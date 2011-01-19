Trending

Serpa claims summit victory

Colombian moves into Tour de San Luis lead

Image 1 of 44

Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) leads the race overall.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 44

Colombia's Mauricio Soler (Movistar) climbs to the mountaintop finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 44

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) climbs to the finish line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 44

Marco Arriagada (Chile) and Xavier Tondo (Movistar) approach the finish line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 44

The peloton makes its way up stage two's finishing ascent of Mirador Del Potrero.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 44

Riders sign-on for stage two at the Tour de San Luis.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 44

A relaxed Jose Serpa (Androni - Giocattoli) awaits the start of the stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 44

The Movistar team awaits the start of stage two.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 44

Ivan Basso peruses La Gazzetto della Sport prior to stage two.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 44

The peloton crosses a dam on La Florida lake.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 44

Jose Serpa celebrates his stage two victory on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 44

Stage 2 podium (l-r): Eros Capecchi, Jose Serpa and Marco Arriagada

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 44

Jose Serpa bested his three breakaway companions to win the stage and take over the GC leadership.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 44

Jose Serpa (Androni - Giocattoli) launches his stage-winning sprint.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 44

Xavier Tondo (Movistar) in action during stage two.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 44

Jose Serpa (Androni - Giocattoli) raises his arms in victory while Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale) finished as runner-up.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 17 of 44

Juan E. Arango (Colombia) finished 13th on the day.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 18 of 44

Camilo Gomez (Colombia) crossed the finish line in 10th place.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 19 of 44

Movistar sets the pace on the finishing climb.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 20 of 44

Miguel Angel Rubiano (D'Angelo & Antenucci) finished in 11th place, 45 seconds down on Serpa.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 21 of 44

Jesus Rosendo (Andalucia -Caja Granada) leads Mauricio Soler (Movistar) on the final climb.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 22 of 44

Jose Serpa (Androni - Giocattoli) celebrates his stage win atop the 5km Mirador Del Potrero ascent.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 23 of 44

Colombia's Jose Serpa celebrates his victory on stage two's mountaintop finish.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 24 of 44

Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) takes victory at the Tour de San Luis.

(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo)
Image 25 of 44

Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) outclimbed Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) en route to stage victory.

(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo)
Image 26 of 44

The peloton during stage 2 of the Tour de San Luis.

(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo)
Image 27 of 44

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the head of the peloton at the Tour de San Luis.

(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo)
Image 28 of 44

Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) beat Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Marco Arrigiada (Chile).

(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo)
Image 29 of 44

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) slipped clear of Movistar duo Mauricio Soler and Xavier Tondo to take the win atop the Mirador Del Potrero.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 30 of 44

Movistar worked hard on the front.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 31 of 44

A monument to greet the peloton at the Tour de San Luis.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 32 of 44

Marco Arriagada (Team Chile) was the day's main aggressor.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 33 of 44

Movistar were very active controlling the peloton.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 34 of 44

Josue Moyano (Argentina) in action on stage two.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 35 of 44

Stage two saw the Tour de San Luis hit the mountains.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 36 of 44

Jose Serpa ensconced in the peloton en route to the overall lead.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 37 of 44

The climbers start to move to the front as the road goes skywards.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 38 of 44

The breakaway group start climbing.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 39 of 44

Stage two was marked by some audacious attacking.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 40 of 44

The Cuban team at the Tour de San Luis.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 41 of 44

The Colombian team ahead of stage two of the Tour de San Luis.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 42 of 44

Chilean Carlos Oyarzun of Movistar.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 43 of 44

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) on stage two of the Tour de San Luis.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 44 of 44

Edwin Avila (Colombia) is one of the young talents on display at the Tour de San Luis.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Jose Serpa’s (Androni-Giocattoli) victory atop the stage two Mirador Del Potrero mountaintop finish brought him one step closer to his goal of winning the overall title of the Tour de San Luis. The fierce Colombian attacked four climbing specialists to take the win ahead of Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale), who placed second, and Marco Arriagada (Team Chile) in third. The winner of this stage in 2009, Xavier Tondo (Movistar), placed fourth.

“I felt very good today and I am very happy to win here in Argentina and here on top of the Potrero,” Serpa said. “I had good preparation coming to this race and we are very motivated. I hope that we can win the overall. I was patient and I knew I could win at the end of the stage ”

Serpa will start stage three’s 163 km road race from Buena Esperanza to Villa Mercedes wearing the leader’s jersey, a mere four seconds ahead of Capecchi and 10 seconds clear of Arriagada. He is also the event’s mountain classification leader. Juan Lucero (Team Argentina) maintained his overall lead in the sprint competition.

“We knew that with those four riders in the front on the climb that Serpa had a very good chance of the win,” Savio said. “A very strong rider on that climb was Tondo and when he attacked, he was very strong. But, Serpa is very fast and he waited for his attack. We will try to win the overall title but right now it is only the second stage and it is still very early. For sure, the overall winner will emerge on La Carolina on stage six and possibly in the time trial on stage four.”

Arriagada shakes things up on Mirador

Arriagada put forth a peloton-shattering attack at the base of the five-kilometre finishing ascent on the Mirador Del Potrero. With three kilometres to go, he caught and passed the last three riders of an original breakaway, his teammate Luis Mansilla, Rene Mandri (Endure Racing) and Oscar Soliz (Team Bolivia).

A group of approximately nine climbers emerged on the ascent in pursuit of the Chilean that included Serpa, Capecchi and Tondo along with Josue Mayan (Team Chile), Fortunato Baliani and Jesus Rosendo (D’Angelo & Antenucci), Jorge Giacinti (Team Argentina), Mauricio Soler (Movistar) and Camilo Gomez (Team Colombia).

Tondo attacked the group with one and half kilometres to go with Serpa and Capecchi in tow. The Spanish climber and former stage winner pulled the pair past Arriagada, who latched on to the new leaders for the remaining 500 metres. Serpa started his sprint with 200 metres to go and held off Capecchi for the stage win.

“This was a very difficult stage,” Arriagada said. “I wanted to have a good stage today. I attacked in the last five kilometres. Three riders caught me very close to the finish line and I was able to stay with them.”

A moment of silence for the late Armando Borrajo

The second stage of the Tour de San Luis started in the small town of Potrero de los Funes. The previous day’s wind died down and caused temperatures to increase to 35C.

On the start line, the event organization held a moment of silence in memory of former Argentine National Champion Armando Borrajo who took his own life following a mysterious kidnapping in December.

The riders completed one lap of the racing track built for Formula One at the Potrero de los Funes before climbing out of the valley for approximately 30 kms toward the first of two intermediate sprints in El Durazno.

Gonzalo Garrido (Team Chile) started a series of attacks and gained 30 seconds in a solo effort. The peloton descended on to the first of two laps around the scenic La Florida Lake, a popular tourist destination during the summer months. A large 22-rider group split off the front of the peloton and gained a maximum eight-minute margin. Each lap included a King of the Mountains ascent to the top of Alto La Florida, a two-kilometre category three climb. Garrido was first to the top on each occasion.

Riders in the front group included Arnold Alcolea (Team Cuba), who placed second on this stage last year, Cristiano Solerno (Liquigas-Cannondale), Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare), Damiano Margutti (De Rosa-Flaminia), Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Gerardo Fernandez (Team Argentina), Antonio Piedra (Andalucia-Caja Granada), Carlos Oyarzun (Movistar) and Gairo Ermiti (Androni-Giocattoli), among others.

On the return to San Luis, the peloton arrived four minutes behind the front group. A small but motivated trio Oscar Soliz (Team Bolivia), Luis Mansilla (Team Chile) and Rene Mandri (Endura Racing) led the race by three minutes into the final climb up the Mirador Del Potrero, a five-kilometre category one ascent. The remaining 18 riders were reabsorbed into the field before the climb.

“Endura Racing’s tactic was to have someone in front in case there was a big group,” Mandri said. “It wasn’t really working because every team had a big rider and in the end we had to stop pushing because the peloton was so close. I had to attack again just to make the race interesting. It was still really hard with a headwind. We still have three minutes with ten kilometres to go. The three of us were alone on the climb and then I waited for my teammate who was climbing in a small group behind. I gave everything I had today.”

Full Results
1Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli3:52:58
2Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
4Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar
5Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina0:00:14
6Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:00:22
7Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina0:00:26
8Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
9Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar
10Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia0:00:31
11Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:00:45
12Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
13Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia0:00:51
14Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli0:01:10
15Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia0:01:17
16Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing0:01:20
17Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:01:31
18Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda0:01:42
19David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:43
20Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
21Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:01:47
22David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
23Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
24Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:55
25Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
26Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia0:02:09
27Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:02:21
28Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:02:28
29Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
30Jose Medina (Chi) Chile0:02:34
31Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
32Felix Baron (Col) Colombia0:02:36
33Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador0:02:48
34Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
35Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia0:02:51
36Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil0:02:53
37Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:02:58
38Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare0:03:04
39Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda0:03:08
40Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
41Tiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:03:10
42Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare0:03:18
43Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:03:25
44David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing0:03:33
45Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:03:35
46Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
47Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
48Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina
49Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia0:03:39
50Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay
51Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile0:03:40
52Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina0:03:43
53Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia0:03:56
54Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:04:16
55Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
56Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:04:23
57Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:56
58Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:05:01
59Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
60Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay0:05:13
61Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:23
62Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:29
63Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar0:05:44
64Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador0:05:51
65Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:05:58
66Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:06:32
67Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
68Hernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia
69Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
70Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
71Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
72Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador
73Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
74Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Celio Sousa (Por) Onda
76Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
77Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare
78Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
79Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
80Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
81Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
82Lucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:07:00
83Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
84Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay0:07:48
85Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia0:08:00
86Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar0:08:14
87Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
88Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:08:38
89Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil0:08:52
90Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
91Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci
92Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia0:08:57
93Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:09:12
94Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:09:26
95Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:09:29
96Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay0:09:46
97Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina0:10:06
98Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
99Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba
100Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:10:32
101Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
102Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil0:11:09
103Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay
104Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
105Daizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil
106Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar0:12:18
107Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar
108Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda
109Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
110Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare
111Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
112Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador
113Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
114Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
115Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
116Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare
117Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare
118Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
119Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
120Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:13:05
121Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
122Bruno Lima (Por) Onda
123Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:13:16
124Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:13:33
125Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:13:35
126Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:13:39
127Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay0:13:48
128Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:19:03
129Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile0:19:16
130Luis Delgado (Chi) Chile
131Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay0:23:49
HDRodrigo Araujo (Bra) Brasil0:34:40
HDRodigo Cuevas (Chi) Chile0:34:51
HDSamuel Coronel (Par) Paraguay0:35:07
DNFEmanuel Yanes (Uru) Uruguay
DNFVictor H. Tarqui (Bol) Bolivia
DNFOscar A. Matiauda (Par) Paraguay
DNFJuan P. Villamayor (Par) Paraguay
DNFFernando Rolon (Par) Paraguay
DNFGonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile
DNFSebastin Araya (Chi) Chile
DNSFelix R. Cardenas (Col) Colombia

Mountain 1 - La Florida (Cat. 3) 54.9km
1Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile3pts
2Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile2
3Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia1

Mountain 2 - La Florida (Cat. 3) 75.3km
1Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile3pts
2Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia2
3Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile1

Mountain 3 - Mirador Del Potrero (Cat. 1) 156.6km
1Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli10pts
2Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
3Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile6
4Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar4
5Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina2
6Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci1

Sprint 1 - El Durazno, 28.2km
1Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay3pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile1

Sprint 2 - El Durazno, 89.5km
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile3pts
2Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay2
3Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing1

Teams
1Argentina11:40:19
2Colombia0:01:14
3Andalucia-Caja Granada0:02:35
4Endura Racing0:03:21
5Chile0:03:57
6Movistar0:04:45
7Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:06:26
8Androni-Giocattoli0:06:45
9Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:06
10AG2R0:07:42
11D'Angelo & Antenucci0:08:34
12Bolivia0:09:01
13Cuba0:09:41
14Ecuador0:09:48
15Onda0:09:57
16Unitedhealthcare0:11:29
17De Rosa-Flaminia0:13:44
18Uruguay0:13:59
19Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:20:43
20Brasil0:21:29

General classification after stage 2
1Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli8:52:18
2Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:04
3Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar0:00:10
4Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina0:00:24
5Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina0:00:36
6Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile0:00:44
7Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina0:01:03
8Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:01:10
9Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
10Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing0:01:30
11Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:01:33
12Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia0:01:39
13David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:53
14Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia0:02:05
15Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:02:18
16Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia0:02:19
17Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda0:02:30
18Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:02:31
19Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:02:35
20David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
21Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
22Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing0:02:43
23Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia0:02:58
25Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina0:03:16
26Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
27Felix Baron (Col) Colombia0:03:24
28Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:03:32
29Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador0:03:36
30Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli0:03:37
31Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil0:03:41
32Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare0:03:52
33Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:03:56
34Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda
35Tiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:03:58
36Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare0:04:06
37Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:04:13
38David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing0:04:21
39Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina0:04:23
40Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
41Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
42Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:04:24
43Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay0:04:27
44Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina0:04:30
45Jose Medina (Chi) Chile0:05:01
46Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
47Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:05:04
48Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:14
49Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia0:05:18
50Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:05:25
51Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:05:49
52Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay0:06:01
53Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:06:02
54Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia0:06:06
55Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile0:06:07
56Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:11
57Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile0:06:19
58Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia0:06:23
59Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar0:06:32
60Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador0:06:39
61Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:06:46
62Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina0:06:47
63Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:06:50
64Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli0:07:10
65Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay0:07:15
66Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:07:20
67Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
69Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
70Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare
71Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
72Celio Sousa (Por) Onda
73Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
74Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:07:22
75Lucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:07:48
76Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:56
77Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay0:08:36
78Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar0:08:47
79Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia0:08:48
80Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:08:56
81Hernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia0:08:59
82Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
83Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
84Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
85Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador
86Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
87Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:09:25
88Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:10:00
89Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:10:14
90Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay0:10:16
91Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
92Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:10:17
93Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar0:10:41
94Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
95Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:10:42
96Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba0:10:54
97Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:18
98Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:11:19
99Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia0:11:24
100Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:11:57
101Daizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil
102Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay0:12:13
103Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:24
104Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:13:05
105Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar0:13:06
106Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda
107Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare
108Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
109Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
110Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
111Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar
112Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
113Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
114Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay0:13:36
115Bruno Lima (Por) Onda0:13:53
116Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
117Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:14:04
118Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:14:21
119Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay0:14:36
120Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare0:14:45
121Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare
122Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
123Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:16:02
124Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:16:06
125Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil0:16:21
126Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil0:19:30
127Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador0:20:39
128Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile0:21:43
129Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:27:24
130Luis Delgado (Chi) Chile0:27:37
131Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay0:31:18

Mountains classification
1Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli10pts
2Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
3Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile6
4Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile6
5Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar4
6Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada3
7Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia3
8Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile3
9Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina2
10Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina2
11Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci1

Sprint classification
1Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina6pts
2Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay5
3Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile4
4Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada4
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing1
7Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina1
8Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba1

U23 classification
1Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
2Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
3Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
4Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
5Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia
7Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
8Luis Delgado (Chi) Chile

Teams classification
1Argentina26:38:49
2Colombia0:03:08
3Andalucia-Caja Granada0:04:29
4Endura Racing0:04:37
5Movistar0:06:01
6Androni-Giocattoli0:06:45
7Chile0:07:06
8Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:14
9Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:08:20
10AG2R La Mondiale0:08:58
11Andalucia-Caja Granada0:09:50
12Cuba0:11:35
13Ecuador0:11:42
14Onda0:11:51
15Unitedhealthcare0:13:23
16Bolivia0:14:13
17De Rosa-Flaminia0:14:22
18Uruguay0:14:45
19Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:22:37
20Brasil0:23:23

