Mattis solos to victory
Pooley remains in race lead
|1
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|3:00:20
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:00
|3
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:23
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|6
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:25
|7
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|8
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:38
|9
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:07
|10
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|11
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|12
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|13
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|14
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|15
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|16
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|17
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|0:02:09
|18
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:11
|19
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO
|0:03:14
|20
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|0:05:41
|21
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:43
|22
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:14:27
|23
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|24
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:15:08
|25
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|26
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|27
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|28
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|29
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|30
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|31
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|32
|Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO
|33
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|34
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
|35
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|36
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|37
|Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO
|0:15:26
|38
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:15:34
|39
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:15:42
|40
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:19:54
|41
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|42
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|43
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|44
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:22:27
|45
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|46
|Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|47
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|48
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|49
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|50
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
|51
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|52
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:24:02
|53
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|54
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|55
|Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN
|0:27:52
|56
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:28:53
|57
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|58
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|59
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|60
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|61
|Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|62
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|63
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
|64
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO
|65
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|66
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|67
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|68
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|69
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|70
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|71
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
|72
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|73
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|74
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|75
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|76
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO
|77
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|78
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|79
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|80
|Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|81
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|82
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|83
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|DNS
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|DNF
|Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team
|DNF
|Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team
|DNF
|Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN
|DNF
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|1
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|24
|3
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|20
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|17
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|14
|6
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|11
|7
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|9
|8
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|9
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|7
|10
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|6
|11
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|5
|12
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|4
|13
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|14
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|15
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|5
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|4
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|2
|5
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1
|1
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|3
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|1
|1
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|3
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|1
|1
|Nederland Bloeit
|9:04:23
|2
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:47
|3
|US Natonal Team
|0:13:54
|4
|HTC Columbia Women
|0:15:17
|5
|Noris Cycling
|0:29:00
|6
|TIBCO
|0:30:25
|7
|Redsun Cycling Team
|0:33:02
|8
|Team Valdarno
|0:46:45
|9
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:46:47
|10
|MTN
|0:49:03
|11
|Leontien.nl
|0:50:04
|12
|Vienne Futuroscope
|13
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:55:05
|14
|Lotto Ladies Team
|0:56:30
|15
|Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1:03:05
|16
|Fenixs - Petrogradets
|1:03:58
|17
|Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1:08:50
|18
|German National Team
|1:09:31
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|12:45:50
|2
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|0:02:49
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:03:21
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:38
|6
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:40
|7
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:51
|8
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:55
|9
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:58
|10
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:13
|11
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:21
|12
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|0:04:29
|13
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:05:37
|14
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:05:52
|15
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:06:05
|16
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|0:07:13
|17
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:09:31
|18
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:10:13
|19
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|0:12:47
|20
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO
|0:15:03
|21
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:16:17
|22
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:19:37
|23
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:21:05
|24
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|0:21:52
|25
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:30:35
|26
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|0:30:37
|27
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:31:05
|28
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:31:48
|29
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:32:44
|30
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|0:32:48
|31
|Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO
|0:32:56
|32
|Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO
|0:34:22
|33
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:36:43
|34
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:37:45
|35
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:40:08
|36
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:40:14
|37
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:40:42
|38
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:41:28
|39
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:41:40
|40
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:42:18
|41
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:42:38
|42
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:42:46
|43
|Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:43:00
|44
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|0:45:30
|45
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:46:30
|46
|Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:46:53
|47
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:48:04
|48
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:48:39
|49
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:48:57
|50
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
|0:50:52
|51
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:51:28
|52
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:52:28
|53
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
|0:54:17
|54
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO
|0:55:05
|55
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|0:55:53
|56
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:56:25
|57
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:56:49
|58
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|0:57:09
|59
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:58:33
|60
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:59:02
|61
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:59:47
|62
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:59:57
|63
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO
|1:04:39
|64
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1:05:20
|65
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1:05:32
|66
|Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|1:05:34
|67
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|1:05:35
|68
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|1:05:36
|69
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|1:07:39
|70
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|1:08:24
|71
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1:10:27
|72
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|1:10:43
|73
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1:11:14
|74
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|1:11:24
|75
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1:13:17
|76
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|1:13:51
|77
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|1:15:26
|78
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|1:16:00
|79
|Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN
|1:16:51
|80
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1:17:07
|81
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|1:19:34
|82
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|1:21:47
|83
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|1:22:01
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|83
|pts
|2
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|72
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|67
|4
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|52
|5
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|51
|6
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|50
|7
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|47
|8
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|45
|9
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|45
|10
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|40
|11
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|40
|12
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|40
|13
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|36
|14
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|31
|15
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|30
|16
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|30
|17
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|27
|18
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|26
|19
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|26
|20
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|23
|21
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|20
|22
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|19
|23
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|18
|24
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|16
|25
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|12
|26
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|27
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO
|10
|28
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|8
|29
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|8
|30
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|7
|31
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|5
|32
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|4
|33
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|4
|34
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|4
|35
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|2
|36
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|40
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|30
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|23
|4
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|15
|5
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|13
|6
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|10
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|8
|8
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|5
|9
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|10
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|5
|11
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|12
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|1
|13
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|14
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1
|15
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|1
|16
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|38:24:06
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:04:59
|3
|HTC Columbia Women
|0:18:17
|4
|US National Team
|0:35:29
|5
|Redsun Cycling Team
|1:01:44
|6
|TIBCO
|1:08:53
|7
|Leontien.nl
|1:15:16
|8
|Noris Cycling
|1:19:03
|9
|Vienne Futuroscope
|1:46:26
|10
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|1:53:56
|11
|Team Valdarno
|1:57:35
|12
|Lotto Ladies Team
|2:07:53
|13
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|2:09:40
|14
|MTN
|2:15:14
|15
|Fenixs - Petrogradets
|2:16:02
|16
|Gauss RDZ Ormu
|2:17:12
|17
|German National Team
|2:36:20
|18
|Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|2:52:06
