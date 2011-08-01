Pierce stays clear for victory in Reno
Pezzulo bests Nash for second
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara)
|0:58:20
|2
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:00:34
|3
|Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)
|4
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten)
|5
|Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|6
|Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|7
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|8
|Alison Powers (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|9
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)
|10
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|11
|Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
|12
|Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|13
|Dulce Pliego-Moreno (Ruse)
|0:00:40
|14
|Emily Thurston (Touchstone Climbing & Fitness)
|0:00:44
|15
|Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:00:46
|16
|Starla Teddergreen (VANDERKITTEN - FOCUS)
|0:02:19
|17
|Heather Nielson (Touchstone Climbing)
|18
|Martina Patella
|19
|Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten Focus)
|20
|Nichole Wangsgard (Team Primal Racing)
|DNS
|Alexis Ryan (Team TIBCO)
|DNS
|Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|DNS
|Holly Liske (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|DNS
|Jane Wolcott (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|DNS
|Emily Matheu (Third Pillar)
|DNS
|Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten)
|DNF
|Kathryne Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)
|DNF
|Rhonda Serr (Dolce Vita Cycling)
|DNF
|Michelle Melka (Red Racing)
|DNF
|Heather Lipana (Rio Strada Racing)
|DNF
|Tammy Wildgoose (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|DNF
|Tara McCormick (Team TIBCO)
|DNF
|Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)
|DNF
|Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|DNF
|Jazzy Hurkino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
