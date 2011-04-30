Image 1 of 13 David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervélo) on his way to a time trial stage win in Romandie (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 13 Outgoing yellow jersey wearer Pavel Brutt (Katusha) (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 13 Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 13 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 13 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 13 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 13 Cadel Evans (BMC) stands up for a little extra power. (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 13 Cadel Evans (BMC) on his way to taking over the race lead. (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 13 Kisses for new race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 13 Richie Porte (Saxo Bank-SunGard) rides a good time trial (Image credit: AFP) Image 11 of 13 David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervélo) rides to the fastest time of the day (Image credit: AFP) Image 12 of 13 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) is hoping to build form ahead of the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 13 of 13 Cadel Evans (BMC) is happy in yellow (Image credit: AFP)

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervélo) took time trial victory at the Tour de Romandie to claim his first win since last year’s Tour of California, while Cadel Evans (BMC) struck a potentially crucial blow in the race for overall victory by snatching the yellow jersey.

Zabriskie may have enjoyed slightly more favourable wind conditions than the very latest starters, but the American was still full value for his victory. On an undulating 20.1km course, Zabriskie’s class told over the testing terrain as he pipped Richie Porte (Saxo Bank-SunGard) for the win.

Among the day’s early starters, Porte had the best time at all of the intermediate checks, with Zabriskie the only man to threaten his marks. Eventually, the American’s strength would tell over the final 5km, and he managed to pull off the win.

The day’s other big winner was Cadel Evans. He finished 8th on the stage, but did enough to leap frog Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and Pavel Brutt (Katusha) and move into the overall lead ahead of the race’s final day.

"I'm very satisfied," Evans said afterwards. "Two weeks ago, I didn't do the classics races because of that training ride crash, so coming back here I didn't know where I was. But I worked hard with some good people around me and came back at a good level."

As soon as the yellow jersey Brutt began his effort, it was apparent that he was struggling with the windy conditions and rolling terrain. With the valiant Russian writing himself out of the race for overall victory, Vinokourov looked the man most likely to assume the mantle at the halfway mark.

However, the Kazakh faded over the final 10km of the course, and yielded almost half a minute to the consistent Evans, and now lies 19 seconds down in third place overall.

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad), meanwhile, put in a solid showing to edge into second overall, just ahead of Vinokourov. His teammate Marco Pinotti now lies in fourth place, as the short but sapping time trial course took its toll on a number of riders who had animated the day’s previous punchy stages, among them Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD).

Another strong performer on the day was Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM), who put in a fine effort to finish just ahead of Bradley Wiggins (Sky), who is continuing to build his form ahead of the Tour de France.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 27:57:00 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:02 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:18 5 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:27 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:42 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:43 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 9 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:48 10 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:54 11 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:57 12 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:00 13 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:02 14 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:01:03 15 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 17 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:06 18 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:07 19 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:01:09 21 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:13 22 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:14 23 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:15 24 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:17 25 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:19 26 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 27 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:20 28 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:01:21 29 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:23 30 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 31 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:01:25 32 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:27 33 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:28 35 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:29 36 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:30 37 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:33 38 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:35 39 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 40 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:36 41 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:01:37 42 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:01:38 43 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:01:40 44 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:43 46 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:47 47 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:48 48 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 49 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:49 51 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:01:52 52 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:01:53 53 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 54 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:55 55 Chris Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:56 56 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:58 57 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:59 58 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 59 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:00 60 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:01 62 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 63 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:02:02 64 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 65 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:02:03 66 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:02:04 68 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:02:07 69 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 70 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 71 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:08 72 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:09 74 Michael Morkov (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:13 75 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:14 76 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:02:15 77 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:16 79 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:17 80 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 81 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:02:21 82 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:22 83 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:02:23 84 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:25 85 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:02:26 86 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:27 87 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 88 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:02:29 89 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 90 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:02:30 91 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:33 92 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:02:34 93 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 94 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:35 95 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:38 96 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:41 97 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 98 Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 99 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:42 100 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 101 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:43 102 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:44 103 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:02:45 104 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:02:48 105 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:50 106 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:02:51 107 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:55 108 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:02:58 109 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:02 110 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:04 111 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:06 112 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:03:07 113 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:03:08 114 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:14 115 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:15 116 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:19 117 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:20 118 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:22 119 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:26 120 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:29 121 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:33 122 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:43 123 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 124 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:03:44 125 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:46 126 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:49 127 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:51 128 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:55 129 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:56 130 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:00 131 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 132 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:03 133 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:10 134 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 135 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:18 136 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:20 137 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:04:23 138 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:46 139 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:04:50 140 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:04:54 141 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:05:28 DNF Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNF Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad DNS Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team DNS Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNS Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:25:40 2 HTC-Highroad 0:01:04 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:21 4 Katusha Team 0:01:37 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:43 6 Leopard Trek 0:02:07 7 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:09 8 Movistar Team 0:02:16 9 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:20 10 BMC Racing Team 0:02:24 11 Sky Procycling 0:02:25 12 Pro Team Astana 0:02:30 13 Team RadioShack 0:02:44 14 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:48 15 Team Europcar 0:03:05 16 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:10 17 Geox-TMC 0:03:42 18 Lampre - ISD 0:04:31 19 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:44 20 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:53

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13:00:58 2 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:18 3 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:19 4 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:00:31 5 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:41 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:51 7 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:00:52 8 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:58 9 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:59 10 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:00 11 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:06 12 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:09 13 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:11 14 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:01:16 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:18 16 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:20 17 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:22 19 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:01:24 20 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 21 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:01:30 22 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:42 23 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:01:50 24 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:01:55 25 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:58 26 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:07 27 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:14 28 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:20 29 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:27 30 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:39 31 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:50 32 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:53 33 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:03:10 34 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:12 35 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:03:14 36 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 37 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:17 38 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 0:03:24 39 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:28 40 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:30 41 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:03:35 42 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:03:39 43 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:44 44 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:55 45 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:03:56 46 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:01 47 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:13 48 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:19 49 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:04:24 50 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:04:26 51 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:36 52 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:43 53 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:47 54 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:05:28 55 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:55 56 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:56 57 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:57 58 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:59 59 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:06:11 60 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:18 61 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:06:30 62 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:41 63 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:46 64 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:06:53 65 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:06:54 66 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:06:56 67 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:07:00 68 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:46 69 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:04 70 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:06 71 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:08:28 72 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:39 73 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:40 74 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:08:46 75 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:54 76 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:27 77 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:49 78 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:30 79 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:35 80 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:48 81 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:10:51 82 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:10:52 83 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:11:18 84 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:48 85 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:57 86 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:02 87 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:12:41 88 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 89 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:28 90 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:32 91 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:13:33 92 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:14:27 93 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:14:28 94 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:14:46 95 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:56 96 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:15:52 97 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:17:12 98 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:17:58 99 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:18:03 100 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:14 101 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:28 102 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:18:56 103 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:19:14 104 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:35 105 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:54 106 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:20:38 107 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:48 108 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:23 109 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:43 110 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:23:39 111 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:02 112 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 113 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:24:03 114 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:26:02 115 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:26:04 116 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:26 117 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:27:54 118 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:28:19 119 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:48 120 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:31:03 121 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:35:00 122 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:36:13 123 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:36:19 124 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:37:13 125 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:37:32 126 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:37:56 127 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:53 128 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:40:14 129 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:34 130 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:41:14 131 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:42:49 132 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:43:04 133 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:43:35 134 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:43:57 135 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:44:16 136 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:44:47 137 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:44:54 138 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:45:54 139 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:46:11 140 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:46:38 141 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:47:07