Vinokourov powers to victory
Brutt remains atop general classification
An attentive and crafty Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) won stage three at the Tour de Romandie from a three-man break, foiling the teams of the sprinters on the one day which had been shaping up for a bunch gallop.
Overnight race leader Pavel Brutt (Katusha) remains atop the general classification standings, although for the second straight stage his lead has been reduced.
Three kilometres from the finish in Neuchatel Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) launched a blistering attack and only Vinokourov and Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) were able to respond.
The Astana team captain outkicked Cherel and Martin for his second win of the season as the trio fended off the charging peloton by the slenderest of margins. Ben Swift (Sky) led in a 77-rider field for fourth place, credited with the same finishing time as Vinokourov.
"In the final kilometres I was with [teammate Paolo] Tiralongo and I wanted to attack but I thought it was too early with 3km to the finish," said Vinokourov. "But when I saw Tony Martin go, I knew I could not let him [escape] alone, because I know he could have gone through [to the finish].
"When I saw that the bunch wasn't catching us to 500 metres, I realized that it could work. I've always been a rider who attacks, since the beginning of my career I have always attacked, but now with experience, I feel the race and I can recognize the right moment to go."
Runner-up Cherel raised his arm in protest at the finish line as he felt Vinokourov impeded his efforts in the kick to the line, but the race officials let the results stand.
"Initially I was rather disappointed with the decision of the commissaires," said Cherel, who for the second straight stage came up short in his bid for a win. "In a season there are not many opportunities [for victories]. The commissaires decided, and I respect their decision. The Giro begins soon and now I know I am able to get a stage win in this kind of racing."
Vinokourov was pleased with the commissaires' decision as he felt he'd conducted a fair sprint. "I positioned myself near the fence on the left side of the road from the last 200 metres and I made my sprint properly, nothing prevented him to position himself at the right," said Vinokourov. "It is unfortunate for him, but it’s not debatable."
Race leader Pavel Brutt (Katusha) finished in 21st and remains atop general classification for another day. The Russian's advantage over the second-placed rider was reduced by six seconds, however. The stage winner's time bonus for Vinokourov moved the Astana rider from fourth into second place, 32 seconds back, while Damiano Cunego drops one spot to third overall at 38 seconds.
A day for the sprinters?
The 165.7km stage from Thierrens to Neuchatel was dominated by a four-rider break comprised of Ignatas Konovalovas (Movistar), Chris Anker Sörensen (Saxo Bank Sungard), Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Katusha) and Jerome Cousin (Europcar).
The break had reached a maximum advantage of five minutes, but imploded on the day's final climb, a category two ascent 18.2km from the finish, as Sörensen attacked and crested the summit alone.
With 10km remaining on the flat run-in to the finish line Sörensen led Konovalovas by 14 seconds and the peloton by 28 seconds. Konovalovas was soon caught, and Sörensen, too, was brought back into a peloton reduced in size by the pair of climbs in the final 40km.
Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) launched an attack with 7km to go but his move was neutralised two kilometres later.
The teams of the sprinters were gearing up for a bunch finish in Neuchatel, only to have Tony Martin, Alexandre Vinokourov and Mikael Cherel slip off the front of the peloton in the final kilometres to contest the win amongst themselves.
Race of truth on tap
The peloton faces a 20.1km individual time trial tomorrow in the Tour de Romandie's penultimate stage. Less than one minute separates the top 17 riders on general classification and a shake-up of the overall standings is likely.
Vinokourov is pleased that he'll start after all of his GC rivals, particularly Cadel Evans (BMC).
"Last night, I was annoyed to see that I was starting before Evans in the time trial so I'm happy because now I will leave behind him," said Vinokourov. "I will be informed of his time, it can change everything.
"I don't think the race leader Pavel Brutt will keep his jersey after a time trial of 20km, 32 seconds is not enough. I think he has lost strength after the first two stages of the race, but you never know. I cross my fingers and I will give the maximum tomorrow."
|1
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3:47:55
|2
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|7
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|8
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|16
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|17
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|21
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|23
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|24
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|26
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|30
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|31
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|33
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|34
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|35
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|37
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|38
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|39
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|40
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|41
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|42
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|43
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|44
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|45
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|46
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|47
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|48
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|49
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|50
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|51
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|52
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|53
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|54
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|55
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|56
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|57
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|58
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|60
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|61
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|63
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|64
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|65
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|66
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|67
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|69
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|72
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|73
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|75
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|77
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|79
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|80
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|81
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:00:13
|82
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:56
|83
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|84
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|85
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|86
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|87
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|89
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|90
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|91
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|92
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|93
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|94
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|95
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|97
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|100
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|101
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|102
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|105
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|106
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|107
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|109
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|110
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|112
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|113
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:58
|115
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|116
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:42
|117
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:12
|118
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|119
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|120
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|121
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:15:01
|122
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|123
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|124
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|125
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|126
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|127
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|128
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|129
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|130
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|131
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|133
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|135
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|136
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|137
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|138
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|139
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|140
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|141
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|142
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|143
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|144
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|145
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|146
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|pts
|2
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|6
|4
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|pts
|2
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|6
|3
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|4
|4
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|5
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1
|1
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|pts
|2
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|pts
|2
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:23:45
|2
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|Lampre - ISD
|4
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|Leopard Trek
|6
|Team Europcar
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Geox-TMC
|11
|Sky Procycling
|12
|Team RadioShack
|13
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|Katusha Team
|15
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|19
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:56
|20
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|12:31:34
|2
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:32
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:38
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|5
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:46
|6
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|7
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|8
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|9
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:00:52
|11
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:53
|13
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:55
|16
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:56
|17
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:00:58
|18
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:03
|19
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|20
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:18
|22
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:20
|23
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|24
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:27
|25
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:39
|26
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:44
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:54
|28
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:55
|29
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:16
|30
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:18
|31
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|32
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:34
|34
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:44
|35
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|36
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:53
|37
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|38
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:08
|39
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:03:09
|40
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:11
|41
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|42
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:03:16
|43
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:03:18
|44
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:03:31
|45
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:32
|46
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:36
|47
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:42
|48
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:48
|49
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:49
|50
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:00
|51
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:10
|52
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:13
|53
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|54
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:20
|55
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:26
|56
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:16
|57
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:05:23
|58
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:35
|59
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|60
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:05:36
|61
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:40
|62
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:56
|63
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:06
|64
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:18
|66
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:25
|67
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:06:44
|68
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:06:48
|69
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:50
|70
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:20
|71
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:25
|72
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:50
|73
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:54
|74
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:08
|75
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:12
|76
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:21
|77
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:46
|78
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:09:04
|79
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:20
|80
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:28
|81
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:09:37
|83
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:01
|84
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:42
|85
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:56
|86
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:15
|87
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:11:20
|88
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:40
|89
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:11:53
|90
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:32
|91
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:40
|92
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:12:53
|93
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:29
|94
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:13:58
|95
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:14:48
|96
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:14:50
|97
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:54
|98
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:15:58
|99
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:06
|100
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:55
|101
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:17:37
|102
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:48
|103
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:17:55
|104
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:12
|105
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:24
|106
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:18:35
|107
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:38
|108
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:07
|109
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:19:31
|110
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:44
|111
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:21:07
|112
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:23
|113
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:58
|114
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:48
|115
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:23:02
|116
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:13
|117
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:23:38
|118
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:25:53
|119
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:11
|120
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:27:46
|121
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:12
|122
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:29:10
|123
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:29:44
|124
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:31:21
|125
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:33:12
|126
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:36
|127
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:33:45
|128
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:34:54
|129
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:34
|130
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:37:05
|131
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:37:15
|132
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:37:28
|133
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:37:31
|134
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:37:44
|135
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:37:51
|136
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:40:16
|137
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:41:27
|138
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:41:33
|139
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:02
|140
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:43:06
|141
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:43:11
|142
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|143
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:43:19
|144
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:43:20
|145
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:43:23
|146
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:43:38
|1
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|28
|pts
|2
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|3
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|22
|4
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|5
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|14
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|12
|7
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|8
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|10
|9
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|10
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|11
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|8
|12
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|6
|13
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|14
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|15
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|16
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|17
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|18
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|19
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|20
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|21
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|22
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|2
|23
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|24
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1
|25
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|26
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|27
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|7
|pts
|2
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|4
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|5
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|6
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|7
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|6
|8
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|4
|9
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|10
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|11
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|12
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|1
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12:32:37
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:41
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:31
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:05
|5
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:02:28
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|7
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:32
|8
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|9
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:03
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:22
|11
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:43
|12
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:08:01
|13
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:13:45
|14
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:03
|15
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:34
|16
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:52
|17
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:59
|18
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:26:43
|19
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:30:18
|20
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:32:42
|21
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:31
|22
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:36:48
|23
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:59
|24
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:42:16
|1
|Movistar Team
|37:36:27
|2
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:01
|3
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:00
|4
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:26
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:18
|6
|Geox-TMC
|0:02:34
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:16
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:23
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:28
|10
|Team RadioShack
|0:05:26
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:06:06
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:56
|14
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:08
|15
|HTC-Highroad
|0:09:56
|16
|Pro Team Astana
|0:11:48
|17
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:14:13
|18
|Team Europcar
|0:14:25
|19
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:10
|20
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:42
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy