Demare wins opening stage of Eurometropole
Frenchman becomes first race leader
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:18:36
|2
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|11
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|18
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|20
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|23
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|24
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|25
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|27
|Gaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|28
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|29
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|31
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|32
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|34
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|35
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|37
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|39
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|40
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|41
|Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|42
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|43
|Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|44
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|45
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|47
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|48
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|50
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|52
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|53
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|54
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|56
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|57
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|58
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|59
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|60
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|61
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|62
|Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|63
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
|65
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|66
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|68
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|69
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|70
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|71
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|72
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|76
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|77
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|78
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|79
|Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|80
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|81
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|82
|Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar
|83
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|84
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|86
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|87
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|88
|Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
|89
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|90
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|91
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|92
|Frederic Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|93
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|95
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|96
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp
|97
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|98
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|99
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|100
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|101
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|103
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|104
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|105
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|106
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|107
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|108
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|109
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|111
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|112
|Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|113
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|114
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|115
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|116
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|117
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|118
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|119
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|120
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|121
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|122
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge
|123
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
|124
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|125
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|126
|Dougall Nicolas (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:21
|127
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:25
|128
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:27
|129
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:35
|130
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:39
|131
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|132
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:50
|133
|Jeff Peelaers (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|134
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|135
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|136
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|137
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|138
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|139
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:17
|140
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|141
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|142
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:51
|143
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:58
|144
|Sarreau Marc (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:16
|145
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:24
|146
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) IAM Cycling
|147
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|148
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|149
|Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|150
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|151
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|152
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|153
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|154
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|155
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|156
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|157
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:48
|158
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|159
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|160
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|161
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:04:06
|162
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|163
|Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|164
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|165
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|166
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|167
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|168
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|169
|Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|170
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|171
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|172
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:18
|173
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|174
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:14
|175
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|176
|Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|177
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|178
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:08:34
|179
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|180
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:09:10
|181
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:15:11
|DNS
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|pts
|2
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|3
|3
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|pts
|2
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|3
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|3
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|pts
|2
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|3
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|16
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|14
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|6
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|8
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|9
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|10
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|6
|11
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|5
|12
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|13
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|14
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|15
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|3
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|3
|4
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|6
|pts
|2
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|4
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|6
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|3
|4
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|6
|pts
|2
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|6
|pts
|2
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|6
|pts
|2
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|3
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|3
|4
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|6
|pts
|2
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|3
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|4
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|6
|pts
|2
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12:55:48
|2
|IAM Cycling
|3
|FDJ.fr
|4
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|Verandas Willems
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Garmin Sharp
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|12
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|Team Europcar
|14
|T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|15
|MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|17
|Color Code - Biowanze
|18
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|19
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|21
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|23
|Team Katusha
|24
|Team Giant-Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:18:26
|2
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:04
|3
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:06
|4
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:07
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|7
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:08
|8
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|9
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:09
|11
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:10
|13
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|15
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|18
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|19
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|25
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|26
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|29
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|31
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|33
|Gaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|34
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|35
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|37
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|38
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|39
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|41
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|42
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|43
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|44
|Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|45
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|46
|Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|47
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|48
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|50
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|51
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|53
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|54
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|55
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|56
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|58
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|59
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|60
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|61
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|62
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|63
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|64
|Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|65
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
|67
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|68
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|70
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|71
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|72
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|73
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|75
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|77
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|78
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|79
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|80
|Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|81
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|82
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|83
|Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|85
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|87
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|88
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|89
|Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
|90
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|91
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|92
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|93
|Frederic Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|94
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|95
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|96
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|97
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp
|98
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|99
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|100
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|101
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|102
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|103
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|104
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|105
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|106
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|107
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|108
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|109
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|110
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|112
|Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|113
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|114
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|115
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|116
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|117
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|118
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|119
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|120
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|121
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|122
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge
|123
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
|124
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|125
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|126
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|127
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|128
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|129
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|130
|Dougall Nicolas (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:31
|131
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:35
|132
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:37
|133
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:45
|134
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:49
|135
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|136
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:00
|137
|Jeff Peelaers (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|138
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|139
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|140
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|141
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|142
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|143
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:27
|144
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|145
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:01
|146
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:08
|147
|Sarreau Marc (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:26
|148
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:34
|149
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) IAM Cycling
|150
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|151
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|152
|Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|153
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|154
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|155
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|156
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|157
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|158
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:57
|159
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:58
|160
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|161
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:04:16
|162
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|163
|Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|164
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|165
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|166
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|167
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|168
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|169
|Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|170
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|171
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|172
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:28
|173
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|174
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:24
|175
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|176
|Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|177
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|178
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:08:44
|179
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|180
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:09:20
|181
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:15:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|pts
|2
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|3
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|16
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|14
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|6
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|7
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|8
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|9
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|10
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|6
|11
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|12
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|13
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|14
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|5
|15
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|16
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|3
|17
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|18
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|19
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|20
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|21
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|22
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|23
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|40
|pts
|2
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|32
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|4
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|5
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:18:26
|2
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:04
|3
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:06
|4
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:07
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|7
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:09
|8
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:10
|10
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|12
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12:55:48
|2
|IAM Cycling
|3
|FDJ.fr
|4
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|Verandas Willems
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Garmin Sharp
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|12
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|Team Europcar
|14
|T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|15
|MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|17
|Color Code - Biowanze
|18
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|19
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|21
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|23
|Team Katusha
|24
|Team Giant-Shimano
