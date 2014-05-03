Trending

Albasini wins stage 4 at Tour of Romandie

Froome poised to win overall

Image 1 of 35

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his win

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 35

The peloton in Romandie

The peloton in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 35

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 35

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 35

Pavel Brutt

Pavel Brutt
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 35

Eugenio Alafaci

Eugenio Alafaci
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 35

Yuri Trofimov

Yuri Trofimov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 35

At the start

At the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 35

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 35

Swiss fans out to support the racers

Swiss fans out to support the racers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 35

Katusha sets the pace

Katusha sets the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 35

Alexis Vuilliermoz

Alexis Vuilliermoz
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 35

Alexis Vuilliermoz, Thomas Voeckler, Michael Albasini, Jan Bakelants, and Jean Marc Marino

Alexis Vuilliermoz, Thomas Voeckler, Michael Albasini, Jan Bakelants, and Jean Marc Marino
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 35

Michael Albasini

Michael Albasini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 35

Michael Albasini, Jan Bakelants, Jean Marc Marino, Alexis Vuillermoz, Thomas Voeckler

Michael Albasini, Jan Bakelants, Jean Marc Marino, Alexis Vuillermoz, Thomas Voeckler
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 35

Jan Bakelants

Jan Bakelants
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 35

The peloton in Romandie

The peloton in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 35

The peloton at the Tour of Romandie

The peloton at the Tour of Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 35

Davide Appollonio, Anthony Roux, Oscar Gatto, Ramunas Navardauskas

Davide Appollonio, Anthony Roux, Oscar Gatto, Ramunas Navardauskas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 35

Rigoberto Uran and Serge Pauwels

Rigoberto Uran and Serge Pauwels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 35

Racers at the Pont de la Poya

Racers at the Pont de la Poya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 35

Thomas Voeckler, Michael Albasini and Jan Baklants

Thomas Voeckler, Michael Albasini and Jan Baklants
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 35

Alexis Vuilliermoz takes a turn at the front

Alexis Vuilliermoz takes a turn at the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 35

Dmitry Kozontchuk

Dmitry Kozontchuk
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 35

Jan Bakelants

Jan Bakelants
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 35

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 4 in Romandie

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 4 in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 35

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 4 in Romandie

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 4 in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 35

Simon Spilak (Katusha)

Simon Spilak (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 35

Simon Spilak (Katusha)

Simon Spilak (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 35

Simon Spilak (Katusha)

Simon Spilak (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 35

Simon Spilak (Katusha) sits in

Simon Spilak (Katusha) sits in
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 35

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) takes the stage win

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) takes the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 35

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) leads out the sprint

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) leads out the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 35

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the charge to the line

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the charge to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 35

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 4 in Romandie

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 4 in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) took his third stage victory at the Tour de Romandie with yet another powerful sprint after being in the breakaway of the day on the circuit race stage around Fribourg.

The Swiss rider beat Thomas Voeckler (Europecar) and Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) to take win number three as the Orica-GreenEdge team continued to rack up results after Simon Gerrans' victory at Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Adam Yates' break through performance at the Tour of Turkey.

Voeckler Bakelants tried to outfox Albasini in the three-rider sprint and even though he led out the sprint, the Swiss rider had a better acceleration and won comfortably. It was Albasini's 20th career victory and the fifth of the week for Orica-GreenEdge.

Simon Spilak (Katusha) finished in the peloton, nine seconds behind the breakaway trio and so retained his one-second lead on Chris Froome (Team Sky). However Froome is widely expected to take the leader's yellow jersey and win the final overall classification in Sunday's final 18.5km time trial around Neuchatel.

How it happened

The 174km circuit stage around Fribourg was perfect for a breakaway, with the overall contenders happy to let riders get away and so recover after Friday mountain stage and before Sunday's time trial.

The riders set off in the rain but it did not deter the attacks and the break of the day formed after 15km of intense racing. Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) did not start the stage after losing time on Thursday, brining down the curtain on an intense but hugely successful spring for the young Polish rider.

The break of day included five stage hunters: Albasini, Voeckler, Bakelants plus Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale) and fellow Frenchman Jean-Marc Marino (Cannondale). The peloton let them go and they quickly opened a gap that reached 6:15 after 50km of racing.

The gap eventually fell as the peloton, and especially Lampre-Merida and Trek Factory Racing took up the chase. However it proved to be too little too late and the experience of Albasini, Voeckler and Bakelants paid off. They dug deep on the final climb of the circuit with Vuillermoz and Marino getting dropped. A late crash also disrupted the peloton when riders touched wheels, with Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) two of several riders going down. The peloton continued to chase hard but the trio worked together until the final kilometres and did enough to ensure they fought for the stage victory.

Albasini was forced to lead in the final two kilometres and led out the sprint but he had the speed to win yet again.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge4:14:21
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:09
5Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
7Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
8Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
11Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
13Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
14Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
17Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
18Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
19Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
21Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
23Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
27Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
29Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
31Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
32Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
33Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
34Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
35Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
38Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
39Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
40Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
41Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
42Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
43Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
44Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
45Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
46Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
47Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
48Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
49Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
50Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
51Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
52Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
53Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
54Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
55Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
56Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
57Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
58David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
59Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
60Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
61Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
62Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
63Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
64Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
65Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
66Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
67Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
68Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
69Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
70Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
71Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
72Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
73Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:01:20
75Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:42
76Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:43
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:26
78Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:03:50
79Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
80Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
81Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
82Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:04:04
83Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
84Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
85Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
86Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
87Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
89Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
90Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
91Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
92Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
93Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
94Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
95Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
96Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
97Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
98Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
99Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
100Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
101Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
102Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
103Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:04
104Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
105Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
106Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
107Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
108Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
109Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
110Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
111Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
112Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
113Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
114Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
115Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
116Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
117Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
118Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
119Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:09:24
120Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
121Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
122Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
123Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
124Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
125Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
126Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
127Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:02
128Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
129Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:23:47
130Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
DNFKenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFMaxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFChristophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFDavide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
DNFLachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
DNFRichie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
DNFJulien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFMarcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
DNSMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNSMoreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge3
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6pts
2Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale3
3Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale2
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale5pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge3
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale5pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge2
4Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4:14:30
2Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
3Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
4Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
5Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
7Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
9Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
11Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
12Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
13Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:03:55
14Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
18Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
19Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:07:55
20Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
21Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
22Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
23Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:15
24Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFLachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
DNSMoreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNSMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Europcar12:43:21
2Orica GreenEDGE
3Omega Pharma-QuickStep
4AG2R La Mondiale0:00:09
5FDJ.fr
6Garmin-Sharp
7Tinkoff-Saxo
8Movistar Team
9IAM Cycling
10BMC Racing Team
11Katusha Team
12Team Giant-Shimano
13Astana Pro Team
14Cannondale
15Lotto-Belisol Team
16Belkin Pro Cycling Team
17Team Sky
18Lampre-Merida0:03:50
19Trek Factory Racing0:07:59

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha15:53:55
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:01
3Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:02
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
5Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:10
6Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:13
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:14
8Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:40
9Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:48
10Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:50
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:57
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:18
13Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:46
14Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:03:01
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:05
16Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:36
17Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:04:09
18Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:04:16
19Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:52
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:00
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
22Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:49
23Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:50
24Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:56
25Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:10
26Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:06
27Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:09
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:35
29Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:47
30Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:09
31Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:10
32Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:13
33Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:15
34Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:12:39
35Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:51
36Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:05
37Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:13:13
38Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:13:15
39Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:15:20
40Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:29
41Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:15:41
42David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:16:34
43Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:16:37
44Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:16:54
45Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:17:16
46Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:17:27
47Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:41
48Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:21:25
50Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:22:50
51Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:23:11
52Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:23:17
53Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:21
54Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
55Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:23:23
56Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:23:36
57Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:24:20
58Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:24:25
59Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:24
60Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:27:49
61Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:28:07
62Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:16
63Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:34
64Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:50
65Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:29:52
66Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:30:59
67Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:31:03
68Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
69Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:31:39
70Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:31:57
71Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:32:14
72Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:32:24
73Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:33:31
74Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:33:52
75Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:34:12
76Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:34:21
77Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:34:46
78Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:37:08
79Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:38:55
80Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:39:30
81Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:39:32
82Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:40:13
83Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:40:42
84Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:42:07
85Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:42:42
86Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:43:20
87Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:43:23
88Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:43:31
89Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:43:32
90Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:43:51
91Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:44:51
92Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:45:17
93Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:45:30
94Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:47:00
95Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:47:07
96Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:47:08
97Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:47:30
98Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:47:42
99Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:22
100Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:51:01
101Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:51:37
102Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:52:41
103Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:52:47
104Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:52:53
105Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:53:46
106Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:54:52
107Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:55:14
108Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:55:28
109Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:55:33
110Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:09
111Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale0:57:32
112Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:57:56
113Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:00:11
114Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1:01:59
115Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing1:02:05
116Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:05:23
117Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge1:06:47
118Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing1:07:02
119Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida1:07:09
120Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:09:30
121Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:10:29
122Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:14:00
123Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:15:01
124Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:15:02
125Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha1:16:49
126Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
127Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1:17:06
128Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:20:52
129Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky1:25:09
130Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky1:25:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
6Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
7Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling6
8Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling4
9Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
10Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge3
11Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale3
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
13Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1
14Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
15Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
16Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr1
17Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling30pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar28
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky12
4Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale12
5Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling10
6Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha8
7Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr6
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp6
11Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team6
12Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge6
13Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
15Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling4
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
17Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling4
18Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar4
19Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling4
20Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
21Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2
22Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp2
23Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar2
24Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp2
25Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
26Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo1
27Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1
28Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
6Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
7Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling6
8Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling4
9Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
10Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge3
11Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale3
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
13Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1
14Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
15Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
16Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr1
17Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team15:55:35
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:17
3Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:29
4Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:30
5Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:49
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:15:47
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:01
8Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:21:31
9Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:41
10Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:25:44
11Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:29:19
12Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:31:51
13Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:41:52
14Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:45:28
15Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:51:07
16Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:29
17Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:56:16
18Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing1:00:25
19Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:00:54
20Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:03:43
21Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing1:05:22
22Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:12:20
23Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:13:21
24Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr1:15:09

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Europcar12:43:21
2Orica GreenEDGE
3Omega Pharma-QuickStep
4AG2R La Mondiale0:00:09
5FDJ.fr
6Garmin-Sharp
7Tinkoff-Saxo
8Movistar Team
9IAM Cycling
10BMC Racing Team
11Katusha Team
12Team Giant-Shimano
13Astana Pro Team
14Cannondale
15Lotto-Belisol Team
16Belkin Pro Cycling Team
17Team Sky
18Lampre-Merida0:03:50
19Trek Factory Racing0:07:59

 

Latest on Cyclingnews