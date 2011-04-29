Image 1 of 5 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) wins stage 3 while second place finisher Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) felt he was impeded by the Astana rider and raises his arm in protest. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 5 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) duel for the stage victory in the final metres. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 5 Stage winner Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 5 Pavel Brutt (Katusha) remains in the overall lead. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 5 Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) raises an arm in protest after finishing as runner-up to Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana). (Image credit: AFP)

An attentive and crafty Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) won stage three at the Tour de Romandie from a three-man break, foiling the teams of the sprinters on the one day which had been shaping up for a bunch gallop.

Overnight race leader Pavel Brutt (Katusha) remains atop the general classification standings, although for the second straight stage his lead has been reduced.

Three kilometres from the finish in Neuchatel Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) launched a blistering attack and only Vinokourov and Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) were able to respond.

The Astana team captain outkicked Cherel and Martin for his second win of the season as the trio fended off the charging peloton by the slenderest of margins. Ben Swift (Sky) led in a 77-rider field for fourth place, credited with the same finishing time as Vinokourov.

"In the final kilometres I was with [teammate Paolo] Tiralongo and I wanted to attack but I thought it was too early with 3km to the finish," said Vinokourov. "But when I saw Tony Martin go, I knew I could not let him [escape] alone, because I know he could have gone through [to the finish].

"When I saw that the bunch wasn't catching us to 500 metres, I realized that it could work. I've always been a rider who attacks, since the beginning of my career I have always attacked, but now with experience, I feel the race and I can recognize the right moment to go."

Runner-up Cherel raised his arm in protest at the finish line as he felt Vinokourov impeded his efforts in the kick to the line, but the race officials let the results stand.

"Initially I was rather disappointed with the decision of the commissaires," said Cherel, who for the second straight stage came up short in his bid for a win. "In a season there are not many opportunities [for victories]. The commissaires decided, and I respect their decision. The Giro begins soon and now I know I am able to get a stage win in this kind of racing."

Vinokourov was pleased with the commissaires' decision as he felt he'd conducted a fair sprint. "I positioned myself near the fence on the left side of the road from the last 200 metres and I made my sprint properly, nothing prevented him to position himself at the right," said Vinokourov. "It is unfortunate for him, but it’s not debatable."

Race leader Pavel Brutt (Katusha) finished in 21st and remains atop general classification for another day. The Russian's advantage over the second-placed rider was reduced by six seconds, however. The stage winner's time bonus for Vinokourov moved the Astana rider from fourth into second place, 32 seconds back, while Damiano Cunego drops one spot to third overall at 38 seconds.

A day for the sprinters?

The 165.7km stage from Thierrens to Neuchatel was dominated by a four-rider break comprised of Ignatas Konovalovas (Movistar), Chris Anker Sörensen (Saxo Bank Sungard), Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Katusha) and Jerome Cousin (Europcar).

The break had reached a maximum advantage of five minutes, but imploded on the day's final climb, a category two ascent 18.2km from the finish, as Sörensen attacked and crested the summit alone.

With 10km remaining on the flat run-in to the finish line Sörensen led Konovalovas by 14 seconds and the peloton by 28 seconds. Konovalovas was soon caught, and Sörensen, too, was brought back into a peloton reduced in size by the pair of climbs in the final 40km.

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) launched an attack with 7km to go but his move was neutralised two kilometres later.

The teams of the sprinters were gearing up for a bunch finish in Neuchatel, only to have Tony Martin, Alexandre Vinokourov and Mikael Cherel slip off the front of the peloton in the final kilometres to contest the win amongst themselves.

Race of truth on tap

The peloton faces a 20.1km individual time trial tomorrow in the Tour de Romandie's penultimate stage. Less than one minute separates the top 17 riders on general classification and a shake-up of the overall standings is likely.

Vinokourov is pleased that he'll start after all of his GC rivals, particularly Cadel Evans (BMC).

"Last night, I was annoyed to see that I was starting before Evans in the time trial so I'm happy because now I will leave behind him," said Vinokourov. "I will be informed of his time, it can change everything.

"I don't think the race leader Pavel Brutt will keep his jersey after a time trial of 20km, 32 seconds is not enough. I think he has lost strength after the first two stages of the race, but you never know. I cross my fingers and I will give the maximum tomorrow."

Full Results 1 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3:47:55 2 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 7 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 8 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 16 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 17 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 21 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 22 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 23 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 24 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 26 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 27 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 29 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 30 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 31 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 32 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 33 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 34 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 35 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 37 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 38 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 39 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 40 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 41 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 42 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 43 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 44 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 45 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 46 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 47 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 48 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 49 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 50 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 51 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 52 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 53 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 54 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 55 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 56 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 57 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 58 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 60 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 61 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 63 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 64 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 65 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 66 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 67 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 69 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 72 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 73 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 75 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 76 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 77 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 78 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 79 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 80 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 81 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:00:13 82 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:00:56 83 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 84 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 85 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 86 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 87 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 89 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 90 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 91 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 92 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 93 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 94 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 95 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 96 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 97 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 98 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 100 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 101 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 102 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 103 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 105 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 106 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 107 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 109 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 110 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 112 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 113 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:58 115 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 116 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:42 117 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:12 118 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 119 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 120 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 121 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:15:01 122 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 123 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 124 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 125 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 126 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 127 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 128 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 129 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 130 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 131 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 132 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 133 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 134 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 135 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 136 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 137 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 138 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 139 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 140 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 141 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 142 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 143 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 144 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 145 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 146 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Mountain 1 - Lignières (Cat. 1) 125.9km 1 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 12 pts 2 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 8 3 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 6 4 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 4 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2

Mountain 2 - Lignières (Cat. 2) 147.5km 1 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 pts 2 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 6 3 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 4 4 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 5 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 1

Sprint 1 - Neuchâtel, 114.4km 1 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 6 pts 2 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 3 3 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1

Sprint 2 - Cressier, 154.7km 1 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 pts 2 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 3 3 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1

Teams 1 AG2R La Mondiale 11:23:45 2 Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 Lampre - ISD 4 Quickstep Cycling Team 5 Leopard Trek 6 Team Europcar 7 Pro Team Astana 8 Movistar Team 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Geox-TMC 11 Sky Procycling 12 Team RadioShack 13 Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 Katusha Team 15 Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Saxo Bank Sungard 18 BMC Racing Team 19 HTC-Highroad 0:00:56 20 Liquigas-Cannondale

General classification after stage 3 1 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 12:31:34 2 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:32 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:38 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:42 5 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:46 6 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 7 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:51 8 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 9 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:00:52 11 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:00:53 13 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:00:55 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:56 17 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:00:58 18 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:03 19 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 20 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:18 22 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:20 23 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:21 24 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:27 25 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:39 26 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:44 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:54 28 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:55 29 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:16 30 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:02:18 31 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:24 32 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:34 34 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 0:02:44 35 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:52 36 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:53 37 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:55 38 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:08 39 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:03:09 40 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:11 41 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 42 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:03:16 43 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:03:18 44 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:03:31 45 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:03:32 46 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:36 47 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:42 48 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:03:48 49 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:49 50 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:00 51 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:10 52 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:13 53 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:14 54 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:20 55 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:26 56 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:16 57 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:05:23 58 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:35 59 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 60 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:05:36 61 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:40 62 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:56 63 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:06 64 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:18 66 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:06:25 67 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:06:44 68 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:06:48 69 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:50 70 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:07:20 71 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:25 72 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:50 73 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:54 74 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:08 75 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:12 76 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:21 77 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:46 78 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:09:04 79 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:09:20 80 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:28 81 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 82 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:09:37 83 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:01 84 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:42 85 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:10:56 86 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:15 87 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:11:20 88 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:40 89 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:11:53 90 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:32 91 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:40 92 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:12:53 93 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:13:29 94 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:13:58 95 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:14:48 96 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:14:50 97 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:54 98 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:15:58 99 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:06 100 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:55 101 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:17:37 102 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:48 103 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:17:55 104 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:12 105 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:24 106 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:18:35 107 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:38 108 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:07 109 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:19:31 110 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:44 111 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:21:07 112 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:23 113 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:21:58 114 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:48 115 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:23:02 116 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:23:13 117 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:23:38 118 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:25:53 119 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:11 120 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:27:46 121 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:12 122 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:29:10 123 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:29:44 124 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:31:21 125 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:33:12 126 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:33:36 127 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:33:45 128 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:34:54 129 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:34 130 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:37:05 131 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:37:15 132 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:37:28 133 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:37:31 134 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:37:44 135 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:37:51 136 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:40:16 137 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:41:27 138 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:41:33 139 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:43:02 140 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:43:06 141 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:43:11 142 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 143 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:43:19 144 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:43:20 145 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:43:23 146 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:43:38

Mountains classification 1 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 28 pts 2 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 22 3 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 22 4 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 5 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 14 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 12 7 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 8 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 10 9 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 10 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 8 11 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 8 12 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 6 13 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 14 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 17 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 4 18 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 4 19 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2 20 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 21 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2 22 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 2 23 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 24 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 1 25 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 26 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 27 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint classification 1 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 7 pts 2 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 6 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 4 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 6 5 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 6 6 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 7 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 6 8 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 4 9 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 4 10 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 11 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 12 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2

Young rider classification 1 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12:32:37 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:41 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:31 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:05 5 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:02:28 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:11 7 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:32 8 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:37 9 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:03 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:22 11 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:43 12 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:08:01 13 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:13:45 14 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:03 15 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:16:34 16 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:16:52 17 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:21:59 18 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:26:43 19 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:30:18 20 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:32:42 21 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:31 22 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:36:48 23 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:41:59 24 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:42:16