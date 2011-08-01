Trending

Pierce stays clear for victory in Reno

Pezzulo bests Nash for second

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara)0:58:20
2Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide)0:00:34
3Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)
4Emily Collins (Vanderkitten)
5Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo)
6Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
7Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
8Alison Powers (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
9Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)
10Jennifer Weinbrecht (Vanderkitten-Focus)
11Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
12Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
13Dulce Pliego-Moreno (Ruse)0:00:40
14Emily Thurston (Touchstone Climbing & Fitness)0:00:44
15Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:00:46
16Starla Teddergreen (VANDERKITTEN - FOCUS)0:02:19
17Heather Nielson (Touchstone Climbing)
18Martina Patella
19Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten Focus)
20Nichole Wangsgard (Team Primal Racing)
DNSAlexis Ryan (Team TIBCO)
DNSHaley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo)
DNSHolly Liske (Webcor/Alto Velo)
DNSJane Wolcott (Webcor/Alto Velo)
DNSEmily Matheu (Third Pillar)
DNSCourtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten)
DNFKathryne Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)
DNFRhonda Serr (Dolce Vita Cycling)
DNFMichelle Melka (Red Racing)
DNFHeather Lipana (Rio Strada Racing)
DNFTammy Wildgoose (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
DNFTara McCormick (Team TIBCO)
DNFMarissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)
DNFEmily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
DNFJazzy Hurkino (Vanderkitten-Focus)

