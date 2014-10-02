Trending

Demare wins opening stage of Eurometropole

Frenchman becomes first race leader

Arnaud Démare (FDJ)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr4:18:36
2Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
6Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
7Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
11Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
12Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
17Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
18Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
20Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
21Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
23Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
24Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
25Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
26Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
27Gaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
28Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
29Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
30Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
31Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
32Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
34Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
35Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
37Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
39Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
40Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
41Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
42Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
43Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
44Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
45Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
47Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
48Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
50Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
51Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
52Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
53Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
54Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
56Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
57Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
58Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
59Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
60Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
61Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
62Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
63Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar
64Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
65Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
66Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
67Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
68Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
69Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
70Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
71Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
72Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Team Europcar
75Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
76Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
77Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
78Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
79Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
80Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
81Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
82Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar
83Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
84Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
85Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
86Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
87Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
88Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
89Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
90Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
91Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
92Frederic Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
93Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
94Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
95Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
96Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp
97Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
98Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
99Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
100Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
101Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
103Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
104Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
105Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
106Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
107Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
108Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
109Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
111Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
112Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
113Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
114Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
115Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
116Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
117Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
118Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
119Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
120Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
121Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
122Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge
123Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
124Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
125Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
126Dougall Nicolas (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:21
127Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:00:25
128Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:27
129Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:35
130Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:39
131William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
132Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:50
133Jeff Peelaers (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
134Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:53
135Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
136Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
137Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
138Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
139Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:17
140Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
141Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
142Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:51
143Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:58
144Sarreau Marc (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:16
145Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:24
146Claudio Imhof (Swi) IAM Cycling
147Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
148Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
149Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
150Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
151Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
152Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
153Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
154Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
155Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
156Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
157Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:48
158Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
159Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
160Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
161Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:04:06
162Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
163Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
164Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
165Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
166Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
167Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
168Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
169Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
170Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
171Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
172Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:05:18
173Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
174Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:14
175Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
176Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
177Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
178Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:08:34
179Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
180Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:09:10
181Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:15:11
DNSDavid Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFFranck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole

Sprint 1 - Colette, km. 105.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5pts
2Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp3
3Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1

Sprint 2 - km. 154.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles5pts
2Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
3Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Sprint 3 - km. 170.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5pts
2Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
3Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr25pts
2Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
3Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge16
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp14
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing12
6Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
7Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
8Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo8
9Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr7
10Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling6
11Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole5
12Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
13Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
14Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
15Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 1 - La Folie, km. 52.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6pts
2Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
3Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp3
4Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 2 - Les Papins, km. 55
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles6pts
2Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp4
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
4Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 3 - Le Séménil, km. 60.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles6pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
3Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp3
4Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 4 - Le Bourliquet, km. 67.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp6pts
2Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
4Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 5 - Le Beau Site, km. 72.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp6pts
2Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
4Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 6 - Lap 1, km. 121.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles6pts
2Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar4
3Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp3
4Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 7 - Lap 2, km. 138.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp6pts
2Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
3Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar3
4Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 8 - Beerbosstraat, km. 145.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles6pts
2Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar4
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
4Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert12:55:48
2IAM Cycling
3FDJ.fr
4Belkin Pro Cycling Team
5Tinkoff-Saxo
6Roubaix Lille Metropole
7Verandas Willems
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Garmin Sharp
11Lotto Belisol
12Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
13Team Europcar
14T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
15MTN - Qhubeka
16Trek Factory Racing
17Color Code - Biowanze
18Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
19Bretagne - Seche Environnement
20Veranclassic - Doltcini
21Wallonie - Bruxelles
22Orica Greenedge
23Team Katusha
24Team Giant-Shimano

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr4:18:26
2Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:04
3Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge0:00:06
4Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:07
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
7Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:08
8Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
9Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:09
11Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
12Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:10
13Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
14Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
15Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
17Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
18Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
19Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
24Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
25Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
26Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
27Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
29Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
30Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
31Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
32Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
33Gaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
34Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
35Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
37Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
38Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
39Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
41Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
42Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
43Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
44Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
45Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
46Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
47Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
48Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
50Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
51Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
53Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
54Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
55Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
56Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
58Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
59Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
60Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
61Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
62Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
63Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
64Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
65Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar
66Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
67Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
68Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
69Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
70Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
71Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
72Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
73Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
75Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Team Europcar
76Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
77Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
78Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
79Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
80Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
81Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
82Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
83Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar
84Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
85Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
86Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
87Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
88Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
89Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
90Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
91Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
92Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Frederic Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
94Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
95Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
96Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
97Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp
98Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
99Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
100Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
101Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
102Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
103Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
104Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
105Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
106Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
107Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
108Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
109Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
110Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
112Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
113Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
114Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
115Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
116Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
117Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
118Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
119Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
120Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
121Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
122Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge
123Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
124Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
125Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
126Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
127Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
128Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
129Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
130Dougall Nicolas (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:31
131Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:00:35
132Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:37
133Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:45
134Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:49
135William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
136Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:00
137Jeff Peelaers (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
138Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:03
139Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
140Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
141Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
142Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
143Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:27
144Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
145Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:01
146Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:08
147Sarreau Marc (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:26
148Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:34
149Claudio Imhof (Swi) IAM Cycling
150Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
151Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
152Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
153Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
154Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
155Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
156Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
157Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
158Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:57
159Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:58
160Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
161Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:04:16
162Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
163Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
164Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
165Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
166Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
167Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
168Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
169Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
170Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
171Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
172Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:05:28
173Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
174Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:24
175Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
176Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
177Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
178Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:08:44
179Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
180Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:09:20
181Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:15:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr25pts
2Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
3Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge16
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp14
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing12
6Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo11
7Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
8Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
9Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr7
10Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling6
11Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
12Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
13Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles5
14Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole5
15Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
16Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp3
17Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
18Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
19Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
20Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
21Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1
22Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
23Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles40pts
2Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp32
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
4Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar13
5Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr4:18:26
2Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:04
3Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge0:00:06
4Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:07
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
7Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:09
8Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
9Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:10
10Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
12Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
13Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert12:55:48
2IAM Cycling
3FDJ.fr
4Belkin Pro Cycling Team
5Tinkoff-Saxo
6Roubaix Lille Metropole
7Verandas Willems
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Garmin Sharp
11Lotto Belisol
12Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
13Team Europcar
14T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
15MTN - Qhubeka
16Trek Factory Racing
17Color Code - Biowanze
18Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
19Bretagne - Seche Environnement
20Veranclassic - Doltcini
21Wallonie - Bruxelles
22Orica Greenedge
23Team Katusha
24Team Giant-Shimano

