McLay wins Tour de l'Eurometropole
Dehaes second
Dan McLay (Fortuneo-Oscaro) won the sprint from a small group to take victory in the Eurometropole Tour, after Cofidis' Anthony Turgis celebrated too early. The Frenchman ended up in third, as Kenny Dehaes of Wanty-Groupe Gobert also slipped by him for second.
Related Articles
The race, formerly called Circuit Franco-Belge, was marked by a long break from Jenthe Biermans (Katusha Alpecin), Martijn Budding (Roompot Nederlandse Loterij), Kevin Deltombe (Sport Vlaanderen Baloise), Kenny Molly (AGO Aqua Service), Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie), Alan Riou (Fortuneo Oscaro), Timothy Stevens (Pauwels sauzen) and Stephen Tronet (Armee de Terre). They built up a lead of up to six minutes before being caught with only 24km left.
From there, break followed break, with the sprinters' teams chasing furiously. Finally a group of about 20 got away with less than 5km remaining. Their gap was not big but as they neared the final kilometre, it was clear that they would take the win. Turgis lead the way into the finale and jumped for victory. He looked to have an easy win, but his legs looked to tire near the finish line and he slowed to raise his arms in victory. Too early, as McLay pipped him at the line with Dehaes also passing him.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|4:20:20
|2
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bmc Racing Team
|6
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|7
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|8
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|10
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|11
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|12
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|13
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|14
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|15
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|16
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|17
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|19
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|0:00:07
|20
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:00:30
|21
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:32
|22
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|24
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee De Terre
|25
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|26
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|27
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|29
|Anthony Debuy (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|30
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|31
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|32
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|33
|Thomas Gibbons (USA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Bmc Racing Team
|37
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Team Katusha Alpecin
|38
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|39
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|40
|Bram Welten (Ned) Bmc Racing Team
|41
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee De Terre
|42
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|43
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|44
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|45
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|46
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Katusha Alpecin
|47
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|48
|Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee De Terre
|49
|Thomas Joly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|50
|Antoine Loy (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|51
|Gordon De Winter (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|52
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|53
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
|54
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|55
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|56
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|57
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee De Terre
|58
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|59
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|62
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|64
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|65
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|67
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|68
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|69
|Michael Schär (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|70
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|71
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|72
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:00:41
|75
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|76
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|77
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:00:47
|78
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|79
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|80
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|82
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick - Step Floors
|0:01:26
|83
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|84
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Quick - Step Floors
|85
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|86
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|88
|Pierre Goebeert (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|89
|Arthur Baude (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|90
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|91
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|92
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|93
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|94
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|95
|Max Emil Boholm Kørner (Nor) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|96
|Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|97
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|98
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|100
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|101
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:02:10
|102
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|0:03:14
|103
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|105
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|106
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:55
|107
|Nico Denz (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:59
|108
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|109
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|110
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:22
|111
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|112
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|113
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:06:36
|114
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|115
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|116
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|117
|Alan Riou (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|118
|Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
|119
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|121
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|122
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:42
|123
|Norman Vahtra (Est) Ago - Aqua Service
|0:08:32
|124
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|125
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|126
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|127
|Antoine Didier (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|128
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick - Step Floors
|129
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|130
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|DNF
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Jonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|William Elliott (Can) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Edward Walsh (Can) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Guillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee De Terre
|DNF
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|DNF
|Florian Maitre (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Clement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Charlie Arimont (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|DNF
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee De Terre
|DNF
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee De Terre
|DNF
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Ángel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin
|DNF
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Katusha Alpecin
|DNF
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|DNF
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick - Step Floors
|DNF
|Brent Van De Kerkhove (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Auxence Buntinx (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Merlijn Decoster (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee De Terre
|DNS
|Ciske Aneca (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNS
|Martin Palm (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|DNS
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy