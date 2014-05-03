Image 1 of 35 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 35 The peloton in Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 35 The peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 35 The peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 35 Pavel Brutt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 35 Eugenio Alafaci (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 35 Yuri Trofimov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 35 At the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 35 The peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 35 Swiss fans out to support the racers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 35 Katusha sets the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 35 Alexis Vuilliermoz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 35 Alexis Vuilliermoz, Thomas Voeckler, Michael Albasini, Jan Bakelants, and Jean Marc Marino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 35 Michael Albasini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 35 Michael Albasini, Jan Bakelants, Jean Marc Marino, Alexis Vuillermoz, Thomas Voeckler (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 35 Jan Bakelants (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 35 The peloton in Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 35 The peloton at the Tour of Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 35 Davide Appollonio, Anthony Roux, Oscar Gatto, Ramunas Navardauskas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 35 Rigoberto Uran and Serge Pauwels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 35 Racers at the Pont de la Poya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 35 Thomas Voeckler, Michael Albasini and Jan Baklants (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 35 Alexis Vuilliermoz takes a turn at the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 35 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 35 Jan Bakelants (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 35 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 4 in Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 35 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 4 in Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 35 Simon Spilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 35 Simon Spilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 35 Simon Spilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 35 Simon Spilak (Katusha) sits in (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 35 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) takes the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 35 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) leads out the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 35 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the charge to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 35 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 4 in Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) took his third stage victory at the Tour de Romandie with yet another powerful sprint after being in the breakaway of the day on the circuit race stage around Fribourg.

The Swiss rider beat Thomas Voeckler (Europecar) and Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) to take win number three as the Orica-GreenEdge team continued to rack up results after Simon Gerrans' victory at Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Adam Yates' break through performance at the Tour of Turkey.

Voeckler Bakelants tried to outfox Albasini in the three-rider sprint and even though he led out the sprint, the Swiss rider had a better acceleration and won comfortably. It was Albasini's 20th career victory and the fifth of the week for Orica-GreenEdge.

Simon Spilak (Katusha) finished in the peloton, nine seconds behind the breakaway trio and so retained his one-second lead on Chris Froome (Team Sky). However Froome is widely expected to take the leader's yellow jersey and win the final overall classification in Sunday's final 18.5km time trial around Neuchatel.

How it happened

The 174km circuit stage around Fribourg was perfect for a breakaway, with the overall contenders happy to let riders get away and so recover after Friday mountain stage and before Sunday's time trial.

The riders set off in the rain but it did not deter the attacks and the break of the day formed after 15km of intense racing. Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) did not start the stage after losing time on Thursday, brining down the curtain on an intense but hugely successful spring for the young Polish rider.

The break of day included five stage hunters: Albasini, Voeckler, Bakelants plus Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale) and fellow Frenchman Jean-Marc Marino (Cannondale). The peloton let them go and they quickly opened a gap that reached 6:15 after 50km of racing.





The gap eventually fell as the peloton, and especially Lampre-Merida and Trek Factory Racing took up the chase. However it proved to be too little too late and the experience of Albasini, Voeckler and Bakelants paid off. They dug deep on the final climb of the circuit with Vuillermoz and Marino getting dropped. A late crash also disrupted the peloton when riders touched wheels, with Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) two of several riders going down. The peloton continued to chase hard but the trio worked together until the final kilometres and did enough to ensure they fought for the stage victory.

Albasini was forced to lead in the final two kilometres and led out the sprint but he had the speed to win yet again.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 4:14:21 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:09 5 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 7 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 8 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 13 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 17 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 18 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 19 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 23 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 27 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 28 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 29 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 31 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 32 Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 33 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 34 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 35 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 38 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 39 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 40 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 41 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 42 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 44 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 45 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 46 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 47 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 48 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 50 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 52 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 53 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 54 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 55 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 57 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 58 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 59 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 60 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 61 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 62 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 63 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 64 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 65 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 66 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 67 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 69 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 70 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 71 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 72 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 73 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:01:20 75 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:42 76 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:43 77 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:26 78 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:03:50 79 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 80 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 81 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 82 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:04 83 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 84 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 85 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 86 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 87 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 89 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 90 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 91 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 92 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 93 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 94 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 95 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 96 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 97 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 98 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 99 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 100 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 101 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 102 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 103 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:04 104 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 105 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 106 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 107 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 108 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 109 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 110 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 111 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 112 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 113 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 114 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 115 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 116 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 117 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 118 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 119 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:09:24 120 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 122 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 123 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 124 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 125 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 126 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:02 128 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 129 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:23:47 130 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky DNF Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar DNF Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp DNF Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky DNF Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano DNS Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNS Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 3 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 3 3 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 2 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 5 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 3 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 5 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 2 4 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4:14:30 2 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 5 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 9 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 11 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 13 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:55 14 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 18 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 19 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:55 20 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 21 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 22 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 23 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:15 24 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp DNS Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNS Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Europcar 12:43:21 2 Orica GreenEDGE 3 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:09 5 FDJ.fr 6 Garmin-Sharp 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Movistar Team 9 IAM Cycling 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Katusha Team 12 Team Giant-Shimano 13 Astana Pro Team 14 Cannondale 15 Lotto-Belisol Team 16 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 17 Team Sky 18 Lampre-Merida 0:03:50 19 Trek Factory Racing 0:07:59

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 15:53:55 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:01 3 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:02 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 5 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:10 6 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:13 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:14 8 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:40 9 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:48 10 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:50 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:57 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:18 13 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:46 14 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:01 15 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:05 16 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:36 17 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:04:09 18 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:04:16 19 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:52 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:00 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:49 23 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:50 24 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:56 25 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:10 26 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:06 27 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:09 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:35 29 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:47 30 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:09 31 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:10 32 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:13 33 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:15 34 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:12:39 35 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:51 36 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:05 37 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:13:13 38 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:13:15 39 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:15:20 40 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:29 41 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:41 42 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:16:34 43 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:37 44 Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:16:54 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:17:16 46 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:17:27 47 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:41 48 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:21:25 50 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:22:50 51 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:23:11 52 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:23:17 53 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:21 54 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 55 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:23:23 56 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:23:36 57 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:24:20 58 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:24:25 59 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:24 60 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:27:49 61 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:28:07 62 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:16 63 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:34 64 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:29:50 65 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:29:52 66 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:30:59 67 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:31:03 68 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 69 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:31:39 70 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:57 71 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:32:14 72 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:32:24 73 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:33:31 74 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:33:52 75 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:34:12 76 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:34:21 77 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:34:46 78 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:37:08 79 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:38:55 80 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:39:30 81 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:39:32 82 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:40:13 83 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:40:42 84 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:42:07 85 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:42:42 86 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:43:20 87 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:43:23 88 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:43:31 89 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:43:32 90 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:43:51 91 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:44:51 92 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:45:17 93 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:45:30 94 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:47:00 95 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:47:07 96 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:47:08 97 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:47:30 98 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:47:42 99 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:22 100 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:51:01 101 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:51:37 102 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:52:41 103 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:52:47 104 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:52:53 105 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:53:46 106 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:54:52 107 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:55:14 108 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:55:28 109 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:55:33 110 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:09 111 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 0:57:32 112 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:57:56 113 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:00:11 114 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1:01:59 115 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1:02:05 116 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:05:23 117 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 1:06:47 118 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 1:07:02 119 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 1:07:09 120 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:09:30 121 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:29 122 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:14:00 123 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:15:01 124 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:15:02 125 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:16:49 126 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 127 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1:17:06 128 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:20:52 129 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 1:25:09 130 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 1:25:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 6 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 7 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 8 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 9 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 10 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 3 11 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 3 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 13 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1 14 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 15 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 16 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 17 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 30 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 28 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 12 4 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 12 5 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 6 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 8 7 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 6 11 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 6 12 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 6 13 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 17 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 18 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 4 19 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 20 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 21 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2 22 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 2 23 Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 2 24 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 2 25 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 26 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 27 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 28 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 6 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 7 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 8 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 9 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 10 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 3 11 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 3 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 13 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1 14 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 15 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 16 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 17 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 15:55:35 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:17 3 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:29 4 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:30 5 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:49 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:15:47 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:01 8 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:21:31 9 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:41 10 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:25:44 11 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:29:19 12 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:31:51 13 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:41:52 14 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:45:28 15 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:51:07 16 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:29 17 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:56:16 18 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1:00:25 19 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:00:54 20 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:03:43 21 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 1:05:22 22 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:12:20 23 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:13:21 24 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:15:09