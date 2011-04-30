Trending

Zabriskie powers to Romandie time trial

Evans moves into overall lead on penultimate stage

Image 1 of 13

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervélo) on his way to a time trial stage win in Romandie

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 13

Outgoing yellow jersey wearer Pavel Brutt (Katusha)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 13

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 13

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 13

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 13

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 13

Cadel Evans (BMC) stands up for a little extra power.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 13

Cadel Evans (BMC) on his way to taking over the race lead.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 13

Kisses for new race leader Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 10 of 13

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank-SunGard) rides a good time trial

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 11 of 13

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervélo) rides to the fastest time of the day

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 12 of 13

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) is hoping to build form ahead of the Tour de France

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 13 of 13

Cadel Evans (BMC) is happy in yellow

(Image credit: AFP)

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervélo) took time trial victory at the Tour de Romandie to claim his first win since last year’s Tour of California, while Cadel Evans (BMC) struck a potentially crucial blow in the race for overall victory by snatching the yellow jersey.

Zabriskie may have enjoyed slightly more favourable wind conditions than the very latest starters, but the American was still full value for his victory. On an undulating 20.1km course, Zabriskie’s class told over the testing terrain as he pipped Richie Porte (Saxo Bank-SunGard) for the win.

Among the day’s early starters, Porte had the best time at all of the intermediate checks, with Zabriskie the only man to threaten his marks. Eventually, the American’s strength would tell over the final 5km, and he managed to pull off the win.

The day’s other big winner was Cadel Evans. He finished 8th on the stage, but did enough to leap frog Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and Pavel Brutt (Katusha) and move into the overall lead ahead of the race’s final day.

"I'm very satisfied," Evans said afterwards. "Two weeks ago, I didn't do the classics races because of that training ride crash, so coming back here I didn't know where I was. But I worked hard with some good people around me and came back at a good level."

As soon as the yellow jersey Brutt began his effort, it was apparent that he was struggling with the windy conditions and rolling terrain. With the valiant Russian writing himself out of the race for overall victory, Vinokourov looked the man most likely to assume the mantle at the halfway mark.

However, the Kazakh faded over the final 10km of the course, and yielded almost half a minute to the consistent Evans, and now lies 19 seconds down in third place overall.

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad), meanwhile, put in a solid showing to edge into second overall, just ahead of Vinokourov. His teammate Marco Pinotti now lies in fourth place, as the short but sapping time trial course took its toll on a number of riders who had animated the day’s previous punchy stages, among them Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD).

Another strong performer on the day was Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM), who put in a fine effort to finish just ahead of Bradley Wiggins (Sky), who is continuing to build his form ahead of the Tour de France.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo27:57:00
2Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:02
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:18
5Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:27
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:42
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:43
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
9Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:48
10Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:54
11David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:57
12Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:00
13Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:02
14Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:01:03
15Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
18David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:07
19Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
20Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:01:09
21Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:13
22Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:14
23Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:15
24Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:17
25Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:19
26Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
27Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:20
28Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:01:21
29Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:23
30Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
31Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:01:25
32Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:27
33Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:01:28
35Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:29
36Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:30
37Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:33
38Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:35
39Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
40Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:36
41Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:01:37
42Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:01:38
43Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:01:40
44Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:43
46Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:47
47Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:48
48Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
49Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:49
51Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:01:52
52Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:01:53
53Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
54Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:55
55Chris Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:56
56Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:58
57Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:59
58Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
59Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:00
60Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:01
62Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
63Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:02:02
64Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
65Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:03
66Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:02:04
68Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:02:07
69Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
70Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
71Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:08
72Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
73Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:09
74Michael Morkov (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:13
75Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:14
76Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:02:15
77Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
78Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:16
79Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:17
80Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
81David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:02:21
82John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:22
83Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:02:23
84Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:25
85Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:02:26
86Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:27
87Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
88Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:02:29
89Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
90Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:02:30
91Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:33
92Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:02:34
93Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
94Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:35
95Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:38
96Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:41
97Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
98Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
99Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:42
100Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
101Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:43
102Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:44
103Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:02:45
104Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:02:48
105Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:50
106Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:02:51
107Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:55
108Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:02:58
109Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:02
110Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:04
111Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:06
112Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:03:07
113Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:03:08
114José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:14
115Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:15
116Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:19
117Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:20
118Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:22
119Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:26
120Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:29
121Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:33
122Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:43
123Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
124Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:03:44
125Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:46
126Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:49
127Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:51
128Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:55
129Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:56
130Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:00
131Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
132Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:03
133Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:10
134Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
135Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:18
136Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:20
137Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:04:23
138Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:46
139Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC0:04:50
140Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:04:54
141Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:05:28
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFLeigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
DNSMarc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNSAdam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNSAddy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo1:25:40
2HTC-Highroad0:01:04
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:21
4Katusha Team0:01:37
5AG2R La Mondiale0:01:43
6Leopard Trek0:02:07
7Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:09
8Movistar Team0:02:16
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:20
10BMC Racing Team0:02:24
11Sky Procycling0:02:25
12Pro Team Astana0:02:30
13Team RadioShack0:02:44
14Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:48
15Team Europcar0:03:05
16Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:10
17Geox-TMC0:03:42
18Lampre - ISD0:04:31
19Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:44
20Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:53

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team13:00:58
2Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:18
3Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:19
4Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:00:31
5Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:41
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:51
7Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:00:52
8Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:58
9Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:59
10David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:00
11Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:06
12David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:09
13Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:11
14Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:01:16
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:18
16Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:20
17Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:01:22
19Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:01:24
20Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
21Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:01:30
22Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:42
23Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:01:50
24Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:01:55
25John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:58
26Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:07
27Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:14
28Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:20
29Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:27
30Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:39
31Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:50
32David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:53
33Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:03:10
34Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:12
35Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:03:14
36Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
37Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:17
38Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD0:03:24
39Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:28
40Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:30
41Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:03:35
42Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:03:39
43Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:44
44Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:55
45Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:03:56
46Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:01
47Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:13
48Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:19
49Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:04:24
50David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:04:26
51Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:36
52Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:43
53Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:47
54Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:05:28
55Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:55
56Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:56
57Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:57
58Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:59
59Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:06:11
60Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:18
61Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:06:30
62Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:41
63Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:46
64Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:06:53
65Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:06:54
66Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:06:56
67Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:07:00
68Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:46
69Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:04
70Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:06
71Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:08:28
72Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:39
73Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:40
74Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:08:46
75Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:54
76Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:27
77Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:49
78Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:30
79Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:35
80Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:48
81Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:10:51
82Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:10:52
83Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:11:18
84Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:48
85Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:57
86David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:02
87Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:12:41
88Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
89Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:28
90Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:32
91Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:13:33
92Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:14:27
93Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:14:28
94Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:14:46
95Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:56
96Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:15:52
97Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:17:12
98Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:17:58
99Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:18:03
100Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:14
101Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:28
102Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:18:56
103Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:19:14
104José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:35
105Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:54
106Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:20:38
107Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:48
108Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:23
109Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:43
110Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:23:39
111Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:02
112Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
113Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:24:03
114Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:26:02
115Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:26:04
116Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:26
117Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:27:54
118Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:28:19
119Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:48
120Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:31:03
121Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:35:00
122Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:36:13
123Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:36:19
124Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:37:13
125Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:37:32
126Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:37:56
127Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:53
128Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:40:14
129Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:40:34
130Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC0:41:14
131Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:42:49
132Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:43:04
133Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:43:35
134Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:43:57
135Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:44:16
136Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:44:47
137Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:44:54
138Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:45:54
139Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:46:11
140Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:46:38
141Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:47:07

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo39:02:08
2Movistar Team0:02:15
3Leopard Trek0:03:32
4Sky Procycling0:04:42
5AG2R La Mondiale0:05:05
6Lampre - ISD0:05:30
7BMC Racing Team0:05:39
8Geox-TMC0:06:15
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:15
10Katusha Team0:07:42
11Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:53
12Team RadioShack0:08:09
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:15
14Saxo Bank Sungard0:09:16
15HTC-Highroad0:10:59
16Pro Team Astana0:14:17
17Team Europcar0:17:29
18Quickstep Cycling Team0:19:05
19Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:19
20Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:25

 

