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|2
|Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
|3
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|4
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|5
|Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia
|7
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|8
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Chile
|1
|Argentina
|26:38:49
|2
|Colombia
|0:03:08
|3
|Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:04:29
|4
|Endura Racing
|0:04:37
|5
|Movistar
|0:06:01
|6
|Androni-Giocattoli
|0:06:45
|7
|Chile
|0:07:06
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:14
|9
|Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:08:20
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:58
|11
|Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:09:50
|12
|Cuba
|0:11:35
|13
|Ecuador
|0:11:42
|14
|Onda
|0:11:51
|15
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:13:23
|16
|Bolivia
|0:14:13
|17
|De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:14:22
|18
|Uruguay
|0:14:45
|19
|Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:22:37
|20
|Brasil
|0:23:23
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy