Sagan makes it two in Zakopane
Slovakian extends race lead with sprint win over Matthews, Haussler
Peter Sagan (Liquigas) took back-to-back wins in the Tour of Poland, distancing the remnants of the peloton on stage 5. The race leader rode a tactically astute stage, capitalising on some strong team work and some tepid racing to extend his lead on GC.
"I didn't think I could win today," said Sagan. "But the team did a so good work in the final! [Romain] Feillu did a very long sprint but finally I got it."
Michael Matthews (Rabobank) finished second on the stage with Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) in third.
Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) tried to catch the peloton by surprise with an early sprint, but fell short of pulling off the victory and crossed the line in sixth place.
"Sagan caught me very near to the line, so it's frustrating," Feillu told Cyclingnews. "I felt pretty good on the climbs although I rode the last 80km totally empty. I had stomach problems and I vomited several times.
"In the last kilometre I asked [Marco] Marcato to launch the sprint but he didn't hear me. So I decided to try to surprise Sagan and I launched from afar. I didn't know how far, it's impossible as I was focused on my sprint, the dangers, etc. It was obviously too early."
The early break formed after 23km and on the first climb of the day with Ruslan Pydgornyy (Vacansoleil-DCM), Albert Timmer (Skil – Shimano), Miguel Minguez Ayala (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team) forming at the head of the race.
However, the breakaway disintegrated in the midst of the ten climbs on the day, leaving only Pydgornyy and Kiryienka off the front together.
Kiryienka was quickly dropped and it was only Pydgornyy who managed to stay clear 100km into the stage, gaining a lead of over 8 minutes. That advantage quickly tumbled with the likes of Lampre driving at the end of the bunch.
The dynamic changed dramatically when the Italian team sent Diego Ulissi and Simon Spilak up the road in pursuit of a tiring Pydgornyy. Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha Team) was the only rider to go with them, and with just over 40km to go the foursome merged, with Pydgornyy hanging onto the back, and Sky replacing Lampre at the head of the chase.
The gap hovered around the 40 second mark, but with many riders in contention for the leader's jersey the likes of Rabobank and Movistar began to chase.
Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) then accelerated, caught and blew away the remnants of the lead group. A number of counter attacks boiled to the surface as Poels led the race over the penultimate climb of the stage, with Liquigas and Sky reacting again by pushing their men to the front.
Yet their pace wasn't enough for some, and Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polsat Polkowice) broke free on the descent, while Poels faded back to the bunch. Only 20 seconds down on GC, he was too big of a threat, having displayed similar tactics during last year's race, and putting Garmin under pressure.
The Pole had a shade over 10 seconds, but at the foot of the final 3rd category climb he sat up, wilting under the pressure from Liquigas's chase.
Ruben Plaza broke clear but Liquigas closed him down with the aim of keeping the pace high but manageable for Peter Sagan.
With 5km to go the bunch began to thin out with Dan Martin, Michele Scarponi, and Vincenzo Nibali all orchestrating a large group off the front of the bunch. They were quickly swallowed up. It put paid to the Liquigas riders, who were left reeling, but going over the top of the climb and the bunch still contained more than 40 riders and less than a kilometre of racing.
In the end, Sagan's powerful acceleration pulled away an elite group of sprinters, leaving defending champion Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervélo) three seconds in arrears and down to fourth on the general classification behind Sagan, Marco Marcato and Romain Feillu.
"Tomorrow is a very hard stage, with about 4,000m of altitude difference," said Sagan, who will try to defend his leader's jersey. "It will be hard but I can't miss the opportunity to win. I will do my best."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:52:26
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|9
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|10
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:03
|11
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|17
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|18
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|19
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|22
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|23
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|24
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|25
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|26
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|27
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|28
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|31
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|32
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|34
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|35
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|36
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|38
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|39
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|41
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
|42
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|43
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|44
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|45
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|46
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|47
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|48
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|49
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|50
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|51
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|52
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|53
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|55
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|57
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|58
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|59
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|60
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|61
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:14
|62
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|63
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|65
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|66
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|68
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|69
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|70
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|71
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|72
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|73
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|74
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|75
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|76
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|77
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|78
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|79
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|81
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|82
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|83
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|85
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:23
|86
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:32
|87
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:34
|88
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:39
|89
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|90
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:00:47
|91
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|92
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:07
|94
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|95
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|96
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:09
|97
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:21
|98
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|99
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:26
|100
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:38
|101
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|102
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|103
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|104
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:02:08
|105
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|0:02:20
|107
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|110
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|111
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:25
|114
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:59
|115
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:09
|116
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|117
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|119
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|121
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|122
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|123
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|124
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|125
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|126
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:04:43
|127
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|128
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:05:58
|129
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|130
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|131
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|132
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland
|133
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|134
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|0:13:16
|135
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|136
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|137
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|138
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:19
|139
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:13:20
|140
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:52
|141
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|142
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:13:53
|143
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:54
|144
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|145
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|146
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|147
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|148
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|0:14:00
|149
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:20:40
|150
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|151
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|152
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|153
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:43
|154
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland
|0:20:45
|155
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:21:07
|156
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|157
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:22:40
|158
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:41
|159
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|160
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|0:22:42
|161
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|162
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:22:45
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|DNS
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|DNS
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|3
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|5
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|7
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|14
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|13
|9
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|12
|10
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|11
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|12
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|13
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|8
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|16
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|5
|17
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|18
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|19
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|3
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|5
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|4
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|5
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|3
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|4
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|3
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|5
|4
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|5
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|3
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|4
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|3
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|5
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|3
|3
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|2
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|7
|3
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|4
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|5
|pts
|2
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|3
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|2
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18:08:51
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:20
|5
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:23
|6
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:26
|8
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
|13
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:30
|19
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|20
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|21
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:33
|22
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|23
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|24
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|25
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|26
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|27
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|28
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|29
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|32
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|33
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|34
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|35
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|36
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|37
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:42
|38
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:44
|39
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|40
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:47
|41
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:53
|42
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|43
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|44
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|45
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|46
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|47
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|48
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|49
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|50
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|51
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|53
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|54
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|55
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|56
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:04
|57
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:05
|58
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:06
|60
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:08
|61
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|62
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|63
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|64
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:01:45
|66
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:01:56
|67
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|68
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|69
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:01
|70
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|71
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|0:02:29
|72
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:02:31
|73
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:35
|74
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:44
|75
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:57
|76
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:01
|77
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:06
|78
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:14
|79
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:03:15
|80
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:22
|81
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:44
|82
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:00
|83
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:35
|84
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:03
|85
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:05:36
|86
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:39
|87
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:51
|88
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|89
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:06:12
|90
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:15
|91
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:18
|92
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:44
|93
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:47
|94
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:51
|95
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:52
|96
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:07:30
|97
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:02
|98
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|99
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:14
|100
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:39
|101
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:52
|102
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:09:14
|103
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:16
|104
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:17
|105
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:54
|106
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:02
|107
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:03
|108
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|109
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:05
|110
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:10
|111
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:25
|112
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|0:11:47
|113
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:11:53
|114
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:11:57
|115
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|116
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|0:12:18
|117
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:44
|118
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:13:46
|119
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:07
|120
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:14:25
|121
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:14:27
|122
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland
|0:14:30
|123
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:46
|124
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|125
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:55
|126
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|0:14:58
|127
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:15:26
|128
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:58
|129
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|130
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:18:02
|131
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|132
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:08
|133
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:18:26
|134
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:19:17
|135
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:20:59
|136
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:21:12
|137
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:37
|138
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:40
|139
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:42
|140
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:58
|141
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:22
|142
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:22:35
|143
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:22:50
|144
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:22:56
|145
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:23:55
|146
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:24:07
|147
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:24:53
|148
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:27:47
|149
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:28:15
|150
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:28:28
|151
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:28:55
|152
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|153
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:30:36
|154
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:48
|155
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:33:13
|156
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:33:43
|157
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:35:29
|158
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:36:30
|159
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:36:33
|160
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|0:37:49
|161
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland
|0:39:05
|162
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|0:42:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|60
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|58
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|41
|7
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|40
|8
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|39
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|34
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|33
|12
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|13
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|30
|14
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|30
|15
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|29
|16
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|17
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|22
|18
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|21
|19
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|19
|21
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|19
|22
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|23
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|24
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|25
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|16
|26
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|16
|27
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|28
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
|9
|29
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|30
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|31
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|32
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|8
|33
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|7
|34
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|6
|35
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|36
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|37
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|38
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|39
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|5
|40
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|41
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|42
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3
|43
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|44
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|45
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|46
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|pts
|2
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|33
|3
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|28
|4
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|19
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|6
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|7
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|8
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|12
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|10
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|10
|11
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|9
|12
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|13
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|14
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|15
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|5
|16
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|17
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|18
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|19
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|20
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|21
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|3
|22
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|23
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|24
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|25
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|3
|26
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|27
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|2
|28
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|2
|29
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|2
|30
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|2
|31
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|32
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|33
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|34
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|35
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|36
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|37
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|13
|pts
|2
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|10
|3
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|4
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|5
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|8
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|9
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|3
|10
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|11
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|13
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|14
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|2
|15
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|17
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|1
|18
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|19
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
