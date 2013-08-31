Trending

Fernandez wins 2013 Tour de l'Avenir

Alaphilippe solos to victory on final stage

Brief Results
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France3:46:25
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Slovenia0:00:51
3Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:01:39
4Toms Skujins (Lat) Latvia0:01:44
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Austria
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Italy
7Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Norway
8Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:47
9Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Spain
10Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:01:59

Final general classification
1Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Spain22:00:31
2Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:00:55
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Austria0:01:07
4Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:12
5Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Norway0:01:40
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Italy0:02:05
7Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Colombia0:03:03
8Gavin Mannion (USA) United States
9Toms Skujins (Lat) Latvia0:03:27
10Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:03:44

