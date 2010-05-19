Trending

Mattis solos to victory

Pooley remains in race lead

Image 1 of 22

The competition leaders line up on the podium with local officials.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 22

Mara Abbott (United States National Team) leads race leader Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) and the rest of the break.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 22

Mara Abbott (United States National Team) leads race leader Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) and the rest of the break.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 22

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) in the points jersey.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 22

Andrea Bosman (Leontien.nl) was second on the second stage.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 22

Sharon Laws (Cervelo Test Team) was at the front in a break with Kath Mattis (United States National Team) for a while.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 22

Mara Abbott (United States National Team) with Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women) and Kath Mattis (United States National Team).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 22

Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling) and Claudia H

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 22

High in the mountains for the second day in a row.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 22

The leaders crest a summit and begin to descend.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 22

A hairpin corner led to passage over a bridge on this descent.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 22

Rebecca Much (Tibco) descending.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 22

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) descends.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 22

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) in the points jersey.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 22

Kath Mattis (United States National Team) climbing solo in pursuit of the leaders.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 22

Team-mates Annemiek Van Vleuten and Liesbet De Vocht (Nederland Bloeit) chase the leaders.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 22

The chase group with 25 km to go.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 22

Kath Mattis (United States National Team) takes the stage win.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 22

Annemiek Van Vleuten and Liesbet De Vocht (Nederland Bloeit) celebrate what they thought was the race victory.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 22

Race leader Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) finishes with enough time to retain the race lead.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 22

Kath Mattis (United States National Team) in the stage winner's jersey.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 22

Without hot spot points on the stage, Brooke Miller (Tibco) retained the jersey without incident.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Full Results
1Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team3:00:20
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:00
3Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:23
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
6Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:01:25
7Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
8Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:01:38
9Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:02:07
10Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
11Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
12Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
13Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
14Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
15Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
16Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
17Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team0:02:09
18Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:02:11
19Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO0:03:14
20Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno0:05:41
21Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:07:43
22Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:14:27
23Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
24Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:15:08
25Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
26Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
27Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
28Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
29Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
30Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
31Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
32Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO
33Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
34Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
35Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
36Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
37Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO0:15:26
38Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:15:34
39Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:15:42
40Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara0:19:54
41Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
42Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
43Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
44Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:22:27
45Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
46Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
47Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
48Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
49Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
50Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
51Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
52Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling0:24:02
53Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
54Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
55Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN0:27:52
56Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl0:28:53
57Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
58Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
59Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
60Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
61Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
62Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
63Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
64Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO
65Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
66Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
67Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
68Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
69Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
70Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
71Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
72Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
73Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
74Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
75Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
76Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO
77Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
78Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
79Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
80Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
81Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
82Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
83Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
DNSChantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
DNFKristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team
DNFKatharine Carrol (USA) US National Team
DNFLylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN
DNFJulie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope

Points
1Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team30pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit24
3Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit20
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit17
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team14
6Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team11
7Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women9
8Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team8
9Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team7
10Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl6
11Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope5
12Carla Swart (RSA) MTN4
13Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women3
14Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2
15Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Col de Corsavy (Cat. 1) 11km
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team8pts
2Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team5
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women3
4Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team2
5Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling1

Mountain 2 - D618 Col Xatard (Cat. 1) 67km
1Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team8pts
2Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team5
3Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit3
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women1

Mountain 3 - Carrefour D15-D618 Côte de la Borne (Cat. 2) 101km
1Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team5pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3
3Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit2
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women1

Teams
1Nederland Bloeit9:04:23
2Cervelo Test Team0:01:47
3US Natonal Team0:13:54
4HTC Columbia Women0:15:17
5Noris Cycling0:29:00
6TIBCO0:30:25
7Redsun Cycling Team0:33:02
8Team Valdarno0:46:45
9Safi - Pasta Zara0:46:47
10MTN0:49:03
11Leontien.nl0:50:04
12Vienne Futuroscope
13S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:55:05
14Lotto Ladies Team0:56:30
15Gauss RDZ Ormu1:03:05
16Fenixs - Petrogradets1:03:58
17Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1:08:50
18German National Team1:09:31

General classification after stage 5
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team12:45:50
2Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team0:02:49
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:03:13
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:03:21
5Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:03:38
6Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:03:40
7Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:03:51
8Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:03:55
9Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit0:03:58
10Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:04:13
11Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:04:21
12Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team0:04:29
13Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl0:05:37
14Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling0:05:52
15Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:06:05
16Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women0:07:13
17Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:09:31
18Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:10:13
19Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno0:12:47
20Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO0:15:03
21Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:16:17
22Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:19:37
23Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:21:05
24Carla Swart (RSA) MTN0:21:52
25Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:30:35
26Carmen Small (USA) US National Team0:30:37
27Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:31:05
28Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling0:31:48
29Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:32:44
30Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team0:32:48
31Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO0:32:56
32Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO0:34:22
33Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:36:43
34Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl0:37:45
35Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:40:08
36Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:40:14
37Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:40:42
38Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:41:28
39Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:41:40
40Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:42:18
41Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:42:38
42Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara0:42:46
43Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:43:00
44Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team0:45:30
45Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:46:30
46Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:46:53
47Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team0:48:04
48Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:48:39
49Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling0:48:57
50Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN0:50:52
51Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling0:51:28
52Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:52:28
53Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN0:54:17
54Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO0:55:05
55Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team0:55:53
56Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling0:56:25
57Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:56:49
58Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO0:57:09
59Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:58:33
60Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl0:59:02
61Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl0:59:47
62Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:59:57
63Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO1:04:39
64Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu1:05:20
65Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1:05:32
66Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox1:05:34
67Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team1:05:35
68Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno1:05:36
69Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team1:07:39
70Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara1:08:24
71Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling1:10:27
72Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team1:10:43
73Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1:11:14
74Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox1:11:24
75Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu1:13:17
76Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets1:13:51
77Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team1:15:26
78Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl1:16:00
79Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN1:16:51
80Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu1:17:07
81Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope1:19:34
82Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno1:21:47
83Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara1:22:01

Points classification
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit83pts
2Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team72
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team67
4Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team52
5Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team51
6Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team50
7Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women47
8Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit45
9Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women45
10Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women40
11Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit40
12Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl40
13Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu36
14Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope31
15Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team30
16Carmen Small (USA) US National Team30
17Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women27
18Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit26
19Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team26
20Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO23
21Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling20
22Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team19
23Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion18
24Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling16
25Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team12
26Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team12
27Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO10
28Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara8
29Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling8
30Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team7
31Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara5
32Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team4
33Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox4
34Carla Swart (RSA) MTN4
35Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl2
36Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu1

Mountains classification
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team40pts
2Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team30
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women23
4Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team15
5Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team13
6Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl10
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team8
8Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women5
9Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit5
10Carmen Small (USA) US National Team5
11Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit5
12Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope1
13Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team1
14Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling1
15Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO1
16Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team1

Teams classification
1Cervelo Test Team38:24:06
2Nederland Bloeit0:04:59
3HTC Columbia Women0:18:17
4US National Team0:35:29
5Redsun Cycling Team1:01:44
6TIBCO1:08:53
7Leontien.nl1:15:16
8Noris Cycling1:19:03
9Vienne Futuroscope1:46:26
10Safi - Pasta Zara1:53:56
11Team Valdarno1:57:35
12Lotto Ladies Team2:07:53
13S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox2:09:40
14MTN2:15:14
15Fenixs - Petrogradets2:16:02
16Gauss RDZ Ormu2:17:12
17German National Team2:36:20
18Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion2:52:06

