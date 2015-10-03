Trending

Tour de l'Eurometropole: Theuns sprints to victory on stage 3

Gougeard remains race leader

Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Bertjan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels) on the podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3:44:28
2Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
5Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
6Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
7Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
9Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
11Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
12Daniel Mc Lay (GBr) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
13Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
14Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
15Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
18Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
19Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast
21Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
22Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
23Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
24Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
25Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
26Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
27Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
28Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
31Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
33Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
34Viktor Manakov (Rus) Leopard Development Team
35Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
36Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
37Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
38Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
39Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
40Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Sebastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Jean Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
43Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
44Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
45Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
46Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
47Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
48Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
49Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
50Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
51Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
52Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team
54Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
55Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
56Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
57Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
58Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
59Marco Konig (Ger) Leopard Development Team
60Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
61Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
62Gaetan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
63Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
64Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
66Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
67Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
68Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
70Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
71Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
72Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
73Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
75Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
76Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
77Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
78Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
79Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
80Florent Pereira (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
82Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
83Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
84Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
85Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
86Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
87Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
89Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
90Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
91Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
92Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
94Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
95Jelle Goderis (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
96Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
98Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
99Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
100Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Development Team
102Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
103Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
104Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
105Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
106Dimitri .Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
107Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
108Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
109Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
110Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
112Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:17
113Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
114Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:21
115Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
116Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
117Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:30
118Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:39
119Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:45
120Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:01:09
121Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:10
122Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
123Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
124Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
125Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
126Alexander Geuens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
127Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
128Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:25
129Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:07
130Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast0:02:25
132Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
133Nic Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
134Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
135Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
136Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
137Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
138Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:02
139Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:03:20
140Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
141Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ.fr
142Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
143Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
144Jayde Julius (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:31
145Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
146Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:06:07
147Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
148Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
149Martial Roman (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:10:24
150Massimo Morabito (Lux) Leopard Development Team
151Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
152Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNSAntwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNSRick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
DNFOlivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12:09:04
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:03
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:11
4Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:12
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:15
6Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:17
7Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
8Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:18
9Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
10Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:21
11Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:23
12Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
14Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:26
15Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:29
16Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
17Viktor Manakov (Rus) Leopard Development Team0:00:30
18Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:32
19Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:38
20Daniel Mc Lay (GBr) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:39
21Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
22Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:40
23Dimitri .Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
24Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:00:41
25Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
26Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:42
27Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:43
28Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:45
29Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:00:47
30Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:48
32Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
33Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
34Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team0:00:52
35Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
36Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:53
37Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
38Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:54
39Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team0:00:55
40Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
41Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:56
42Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
43Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
44Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:59
45Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:00
46Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
48Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast0:01:01
49Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
50Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
51Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Development Team0:01:03
52Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
53Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
54Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
55Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
56Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:10
57Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
58Jean Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:01:11
59Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:12
60Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:13
61Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
62Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
63Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:15
64Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:16
65Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:17
66Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
67Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
68Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
69Gaetan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:19
70Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:01:20
71Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
72Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:21
73Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:22
74Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:24
75Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:29
76Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:31
77Sebastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:36
78Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:01:39
79Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:01:41
81Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:44
82Marco Konig (Ger) Leopard Development Team0:01:49
83Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
84Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:01:50
85Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:51
86Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:54
87Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast0:01:59
88Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast0:02:00
89Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:06
90Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:08
91Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:15
93Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:20
94Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:21
95Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:22
96Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:02:26
97Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:29
98Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:02:32
99Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:36
100Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:02:43
101Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:02:58
102Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:03:01
103Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:03
104Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:14
105Murilo Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:03:23
106Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:35
107Nic Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
108Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:03:44
109Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:03:57
110Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:13
111Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:04:30
112Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:04:31
113Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:33
114Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:36
115Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:05:04
116Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:05:05
117Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:51
118Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:14
119Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:15
120Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:31
121Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:24
122Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:07:34
123Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:38
124Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:07:44
125Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:39
126Florent Pereira (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:56
127Jelle Goderis (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:09:30
128Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:35
129Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:49
130Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:09:57
131Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:10
132Jayde Julius (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:27
133Alexander Geuens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:10:51
134Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:15
135Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:11:30
136Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:33
137Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:34
138Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast0:11:42
139Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:12:10
140Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:24
141Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:14:39
142Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:15:00
143Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team0:15:05
144Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:15:43
145Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:43
146Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:04
147Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:56
148Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:20:01
149Massimo Morabito (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:22:32
150Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:46
151Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:27:30
152Martial Roman (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:28:20

