Vinokourov powers to victory

Brutt remains atop general classification

Image 1 of 5

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) wins stage 3 while second place finisher Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) felt he was impeded by the Astana rider and raises his arm in protest.

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) wins stage 3 while second place finisher Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) felt he was impeded by the Astana rider and raises his arm in protest.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 5

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) duel for the stage victory in the final metres.

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) duel for the stage victory in the final metres.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 5

Stage winner Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana)

Stage winner Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 5

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) remains in the overall lead.

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) remains in the overall lead.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 5

Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) raises an arm in protest after finishing as runner-up to Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana).

Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) raises an arm in protest after finishing as runner-up to Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana).
(Image credit: AFP)

An attentive and crafty Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) won stage three at the Tour de Romandie from a three-man break, foiling the teams of the sprinters on the one day which had been shaping up for a bunch gallop.

Overnight race leader Pavel Brutt (Katusha) remains atop the general classification standings, although for the second straight stage his lead has been reduced.

Three kilometres from the finish in Neuchatel Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) launched a blistering attack and only Vinokourov and Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) were able to respond.

The Astana team captain outkicked Cherel and Martin for his second win of the season as the trio fended off the charging peloton by the slenderest of margins. Ben Swift (Sky) led in a 77-rider field for fourth place, credited with the same finishing time as Vinokourov.

"In the final kilometres I was with [teammate Paolo] Tiralongo and I wanted to attack but I thought it was too early with 3km to the finish," said Vinokourov. "But when I saw Tony Martin go, I knew I could not let him [escape] alone, because I know he could have gone through [to the finish].

"When I saw that the bunch wasn't catching us to 500 metres, I realized that it could work. I've always been a rider who attacks, since the beginning of my career I have always attacked, but now with experience, I feel the race and I can recognize the right moment to go."

Runner-up Cherel raised his arm in protest at the finish line as he felt Vinokourov impeded his efforts in the kick to the line, but the race officials let the results stand.

"Initially I was rather disappointed with the decision of the commissaires," said Cherel, who for the second straight stage came up short in his bid for a win. "In a season there are not many opportunities [for victories]. The commissaires decided, and I respect their decision. The Giro begins soon and now I know I am able to get a stage win in this kind of racing."

Vinokourov was pleased with the commissaires' decision as he felt he'd conducted a fair sprint. "I positioned myself near the fence on the left side of the road from the last 200 metres and I made my sprint properly, nothing prevented him to position himself at the right," said Vinokourov. "It is unfortunate for him, but it’s not debatable."

Race leader Pavel Brutt (Katusha) finished in 21st and remains atop general classification for another day. The Russian's advantage over the second-placed rider was reduced by six seconds, however. The stage winner's time bonus for Vinokourov moved the Astana rider from fourth into second place, 32 seconds back, while Damiano Cunego drops one spot to third overall at 38 seconds.

A day for the sprinters?

The 165.7km stage from Thierrens to Neuchatel was dominated by a four-rider break comprised of Ignatas Konovalovas (Movistar), Chris Anker Sörensen (Saxo Bank Sungard), Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Katusha) and Jerome Cousin (Europcar).

The break had reached a maximum advantage of five minutes, but imploded on the day's final climb, a category two ascent 18.2km from the finish, as Sörensen attacked and crested the summit alone.

With 10km remaining on the flat run-in to the finish line Sörensen led Konovalovas by 14 seconds and the peloton by 28 seconds. Konovalovas was soon caught, and Sörensen, too, was brought back into a peloton reduced in size by the pair of climbs in the final 40km.

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) launched an attack with 7km to go but his move was neutralised two kilometres later.

The teams of the sprinters were gearing up for a bunch finish in Neuchatel, only to have Tony Martin, Alexandre Vinokourov and Mikael Cherel slip off the front of the peloton in the final kilometres to contest the win amongst themselves.

Race of truth on tap

The peloton faces a 20.1km individual time trial tomorrow in the Tour de Romandie's penultimate stage. Less than one minute separates the top 17 riders on general classification and a shake-up of the overall standings is likely.

Vinokourov is pleased that he'll start after all of his GC rivals, particularly Cadel Evans (BMC).

"Last night, I was annoyed to see that I was starting before Evans in the time trial so I'm happy because now I will leave behind him," said Vinokourov. "I will be informed of his time, it can change everything.

"I don't think the race leader Pavel Brutt will keep his jersey after a time trial of 20km, 32 seconds is not enough. I think he has lost strength after the first two stages of the race, but you never know. I cross my fingers and I will give the maximum tomorrow."

Full Results
1Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3:47:55
2Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
4Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
5Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
7Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
8Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
10Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
15Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
16David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
17Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
19Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
20Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
21Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
22Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
23Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
24Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
25Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
26Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
27Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
28Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
30Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
31Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
32Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
33Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
34Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
35Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
36Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
37Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
38Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
39Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
40Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
41David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
42Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
43Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
44Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
45Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
46Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
47Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
48Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
49Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
50Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
51Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
52Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
53Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
54Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
55Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
56Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
57Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
58David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
59Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
60Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
61David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
63Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
64Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
65Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
66Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
67John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
69Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
72Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
73Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
75Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
76Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
77Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
78Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
79David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
80Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
81Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:00:13
82Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:00:56
83Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
84Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
85Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
86Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
87Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
89Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
90Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
91Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
92Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
93Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
94Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
95Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
96Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
97Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
99Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
100Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
101Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
102Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
103Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
105Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
106Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
107Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
109Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
110José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
111Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
112Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
113Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
114Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:58
115Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
116Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:42
117Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:12
118Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
119Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
120Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
121Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:15:01
122Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
123Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
124Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
125Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
126Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
127Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
128Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
129Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
130Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
131Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
132Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
133Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
134Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
135Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
136Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
137Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
138Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
139Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
140Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
141Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
142Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
143Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
144Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
145Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
146Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFWouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Mountain 1 - Lignières (Cat. 1) 125.9km
1Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard12pts
2Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team8
3Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team6
4Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar4
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2

Mountain 2 - Lignières (Cat. 2) 147.5km
1Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard8pts
2Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team6
3Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team4
4Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
5Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek1

Sprint 1 - Neuchâtel, 114.4km
1Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar6pts
2Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team3
3Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1

Sprint 2 - Cressier, 154.7km
1Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard6pts
2Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team3
3Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling1

Teams
1AG2R La Mondiale11:23:45
2Euskaltel-Euskadi
3Lampre - ISD
4Quickstep Cycling Team
5Leopard Trek
6Team Europcar
7Pro Team Astana
8Movistar Team
9Rabobank Cycling Team
10Geox-TMC
11Sky Procycling
12Team RadioShack
13Team Garmin-Cervelo
14Katusha Team
15Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Saxo Bank Sungard
18BMC Racing Team
19HTC-Highroad0:00:56
20Liquigas-Cannondale

General classification after stage 3
1Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team12:31:34
2Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:32
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:38
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:42
5Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:46
6Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
7Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:51
8Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
9Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:00:52
11Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:00:53
13David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
14Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
15Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:00:55
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:56
17Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:00:58
18Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:03
19Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
20John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:18
22David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:20
23Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:01:21
24Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:27
25Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:39
26Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:44
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:54
28Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:55
29Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:16
30Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:02:18
31Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:24
32Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:34
34Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD0:02:44
35Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:52
36Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:53
37Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:55
38Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:08
39Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:03:09
40Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:11
41Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
42Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:03:16
43Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:03:18
44Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:03:31
45David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:03:32
46Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:36
47Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:42
48Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:03:48
49Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:49
50Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:00
51Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:10
52Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:13
53Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:14
54David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:20
55Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:26
56Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:16
57Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:05:23
58Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:35
59Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
60Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:05:36
61Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:40
62Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:56
63Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:06
64Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:18
66Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:06:25
67Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:06:44
68Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:06:48
69Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:50
70Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:07:20
71Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:25
72Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:50
73Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:54
74Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:08
75Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:12
76Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:21
77Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:46
78Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:09:04
79Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:09:20
80Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:28
81Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
82Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:09:37
83Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:01
84Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:42
85Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:10:56
86Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:15
87Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:11:20
88Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:40
89Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:11:53
90David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:32
91Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:40
92Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:12:53
93Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:13:29
94Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:13:58
95Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:14:48
96Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:14:50
97Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:54
98Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:15:58
99Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:06
100Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:55
101Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:17:37
102José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:48
103Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:17:55
104Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:12
105Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:24
106Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:18:35
107Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:38
108Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:07
109Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:19:31
110Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:44
111Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:21:07
112Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:23
113Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:21:58
114Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:48
115Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:23:02
116Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:23:13
117Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:23:38
118Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:25:53
119Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:11
120Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:27:46
121Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:12
122Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:10
123Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:29:44
124Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:31:21
125Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:33:12
126Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:36
127Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:33:45
128Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:34:54
129Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:34
130Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:37:05
131Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:37:15
132Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:37:28
133Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:37:31
134Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:37:44
135Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC0:37:51
136Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:40:16
137Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:41:27
138Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:41:33
139Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:43:02
140Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:43:06
141Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:43:11
142Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
143Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:43:19
144Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:43:20
145Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:43:23
146Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:43:38

Mountains classification
1Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD28pts
2Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team22
3Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team22
4Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard20
5Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team14
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana12
7Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
8Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team10
9Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
10Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar8
11Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC8
12Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana6
13Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
14Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
17Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar4
18Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar4
19Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2
20Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
21Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2
22Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team2
23Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
24Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek1
25Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
26Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1
27Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint classification
1Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling7pts
2Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team6
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard6
4Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar6
5Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar6
6Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
7Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team6
8Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD4
9Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team4
10David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
11Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
12Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2

Young rider classification
1Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo12:32:37
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:41
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:31
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:05
5Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:02:28
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:11
7Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:32
8Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:37
9Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:03
10Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:22
11Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:43
12Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:08:01
13Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:13:45
14Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:03
15Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:16:34
16Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:16:52
17Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:59
18Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:26:43
19Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:30:18
20Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:32:42
21Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:31
22Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC0:36:48
23Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:41:59
24Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:42:16

Teams classification
1Movistar Team37:36:27
2Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:01
3Lampre - ISD0:01:00
4Leopard Trek0:01:26
5Sky Procycling0:02:18
6Geox-TMC0:02:34
7BMC Racing Team0:03:16
8AG2R La Mondiale0:03:23
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:28
10Team RadioShack0:05:26
11Katusha Team0:06:06
12Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:33
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:56
14Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:08
15HTC-Highroad0:09:56
16Pro Team Astana0:11:48
17Quickstep Cycling Team0:14:13
18Team Europcar0:14:25
19Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:10
20Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:42

