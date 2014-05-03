Albasini wins stage 4 at Tour of Romandie
Froome poised to win overall
Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) took his third stage victory at the Tour de Romandie with yet another powerful sprint after being in the breakaway of the day on the circuit race stage around Fribourg.
The Swiss rider beat Thomas Voeckler (Europecar) and Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) to take win number three as the Orica-GreenEdge team continued to rack up results after Simon Gerrans' victory at Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Adam Yates' break through performance at the Tour of Turkey.
Voeckler Bakelants tried to outfox Albasini in the three-rider sprint and even though he led out the sprint, the Swiss rider had a better acceleration and won comfortably. It was Albasini's 20th career victory and the fifth of the week for Orica-GreenEdge.
Simon Spilak (Katusha) finished in the peloton, nine seconds behind the breakaway trio and so retained his one-second lead on Chris Froome (Team Sky). However Froome is widely expected to take the leader's yellow jersey and win the final overall classification in Sunday's final 18.5km time trial around Neuchatel.
How it happened
The 174km circuit stage around Fribourg was perfect for a breakaway, with the overall contenders happy to let riders get away and so recover after Friday mountain stage and before Sunday's time trial.
The riders set off in the rain but it did not deter the attacks and the break of the day formed after 15km of intense racing. Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) did not start the stage after losing time on Thursday, brining down the curtain on an intense but hugely successful spring for the young Polish rider.
The break of day included five stage hunters: Albasini, Voeckler, Bakelants plus Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale) and fellow Frenchman Jean-Marc Marino (Cannondale). The peloton let them go and they quickly opened a gap that reached 6:15 after 50km of racing.
The gap eventually fell as the peloton, and especially Lampre-Merida and Trek Factory Racing took up the chase. However it proved to be too little too late and the experience of Albasini, Voeckler and Bakelants paid off. They dug deep on the final climb of the circuit with Vuillermoz and Marino getting dropped. A late crash also disrupted the peloton when riders touched wheels, with Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) two of several riders going down. The peloton continued to chase hard but the trio worked together until the final kilometres and did enough to ensure they fought for the stage victory.
Albasini was forced to lead in the final two kilometres and led out the sprint but he had the speed to win yet again.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|4:14:21
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:09
|5
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|8
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|16
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|19
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|23
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|27
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|28
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|31
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|33
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|35
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|38
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|39
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|40
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|41
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|42
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|45
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|47
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|48
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|50
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|52
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|53
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|54
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|55
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|57
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|58
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|59
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|60
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|61
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|62
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|63
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|64
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|65
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|66
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|67
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|69
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|70
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|71
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|73
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:01:20
|75
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|76
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:43
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:26
|78
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:50
|79
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|81
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|82
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:04
|83
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|85
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|86
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|91
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|92
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|93
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|94
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|95
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|96
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|97
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|98
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|99
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|102
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:04
|104
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|105
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|106
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|107
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|109
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|111
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|112
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|113
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|114
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|116
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|117
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|118
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|119
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:09:24
|120
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|122
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|123
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|124
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|125
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|126
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:02
|128
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|129
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:23:47
|130
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|DNF
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|DNF
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNS
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNS
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|3
|3
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|2
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|5
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|4
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4:14:30
|2
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|11
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:55
|14
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:55
|20
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:15
|24
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|DNS
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Europcar
|12:43:21
|2
|Orica GreenEDGE
|3
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:09
|5
|FDJ.fr
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|IAM Cycling
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Katusha Team
|12
|Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Cannondale
|15
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|16
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Team Sky
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|0:03:50
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|15:53:55
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:01
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:02
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|5
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:10
|6
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:13
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:14
|8
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|9
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|10
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:50
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:57
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:18
|13
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:46
|14
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:01
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:05
|16
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|17
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:09
|18
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:16
|19
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:52
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:00
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:49
|23
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:50
|24
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:56
|25
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:10
|26
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:06
|27
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:09
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:35
|29
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:47
|30
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:09
|31
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:10
|32
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:13
|33
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:15
|34
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:39
|35
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:51
|36
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:05
|37
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:13
|38
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:15
|39
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:15:20
|40
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:29
|41
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:41
|42
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:16:34
|43
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:37
|44
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:16:54
|45
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:17:16
|46
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:17:27
|47
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:41
|48
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:25
|50
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:22:50
|51
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:23:11
|52
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:17
|53
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:21
|54
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|55
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:23:23
|56
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:23:36
|57
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:24:20
|58
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:24:25
|59
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:27:24
|60
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:27:49
|61
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:28:07
|62
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:16
|63
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:34
|64
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:29:50
|65
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:29:52
|66
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:30:59
|67
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:03
|68
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:39
|70
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:57
|71
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:32:14
|72
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:32:24
|73
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:33:31
|74
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:33:52
|75
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:34:12
|76
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:21
|77
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:46
|78
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:37:08
|79
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:38:55
|80
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:30
|81
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:39:32
|82
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:13
|83
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:40:42
|84
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:42:07
|85
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:42:42
|86
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:43:20
|87
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:43:23
|88
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:43:31
|89
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:43:32
|90
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:43:51
|91
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:44:51
|92
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:45:17
|93
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:45:30
|94
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:47:00
|95
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:47:07
|96
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:47:08
|97
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:47:30
|98
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:47:42
|99
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:22
|100
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:51:01
|101
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:37
|102
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:52:41
|103
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:52:47
|104
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:52:53
|105
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:53:46
|106
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:54:52
|107
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:55:14
|108
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:55:28
|109
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:33
|110
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:09
|111
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|0:57:32
|112
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:56
|113
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:00:11
|114
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1:01:59
|115
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1:02:05
|116
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:05:23
|117
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|1:06:47
|118
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|1:07:02
|119
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|1:07:09
|120
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:09:30
|121
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:10:29
|122
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:14:00
|123
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:15:01
|124
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:15:02
|125
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:16:49
|126
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|127
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:17:06
|128
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:20:52
|129
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|1:25:09
|130
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|1:25:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|6
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|7
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|8
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|9
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|10
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|11
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|3
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|13
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|14
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|15
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|16
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|17
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|30
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|4
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|12
|5
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|6
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|8
|7
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|6
|11
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|6
|12
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|13
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|17
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|18
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|19
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|20
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|21
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|22
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|23
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|2
|24
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|25
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|26
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|27
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|28
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|6
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|7
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|8
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|9
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|10
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|11
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|3
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|13
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|14
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|15
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|16
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|17
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:55:35
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:17
|3
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:29
|4
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:30
|5
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:49
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:15:47
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:01
|8
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:21:31
|9
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:41
|10
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:25:44
|11
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:29:19
|12
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:31:51
|13
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:41:52
|14
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:45:28
|15
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:51:07
|16
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:29
|17
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:16
|18
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1:00:25
|19
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:00:54
|20
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:03:43
|21
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|1:05:22
|22
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:12:20
|23
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:13:21
|24
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:15:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Europcar
|12:43:21
|2
|Orica GreenEDGE
|3
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:09
|5
|FDJ.fr
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|IAM Cycling
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Katusha Team
|12
|Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Cannondale
|15
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|16
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Team Sky
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|0:03:50
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:59
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy