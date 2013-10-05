Degenkolb sprints to victory in Poperinge
Debusschere remains Tour de l'Eurométropole leader
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:03:37
|2
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8:25:28
|2
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:02
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:04
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:08
|5
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:09
|7
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|8
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:11
|9
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy