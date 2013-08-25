Ewan wins stage 1 over Zabel
Gougeard maintains four second lead
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Australia
|3:20:19
|2
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Germany
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France
|4
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|Victor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|6
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Norway
|7
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Italy
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belgium
|9
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Spain
|10
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Netherlands
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) France
|3:26:24
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France
|0:00:04
|3
|Victor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:06
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Australia
|6
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Germany
|7
|Stefan Kung (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:08
|8
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Norway
|9
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France
|33
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Australia
|30
|3
|Victor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|27
|4
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Germany
|27
|5
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Netherlands
|23
|6
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Norway
|19
|7
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Italy
|17
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belgium
|15
|9
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Spain
|13
|10
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) France
|12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Denmark
|3
|pts
|2
|Damien Howson (Aus) Australia
|2
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Australia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|10:19:35
|2
|Australia
|0:00:03
|3
|Denmark
|4
|France
|5
|Norway
|0:00:09
|6
|Netherlands
|0:00:10
|7
|Germany
|0:00:19
|8
|Russia
|0:00:20
|9
|Belgium
|0:00:21
|10
|Italy
|0:00:23
|11
|Austria
|0:00:28
|12
|Kazakhstan
|0:00:29
|13
|Colombia
|0:00:31
|14
|Spain
|0:00:46
|15
|Switzerland
|0:00:58
|16
|Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:01:02
|17
|Slovenia
|0:01:24
|18
|United States
|0:01:38
|19
|Latvia
|0:02:11
|20
|Ukraine
|0:03:02
