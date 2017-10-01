Trending

McLay wins Tour de l'Eurometropole

Dehaes second

Daniel McLay at Paris-Nice


Dan McLay (Fortuneo-Oscaro) won the sprint from a small group to take victory in the Eurometropole Tour, after Cofidis' Anthony Turgis celebrated too early. The Frenchman ended up in third, as Kenny Dehaes of Wanty-Groupe Gobert also slipped by him for second.

The race, formerly called Circuit Franco-Belge, was marked by a long break from Jenthe Biermans (Katusha Alpecin), Martijn Budding (Roompot Nederlandse Loterij), Kevin Deltombe (Sport Vlaanderen Baloise), Kenny Molly (AGO Aqua Service), Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie), Alan Riou (Fortuneo Oscaro), Timothy Stevens (Pauwels sauzen) and Stephen Tronet (Armee de Terre). They built up a lead of up to six minutes before being caught with only 24km left.

From there, break followed break, with the sprinters' teams chasing furiously. Finally a group of about 20 got away with less than 5km remaining. Their gap was not big but as they neared the final kilometre, it was clear that they would take the win. Turgis lead the way into the finale and jumped for victory. He looked to have an easy win, but his legs looked to tire near the finish line and he slowed to raise his arms in victory. Too early, as McLay pipped him at the line with Dehaes also passing him.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel McLay (GBr) Fortuneo - Oscaro4:20:20
2Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
3Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bmc Racing Team
6Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
7Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
8Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
10Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
11Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
12Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
13Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
14Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
15Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
16Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
17Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Alex Kirsch (Lux) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
19Martin Elmiger (Swi) Bmc Racing Team0:00:07
20Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:00:30
21Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:32
22Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
24Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee De Terre
25Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
26Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
27Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
29Anthony Debuy (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
30Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
31Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
32Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
33Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Floris Gerts (Ned) Bmc Racing Team
37Piotr Havik (Ned) Team Katusha Alpecin
38Roy Jans (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
39Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
40Bram Welten (Ned) Bmc Racing Team
41Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee De Terre
42Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
43Maximilien Picoux (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
44Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
45Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
46Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Katusha Alpecin
47Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
48Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee De Terre
49Thomas Joly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
50Antoine Loy (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
51Gordon De Winter (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
52Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
53Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
54Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
55Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
56Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
57Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee De Terre
58Bram Tankink (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
59Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
62Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
64Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
65Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
67Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
68Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
69Michael Schär (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
70Silvan Dillier (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
71Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
72Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
73Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:00:41
75Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Oscaro
76Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
77Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:00:47
78Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
79Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
80André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
81Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
82Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick - Step Floors0:01:26
83Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
84Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Quick - Step Floors
85Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
86Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
87Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
88Pierre Goebeert (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
89Arthur Baude (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
90Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
91Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
92Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
93Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
94Julien Stassen (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
95Max Emil Boholm Kørner (Nor) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
96Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
97Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
98Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
100Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
101Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro0:02:10
102Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team0:03:14
103Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
105Kenny Molly (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
106Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:03:55
107Nico Denz (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:59
108Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
109Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
110Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:05:22
111Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
112Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
113Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:06:36
114Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
115Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
116Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
117Alan Riou (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
118Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
119Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
120Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
121Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
122Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:42
123Norman Vahtra (Est) Ago - Aqua Service0:08:32
124Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
125Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
126Rudy Barbier (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
127Antoine Didier (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
128Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick - Step Floors
129Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
130Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
DNFJonathan Breyne (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFLars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFJonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFAndrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFKevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFWilliam Elliott (Can) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFEdward Walsh (Can) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFGuillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFStéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee De Terre
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFEtienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFElias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
DNFFlorian Maitre (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFClement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFCharlie Arimont (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
DNFKenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFSteven Tronet (Fra) Armee De Terre
DNFJordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFJordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee De Terre
DNFEnzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFÁngel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin
DNFJhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Katusha Alpecin
DNFBrecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFAidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
DNFMartin Velits (Svk) Quick - Step Floors
DNFBrent Van De Kerkhove (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFJérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
DNFLander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
DNFAuxence Buntinx (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFMerlijn Decoster (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFKevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee De Terre
DNSCiske Aneca (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNSMartin Palm (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
DNSDaniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport

