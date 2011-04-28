Cunego prevails in Romont
Brutt remains in leader's jersey
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) took victory in the hilltop town of Romont with a well-timed sprint that saw him finish two seconds clear of Cadel Evans (BMC) and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana). Overnight leader Pavel Brutt (Katusha) retains the yellow jersey in spite of being dropped on the day’s main difficulty, Le Gibloux.
“The main objective was a stage win and that’s done,” Cunego said afterwards. “I’m grateful to the whole Lampre team, which fulfilled its role on an undulating course that was very hard to control and marked by a lot of attacks.”
Cunego’s Lampre-ISD team worked hard to chase down a dangerous break featuring David Millar (Garmin-Cervélo), Rui Costa (Movistar), Mikael Cherel (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and David Cioni (Sky) in the finale. With Millar and Costa putting up fierce resistance, however, the Italian was forced to pick off the remnants of the break in person after Evans had launched the sprint behind.
Evans’ initial burst was hugely impressive, but the unfortunate Australian was forced to slow when coming around the fading Cherel and never recovered his lost momentum. Cunego opted to take a different line around the Frenchman and was able to take full advantage of the confusion to rip clear of Evans and Vinokourov to take a resounding victory.
Costa managed to hold on for fourth place ahead of his Movistar teammates David Lopez and Beñat Intxausti, while Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) and Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) were also keeping tabs on affairs.
Pavel Brutt lost contact with the leading group near the summit of Le Gibloux after Roman Kreuziger (Astana) put in a lengthy stint on the front. After instantly losing 45 seconds, the Russian succeeded in managing the deficit on the run-in to the finish to salvage his overall lead, 38 seconds clear of Cunego.
A fascinating battle for overall honours is now promised, with Evans and Vinokourov just a further four seconds back in third and fourth, respectively.
How it happened
With a punchy route in store, there was no shortage of attacks in the opening kilometres of the stage. However, with yesterday’s lengthy and successful break fresh in the mind, the peloton was loathe to let a significant group forge ahead, and the first part of the stage saw attack after attack closed down.
Among those to try their luck early on were Tom Stamsnijder (Leopard Trek) and Chris Anker Sørensen (Saxo Bank-Sungard), while a large group that formed 33km in was quickly snuffed out due to the presence of Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Vladimir Karpets (Katusha).
Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) led over the first categorised climb of Esmonts (81.1km), before Christophe Kern (Europcar) and Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) finally formed a break that gained some traction on the descent.
The French duo gained a maximum lead of three minutes after 120km, but that lead would gradually come down on the approach to Le Gibloux, as the rolling terrain began to take its toll. Indeed, the main peloton was whittled down ahead of the climb, with riders including Taylor Phinney (BMC) and Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervélo) deposited out the back.
On the climb itself, the leaders were reeled in, and immediately Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) and Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) went clear. Impressive tempo riding from Roman Kreuziger (Astana) meant that they, too, were brought back before the summit, while race leader Brutt went backwards.
Once over the top, Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervélo) tried his luck, and shortly after he was caught the four-man group featuring Millar, Costa, Cioni and Cherel managed to forge clear. Thanks largely to the efforts of Millar, they were still clear at the foot of the 1km drag to the line, in spite of the Lampre-led pursuit behind.
Millar and Costa were clearly the strongest of the leading quartet, and for much of the way up to the line they threatened to hold off the elite group of chasers. However, Evans’ decision to launch the sprint behind at an early juncture would ultimately prove critical, setting up Cunego’s grandstand finish.
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4:10:53
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|9
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|10
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|13
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|17
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|18
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|21
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|23
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|24
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|26
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|28
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:16
|29
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|30
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|31
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:23
|32
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:25
|33
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:30
|34
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|35
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|36
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:01:20
|37
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|38
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|39
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|40
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|44
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|45
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|46
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|47
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|48
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|49
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|50
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|57
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|58
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|59
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|60
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|61
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:01:45
|63
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:01:48
|64
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:01:50
|65
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:56
|67
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|68
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:58
|69
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|70
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|71
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|72
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|73
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|74
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|75
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|76
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:45
|78
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|79
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|80
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:31
|81
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:14
|82
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|83
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|84
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:04:18
|87
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:53
|88
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:39
|89
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|90
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|91
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|92
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|93
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|95
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|96
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|97
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|98
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|99
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|101
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|103
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|104
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|105
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:07:02
|106
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:09:35
|107
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|108
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|109
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|110
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|111
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|112
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|113
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|114
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:34
|116
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|117
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|118
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|119
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|120
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|121
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|122
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|123
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|124
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|125
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|126
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|127
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|128
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|129
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|130
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|131
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|132
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|133
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|134
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|135
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|136
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|139
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|140
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|142
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|143
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|144
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|146
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|147
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|DNS
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNS
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|pts
|2
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|pts
|2
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|3
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|4
|4
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|2
|5
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|12
|pts
|2
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|8
|3
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|6
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|5
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|1
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|pts
|2
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|6
|pts
|2
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|3
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Movistar Team
|12:32:45
|2
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:14
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:37
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:16
|6
|Geox-TMC
|0:01:18
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:26
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:39
|10
|Team RadioShack
|0:02:36
|11
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:44
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|14
|Pro Team Astana
|0:04:10
|15
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|16
|Katusha Team
|0:05:08
|17
|HTC-Highroad
|0:06:37
|18
|Team Europcar
|0:06:55
|19
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:49
|20
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:01
|1
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|8:43:39
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:38
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|4
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|5
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:46
|6
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|7
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|8
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|9
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:00:52
|11
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:53
|13
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:55
|16
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:56
|17
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:00:58
|18
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:03
|19
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|20
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:20
|22
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|23
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:22
|24
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|25
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:27
|26
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:39
|27
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:44
|28
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:55
|29
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:00
|30
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:16
|31
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|32
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:34
|34
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:02:35
|35
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:44
|36
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|37
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:53
|38
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|40
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:08
|41
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:03:09
|42
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:11
|43
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|44
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:14
|45
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:03:16
|46
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:17
|47
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:03:18
|48
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:32
|49
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:36
|50
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:42
|51
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:48
|52
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:00
|53
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|54
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:20
|55
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|56
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:26
|57
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:04:27
|58
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:04:39
|59
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:44
|60
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:03
|61
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|62
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:35
|63
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:05:36
|64
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:05:48
|65
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:54
|66
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:56
|67
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:06
|68
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:18
|69
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:24
|70
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:25
|71
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:06:41
|72
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:06:48
|73
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:25
|74
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|75
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:50
|76
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:54
|78
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:01
|79
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:08
|80
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:12
|81
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:32
|82
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:58
|83
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:09:04
|84
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:20
|85
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:28
|86
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:09:37
|87
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:46
|88
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:01
|89
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:10:52
|90
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:57
|91
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:11:20
|92
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:40
|93
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:32
|94
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:12:33
|95
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:40
|96
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:45
|97
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:13:52
|98
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:13:54
|99
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:56
|100
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:13:58
|101
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:14:43
|102
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:54
|103
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:15:45
|104
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:57
|105
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:06
|106
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:41
|107
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:52
|108
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:55
|109
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:16
|110
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:17:26
|111
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:18:11
|112
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:24
|113
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:35
|114
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|115
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|116
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:18:44
|117
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:07
|118
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:48
|119
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:19:53
|120
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:20:11
|121
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:27
|122
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:33
|123
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:52
|124
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:58
|125
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:22:04
|126
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:14
|127
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:17
|128
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:18
|129
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:27
|130
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:22:30
|131
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:22:43
|132
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:22:50
|133
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:09
|134
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:15
|135
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|136
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:26:26
|137
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:26:32
|138
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:01
|139
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:28:05
|140
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:28:10
|141
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|142
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:12
|143
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:28:14
|144
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:28:18
|145
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:28:19
|146
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:28:22
|147
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:28:37
|1
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|28
|pts
|2
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|3
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|22
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|12
|5
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|6
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|7
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|8
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|8
|9
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|6
|10
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|14
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|16
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|2
|19
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|20
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|21
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|6
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|4
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|5
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|4
|6
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|7
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|8
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|9
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|10
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8:44:42
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:41
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:31
|4
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:01:32
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:05
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|7
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:41
|8
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:03
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:22
|10
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:47
|11
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:58
|12
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:08:01
|13
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:42
|14
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:49
|15
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:14:54
|16
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:03
|17
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:38
|18
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:41
|19
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:30
|20
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:21:47
|21
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:06
|22
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:58
|23
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:27:15
|1
|Movistar Team
|26:12:42
|2
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:01
|3
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:00
|4
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:26
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:18
|6
|Geox-TMC
|0:02:34
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:16
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:23
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:28
|10
|Team RadioShack
|0:05:26
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:06:06
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:56
|14
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:08
|15
|HTC-Highroad
|0:09:00
|16
|Pro Team Astana
|0:11:48
|17
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:14:13
|18
|Team Europcar
|0:14:25
|19
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:46
|20
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:10
