Greipel sprints to win on wet roads at the end of final stage

Martin clinches overall victory

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) sprints to a win in the final stage of the Tour of Poland.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) opens the victory champagne.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) is congratulated after his overal win at the Tour of Poland.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

For every rider, the first win in a ProTour race is always special. Daniel Martin from Garmin – Transitions got to know that feeling after the last stage of Tour de Pologne. The young Irish rider maintained the leader’s jersey and became the winner of the Polish race.

“That’s my first win in the ProTour and I’m maybe the happiest man in Poland right know,” said Martin. “When I got the yellow jersey I didn’t want to give it away. I’m really glad that it all worked out well for us.”

“I was pretty relaxed at the beginning of the stage. However it started to rain and it got more interesting. Fortunately my teammates worked very well and managed to keep me safe on the wet roads.

“I’m very proud that we as a team were the strongest in this race. We not only won the GC but we were also the best in the team classification. Not too many people had expected that we will be able to control the race.”

It was also a great day for Andre Greipel who took his second stage victory. In the mass sprint finish he out-sprinted Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) and Robert Förster (Team Milram).

“The final kilometre was very dangerous. It’s never safe with the slippery roads,” said Greipel who dedicated the win to his newly born niece. “Because of those conditions I couldn’t go full gas but my teammate Marcel Sieberg did a great job and protected me when I needed it. I jumped off Allan Davis’s wheel and took very important victory.

“For a sprinter it’s always nice to get a win, every victory has its own story. When it’s a ProTour race and there are so many good riders in the field it’s even more special.”

Before the final sprint-friendly stage Grega Bole (Lapmre-Fanese Vini) still had a theoretical chance of winning the final general classification. The yellow jersey owner, Daniel Martin from Garmin – Transitions was only 8 seconds ahead of the Slovene in the GC and there were still some bonus seconds to gain. Martin was well aware of the sprinting skills of his greatest rival and knew that the game was very much still on.

And Bole was not the only one who had hopes of winning the race, as there was a bunch of riders who were in the top 15 that tried to break clear early on. Among others the group included Marek Rutkiewicz (Poland BGŻ), Pablo Lastras, Vasili Kiryienka (both Caisse d’Epargne), Tiago Machado (RadioShack), Tom Danielson (Garmin – Transitions), Michael Albasini (HTC Columbia), Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing) and Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas – Doimo). The peloton couldn’t let them go too far and they were quickly brought back.

37 kilometres into the stage the next move was made by Jacek Morajko (Poland BGŻ) and Angelo Ruiz Madrazo (Caisse d’Epargne). They were joined by Roy Curvers (Skil Shimano) and together they gained a 5-minute advantage. Later Ivan Rovny (RadioShack), Marco Marcato, Johnny Hoogerland (both Vacansoleil), Ballan and Mauro Santambrogio (both BMC Racing) tried to bridge the gap but their attempt was not successful.

When Andre Greipel’s HTC-Columbia took over the lead in the bunch and Team Sky decided to get involved the gap began to decrease. It dropped to 2:30 minutes with 30 km to go and when it was reduced by one minute Madrazo decided to take off alone.

On the wet roads of Krakow the Spanish rider was giving it all. Meanwhile, Morajko and Curvers were absorbed by the field. The main bunch was drawing very close and it reeled in Madrazo with 4 km remaining. In the final kilometres of the stage and the whole race HTC-Columbia was driving the pace at the front and later was joined by Sky. This time Andre Greipel took advantage of the job done by the opposing team and was comfortable in winning by half a bike length. He bested Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) who was second and Robert Förster (Team Milram) who got third.

The leader of the general classification, Daniel Martin crossed the line with the same time as the winner of the stage and claimed victory in the 67th Tour de Pologne. Grega Bole finished the race in second position eight seconds behind and Bauke Mollema took third 10 seconds behind.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3:51:58
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
3Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
5Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
7Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
9Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
10David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
11Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
12Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
13Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
14Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
15Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
17Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
18Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
19Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
20Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
22Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
23Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
24Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
25Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
26Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
27Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
28Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
29Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
30Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
31Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
32Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
33Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
34Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
35Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
36Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
37Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
38Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
39Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
40Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
41Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
42Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
43Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ
44Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
45Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
46Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
47Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
48Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
49Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
50Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
51Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
52Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
53Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
54Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
55Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
56Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
59Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
60Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
61Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
62Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
63Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
64Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
65Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
66Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:13
67Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:00:14
68Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:16
69Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
70Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
71Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step0:00:21
72Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
73Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
74Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ0:00:23
75Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:25
76Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:27
77Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:00:33
78Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
79Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:20
80Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:53
81Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
82Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
83Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:03:20
84Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:03:42
85Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
86Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
87Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
88Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
89Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
90Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
91Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
92Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
93Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
94Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
95Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
96Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
97Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
98Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
99Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
100Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
101Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
102Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
103Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
104Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
105Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
106Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
107Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
108Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
109Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
110Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
111Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
112Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
113Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
114Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
115Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
116Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
117Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
118Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
119Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
120Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
121Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
122Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
123Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
124Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
125Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
126Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
127Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
128Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
129Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
130Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
131Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
132Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
133Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
134Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
135Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
136Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
137Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:50
138Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
139Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
140Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
141Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
142Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
143Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
144Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
145Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
146Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
147Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
148Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
149Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
150Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
151Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
152Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
153Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:03:57
154Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
155Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:04:54
156Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:03
157Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
158Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:05:30
DNFLaszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
DNFGorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFDominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
DNFCameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
DNFDavide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
DNFJos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
DNFMikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
DNFVitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNFBenat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFGraeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNFMarkus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram

Sprint 1 - Wieliczka, 131.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ3pts
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
3Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Sprint 2- Kraków Rynek, 146.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne3pts
2Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ2
3Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Mountain 1 - Stara Wies Tauron, 53.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ5pts
2Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano3
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Rozdziele Tauron83.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ3pts
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
3Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia20pts
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux19
3Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram18
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo17
5Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step16
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team15
7Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
8Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team13
9Allan Davis (Aus) Astana12
10David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto11
11Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
12Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
13Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
14Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank7
15Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
16Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
17Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team4
18Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack3
19Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne2
20Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions30:38:48
2Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:08
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:00:10
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:20
5Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
6Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:26
7Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ0:00:30
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:33
10Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:00:41
11Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
12Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:00:54
13Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:09
14Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:15
15Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:51
16Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:01:59
17Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:02:05
18Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack0:02:36
19Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:46
20Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:02:54
21Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:03:03
22Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:04
23Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:43
24Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:10
25Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ0:04:13
26Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:50
27Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:44
28Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack0:06:28
29Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:06:38
30Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:06:41
31Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:49
32Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:14
33Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:08:27
34Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:08:57
35Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ0:09:10
36Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:10:33
37Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:11:01
38Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram0:11:02
39Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne0:11:19
40Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:36
41Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:12:02
42Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team0:12:03
43Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:12:47
44Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:13:43
45Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:36
46Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:14:45
47Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack0:15:08
48Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:15:36
49Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:15:40
50Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:15:49
51Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:17:25
52Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
53Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:18:01
54Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:18:07
55Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:18:27
56Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:51
57Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:19:19
58Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:19:30
59Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:19:38
60Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:54
61Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:02
62Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:20:38
63Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:03
64Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:21:05
65Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:22:05
66Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:23:34
67Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:23:41
68Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:23:58
69Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:23:59
70Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:54
71Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:26:08
72Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana0:26:47
73Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:27:31
74Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:27:35
75Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:27:45
76Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack0:28:25
77Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:29:02
78Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:30:57
79Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:33:05
80Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:09
81Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:33:10
82Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:33:11
83Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:26
84Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:33:29
85Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:33:54
86Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:36:33
87Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:37:35
88Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:37:46
89Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:38:50
90Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana0:39:56
91Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:40:04
92Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:41:06
93Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:41:17
94Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:41:42
95Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:42:16
96Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack0:43:09
97Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha0:43:22
98Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
99Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:43:24
100Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team0:44:01
101Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:44:08
102Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:40
103Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ0:44:47
104Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ0:44:52
105Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:44:55
106Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack0:44:59
107Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:45:05
108Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:45:35
109Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:46:28
110Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:47:21
111Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:47:26
112Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:49:20
113Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ0:49:28
114Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
115Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:49:55
116Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:51:24
117Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:31
118Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:52:54
119Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:53:30
120Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux0:53:44
121Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:53:58
122Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux0:54:51
123Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:55:20
124Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:55:25
125Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:27
126Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:56:37
127Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:57:06
128Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:57:45
129Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:57:57
130Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:58:02
131Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:58:11
132Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:59:17
133David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:59:32
134Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:00:22
135Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:00:24
136Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step1:00:50
137Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:01:12
138Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ1:02:16
139Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:02:29
140Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:03:40
141Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto1:03:49
142Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux1:03:57
143Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step1:04:14
144Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram1:05:39
145Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:07:06
146Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step1:08:18
147André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1:08:37
148Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1:08:38
149Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux1:08:40
150Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:11:01
151Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia1:12:08
152Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:12:47
153Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team1:12:54
154Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step1:13:12
155Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1:13:32
156Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia1:13:58
157Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia1:14:42
158Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:16:09

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team11pts
2Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
3Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ6
4Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne5
5Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne5
6Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ5
7Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ5
8Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
9Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano3
10Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
11Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3
13Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team3
14Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram2
15Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
16Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team2
17Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano2
18Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne2
19Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack2
20Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
21Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank1
23Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
24Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1
25Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
26Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana1
27André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team88pts
2Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team32
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ28
4Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini26
5Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team22
6Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team20
7Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo20
8Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne16
9Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
10Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions12
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team11
12Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ10
13Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team10
14Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ9
15Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions7
16Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
17Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana6
18Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
19Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions5
20Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo5
21Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha5
22Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne5
23Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
24Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana4
25Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano4
26Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ3
27Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
28Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia3
29Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne2
30Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions2
31Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank2
32Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ2
33Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions1
34Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team1
35Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano1
36Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allan Davis (Aus) Astana67pts
2Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step61
3Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini56
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team53
5Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux51
6Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia48
7Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi47
8Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team44
9André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia40
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions40
11Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank40
12Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team39
13Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team37
14Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram36
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank35
16Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ35
17Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team35
18Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team35
19Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto32
20Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo30
21Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram28
22Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano27
23Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini26
24Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack26
25Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne22
26Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto21
27Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne21
28Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini20
29Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo20
30Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions19
31David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto18
32Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano17
33Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo17
34Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux17
35Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank16
36Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack15
37Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
38Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana14
39Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team14
40Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team13
41Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team13
42Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia13
43Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne11
44Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini11
45Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
46Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
47Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne10
48Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team10
49Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack9
50Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank9
51Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha7
52Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions7
53Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank7
54Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha7
55Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram6
56Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
57Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step6
58Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
59Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack4
60Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team4
61Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team4
62Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions3
63Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack3
64Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank3
65Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
66Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ2

 

