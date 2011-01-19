Image 1 of 44 Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) leads the race overall. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 44 Colombia's Mauricio Soler (Movistar) climbs to the mountaintop finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 44 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) climbs to the finish line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 44 Marco Arriagada (Chile) and Xavier Tondo (Movistar) approach the finish line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 44 The peloton makes its way up stage two's finishing ascent of Mirador Del Potrero. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 44 Riders sign-on for stage two at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 44 A relaxed Jose Serpa (Androni - Giocattoli) awaits the start of the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 44 The Movistar team awaits the start of stage two. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 44 Ivan Basso peruses La Gazzetto della Sport prior to stage two. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 44 The peloton crosses a dam on La Florida lake. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 44 Jose Serpa celebrates his stage two victory on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 44 Stage 2 podium (l-r): Eros Capecchi, Jose Serpa and Marco Arriagada (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 44 Jose Serpa bested his three breakaway companions to win the stage and take over the GC leadership. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 44 Jose Serpa (Androni - Giocattoli) launches his stage-winning sprint. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 44 Xavier Tondo (Movistar) in action during stage two. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 44 Jose Serpa (Androni - Giocattoli) raises his arms in victory while Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale) finished as runner-up. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 17 of 44 Juan E. Arango (Colombia) finished 13th on the day. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 18 of 44 Camilo Gomez (Colombia) crossed the finish line in 10th place. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 19 of 44 Movistar sets the pace on the finishing climb. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 20 of 44 Miguel Angel Rubiano (D'Angelo & Antenucci) finished in 11th place, 45 seconds down on Serpa. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 21 of 44 Jesus Rosendo (Andalucia -Caja Granada) leads Mauricio Soler (Movistar) on the final climb. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 22 of 44 Jose Serpa (Androni - Giocattoli) celebrates his stage win atop the 5km Mirador Del Potrero ascent. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 23 of 44 Colombia's Jose Serpa celebrates his victory on stage two's mountaintop finish. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 24 of 44 Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) takes victory at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo) Image 25 of 44 Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) outclimbed Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) en route to stage victory. (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo) Image 26 of 44 The peloton during stage 2 of the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo) Image 27 of 44 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the head of the peloton at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo) Image 28 of 44 Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) beat Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Marco Arrigiada (Chile). (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo) Image 29 of 44 Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) slipped clear of Movistar duo Mauricio Soler and Xavier Tondo to take the win atop the Mirador Del Potrero. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 30 of 44 Movistar worked hard on the front. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 31 of 44 A monument to greet the peloton at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 32 of 44 Marco Arriagada (Team Chile) was the day's main aggressor. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 33 of 44 Movistar were very active controlling the peloton. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 34 of 44 Josue Moyano (Argentina) in action on stage two. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 35 of 44 Stage two saw the Tour de San Luis hit the mountains. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 36 of 44 Jose Serpa ensconced in the peloton en route to the overall lead. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 37 of 44 The climbers start to move to the front as the road goes skywards. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 38 of 44 The breakaway group start climbing. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 39 of 44 Stage two was marked by some audacious attacking. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 40 of 44 The Cuban team at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 41 of 44 The Colombian team ahead of stage two of the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 42 of 44 Chilean Carlos Oyarzun of Movistar. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 43 of 44 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) on stage two of the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 44 of 44 Edwin Avila (Colombia) is one of the young talents on display at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Jose Serpa’s (Androni-Giocattoli) victory atop the stage two Mirador Del Potrero mountaintop finish brought him one step closer to his goal of winning the overall title of the Tour de San Luis. The fierce Colombian attacked four climbing specialists to take the win ahead of Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale), who placed second, and Marco Arriagada (Team Chile) in third. The winner of this stage in 2009, Xavier Tondo (Movistar), placed fourth.

“I felt very good today and I am very happy to win here in Argentina and here on top of the Potrero,” Serpa said. “I had good preparation coming to this race and we are very motivated. I hope that we can win the overall. I was patient and I knew I could win at the end of the stage ”

Serpa will start stage three’s 163 km road race from Buena Esperanza to Villa Mercedes wearing the leader’s jersey, a mere four seconds ahead of Capecchi and 10 seconds clear of Arriagada. He is also the event’s mountain classification leader. Juan Lucero (Team Argentina) maintained his overall lead in the sprint competition.

“We knew that with those four riders in the front on the climb that Serpa had a very good chance of the win,” Savio said. “A very strong rider on that climb was Tondo and when he attacked, he was very strong. But, Serpa is very fast and he waited for his attack. We will try to win the overall title but right now it is only the second stage and it is still very early. For sure, the overall winner will emerge on La Carolina on stage six and possibly in the time trial on stage four.”

Arriagada shakes things up on Mirador

Arriagada put forth a peloton-shattering attack at the base of the five-kilometre finishing ascent on the Mirador Del Potrero. With three kilometres to go, he caught and passed the last three riders of an original breakaway, his teammate Luis Mansilla, Rene Mandri (Endure Racing) and Oscar Soliz (Team Bolivia).

A group of approximately nine climbers emerged on the ascent in pursuit of the Chilean that included Serpa, Capecchi and Tondo along with Josue Mayan (Team Chile), Fortunato Baliani and Jesus Rosendo (D’Angelo & Antenucci), Jorge Giacinti (Team Argentina), Mauricio Soler (Movistar) and Camilo Gomez (Team Colombia).

Tondo attacked the group with one and half kilometres to go with Serpa and Capecchi in tow. The Spanish climber and former stage winner pulled the pair past Arriagada, who latched on to the new leaders for the remaining 500 metres. Serpa started his sprint with 200 metres to go and held off Capecchi for the stage win.

“This was a very difficult stage,” Arriagada said. “I wanted to have a good stage today. I attacked in the last five kilometres. Three riders caught me very close to the finish line and I was able to stay with them.”

A moment of silence for the late Armando Borrajo

The second stage of the Tour de San Luis started in the small town of Potrero de los Funes. The previous day’s wind died down and caused temperatures to increase to 35C.

On the start line, the event organization held a moment of silence in memory of former Argentine National Champion Armando Borrajo who took his own life following a mysterious kidnapping in December.

The riders completed one lap of the racing track built for Formula One at the Potrero de los Funes before climbing out of the valley for approximately 30 kms toward the first of two intermediate sprints in El Durazno.

Gonzalo Garrido (Team Chile) started a series of attacks and gained 30 seconds in a solo effort. The peloton descended on to the first of two laps around the scenic La Florida Lake, a popular tourist destination during the summer months. A large 22-rider group split off the front of the peloton and gained a maximum eight-minute margin. Each lap included a King of the Mountains ascent to the top of Alto La Florida, a two-kilometre category three climb. Garrido was first to the top on each occasion.

Riders in the front group included Arnold Alcolea (Team Cuba), who placed second on this stage last year, Cristiano Solerno (Liquigas-Cannondale), Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare), Damiano Margutti (De Rosa-Flaminia), Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Gerardo Fernandez (Team Argentina), Antonio Piedra (Andalucia-Caja Granada), Carlos Oyarzun (Movistar) and Gairo Ermiti (Androni-Giocattoli), among others.

On the return to San Luis, the peloton arrived four minutes behind the front group. A small but motivated trio Oscar Soliz (Team Bolivia), Luis Mansilla (Team Chile) and Rene Mandri (Endura Racing) led the race by three minutes into the final climb up the Mirador Del Potrero, a five-kilometre category one ascent. The remaining 18 riders were reabsorbed into the field before the climb.

“Endura Racing’s tactic was to have someone in front in case there was a big group,” Mandri said. “It wasn’t really working because every team had a big rider and in the end we had to stop pushing because the peloton was so close. I had to attack again just to make the race interesting. It was still really hard with a headwind. We still have three minutes with ten kilometres to go. The three of us were alone on the climb and then I waited for my teammate who was climbing in a small group behind. I gave everything I had today.”

Full Results 1 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 3:52:58 2 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 4 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar 5 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 0:00:14 6 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:00:22 7 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina 0:00:26 8 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 9 Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar 10 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:00:31 11 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:00:45 12 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 13 Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia 0:00:51 14 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 0:01:10 15 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 0:01:17 16 Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing 0:01:20 17 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:01:31 18 Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda 0:01:42 19 David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:43 20 Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 21 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:01:47 22 David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 23 Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 24 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:55 25 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 26 Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:02:09 27 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:02:21 28 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:02:28 29 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 30 Jose Medina (Chi) Chile 0:02:34 31 Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador 32 Felix Baron (Col) Colombia 0:02:36 33 Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 0:02:48 34 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 35 Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia 0:02:51 36 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil 0:02:53 37 Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:02:58 38 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare 0:03:04 39 Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda 0:03:08 40 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 41 Tiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:03:10 42 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare 0:03:18 43 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:03:25 44 David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing 0:03:33 45 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:03:35 46 Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 47 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 48 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina 49 Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia 0:03:39 50 Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay 51 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 0:03:40 52 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 0:03:43 53 Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia 0:03:56 54 Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:04:16 55 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 56 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:04:23 57 Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:56 58 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:05:01 59 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 60 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 0:05:13 61 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:23 62 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:29 63 Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar 0:05:44 64 Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador 0:05:51 65 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:05:58 66 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:06:32 67 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 68 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia 69 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 70 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 71 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 72 Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador 73 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 74 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Celio Sousa (Por) Onda 76 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 77 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare 78 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 79 Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia 80 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 81 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 82 Lucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:07:00 83 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 84 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 0:07:48 85 Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia 0:08:00 86 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar 0:08:14 87 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 88 Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:08:38 89 Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil 0:08:52 90 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 91 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci 92 Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia 0:08:57 93 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:09:12 94 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 0:09:26 95 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:09:29 96 Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay 0:09:46 97 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 0:10:06 98 Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay 99 Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba 100 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:10:32 101 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil 0:11:09 103 Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay 104 Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 105 Daizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil 106 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar 0:12:18 107 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar 108 Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda 109 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare 111 Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 112 Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador 113 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 114 Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 115 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 116 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare 117 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare 118 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 119 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 120 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:13:05 121 Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 122 Bruno Lima (Por) Onda 123 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:13:16 124 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:13:33 125 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:13:35 126 Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:13:39 127 Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay 0:13:48 128 Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:19:03 129 Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile 0:19:16 130 Luis Delgado (Chi) Chile 131 Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay 0:23:49 HD Rodrigo Araujo (Bra) Brasil 0:34:40 HD Rodigo Cuevas (Chi) Chile 0:34:51 HD Samuel Coronel (Par) Paraguay 0:35:07 DNF Emanuel Yanes (Uru) Uruguay DNF Victor H. Tarqui (Bol) Bolivia DNF Oscar A. Matiauda (Par) Paraguay DNF Juan P. Villamayor (Par) Paraguay DNF Fernando Rolon (Par) Paraguay DNF Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile DNF Sebastin Araya (Chi) Chile DNS Felix R. Cardenas (Col) Colombia

Mountain 1 - La Florida (Cat. 3) 54.9km 1 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 3 pts 2 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 2 3 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia 1

Mountain 2 - La Florida (Cat. 3) 75.3km 1 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 3 pts 2 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia 2 3 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 1

Mountain 3 - Mirador Del Potrero (Cat. 1) 156.6km 1 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 10 pts 2 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 3 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 6 4 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar 4 5 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 2 6 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 1

Sprint 1 - El Durazno, 28.2km 1 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 3 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 1

Sprint 2 - El Durazno, 89.5km 1 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 3 pts 2 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 2 3 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 1

Teams 1 Argentina 11:40:19 2 Colombia 0:01:14 3 Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:02:35 4 Endura Racing 0:03:21 5 Chile 0:03:57 6 Movistar 0:04:45 7 Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:06:26 8 Androni-Giocattoli 0:06:45 9 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:06 10 AG2R 0:07:42 11 D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:08:34 12 Bolivia 0:09:01 13 Cuba 0:09:41 14 Ecuador 0:09:48 15 Onda 0:09:57 16 Unitedhealthcare 0:11:29 17 De Rosa-Flaminia 0:13:44 18 Uruguay 0:13:59 19 Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:20:43 20 Brasil 0:21:29

General classification after stage 2 1 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 8:52:18 2 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:04 3 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar 0:00:10 4 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 0:00:24 5 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina 0:00:36 6 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 0:00:44 7 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 0:01:03 8 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:01:10 9 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 10 Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing 0:01:30 11 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:01:33 12 Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia 0:01:39 13 David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:53 14 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 0:02:05 15 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:02:18 16 Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:02:19 17 Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda 0:02:30 18 Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:02:31 19 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:02:35 20 David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 21 Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 22 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 0:02:43 23 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:02:58 25 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 0:03:16 26 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 27 Felix Baron (Col) Colombia 0:03:24 28 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:03:32 29 Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 0:03:36 30 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 0:03:37 31 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil 0:03:41 32 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare 0:03:52 33 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:03:56 34 Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda 35 Tiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:03:58 36 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare 0:04:06 37 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:04:13 38 David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing 0:04:21 39 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina 0:04:23 40 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 41 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:04:24 43 Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay 0:04:27 44 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 0:04:30 45 Jose Medina (Chi) Chile 0:05:01 46 Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador 47 Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:05:04 48 Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:14 49 Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia 0:05:18 50 Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:05:25 51 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:05:49 52 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 0:06:01 53 Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:06:02 54 Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia 0:06:06 55 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 0:06:07 56 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:11 57 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 0:06:19 58 Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia 0:06:23 59 Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar 0:06:32 60 Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador 0:06:39 61 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:06:46 62 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 0:06:47 63 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:06:50 64 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 0:07:10 65 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 0:07:15 66 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:07:20 67 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 69 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 70 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare 71 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 72 Celio Sousa (Por) Onda 73 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 74 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:07:22 75 Lucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:07:48 76 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:56 77 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 0:08:36 78 Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar 0:08:47 79 Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia 0:08:48 80 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:08:56 81 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia 0:08:59 82 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 83 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 84 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 85 Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador 86 Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia 87 Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:09:25 88 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:10:00 89 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 0:10:14 90 Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay 0:10:16 91 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 92 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:10:17 93 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar 0:10:41 94 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 95 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:10:42 96 Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba 0:10:54 97 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:18 98 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:11:19 99 Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia 0:11:24 100 Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:11:57 101 Daizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil 102 Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay 0:12:13 103 Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:24 104 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:13:05 105 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar 0:13:06 106 Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda 107 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare 108 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 109 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 110 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 111 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar 112 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 114 Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay 0:13:36 115 Bruno Lima (Por) Onda 0:13:53 116 Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 117 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:14:04 118 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:14:21 119 Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay 0:14:36 120 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare 0:14:45 121 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare 122 Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 123 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:16:02 124 Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:16:06 125 Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil 0:16:21 126 Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil 0:19:30 127 Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador 0:20:39 128 Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile 0:21:43 129 Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:27:24 130 Luis Delgado (Chi) Chile 0:27:37 131 Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay 0:31:18

Mountains classification 1 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 10 pts 2 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 3 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 6 4 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 6 5 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar 4 6 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 3 7 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia 3 8 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 3 9 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 2 10 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 2 11 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 1

Sprint classification 1 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 6 pts 2 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 5 3 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 4 4 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 4 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 1 7 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 1 8 Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 1

U23 classification 1 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 2 Felix Baron (Col) Colombia 3 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 4 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 5 Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia 7 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 8 Luis Delgado (Chi) Chile