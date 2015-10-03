Tour de l'Eurometropole: Theuns sprints to victory on stage 3
Gougeard remains race leader
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3:44:28
|2
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|6
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|7
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|9
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|12
|Daniel Mc Lay (GBr) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|13
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|14
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
|18
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|19
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast
|21
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|23
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|25
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|26
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|27
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|28
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|31
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|33
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|34
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Leopard Development Team
|35
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|36
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|37
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|38
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Sebastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Jean Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|43
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|44
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|46
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|47
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|48
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|50
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|51
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|52
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|54
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|55
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|57
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|58
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|59
|Marco Konig (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|60
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|62
|Gaetan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|63
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|64
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|66
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|67
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|68
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|70
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|71
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|72
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|73
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|75
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
|76
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|77
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|78
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|80
|Florent Pereira (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|82
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|83
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|84
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|85
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|86
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|87
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|89
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|90
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|91
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|92
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|93
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|94
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|95
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|96
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|98
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|100
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Development Team
|102
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|103
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
|104
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|105
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|106
|Dimitri .Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|107
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|108
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|109
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|110
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|112
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:17
|113
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|114
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:21
|115
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|117
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:30
|118
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:39
|119
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:45
|120
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:09
|121
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:10
|122
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|123
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|124
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|125
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|126
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|127
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|128
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:25
|129
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:07
|130
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|0:02:25
|132
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|133
|Nic Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|134
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|135
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|136
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|137
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|138
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:02
|139
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:03:20
|140
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|141
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|142
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|143
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|144
|Jayde Julius (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:31
|145
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|146
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:06:07
|147
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|148
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|149
|Martial Roman (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:10:24
|150
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|151
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|152
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNS
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNS
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12:09:04
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:03
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:11
|4
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:12
|5
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:15
|6
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:17
|7
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|8
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:18
|9
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|10
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:21
|11
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:23
|12
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|14
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:26
|15
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:29
|16
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|17
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:30
|18
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|19
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:38
|20
|Daniel Mc Lay (GBr) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:39
|21
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:40
|23
|Dimitri .Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|24
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:00:41
|25
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|26
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:42
|27
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:43
|28
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:45
|29
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:00:47
|30
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:48
|32
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|33
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|34
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:52
|35
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|36
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:53
|37
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|38
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:54
|39
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:55
|40
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|41
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:56
|42
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|43
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|44
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:59
|45
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:00
|46
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|48
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|0:01:01
|49
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|50
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
|51
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Development Team
|0:01:03
|52
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|54
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|55
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|56
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:10
|57
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
|58
|Jean Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:01:11
|59
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:12
|60
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:13
|61
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|62
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|63
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:15
|64
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:16
|65
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:17
|66
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|67
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|68
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|69
|Gaetan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:19
|70
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:01:20
|71
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|72
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:21
|73
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:22
|74
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:24
|75
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:29
|76
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:31
|77
|Sebastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:36
|78
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:01:39
|79
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|81
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:44
|82
|Marco Konig (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|0:01:49
|83
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:01:50
|85
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:51
|86
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:54
|87
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
|0:01:59
|88
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast
|0:02:00
|89
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:06
|90
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:08
|91
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:15
|93
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:20
|94
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:21
|95
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:22
|96
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:02:26
|97
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:29
|98
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|99
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:36
|100
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|101
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|102
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|103
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:03
|104
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:14
|105
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:23
|106
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:35
|107
|Nic Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|108
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:03:44
|109
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:03:57
|110
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:13
|111
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:04:30
|112
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:04:31
|113
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:33
|114
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:36
|115
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:05:04
|116
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:05:05
|117
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:51
|118
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:14
|119
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:15
|120
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:31
|121
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:24
|122
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:07:34
|123
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:38
|124
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:07:44
|125
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:39
|126
|Florent Pereira (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:56
|127
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:09:30
|128
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:35
|129
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:49
|130
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:09:57
|131
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:10
|132
|Jayde Julius (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:27
|133
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:10:51
|134
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:15
|135
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:11:30
|136
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:33
|137
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:34
|138
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|0:11:42
|139
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:12:10
|140
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:24
|141
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:14:39
|142
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:15:00
|143
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|0:15:05
|144
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:15:43
|145
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:43
|146
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:17:04
|147
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:56
|148
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:20:01
|149
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:22:32
|150
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:46
|151
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:27:30
|152
|Martial Roman (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:28:20
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy