Gesbert wins penultimate Tour de l'Avenir stage

Soler surges into race lead

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elie Gesbert (Fra) France3:34:05
2Marc Soler Gimenez (Spa) Spain0:00:40
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Belgium0:00:42
4Jack Haig (Aus) Australia0:01:07
5Sindre Lunke (Nor) Norway
6Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Russian Federation0:01:55
7Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Norway0:02:00
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy0:02:02
9Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
10Sebastian Henao (Col) Colombia0:02:26

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler Gimenez (Spa) Spain21:56:33
2Laurens De Plus (Bel) Belgium0:01:01
3Jack Haig (Aus) Australia0:01:21
4Sindre Lunke (Nor) Norway0:01:30
5Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy0:01:44
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy0:02:17
7Sam Oomen (Ned) Netherlands0:02:35
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) France0:02:39
9Sebastian Henao (Col) Colombia0:02:41

