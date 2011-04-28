Image 1 of 18 Pavel Brutt (Katusha) continues as GC leader at the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 18 Stage winner Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 18 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) parlayed his uphill sprinting ability into a stage victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 18 Race leader Pavel Brutt (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 18 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) celebrates a win (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 18 The Tour de Romandie peloton en route to the finish in Romont. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 18 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team, wore the mountains jersey despite being 3rd in the classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 18 Cunego is a clearly happy man on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 18 Movistar rider Enrique Sanz riding in the bunch. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 18 Pavel Brutt (Katusha) in the bunch (Image credit: AFP) Image 11 of 18 Race leader Pavel Brutt (Katusha) (Image credit: AFP) Image 12 of 18 The day's effort clearly took a toll on race leader Pavel Brutt (Katusha) (Image credit: AFP) Image 13 of 18 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was the winner of the stage (Image credit: AFP) Image 14 of 18 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) drives himself toward the line (Image credit: AFP) Image 15 of 18 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) sprints to the finish of stage 2 (Image credit: AFP) Image 16 of 18 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) lifts his arms in celebration. (Image credit: AFP) Image 17 of 18 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) is happy to take the victory in stage 2 (Image credit: AFP) Image 18 of 18 Pavel Brutt (Katusha) in yellow on the podium as race leader after stage 2 (Image credit: AFP)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) took victory in the hilltop town of Romont with a well-timed sprint that saw him finish two seconds clear of Cadel Evans (BMC) and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana). Overnight leader Pavel Brutt (Katusha) retains the yellow jersey in spite of being dropped on the day’s main difficulty, Le Gibloux.

“The main objective was a stage win and that’s done,” Cunego said afterwards. “I’m grateful to the whole Lampre team, which fulfilled its role on an undulating course that was very hard to control and marked by a lot of attacks.”

Cunego’s Lampre-ISD team worked hard to chase down a dangerous break featuring David Millar (Garmin-Cervélo), Rui Costa (Movistar), Mikael Cherel (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and David Cioni (Sky) in the finale. With Millar and Costa putting up fierce resistance, however, the Italian was forced to pick off the remnants of the break in person after Evans had launched the sprint behind.

Evans’ initial burst was hugely impressive, but the unfortunate Australian was forced to slow when coming around the fading Cherel and never recovered his lost momentum. Cunego opted to take a different line around the Frenchman and was able to take full advantage of the confusion to rip clear of Evans and Vinokourov to take a resounding victory.

Costa managed to hold on for fourth place ahead of his Movistar teammates David Lopez and Beñat Intxausti, while Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) and Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) were also keeping tabs on affairs.

Pavel Brutt lost contact with the leading group near the summit of Le Gibloux after Roman Kreuziger (Astana) put in a lengthy stint on the front. After instantly losing 45 seconds, the Russian succeeded in managing the deficit on the run-in to the finish to salvage his overall lead, 38 seconds clear of Cunego.

A fascinating battle for overall honours is now promised, with Evans and Vinokourov just a further four seconds back in third and fourth, respectively.

How it happened

With a punchy route in store, there was no shortage of attacks in the opening kilometres of the stage. However, with yesterday’s lengthy and successful break fresh in the mind, the peloton was loathe to let a significant group forge ahead, and the first part of the stage saw attack after attack closed down.

Among those to try their luck early on were Tom Stamsnijder (Leopard Trek) and Chris Anker Sørensen (Saxo Bank-Sungard), while a large group that formed 33km in was quickly snuffed out due to the presence of Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Vladimir Karpets (Katusha).

Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) led over the first categorised climb of Esmonts (81.1km), before Christophe Kern (Europcar) and Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) finally formed a break that gained some traction on the descent.

The French duo gained a maximum lead of three minutes after 120km, but that lead would gradually come down on the approach to Le Gibloux, as the rolling terrain began to take its toll. Indeed, the main peloton was whittled down ahead of the climb, with riders including Taylor Phinney (BMC) and Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervélo) deposited out the back.

On the climb itself, the leaders were reeled in, and immediately Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) and Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) went clear. Impressive tempo riding from Roman Kreuziger (Astana) meant that they, too, were brought back before the summit, while race leader Brutt went backwards.

Once over the top, Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervélo) tried his luck, and shortly after he was caught the four-man group featuring Millar, Costa, Cioni and Cherel managed to forge clear. Thanks largely to the efforts of Millar, they were still clear at the foot of the 1km drag to the line, in spite of the Lampre-led pursuit behind.

Millar and Costa were clearly the strongest of the leading quartet, and for much of the way up to the line they threatened to hold off the elite group of chasers. However, Evans’ decision to launch the sprint behind at an early juncture would ultimately prove critical, setting up Cunego’s grandstand finish.

Full Results 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4:10:53 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 3 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 4 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 5 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 9 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 10 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 13 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 17 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 18 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 21 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 23 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 24 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 26 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 28 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:16 29 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 30 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:19 31 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:23 32 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:25 33 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:30 34 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 35 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11 36 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:01:20 37 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 38 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 39 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 40 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 42 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 43 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 44 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 45 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 46 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:28 47 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 48 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 49 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 50 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 54 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 57 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 58 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 59 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:42 60 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 61 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:01:45 63 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:01:48 64 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:01:50 65 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:56 67 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 68 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:58 69 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 70 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 71 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 72 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:07 73 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 74 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 75 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 76 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:45 78 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:51 79 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:12 80 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:31 81 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:14 82 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 83 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 84 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 85 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:04:18 87 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:53 88 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:39 89 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 90 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 91 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 92 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 93 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 94 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 95 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 96 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 97 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 98 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 99 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 100 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 101 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 103 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 104 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 105 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:07:02 106 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:09:35 107 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 108 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 109 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 110 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 111 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 112 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 113 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 114 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:34 116 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 117 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 118 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 119 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 120 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 121 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 122 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 123 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 124 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 125 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 126 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 127 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 128 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 129 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 130 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 131 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 132 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 133 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 134 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 135 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 136 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 137 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 139 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 140 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 142 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 143 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 144 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 145 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 146 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 147 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack DNF Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack DNS Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNS Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Mountain 1 - Esmonts (Cat. 2) 81.1km 1 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 pts 2 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 4 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 5 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 - Dompierre (Cat. 2) 95.7km 1 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 8 pts 2 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 3 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 4 4 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 2 5 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Mountain 3 - Le Gibloux (Cat. 1) 155.7km 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 12 pts 2 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 8 3 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 6 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 5 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Sprint 1 - Rossens, 134.1km 1 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 6 pts 2 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1

Sprint 2 - Mézières, 167.5km 1 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 6 pts 2 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 3 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Teams 1 Movistar Team 12:32:45 2 Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 Leopard Trek 0:00:14 4 Sky Procycling 0:00:37 5 Lampre - ISD 0:01:16 6 Geox-TMC 0:01:18 7 BMC Racing Team 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:26 9 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:39 10 Team RadioShack 0:02:36 11 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:44 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:22 13 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:34 14 Pro Team Astana 0:04:10 15 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:07 16 Katusha Team 0:05:08 17 HTC-Highroad 0:06:37 18 Team Europcar 0:06:55 19 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:49 20 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:01

General classification after stage 2 1 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 8:43:39 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:38 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:42 4 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 5 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:46 6 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 7 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:51 8 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 9 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:00:52 11 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:00:53 13 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:00:55 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:56 17 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:00:58 18 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:03 19 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 20 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:20 22 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:21 23 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:01:22 24 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 25 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:27 26 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:39 27 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:44 28 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:55 29 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:00 30 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:16 31 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:24 32 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:34 34 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:02:35 35 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 0:02:44 36 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:52 37 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:53 38 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:55 40 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:08 41 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:03:09 42 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:11 43 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 44 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:14 45 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:03:16 46 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:17 47 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:03:18 48 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:03:32 49 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:36 50 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:42 51 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:03:48 52 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:00 53 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:14 54 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:20 55 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 56 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:26 57 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:04:27 58 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:04:39 59 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:44 60 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:03 61 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:10 62 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:35 63 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:05:36 64 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:05:48 65 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:54 66 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:56 67 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:06 68 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:18 69 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:06:24 70 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:06:25 71 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:06:41 72 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:06:48 73 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:25 74 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 75 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:50 76 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:54 78 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:01 79 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:08 80 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:12 81 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:32 82 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:08:58 83 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:09:04 84 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:09:20 85 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:28 86 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:09:37 87 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:46 88 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:01 89 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:10:52 90 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:10:57 91 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:11:20 92 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:40 93 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:32 94 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:12:33 95 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:40 96 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:45 97 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:13:52 98 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:13:54 99 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:56 100 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:13:58 101 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:14:43 102 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:54 103 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:15:45 104 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:15:57 105 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:06 106 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:16:41 107 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:52 108 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:55 109 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:16 110 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:17:26 111 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:18:11 112 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:24 113 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:35 114 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 115 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 116 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:18:44 117 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:07 118 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:48 119 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:19:53 120 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:20:11 121 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:27 122 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:33 123 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:52 124 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:21:58 125 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:22:04 126 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:14 127 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:17 128 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:18 129 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:27 130 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:22:30 131 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:22:43 132 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:22:50 133 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:25:09 134 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:15 135 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 136 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:26:26 137 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:26:32 138 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:28:01 139 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:28:05 140 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:28:10 141 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 142 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:12 143 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:28:14 144 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:28:18 145 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:28:19 146 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:28:22 147 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:28:37

Mountains classification 1 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 28 pts 2 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 22 3 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 22 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 12 5 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 6 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 7 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 8 8 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 8 9 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 6 10 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 4 14 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 16 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 18 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 2 19 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 20 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 21 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint classification 1 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 6 pts 2 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 6 3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 4 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 6 5 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 4 6 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 4 7 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 8 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 9 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 10 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1

Young rider classification 1 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8:44:42 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:41 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:31 4 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:01:32 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:05 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:11 7 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:41 8 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:03 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:22 10 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:47 11 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:58 12 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:08:01 13 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:42 14 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:49 15 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:14:54 16 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:03 17 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:15:38 18 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:41 19 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:30 20 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:21:47 21 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:06 22 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:26:58 23 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:27:15