Cunego prevails in Romont

Brutt remains in leader's jersey

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) continues as GC leader at the Tour de Romandie.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stage winner Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on the podium.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) parlayed his uphill sprinting ability into a stage victory.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Race leader Pavel Brutt (Katusha)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) celebrates a win

(Image credit: AFP)
The Tour de Romandie peloton en route to the finish in Romont.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team, wore the mountains jersey despite being 3rd in the classification.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cunego is a clearly happy man on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Movistar rider Enrique Sanz riding in the bunch.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pavel Brutt (Katusha) in the bunch

(Image credit: AFP)
Race leader Pavel Brutt (Katusha)

(Image credit: AFP)
The day's effort clearly took a toll on race leader Pavel Brutt (Katusha)

(Image credit: AFP)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was the winner of the stage

(Image credit: AFP)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) drives himself toward the line

(Image credit: AFP)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) sprints to the finish of stage 2

(Image credit: AFP)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) lifts his arms in celebration.

(Image credit: AFP)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) is happy to take the victory in stage 2

(Image credit: AFP)
Pavel Brutt (Katusha) in yellow on the podium as race leader after stage 2

(Image credit: AFP)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) took victory in the hilltop town of Romont with a well-timed sprint that saw him finish two seconds clear of Cadel Evans (BMC) and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana). Overnight leader Pavel Brutt (Katusha) retains the yellow jersey in spite of being dropped on the day’s main difficulty, Le Gibloux.

“The main objective was a stage win and that’s done,” Cunego said afterwards. “I’m grateful to the whole Lampre team, which fulfilled its role on an undulating course that was very hard to control and marked by a lot of attacks.”

Cunego’s Lampre-ISD team worked hard to chase down a dangerous break featuring David Millar (Garmin-Cervélo), Rui Costa (Movistar), Mikael Cherel (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and David Cioni (Sky) in the finale. With Millar and Costa putting up fierce resistance, however, the Italian was forced to pick off the remnants of the break in person after Evans had launched the sprint behind.

Evans’ initial burst was hugely impressive, but the unfortunate Australian was forced to slow when coming around the fading Cherel and never recovered his lost momentum. Cunego opted to take a different line around the Frenchman and was able to take full advantage of the confusion to rip clear of Evans and Vinokourov to take a resounding victory.

Costa managed to hold on for fourth place ahead of his Movistar teammates David Lopez and Beñat Intxausti, while Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) and Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) were also keeping tabs on affairs.

Pavel Brutt lost contact with the leading group near the summit of Le Gibloux after Roman Kreuziger (Astana) put in a lengthy stint on the front. After instantly losing 45 seconds, the Russian succeeded in managing the deficit on the run-in to the finish to salvage his overall lead, 38 seconds clear of Cunego.

A fascinating battle for overall honours is now promised, with Evans and Vinokourov just a further four seconds back in third and fourth, respectively.

How it happened

With a punchy route in store, there was no shortage of attacks in the opening kilometres of the stage. However, with yesterday’s lengthy and successful break fresh in the mind, the peloton was loathe to let a significant group forge ahead, and the first part of the stage saw attack after attack closed down.

Among those to try their luck early on were Tom Stamsnijder (Leopard Trek) and Chris Anker Sørensen (Saxo Bank-Sungard), while a large group that formed 33km in was quickly snuffed out due to the presence of Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Vladimir Karpets (Katusha).

Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) led over the first categorised climb of Esmonts (81.1km), before Christophe Kern (Europcar) and Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) finally formed a break that gained some traction on the descent.

The French duo gained a maximum lead of three minutes after 120km, but that lead would gradually come down on the approach to Le Gibloux, as the rolling terrain began to take its toll. Indeed, the main peloton was whittled down ahead of the climb, with riders including Taylor Phinney (BMC) and Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervélo) deposited out the back.

On the climb itself, the leaders were reeled in, and immediately Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) and Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) went clear. Impressive tempo riding from Roman Kreuziger (Astana) meant that they, too, were brought back before the summit, while race leader Brutt went backwards.

Once over the top, Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervélo) tried his luck, and shortly after he was caught the four-man group featuring Millar, Costa, Cioni and Cherel managed to forge clear. Thanks largely to the efforts of Millar, they were still clear at the foot of the 1km drag to the line, in spite of the Lampre-led pursuit behind.

Millar and Costa were clearly the strongest of the leading quartet, and for much of the way up to the line they threatened to hold off the elite group of chasers. However, Evans’ decision to launch the sprint behind at an early juncture would ultimately prove critical, setting up Cunego’s grandstand finish.

 

 

Full Results
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD4:10:53
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
3Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
4Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
5David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
6Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
8Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
9Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
10Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
12Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
13David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
14Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
16Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
17Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
18Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
19Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
20Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
21John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
23Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
24Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
26Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
28Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:16
29Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
30Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:19
31Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:23
32Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:25
33Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:30
34Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
35Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
36Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:01:20
37Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
38Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
39Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
40Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
42Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
43David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
44Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
45Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
46Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:28
47Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
48Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
49Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
50Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
54Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
57Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
58Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
59Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:42
60Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
61Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
62Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:01:45
63Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:01:48
64Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:01:50
65Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
66Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:56
67Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
68David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:58
69Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
70Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
71Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
72Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:07
73Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
74Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
75Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
76Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:45
78Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:51
79Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:12
80Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:31
81Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:14
82Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
83Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
84Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
85Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
86Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:04:18
87Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:53
88Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:39
89Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
90Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
91Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
92Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
93Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
94Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
95Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
96Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
97Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
98Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
99Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
100Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
101Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
102Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
103Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
104Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
105Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC0:07:02
106Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:09:35
107Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
108Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
109Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
110Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
111Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
112Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
113Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
114David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:34
116Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
117Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
118Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
119Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
120Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
121Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
122Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
123Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
124Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
125Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
126Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
127Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
128Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
129Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
130Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
131Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
132Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
133José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
134Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
135Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
136Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
137Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
139Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
140Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
141Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
142Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
143Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
144Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
145Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
146Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
147Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFSébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
DNFBen Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
DNSSimone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNSThomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Mountain 1 - Esmonts (Cat. 2) 81.1km
1Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8pts
2Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar4
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
5Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 2 - Dompierre (Cat. 2) 95.7km
1Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar8pts
2Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
3Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD4
4Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team2
5Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Mountain 3 - Le Gibloux (Cat. 1) 155.7km
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana12pts
2Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC8
3Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana6
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
5Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2

Sprint 1 - Rossens, 134.1km
1Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar6pts
2Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1

Sprint 2 - Mézières, 167.5km
1Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling6pts
2David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
3Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Teams
1Movistar Team12:32:45
2Team Garmin-Cervelo
3Leopard Trek0:00:14
4Sky Procycling0:00:37
5Lampre - ISD0:01:16
6Geox-TMC0:01:18
7BMC Racing Team
8AG2R La Mondiale0:01:26
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:39
10Team RadioShack0:02:36
11Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:44
12Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:22
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:34
14Pro Team Astana0:04:10
15Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:07
16Katusha Team0:05:08
17HTC-Highroad0:06:37
18Team Europcar0:06:55
19Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:49
20Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:01

General classification after stage 2
1Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team8:43:39
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:38
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:42
4Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
5Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:46
6Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
7Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:51
8Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
9Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:00:52
11Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:00:53
13David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
14Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
15Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:00:55
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:56
17Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:00:58
18Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:03
19Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
20John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:20
22Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:01:21
23Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:01:22
24Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
25Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:27
26Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:39
27Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:44
28Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:55
29Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:00
30Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:16
31Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:24
32Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:34
34Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:02:35
35Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD0:02:44
36Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:52
37Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:53
38Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:55
40Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:08
41Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:03:09
42Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:11
43Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
44Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:14
45Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:03:16
46Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:17
47Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:03:18
48David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:03:32
49Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:36
50Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:42
51Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:03:48
52Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:00
53Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:14
54David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:20
55Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
56Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:26
57Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:04:27
58Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:04:39
59Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:44
60Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:03
61Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:10
62Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:35
63Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:05:36
64Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:05:48
65Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:54
66Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:56
67Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:06
68Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:18
69Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:06:24
70Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:06:25
71Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:06:41
72Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:06:48
73Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:25
74Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
75Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:50
76Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:54
78Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:01
79Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:08
80Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:12
81Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:32
82Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:08:58
83Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:09:04
84Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:09:20
85Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:28
86Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:09:37
87Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:46
88Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:01
89Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:10:52
90Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:10:57
91Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:11:20
92Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:40
93David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:32
94Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:12:33
95Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:40
96Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:12:45
97Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:13:52
98Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:13:54
99Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:56
100Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:13:58
101Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:14:43
102Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:54
103Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:15:45
104Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:15:57
105Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:06
106Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:16:41
107José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:52
108Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:55
109Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:16
110Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:17:26
111Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:18:11
112Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:24
113Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:35
114Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
115Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
116Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:18:44
117Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:07
118Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:48
119Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:19:53
120Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:20:11
121Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:27
122Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:33
123Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:52
124Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:21:58
125Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:22:04
126Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:14
127Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:17
128Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:18
129Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:27
130Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:22:30
131Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:22:43
132Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC0:22:50
133Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:09
134Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:15
135Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
136Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:26:26
137Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:26:32
138Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:28:01
139Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:28:05
140Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:28:10
141Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
142Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:12
143Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:28:14
144Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:28:18
145Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:28:19
146Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:28:22
147Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:28:37

Mountains classification
1Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD28pts
2Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team22
3Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team22
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana12
5Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
6Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
7Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar8
8Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC8
9Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana6
10Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
12Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar4
14Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
16Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
18Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team2
19Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
20Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1
21Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint classification
1Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team6pts
2Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling6
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
4Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar6
5Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD4
6Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team4
7David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
8Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
9Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
10Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1

Young rider classification
1Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo8:44:42
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:41
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:31
4Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:01:32
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:05
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:11
7Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:41
8Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:03
9Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:22
10Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:47
11Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:58
12Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:08:01
13Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:42
14Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:12:49
15Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:14:54
16Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:03
17Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:15:38
18Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:41
19Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:30
20Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC0:21:47
21Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:06
22Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:26:58
23Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:27:15

Teams classification
1Movistar Team26:12:42
2Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:01
3Lampre - ISD0:01:00
4Leopard Trek0:01:26
5Sky Procycling0:02:18
6Geox-TMC0:02:34
7BMC Racing Team0:03:16
8AG2R La Mondiale0:03:23
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:28
10Team RadioShack0:05:26
11Katusha Team0:06:06
12Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:33
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:56
14Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:08
15HTC-Highroad0:09:00
16Pro Team Astana0:11:48
17Quickstep Cycling Team0:14:13
18Team Europcar0:14:25
19Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:46
20Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:10

