Sagan makes it two in Zakopane

Slovakian extends race lead with sprint win over Matthews, Haussler

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) extends his race lead with a win in Zakopane
Peter Sagan (Liquigas) took back-to-back wins in the Tour of Poland, distancing the remnants of the peloton on stage 5. The race leader rode a tactically astute stage, capitalising on some strong team work and some tepid racing to extend his lead on GC.

"I didn't think I could win today," said Sagan. "But the team did a so good work in the final! [Romain] Feillu did a very long sprint but finally I got it."

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) finished second on the stage with Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) in third.

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) tried to catch the peloton by surprise with an early sprint, but fell short of pulling off the victory and crossed the line in sixth place.

"Sagan caught me very near to the line, so it's frustrating," Feillu told Cyclingnews. "I felt pretty good on the climbs although I rode the last 80km totally empty. I had stomach problems and I vomited several times.

"In the last kilometre I asked [Marco] Marcato to launch the sprint but he didn't hear me. So I decided to try to surprise Sagan and I launched from afar. I didn't know how far, it's impossible as I was focused on my sprint, the dangers, etc. It was obviously too early."

The early break formed after 23km and on the first climb of the day with Ruslan Pydgornyy (Vacansoleil-DCM), Albert Timmer (Skil – Shimano), Miguel Minguez Ayala (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar Team) forming at the head of the race.

However, the breakaway disintegrated in the midst of the ten climbs on the day, leaving only Pydgornyy and Kiryienka off the front together.

Kiryienka was quickly dropped and it was only Pydgornyy who managed to stay clear 100km into the stage, gaining a lead of over 8 minutes. That advantage quickly tumbled with the likes of Lampre driving at the end of the bunch.

The dynamic changed dramatically when the Italian team sent Diego Ulissi and Simon Spilak up the road in pursuit of a tiring Pydgornyy. Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha Team) was the only rider to go with them, and with just over 40km to go the foursome merged, with Pydgornyy hanging onto the back, and Sky replacing Lampre at the head of the chase.

The gap hovered around the 40 second mark, but with many riders in contention for the leader's jersey the likes of Rabobank and Movistar began to chase.

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) then accelerated, caught and blew away the remnants of the lead group. A number of counter attacks boiled to the surface as Poels led the race over the penultimate climb of the stage, with Liquigas and Sky reacting again by pushing their men to the front.

Yet their pace wasn't enough for some, and Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polsat Polkowice) broke free on the descent, while Poels faded back to the bunch. Only 20 seconds down on GC, he was too big of a threat, having displayed similar tactics during last year's race, and putting Garmin under pressure.

The Pole had a shade over 10 seconds, but at the foot of the final 3rd category climb he sat up, wilting under the pressure from Liquigas's chase.

Ruben Plaza broke clear but Liquigas closed him down with the aim of keeping the pace high but manageable for Peter Sagan.

With 5km to go the bunch began to thin out with Dan Martin, Michele Scarponi, and Vincenzo Nibali all orchestrating a large group off the front of the bunch. They were quickly swallowed up. It put paid to the Liquigas riders, who were left reeling, but going over the top of the climb and the bunch still contained more than 40 riders and less than a kilometre of racing.

In the end, Sagan's powerful acceleration pulled away an elite group of sprinters, leaving defending champion Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervélo) three seconds in arrears and down to fourth on the general classification behind Sagan, Marco Marcato and Romain Feillu.

"Tomorrow is a very hard stage, with about 4,000m of altitude difference," said Sagan, who will try to defend his leader's jersey. "It will be hard but I can't miss the opportunity to win. I will do my best."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:52:26
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
3Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
8John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
9Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
10Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:03
11Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
12Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
14Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
16Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
17Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
18Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
19Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
20Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
22Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
23Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
24Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
25Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
26Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
27Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
28Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
31Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
32Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
34Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
35Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
36Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
37Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
38Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
39Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
40Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
41Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
42Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
43Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
44Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
45Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
46José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
47Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
48Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
49Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
50Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
51Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
52Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
53Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
55Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
56Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
57Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
58Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
59Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
60Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
61Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:14
62Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
63Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
64Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
65Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
66Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
67Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
68Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
69Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
70Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
71Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
72Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
73Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
74Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
75Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
76Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
77Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
79Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
80Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
81Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
82Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
83Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
85Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:23
86Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:32
87Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:00:34
88Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:00:39
89Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
90Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:00:47
91Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:04
92Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:07
94Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
95Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
96Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:09
97Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:21
98Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
99Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:01:26
100Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:38
101Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:05
102Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
103Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
104Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:02:08
105Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
106Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland0:02:20
107Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
108Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
109Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
110Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
111Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
112Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:25
114Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:59
115Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:04:09
116Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
117Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
118Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
119Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
120Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
121Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
122Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
123Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
124Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
125Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
126Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:04:43
127Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
128Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:05:58
129Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
130Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
131Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
132Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland
133Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
134Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling0:13:16
135Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
136Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
137Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
138Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:19
139Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:13:20
140Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:52
141Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
142William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:13:53
143Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:13:54
144Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
145Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
146Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
147Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
148Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland0:14:00
149Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:20:40
150Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
151Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
152Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
153Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:43
154Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland0:20:45
155Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:21:07
156Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
157Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:22:40
158John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:22:41
159Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
160Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:22:42
161Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
162Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:22:45
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
DNSTom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFAnthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFBrice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
DNFAlex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
DNSJuan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFMichel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale20pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team19
3Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
5Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling16
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
7David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard14
8John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad13
9Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team12
10Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale11
11Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
12Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
13Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano8
14Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
15Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
16Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD5
17Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
18Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek3
19Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
20Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - Poronin, km. 191.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
3Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Glodówka, km. 19,4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard7
3Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team5
4Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3
5Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team2

Mountain 2 - droga do Olczy, km. 37,0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5pts
2Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team2
4Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Mountain 3 - Glodówka, km. 59,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10pts
2Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
3Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
4Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
5Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team2

Mountain 4 - droga do Olczy, km. 77,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
3Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano2
4Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountain 5 - Glodówka, km. 100,0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice7
3Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team5
4Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano3
5Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2

Mountain 6 - droga do Olczy, km. 117,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
3Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
4Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Mountain 7 - Glodówka, km. 140,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
3Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
4Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
5Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2

Mountain 8 - droga do Olczy, km. 157,9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD3
3Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team2
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Mountain 9 - Glodówka, km. 180,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling7
3Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
4Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
5Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek2

Mountain 10 - droga do Olczy, km. 198,2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana5pts
2Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
3Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland2
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale18:08:51
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
3Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:20
5Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:23
6Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
7Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:26
8Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
10Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
12Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
13Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
15Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
18John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:30
19Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
20Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
21Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:33
22Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
23Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
24Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
25Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
26Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
27Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
28Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
29Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
31Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
32Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
33Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
34Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
35Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
36Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
37Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:42
38Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:44
39Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
40Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:47
41David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:53
42Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:54
43Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
44Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:00:56
45Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:57
46Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
47Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
48Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
49Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
50Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
51Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
53Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
54José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
55Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
56Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:04
57Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:05
58Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
59Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:01:06
60Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:08
61Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
62Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
63Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
64Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
65Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:01:45
66Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:01:56
67Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
69Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:01
70Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:24
71Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland0:02:29
72Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:02:31
73Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:35
74Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:44
75Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:57
76Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:01
77Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:06
78Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:14
79Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:03:15
80Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:03:22
81Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:44
82Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:04:00
83Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:35
84Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:03
85Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:05:36
86Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:39
87Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:51
88Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:57
89Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:06:12
90Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:15
91Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:18
92Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:44
93Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:47
94Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:51
95Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:06:52
96Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack0:07:30
97Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:02
98Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
99Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:14
100Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:39
101Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:52
102Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:09:14
103Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:09:16
104Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:17
105Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:09:54
106Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:10:02
107Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:03
108Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
109Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:05
110Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:10
111Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:25
112Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland0:11:47
113Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:11:53
114Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:11:57
115Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
116Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland0:12:18
117Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:44
118Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:13:46
119Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:07
120Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:14:25
121Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:14:27
122Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland0:14:30
123Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:14:46
124Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
125Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:55
126Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling0:14:58
127Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:15:26
128Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:58
129Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
130Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:18:02
131Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
132Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:08
133Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:18:26
134Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:19:17
135Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:20:59
136Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:21:12
137Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:37
138Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:40
139Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:21:42
140Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:21:58
141Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:22
142William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:22:35
143Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:22:50
144Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:22:56
145Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:23:55
146Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:24:07
147Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:24:53
148Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:27:47
149Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:28:15
150Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:28:28
151Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:28:55
152Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
153Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:30:36
154John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:31:48
155Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:33:13
156Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:33:43
157Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:35:29
158Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:36:30
159Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:36:33
160Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:37:49
161Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland0:39:05
162Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland0:42:16

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team77pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale75
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano60
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo58
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team55
6John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad41
7Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team40
8Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto39
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team37
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team34
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek33
12Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto32
13Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack30
14Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team30
15Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team29
16Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling26
17Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad22
18Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana21
19Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo19
21Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek19
22Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale18
23Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team18
24Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard18
25David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard16
26Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia16
27Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice9
28Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland9
29Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team9
30Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling8
31Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
32Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano8
33Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia7
34Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek6
35Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
36Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
37Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling6
38Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
39Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD5
40Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard5
41Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
42Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3
43Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
44Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
45Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
46Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team45pts
2Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice33
3Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice28
4Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia19
5Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
6Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team16
7Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15
8Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano12
9Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
10Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland10
11Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team9
12Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling8
13Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard7
14Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team6
15Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana5
16Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
17Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team5
18Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
19Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia4
20Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale4
21Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana3
22Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
23Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3
24Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
25Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD3
26Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team3
27Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team2
28Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek2
29Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek2
30Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland2
31Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
32Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
33Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
34Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
35Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
36Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1
37Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland13pts
2Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia10
3Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team6
4Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
5Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
7Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia4
8Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
9Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team3
10Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team3
11Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
13Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
14Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana2
15Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
16Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
17Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team1
18Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
19Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1

