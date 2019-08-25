Trending

Foss wins overall Tour de l'Avenir

Cepeda moves into top 10 on final stage

Brief Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador2:37:47
2Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:26
3Iñigo Elosegui (Spa) Spain0:00:33
4Jacob Hindsgaul Madsen (Den) Denmark0:00:41
5Biniyam Ghirmay (Eri) Eritrea0:01:09
6Barnabás Peák (Hun) Hungary0:01:12
7Tobias Foss (Nor) Norway0:01:17
8Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Belgium0:01:18
9Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Germany
10Clément Champoussin (Fra) France0:01:24

Final general classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobias Foss (Nor) Norway27:30:09
2Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Italy0:01:19
3Ilan van Wilder (Bel) Belgium0:02:34
4Clément Champoussin (Fra) France0:03:05
5Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Germany0:03:48
6Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Belgium0:06:55
7Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg0:07:05
8Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Colombia0:10:48
9Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador0:12:27
10Lars van den Berg (Ned) Netherlands0:13:39

