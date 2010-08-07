Greipel sprints to win on wet roads at the end of final stage
Martin clinches overall victory
For every rider, the first win in a ProTour race is always special. Daniel Martin from Garmin – Transitions got to know that feeling after the last stage of Tour de Pologne. The young Irish rider maintained the leader’s jersey and became the winner of the Polish race.
“That’s my first win in the ProTour and I’m maybe the happiest man in Poland right know,” said Martin. “When I got the yellow jersey I didn’t want to give it away. I’m really glad that it all worked out well for us.”
“I was pretty relaxed at the beginning of the stage. However it started to rain and it got more interesting. Fortunately my teammates worked very well and managed to keep me safe on the wet roads.
“I’m very proud that we as a team were the strongest in this race. We not only won the GC but we were also the best in the team classification. Not too many people had expected that we will be able to control the race.”
It was also a great day for Andre Greipel who took his second stage victory. In the mass sprint finish he out-sprinted Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) and Robert Förster (Team Milram).
“The final kilometre was very dangerous. It’s never safe with the slippery roads,” said Greipel who dedicated the win to his newly born niece. “Because of those conditions I couldn’t go full gas but my teammate Marcel Sieberg did a great job and protected me when I needed it. I jumped off Allan Davis’s wheel and took very important victory.
“For a sprinter it’s always nice to get a win, every victory has its own story. When it’s a ProTour race and there are so many good riders in the field it’s even more special.”
Before the final sprint-friendly stage Grega Bole (Lapmre-Fanese Vini) still had a theoretical chance of winning the final general classification. The yellow jersey owner, Daniel Martin from Garmin – Transitions was only 8 seconds ahead of the Slovene in the GC and there were still some bonus seconds to gain. Martin was well aware of the sprinting skills of his greatest rival and knew that the game was very much still on.
And Bole was not the only one who had hopes of winning the race, as there was a bunch of riders who were in the top 15 that tried to break clear early on. Among others the group included Marek Rutkiewicz (Poland BGŻ), Pablo Lastras, Vasili Kiryienka (both Caisse d’Epargne), Tiago Machado (RadioShack), Tom Danielson (Garmin – Transitions), Michael Albasini (HTC Columbia), Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing) and Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas – Doimo). The peloton couldn’t let them go too far and they were quickly brought back.
37 kilometres into the stage the next move was made by Jacek Morajko (Poland BGŻ) and Angelo Ruiz Madrazo (Caisse d’Epargne). They were joined by Roy Curvers (Skil Shimano) and together they gained a 5-minute advantage. Later Ivan Rovny (RadioShack), Marco Marcato, Johnny Hoogerland (both Vacansoleil), Ballan and Mauro Santambrogio (both BMC Racing) tried to bridge the gap but their attempt was not successful.
When Andre Greipel’s HTC-Columbia took over the lead in the bunch and Team Sky decided to get involved the gap began to decrease. It dropped to 2:30 minutes with 30 km to go and when it was reduced by one minute Madrazo decided to take off alone.
On the wet roads of Krakow the Spanish rider was giving it all. Meanwhile, Morajko and Curvers were absorbed by the field. The main bunch was drawing very close and it reeled in Madrazo with 4 km remaining. In the final kilometres of the stage and the whole race HTC-Columbia was driving the pace at the front and later was joined by Sky. This time Andre Greipel took advantage of the job done by the opposing team and was comfortable in winning by half a bike length. He bested Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) who was second and Robert Förster (Team Milram) who got third.
The leader of the general classification, Daniel Martin crossed the line with the same time as the winner of the stage and claimed victory in the 67th Tour de Pologne. Grega Bole finished the race in second position eight seconds behind and Bauke Mollema took third 10 seconds behind.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:51:58
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|3
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|9
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|10
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|11
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|18
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|19
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|20
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|22
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|23
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|24
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|25
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|26
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|27
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|28
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|29
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|30
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|31
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|32
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|33
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|34
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|36
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|37
|Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|39
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|41
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|42
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|43
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ
|44
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|45
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|46
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|47
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|48
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|49
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|50
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|51
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|52
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|53
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
|56
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|59
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|60
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|61
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|62
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|63
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|64
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|65
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|66
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|67
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:14
|68
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:16
|69
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|70
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|71
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:00:21
|72
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|74
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
|0:00:23
|75
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|76
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:27
|77
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:33
|78
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|79
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|80
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:53
|81
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|82
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|83
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:20
|84
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:42
|85
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|86
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|87
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|88
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|89
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
|90
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|91
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|92
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|93
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|94
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|96
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|97
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|98
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|99
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|100
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|101
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|102
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|103
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|104
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|105
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|106
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|107
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|109
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|110
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|111
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|112
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|114
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|115
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|116
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|117
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|118
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|119
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|120
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|121
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|122
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|123
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|125
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|126
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|127
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|128
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|129
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|130
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|131
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|132
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|133
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|134
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|135
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|137
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:50
|138
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|139
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|140
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|141
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|142
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|143
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|144
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|145
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|146
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|147
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|149
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|150
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|152
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|153
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:57
|154
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|155
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:54
|156
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:03
|157
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|158
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:05:30
|DNF
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|DNF
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|DNF
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|DNF
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
|3
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|3
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|pts
|2
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
|2
|3
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
|5
|pts
|2
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
|3
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|3
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|20
|pts
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|19
|3
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|18
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|17
|5
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|16
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|15
|7
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|13
|9
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|12
|10
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|11
|11
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|12
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|13
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|15
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|16
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|18
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|3
|19
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|20
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|30:38:48
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:08
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:10
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:20
|5
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|6
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:26
|7
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|0:00:30
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:33
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:00:41
|11
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|12
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:54
|13
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:09
|14
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:15
|15
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:51
|16
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:59
|17
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:05
|18
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|0:02:36
|19
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:46
|20
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:54
|21
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:03
|22
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:04
|23
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|24
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:10
|25
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ
|0:04:13
|26
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:50
|27
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:44
|28
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|0:06:28
|29
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:38
|30
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:06:41
|31
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:49
|32
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:14
|33
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:08:27
|34
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:08:57
|35
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
|0:09:10
|36
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:33
|37
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:11:01
|38
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|0:11:02
|39
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:11:19
|40
|Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:36
|41
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:02
|42
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|0:12:03
|43
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:47
|44
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:13:43
|45
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:36
|46
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:14:45
|47
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|0:15:08
|48
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:36
|49
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:15:40
|50
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:49
|51
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:25
|52
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
|53
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:18:01
|54
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:18:07
|55
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:27
|56
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:51
|57
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:19:19
|58
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:19:30
|59
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:19:38
|60
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:54
|61
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:02
|62
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:38
|63
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:03
|64
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:21:05
|65
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:05
|66
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:23:34
|67
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:23:41
|68
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:23:58
|69
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:23:59
|70
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:54
|71
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:26:08
|72
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|0:26:47
|73
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:27:31
|74
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:27:35
|75
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:27:45
|76
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:28:25
|77
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:29:02
|78
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:30:57
|79
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:05
|80
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:09
|81
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:33:10
|82
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:33:11
|83
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:26
|84
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:33:29
|85
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:33:54
|86
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:36:33
|87
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:37:35
|88
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:37:46
|89
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:38:50
|90
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|0:39:56
|91
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:40:04
|92
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:41:06
|93
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:41:17
|94
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:41:42
|95
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:42:16
|96
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|0:43:09
|97
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:43:22
|98
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|99
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:24
|100
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|0:44:01
|101
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:44:08
|102
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:40
|103
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|0:44:47
|104
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|0:44:52
|105
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:44:55
|106
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:44:59
|107
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:45:05
|108
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:45:35
|109
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:28
|110
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:47:21
|111
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:47:26
|112
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:49:20
|113
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|0:49:28
|114
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|115
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:49:55
|116
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:51:24
|117
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:31
|118
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:52:54
|119
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:53:30
|120
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|0:53:44
|121
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:53:58
|122
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|0:54:51
|123
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:55:20
|124
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:55:25
|125
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:27
|126
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:56:37
|127
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:57:06
|128
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:57:45
|129
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:57:57
|130
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:58:02
|131
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:58:11
|132
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:17
|133
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:59:32
|134
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:22
|135
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:00:24
|136
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|1:00:50
|137
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:01:12
|138
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
|1:02:16
|139
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:02:29
|140
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:03:40
|141
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|1:03:49
|142
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1:03:57
|143
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|1:04:14
|144
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|1:05:39
|145
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:07:06
|146
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|1:08:18
|147
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:08:37
|148
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:08:38
|149
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1:08:40
|150
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:11:01
|151
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:12:08
|152
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:12:47
|153
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|1:12:54
|154
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|1:13:12
|155
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1:13:32
|156
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:13:58
|157
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:14:42
|158
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:16:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|11
|pts
|2
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|3
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|6
|4
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|5
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|6
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
|5
|7
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|5
|8
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|9
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3
|10
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|11
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|13
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|14
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|15
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|17
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|18
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|19
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|2
|20
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|21
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|23
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|24
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|25
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|26
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|1
|27
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|88
|pts
|2
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|32
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|28
|4
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|26
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|22
|6
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|20
|7
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|8
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|9
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|10
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|12
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|11
|12
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
|10
|13
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|14
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|9
|15
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|16
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|17
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|6
|18
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|19
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|20
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|21
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|22
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|23
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|24
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|4
|25
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|26
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
|3
|27
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|28
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|29
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|30
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|31
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|32
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|2
|33
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|34
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|35
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|1
|36
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|67
|pts
|2
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|61
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|56
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|53
|5
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|51
|6
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|48
|7
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|47
|8
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|44
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|40
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|40
|11
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|40
|12
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|39
|13
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|37
|14
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|36
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|35
|16
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|35
|17
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|35
|18
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|35
|19
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|20
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|30
|21
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|28
|22
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|27
|23
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|26
|24
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|26
|25
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|26
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|21
|27
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|21
|28
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|20
|29
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|30
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|19
|31
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|18
|32
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|17
|33
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|17
|34
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|17
|35
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|36
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|15
|37
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|38
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|14
|39
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|14
|40
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|13
|41
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|13
|42
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|43
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|44
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|45
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|46
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|47
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|48
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|49
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|9
|50
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|51
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|52
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|53
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|54
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|55
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|56
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|57
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|58
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|59
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|4
|60
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|61
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|62
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|63
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|3
|64
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|65
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|66
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|2
