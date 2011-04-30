Zabriskie powers to Romandie time trial
Evans moves into overall lead on penultimate stage
David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervélo) took time trial victory at the Tour de Romandie to claim his first win since last year’s Tour of California, while Cadel Evans (BMC) struck a potentially crucial blow in the race for overall victory by snatching the yellow jersey.
Zabriskie may have enjoyed slightly more favourable wind conditions than the very latest starters, but the American was still full value for his victory. On an undulating 20.1km course, Zabriskie’s class told over the testing terrain as he pipped Richie Porte (Saxo Bank-SunGard) for the win.
Among the day’s early starters, Porte had the best time at all of the intermediate checks, with Zabriskie the only man to threaten his marks. Eventually, the American’s strength would tell over the final 5km, and he managed to pull off the win.
The day’s other big winner was Cadel Evans. He finished 8th on the stage, but did enough to leap frog Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and Pavel Brutt (Katusha) and move into the overall lead ahead of the race’s final day.
"I'm very satisfied," Evans said afterwards. "Two weeks ago, I didn't do the classics races because of that training ride crash, so coming back here I didn't know where I was. But I worked hard with some good people around me and came back at a good level."
As soon as the yellow jersey Brutt began his effort, it was apparent that he was struggling with the windy conditions and rolling terrain. With the valiant Russian writing himself out of the race for overall victory, Vinokourov looked the man most likely to assume the mantle at the halfway mark.
However, the Kazakh faded over the final 10km of the course, and yielded almost half a minute to the consistent Evans, and now lies 19 seconds down in third place overall.
Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad), meanwhile, put in a solid showing to edge into second overall, just ahead of Vinokourov. His teammate Marco Pinotti now lies in fourth place, as the short but sapping time trial course took its toll on a number of riders who had animated the day’s previous punchy stages, among them Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD).
Another strong performer on the day was Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM), who put in a fine effort to finish just ahead of Bradley Wiggins (Sky), who is continuing to build his form ahead of the Tour de France.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|27:57:00
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:02
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:18
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:27
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:42
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|9
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:48
|10
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:54
|11
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:57
|12
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|13
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:02
|14
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:03
|15
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|17
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|18
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:07
|19
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:01:09
|21
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:13
|22
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:14
|23
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:15
|24
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:17
|25
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:19
|26
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|27
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:20
|28
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:01:21
|29
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|30
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|31
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:01:25
|32
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|33
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:28
|35
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:29
|36
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:30
|37
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:33
|38
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:35
|39
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|40
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:36
|41
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:01:37
|42
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:01:38
|43
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:01:40
|44
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:43
|46
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|47
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:48
|48
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|49
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:49
|51
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:01:52
|52
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:01:53
|53
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|54
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|55
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:56
|56
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:58
|57
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:59
|58
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|59
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:00
|60
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:01
|62
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|63
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:02
|64
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|65
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:03
|66
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:04
|68
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:02:07
|69
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|70
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|71
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:08
|72
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:09
|74
|Michael Morkov (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:13
|75
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:14
|76
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:15
|77
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:16
|79
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:17
|80
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|81
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:21
|82
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:22
|83
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:23
|84
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:25
|85
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:02:26
|86
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:27
|87
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|88
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:29
|89
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:02:30
|91
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:33
|92
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:02:34
|93
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|94
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:35
|95
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:38
|96
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:41
|97
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|99
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:42
|100
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|101
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:43
|102
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:44
|103
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:02:45
|104
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:02:48
|105
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:50
|106
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:51
|107
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:55
|108
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:58
|109
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|110
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:04
|111
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:06
|112
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:03:07
|113
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:03:08
|114
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:14
|115
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:15
|116
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|117
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:20
|118
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:22
|119
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:26
|120
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:29
|121
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|122
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:43
|123
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|124
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:03:44
|125
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:46
|126
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:49
|127
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|128
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:55
|129
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|130
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:00
|131
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|132
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:03
|133
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|134
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|136
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:20
|137
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:04:23
|138
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:46
|139
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:04:50
|140
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:04:54
|141
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:28
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|DNS
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNS
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNS
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:25:40
|2
|HTC-Highroad
|0:01:04
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:01:37
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:43
|6
|Leopard Trek
|0:02:07
|7
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:09
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:02:16
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:24
|11
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:25
|12
|Pro Team Astana
|0:02:30
|13
|Team RadioShack
|0:02:44
|14
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:48
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:03:05
|16
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:10
|17
|Geox-TMC
|0:03:42
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:04:31
|19
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:44
|20
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13:00:58
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:18
|3
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:19
|4
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:31
|5
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|7
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:00:52
|8
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:58
|9
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:59
|10
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:00
|11
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:06
|12
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|13
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:11
|14
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:01:16
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:18
|16
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:20
|17
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:22
|19
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:01:24
|20
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|21
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:30
|22
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|23
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:01:50
|24
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:01:55
|25
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:58
|26
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:07
|27
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:14
|28
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|29
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:27
|30
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:39
|31
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:50
|32
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:53
|33
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:03:10
|34
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|35
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:14
|36
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|37
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:17
|38
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:24
|39
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:28
|40
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|41
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:03:35
|42
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:03:39
|43
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:44
|44
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:55
|45
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:03:56
|46
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:01
|47
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:13
|48
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:19
|49
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:24
|50
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:26
|51
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:36
|52
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:43
|53
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:47
|54
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:05:28
|55
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:55
|56
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:56
|57
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:57
|58
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:59
|59
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:06:11
|60
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:18
|61
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:06:30
|62
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:41
|63
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:46
|64
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:06:53
|65
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:06:54
|66
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:56
|67
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:00
|68
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:46
|69
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:04
|70
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:06
|71
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:08:28
|72
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:39
|73
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:40
|74
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:08:46
|75
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:54
|76
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:27
|77
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:49
|78
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:30
|79
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:35
|80
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:48
|81
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:10:51
|82
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:52
|83
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:11:18
|84
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:48
|85
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:57
|86
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:02
|87
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:12:41
|88
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|89
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:28
|90
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:32
|91
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:13:33
|92
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:14:27
|93
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:14:28
|94
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:46
|95
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:56
|96
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:52
|97
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:17:12
|98
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:17:58
|99
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:03
|100
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:14
|101
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:28
|102
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:18:56
|103
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:19:14
|104
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:35
|105
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:54
|106
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:20:38
|107
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:48
|108
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:23
|109
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:43
|110
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:23:39
|111
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:02
|112
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:24:03
|114
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:26:02
|115
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:26:04
|116
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:26
|117
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:27:54
|118
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:28:19
|119
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:48
|120
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:31:03
|121
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:35:00
|122
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:36:13
|123
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:19
|124
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:37:13
|125
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:37:32
|126
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:37:56
|127
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:53
|128
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:40:14
|129
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:40:34
|130
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:41:14
|131
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:42:49
|132
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:43:04
|133
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:43:35
|134
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:43:57
|135
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:16
|136
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:44:47
|137
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:44:54
|138
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:45:54
|139
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:46:11
|140
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:46:38
|141
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:47:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|39:02:08
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:02:15
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:03:32
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:04:42
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:05
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|0:05:30
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:39
|8
|Geox-TMC
|0:06:15
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:15
|10
|Katusha Team
|0:07:42
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:53
|12
|Team RadioShack
|0:08:09
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:15
|14
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:09:16
|15
|HTC-Highroad
|0:10:59
|16
|Pro Team Astana
|0:14:17
|17
|Team Europcar
|0:17:29
|18
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:19:05
|19
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:19
|20
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:25
