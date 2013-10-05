Trending

Brief Results
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano4:03:37
2Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
5Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha

General classification after stage 2
1Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol8:25:28
2Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:02
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:04
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:08
5Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:09
7Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
8Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:11
9Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
10Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:12

