Image 1 of 3 André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) sprints to a win in the final stage of the Tour of Poland. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 3 André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) opens the victory champagne. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 3 Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) is congratulated after his overal win at the Tour of Poland. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

For every rider, the first win in a ProTour race is always special. Daniel Martin from Garmin – Transitions got to know that feeling after the last stage of Tour de Pologne. The young Irish rider maintained the leader’s jersey and became the winner of the Polish race.

“That’s my first win in the ProTour and I’m maybe the happiest man in Poland right know,” said Martin. “When I got the yellow jersey I didn’t want to give it away. I’m really glad that it all worked out well for us.”

“I was pretty relaxed at the beginning of the stage. However it started to rain and it got more interesting. Fortunately my teammates worked very well and managed to keep me safe on the wet roads.

“I’m very proud that we as a team were the strongest in this race. We not only won the GC but we were also the best in the team classification. Not too many people had expected that we will be able to control the race.”

It was also a great day for Andre Greipel who took his second stage victory. In the mass sprint finish he out-sprinted Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) and Robert Förster (Team Milram).

“The final kilometre was very dangerous. It’s never safe with the slippery roads,” said Greipel who dedicated the win to his newly born niece. “Because of those conditions I couldn’t go full gas but my teammate Marcel Sieberg did a great job and protected me when I needed it. I jumped off Allan Davis’s wheel and took very important victory.

“For a sprinter it’s always nice to get a win, every victory has its own story. When it’s a ProTour race and there are so many good riders in the field it’s even more special.”

Before the final sprint-friendly stage Grega Bole (Lapmre-Fanese Vini) still had a theoretical chance of winning the final general classification. The yellow jersey owner, Daniel Martin from Garmin – Transitions was only 8 seconds ahead of the Slovene in the GC and there were still some bonus seconds to gain. Martin was well aware of the sprinting skills of his greatest rival and knew that the game was very much still on.

And Bole was not the only one who had hopes of winning the race, as there was a bunch of riders who were in the top 15 that tried to break clear early on. Among others the group included Marek Rutkiewicz (Poland BGŻ), Pablo Lastras, Vasili Kiryienka (both Caisse d’Epargne), Tiago Machado (RadioShack), Tom Danielson (Garmin – Transitions), Michael Albasini (HTC Columbia), Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing) and Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas – Doimo). The peloton couldn’t let them go too far and they were quickly brought back.

37 kilometres into the stage the next move was made by Jacek Morajko (Poland BGŻ) and Angelo Ruiz Madrazo (Caisse d’Epargne). They were joined by Roy Curvers (Skil Shimano) and together they gained a 5-minute advantage. Later Ivan Rovny (RadioShack), Marco Marcato, Johnny Hoogerland (both Vacansoleil), Ballan and Mauro Santambrogio (both BMC Racing) tried to bridge the gap but their attempt was not successful.

When Andre Greipel’s HTC-Columbia took over the lead in the bunch and Team Sky decided to get involved the gap began to decrease. It dropped to 2:30 minutes with 30 km to go and when it was reduced by one minute Madrazo decided to take off alone.

On the wet roads of Krakow the Spanish rider was giving it all. Meanwhile, Morajko and Curvers were absorbed by the field. The main bunch was drawing very close and it reeled in Madrazo with 4 km remaining. In the final kilometres of the stage and the whole race HTC-Columbia was driving the pace at the front and later was joined by Sky. This time Andre Greipel took advantage of the job done by the opposing team and was comfortable in winning by half a bike length. He bested Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) who was second and Robert Förster (Team Milram) who got third.

The leader of the general classification, Daniel Martin crossed the line with the same time as the winner of the stage and claimed victory in the 67th Tour de Pologne. Grega Bole finished the race in second position eight seconds behind and Bauke Mollema took third 10 seconds behind.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3:51:58 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 3 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 4 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 7 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 9 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 10 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 11 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 15 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 17 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 18 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 19 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 20 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 22 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 23 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 24 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 25 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 26 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 27 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 28 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 29 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 30 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 31 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 32 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 33 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 34 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 36 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 37 Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 38 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 39 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 41 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 42 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 43 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ 44 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 45 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 46 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 47 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 48 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 49 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 50 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 51 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 52 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 53 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 55 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ 56 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 57 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 59 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 60 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ 61 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 62 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 63 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 64 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 65 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ 66 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:13 67 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:14 68 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:16 69 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 70 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 71 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 0:00:21 72 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 74 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ 0:00:23 75 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:25 76 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:27 77 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:33 78 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 79 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 80 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:53 81 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 82 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 83 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:03:20 84 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:03:42 85 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 86 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 87 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 88 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 89 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ 90 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 91 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 92 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 93 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 94 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 95 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 96 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 97 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 98 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 99 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 100 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 101 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 102 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 103 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 104 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 105 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 106 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 107 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 108 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 109 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 110 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 111 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 112 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 113 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 114 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 115 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 116 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 117 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 118 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 119 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 120 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 121 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 122 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 123 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 125 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 126 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 127 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 128 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 129 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 130 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 131 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 132 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 133 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 134 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 135 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 136 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 137 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:50 138 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 139 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 140 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 141 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 142 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 143 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 144 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 145 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 146 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 147 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 148 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 149 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 150 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 152 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 153 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:57 154 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 155 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:54 156 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:03 157 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 158 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:05:30 DNF Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha DNF Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano DNF Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram DNF Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions DNF Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step DNF Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank DNF Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha DNF Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini DNF Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank DNF Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha DNF Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini DNF Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram

Sprint 1 - Wieliczka, 131.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ 3 pts 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 3 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Sprint 2- Kraków Rynek, 146.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3 pts 2 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ 2 3 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountain 1 - Stara Wies Tauron, 53.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ 5 pts 2 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Rozdziele Tauron83.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ 3 pts 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 3 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 20 pts 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 19 3 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 18 4 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 17 5 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 16 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 15 7 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 13 9 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 12 10 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 11 11 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 12 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 13 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 14 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 7 15 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 16 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 17 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 4 18 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 3 19 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 2 20 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 30:38:48 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:08 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:10 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:20 5 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 6 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:26 7 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 0:00:30 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:33 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:00:41 11 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:45 12 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:00:54 13 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:09 14 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:15 15 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:51 16 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:01:59 17 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:05 18 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 0:02:36 19 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:46 20 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:54 21 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:03:03 22 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:04 23 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:43 24 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:10 25 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ 0:04:13 26 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:50 27 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:44 28 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 0:06:28 29 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:06:38 30 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:06:41 31 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:49 32 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:07:14 33 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:08:27 34 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:08:57 35 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ 0:09:10 36 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:33 37 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:11:01 38 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 0:11:02 39 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 0:11:19 40 Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:36 41 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:12:02 42 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 0:12:03 43 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:12:47 44 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:13:43 45 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:36 46 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:14:45 47 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 0:15:08 48 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:15:36 49 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:15:40 50 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:15:49 51 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:17:25 52 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ 53 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:18:01 54 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:18:07 55 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:18:27 56 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:51 57 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:19:19 58 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:19:30 59 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:19:38 60 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:54 61 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:02 62 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:20:38 63 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:03 64 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:21:05 65 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:22:05 66 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:23:34 67 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:23:41 68 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:23:58 69 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:23:59 70 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:25:54 71 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:26:08 72 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 0:26:47 73 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:27:31 74 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:27:35 75 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:27:45 76 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 0:28:25 77 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:29:02 78 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:30:57 79 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:33:05 80 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:09 81 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:33:10 82 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:33:11 83 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:26 84 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:33:29 85 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:33:54 86 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:36:33 87 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:37:35 88 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:37:46 89 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:38:50 90 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 0:39:56 91 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:40:04 92 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:41:06 93 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:41:17 94 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:41:42 95 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:42:16 96 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 0:43:09 97 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:43:22 98 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 99 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:43:24 100 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 0:44:01 101 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:44:08 102 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:40 103 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 0:44:47 104 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ 0:44:52 105 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:44:55 106 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:44:59 107 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:45:05 108 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:45:35 109 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:46:28 110 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:47:21 111 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:47:26 112 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:49:20 113 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ 0:49:28 114 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 115 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:49:55 116 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:51:24 117 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:31 118 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:52:54 119 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:53:30 120 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 0:53:44 121 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:53:58 122 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 0:54:51 123 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:55:20 124 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:55:25 125 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:27 126 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:56:37 127 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:57:06 128 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:57:45 129 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:57:57 130 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:58:02 131 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:58:11 132 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:59:17 133 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:59:32 134 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:00:22 135 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:00:24 136 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 1:00:50 137 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:01:12 138 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ 1:02:16 139 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:02:29 140 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:03:40 141 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 1:03:49 142 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1:03:57 143 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 1:04:14 144 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 1:05:39 145 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:07:06 146 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 1:08:18 147 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1:08:37 148 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1:08:38 149 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1:08:40 150 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:11:01 151 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 1:12:08 152 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:12:47 153 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 1:12:54 154 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 1:13:12 155 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1:13:32 156 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 1:13:58 157 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 1:14:42 158 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:16:09

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 11 pts 2 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 3 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ 6 4 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 5 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 6 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ 5 7 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 5 8 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 9 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3 10 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 11 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 13 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 3 14 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 2 15 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 16 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 2 17 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2 18 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 2 19 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 2 20 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 21 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 1 23 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 24 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1 25 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 26 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 1 27 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 88 pts 2 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 32 3 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 28 4 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 26 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 22 6 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 20 7 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 20 8 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 16 9 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 10 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 12 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 11 12 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ 10 13 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 14 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ 9 15 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 7 16 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 17 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 6 18 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 19 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 5 20 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 5 21 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 5 22 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 5 23 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 24 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 4 25 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 26 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ 3 27 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 28 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 3 29 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 2 30 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 2 31 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 2 32 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 2 33 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 1 34 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 1 35 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 1 36 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1