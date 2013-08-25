Trending

Ewan wins stage 1 over Zabel

Gougeard maintains four second lead

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Australia3:20:19
2Rick Zabel (Ger) Germany
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France
4Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Netherlands
5Victor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
6Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Norway
7Davide Martinelli (Ita) Italy
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belgium
9Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Spain
10Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Netherlands

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) France3:26:24
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France0:00:04
3Victor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:06
4Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
5Samuel Spokes (Aus) Australia
6Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Germany
7Stefan Kung (Swi) Switzerland0:00:08
8Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Norway
9Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Netherlands
10Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium0:00:09

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France33pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Australia30
3Victor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation27
4Rick Zabel (Ger) Germany27
5Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Netherlands23
6Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Norway19
7Davide Martinelli (Ita) Italy17
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belgium15
9Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Spain13
10Alexis Gougeard (Fra) France12

KOM Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Denmark3pts
2Damien Howson (Aus) Australia2
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Australia1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain10:19:35
2Australia0:00:03
3Denmark
4France
5Norway0:00:09
6Netherlands0:00:10
7Germany0:00:19
8Russia0:00:20
9Belgium0:00:21
10Italy0:00:23
11Austria0:00:28
12Kazakhstan0:00:29
13Colombia0:00:31
14Spain0:00:46
15Switzerland0:00:58
16Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:01:02
17Slovenia0:01:24
18United States0:01:38
19Latvia0:02:11
20Ukraine0:03:02

