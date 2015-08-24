Trending

Pedersen wins stage 2 of Tour de l'Avenir

Bohli in race lead

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Denmark4:35:25
2Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Estonia
3José Luis Rodriguez (Chi) World Cycling Center
4Tom Bohli (Swi) Switzerland
5Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Spain0:00:04
6William Barta (USA) USA0:00:10
7Daniel Lehner (Aut) Austria0:00:16
8Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands0:01:43
9Dylan Page (Swi) Switzerland
10Patryk Stosz (Pol) Poland

General Classification After Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Bohli (Swi) Switzerland8:38:09
2José Luis Rodriguez (Chi) World Cycling Center0:00:09
3Imanol Estevez Salas (Spa) Spain0:00:13
4William Barta (USA) USA0:00:25
5Mads Pedersen (Den) Denmark0:00:30
6Daniel Lehner (Aut) Austria0:00:45
7Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark0:01:36
8Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italy0:01:37
9Sebastian Henao (Col) Colombia0:01:40
10Jonas Koch (Ger) Germany0:01:41

