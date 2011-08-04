Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) extends his race lead with a win in Zakopane (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas) took back-to-back wins in the Tour of Poland, distancing the remnants of the peloton on stage 5. The race leader rode a tactically astute stage, capitalising on some strong team work and some tepid racing to extend his lead on GC.

"I didn't think I could win today," said Sagan. "But the team did a so good work in the final! [Romain] Feillu did a very long sprint but finally I got it."

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) finished second on the stage with Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) in third.

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) tried to catch the peloton by surprise with an early sprint, but fell short of pulling off the victory and crossed the line in sixth place.

"Sagan caught me very near to the line, so it's frustrating," Feillu told Cyclingnews. "I felt pretty good on the climbs although I rode the last 80km totally empty. I had stomach problems and I vomited several times.

"In the last kilometre I asked [Marco] Marcato to launch the sprint but he didn't hear me. So I decided to try to surprise Sagan and I launched from afar. I didn't know how far, it's impossible as I was focused on my sprint, the dangers, etc. It was obviously too early."

The early break formed after 23km and on the first climb of the day with Ruslan Pydgornyy (Vacansoleil-DCM), Albert Timmer (Skil – Shimano), Miguel Minguez Ayala (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team) forming at the head of the race.

However, the breakaway disintegrated in the midst of the ten climbs on the day, leaving only Pydgornyy and Kiryienka off the front together.

Kiryienka was quickly dropped and it was only Pydgornyy who managed to stay clear 100km into the stage, gaining a lead of over 8 minutes. That advantage quickly tumbled with the likes of Lampre driving at the end of the bunch.

The dynamic changed dramatically when the Italian team sent Diego Ulissi and Simon Spilak up the road in pursuit of a tiring Pydgornyy. Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha Team) was the only rider to go with them, and with just over 40km to go the foursome merged, with Pydgornyy hanging onto the back, and Sky replacing Lampre at the head of the chase.

The gap hovered around the 40 second mark, but with many riders in contention for the leader's jersey the likes of Rabobank and Movistar began to chase.

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) then accelerated, caught and blew away the remnants of the lead group. A number of counter attacks boiled to the surface as Poels led the race over the penultimate climb of the stage, with Liquigas and Sky reacting again by pushing their men to the front.

Yet their pace wasn't enough for some, and Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polsat Polkowice) broke free on the descent, while Poels faded back to the bunch. Only 20 seconds down on GC, he was too big of a threat, having displayed similar tactics during last year's race, and putting Garmin under pressure.

The Pole had a shade over 10 seconds, but at the foot of the final 3rd category climb he sat up, wilting under the pressure from Liquigas's chase.

Ruben Plaza broke clear but Liquigas closed him down with the aim of keeping the pace high but manageable for Peter Sagan.

With 5km to go the bunch began to thin out with Dan Martin, Michele Scarponi, and Vincenzo Nibali all orchestrating a large group off the front of the bunch. They were quickly swallowed up. It put paid to the Liquigas riders, who were left reeling, but going over the top of the climb and the bunch still contained more than 40 riders and less than a kilometre of racing.

In the end, Sagan's powerful acceleration pulled away an elite group of sprinters, leaving defending champion Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervélo) three seconds in arrears and down to fourth on the general classification behind Sagan, Marco Marcato and Romain Feillu.

"Tomorrow is a very hard stage, with about 4,000m of altitude difference," said Sagan, who will try to defend his leader's jersey. "It will be hard but I can't miss the opportunity to win. I will do my best."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:52:26 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 9 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 10 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:03 11 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 17 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 18 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 19 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 22 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 23 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 24 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 25 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 26 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 27 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 28 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 31 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 32 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 34 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 35 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 36 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 38 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 39 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 41 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland 42 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 43 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 44 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 45 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 46 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 47 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 48 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 49 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 50 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 51 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 52 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 53 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 55 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 57 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 58 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 59 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 60 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 61 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:14 62 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 63 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 65 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 66 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 68 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 69 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 70 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 71 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 72 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 73 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 74 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 75 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 76 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 77 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 78 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 79 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 80 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 81 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 82 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 83 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 85 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:23 86 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:32 87 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:34 88 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:00:39 89 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 90 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:00:47 91 Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:04 92 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 93 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:07 94 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 95 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 96 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:09 97 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:21 98 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 99 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:01:26 100 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:38 101 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:05 102 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 103 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07 104 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:02:08 105 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland 0:02:20 107 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 108 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 109 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 110 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 111 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 112 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:25 114 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:59 115 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:04:09 116 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 117 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 118 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 119 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 121 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 122 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 123 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 124 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 125 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 126 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:04:43 127 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 128 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:05:58 129 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 130 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 131 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 132 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland 133 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 134 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 0:13:16 135 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 136 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 137 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 138 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:19 139 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:13:20 140 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:52 141 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 142 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:13:53 143 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:13:54 144 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 145 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 146 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 147 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 148 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 0:14:00 149 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:20:40 150 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 151 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 152 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 153 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:43 154 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland 0:20:45 155 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:21:07 156 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 157 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:22:40 158 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:22:41 159 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 160 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:22:42 161 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 162 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:22:45 DNF Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano DNS Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek DNF Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad DNS Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard DNF Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 3 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 5 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 7 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 14 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 13 9 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 12 10 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 11 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 12 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 13 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 8 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 15 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 16 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 5 17 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 18 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 19 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 20 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 - Poronin, km. 191.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Glodówka, km. 19,4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 3 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 4 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 5 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 2

Mountain 2 - droga do Olczy, km. 37,0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 pts 2 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 2 4 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountain 3 - Glodówka, km. 59,7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 pts 2 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 3 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 4 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 5 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 4 - droga do Olczy, km. 77,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 3 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2 4 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountain 5 - Glodówka, km. 100,0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 3 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 5 4 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 5 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2

Mountain 6 - droga do Olczy, km. 117,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 3 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 4 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountain 7 - Glodówka, km. 140,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 3 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 5 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2

Mountain 8 - droga do Olczy, km. 157,9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 3 3 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 2 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Mountain 9 - Glodówka, km. 180,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 7 3 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 4 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 5 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 2

Mountain 10 - droga do Olczy, km. 198,2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 5 pts 2 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 3 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 2 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 18:08:51 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 3 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:20 5 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:23 6 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:26 8 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 10 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland 13 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:30 19 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 20 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 21 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:33 22 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 23 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 24 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 25 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 26 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 27 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 28 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 29 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 31 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 32 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 33 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 34 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 35 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 36 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 37 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:42 38 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:44 39 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 40 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:47 41 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:53 42 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:54 43 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 44 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:00:56 45 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:57 46 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 47 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 48 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 49 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 50 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 51 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 53 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 54 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 55 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 56 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:04 57 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:05 58 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 59 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:01:06 60 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:08 61 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 62 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 63 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 64 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 65 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:01:45 66 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:01:56 67 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 68 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 69 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:01 70 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:24 71 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 0:02:29 72 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:02:31 73 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:35 74 Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:44 75 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:57 76 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:01 77 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:06 78 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:14 79 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:03:15 80 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:03:22 81 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:44 82 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:04:00 83 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:35 84 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:03 85 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:05:36 86 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:39 87 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:51 88 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:57 89 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:06:12 90 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:15 91 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:18 92 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:44 93 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:47 94 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:51 95 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:06:52 96 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 0:07:30 97 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:02 98 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 99 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:14 100 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:39 101 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:52 102 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:09:14 103 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:09:16 104 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:09:17 105 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:09:54 106 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:10:02 107 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:03 108 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 109 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:05 110 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:10 111 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:25 112 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland 0:11:47 113 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:11:53 114 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:11:57 115 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 116 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 0:12:18 117 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:44 118 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:13:46 119 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:07 120 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:14:25 121 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:14:27 122 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland 0:14:30 123 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:14:46 124 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 125 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:55 126 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 0:14:58 127 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:15:26 128 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:58 129 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 130 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:18:02 131 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 132 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:08 133 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:18:26 134 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:19:17 135 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:20:59 136 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:21:12 137 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:21:37 138 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:40 139 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:21:42 140 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:21:58 141 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:22 142 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:22:35 143 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:22:50 144 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:22:56 145 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:23:55 146 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:24:07 147 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:24:53 148 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:27:47 149 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:28:15 150 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:28:28 151 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:28:55 152 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 153 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:30:36 154 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:31:48 155 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:33:13 156 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:33:43 157 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:35:29 158 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:36:30 159 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:36:33 160 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:37:49 161 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland 0:39:05 162 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland 0:42:16

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 60 4 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 58 5 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 41 7 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 40 8 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 39 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 34 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 33 12 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 13 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 30 14 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 30 15 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 29 16 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 17 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 22 18 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 21 19 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 19 21 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 19 22 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 23 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 24 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 25 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 16 26 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 16 27 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 28 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland 9 29 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 9 30 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 31 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 32 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 8 33 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 7 34 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 6 35 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 36 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 37 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 38 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 39 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 5 40 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 41 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 42 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3 43 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 44 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 45 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 46 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 pts 2 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 33 3 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 28 4 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 19 5 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 6 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 7 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 8 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 12 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 10 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 10 11 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 9 12 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 13 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 14 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 15 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 5 16 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 17 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 18 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 19 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 4 20 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 21 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 3 22 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 23 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 24 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 25 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 3 26 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 3 27 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 2 28 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 2 29 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 2 30 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 2 31 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 32 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 33 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 34 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 35 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 36 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 37 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1