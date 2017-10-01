Daniel McLay at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Fortuneo-Vital Concept)

Dan McLay (Fortuneo-Oscaro) won the sprint from a small group to take victory in the Eurometropole Tour, after Cofidis' Anthony Turgis celebrated too early. The Frenchman ended up in third, as Kenny Dehaes of Wanty-Groupe Gobert also slipped by him for second.

The race, formerly called Circuit Franco-Belge, was marked by a long break from Jenthe Biermans (Katusha Alpecin), Martijn Budding (Roompot Nederlandse Loterij), Kevin Deltombe (Sport Vlaanderen Baloise), Kenny Molly (AGO Aqua Service), Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie), Alan Riou (Fortuneo Oscaro), Timothy Stevens (Pauwels sauzen) and Stephen Tronet (Armee de Terre). They built up a lead of up to six minutes before being caught with only 24km left.

From there, break followed break, with the sprinters' teams chasing furiously. Finally a group of about 20 got away with less than 5km remaining. Their gap was not big but as they neared the final kilometre, it was clear that they would take the win. Turgis lead the way into the finale and jumped for victory. He looked to have an easy win, but his legs looked to tire near the finish line and he slowed to raise his arms in victory. Too early, as McLay pipped him at the line with Dehaes also passing him.

