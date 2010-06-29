Bailly Maitre wins four-plus hour race by three seconds
Eiberweiser best among the women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|François Bailly Maitre (Fra)
|4:17:58
|2
|Alexis Chenevier (Fra)
|3
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)
|0:00:03
|4
|Maxime Marotte (Fra)
|5
|Pierre Lebreton (Fra)
|0:00:09
|6
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel)
|0:00:39
|7
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|0:01:18
|8
|Frank Schotman (Ned)
|0:01:40
|9
|Guillaume Vinit (Fra)
|0:02:08
|10
|Fabien Canal (Fra)
|0:03:25
|11
|Vivien Legastelois (Fra)
|0:03:28
|12
|Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)
|0:03:36
|13
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel)
|0:03:42
|14
|Rene Tann (Ger)
|0:04:10
|15
|Henrique Avancini (Bra)
|0:04:12
|16
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)
|0:04:41
|17
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|0:04:46
|18
|Andy Eyring (Ger)
|0:05:13
|19
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)
|0:06:39
|20
|Octavien Maillard (Fra)
|0:06:40
|21
|Gilles Sarrazin (Fra)
|0:06:54
|22
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel)
|0:07:41
|23
|Pascal Hossay (Bel)
|0:08:00
|24
|Nicolas Garcera (Fra)
|0:08:36
|25
|Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)
|0:09:16
|26
|Fabian Strecker (Ger)
|0:09:39
|27
|Sébastien Hansen (Fra)
|0:09:55
|28
|Paul Remy (Fra)
|0:10:08
|29
|Jorgen Flion (Bel)
|0:10:34
|30
|Felix Euteneuer (Ger)
|0:10:36
|31
|Adrien Pascal (Fra)
|0:10:47
|32
|Thibaud Lhenry (Fra)
|0:10:58
|33
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|0:11:28
|34
|Steven Garcin (Fra)
|0:11:29
|35
|Jeremy Arnould (Fra)
|0:11:30
|36
|Seiya Hirano (Jpn)
|0:12:13
|37
|Kevin Miquel (Fra)
|0:13:49
|38
|Joris Bagnol (Fra)
|0:14:24
|39
|Brice Scholtes (Bel)
|0:14:27
|40
|Gregory Maillot (Fra)
|0:15:31
|42
|Florent Pelizzari (Fra)
|0:16:22
|43
|Sébastien Fontaine (Bel)
|0:17:10
|44
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|0:18:17
|45
|Thomas Collinet (Fra)
|0:18:54
|46
|Florian Piens (Fra)
|0:20:01
|47
|Robin Roelofs (Ned)
|0:21:10
|48
|Arnaud Grosjean (Fra)
|0:22:09
|49
|Jean-François Bossler (Fra)
|0:22:37
|50
|Aurenge Grenez (Fra)
|0:22:38
|51
|Alain Petit (Fra)
|0:25:59
|52
|Giovanni Gonthier (Fra)
|0:30:02
|53
|Christophe Chambard (Fra)
|0:30:25
|54
|Manfred Reis (Ger)
|0:39:49
|55
|Yohann Piguet (Fra)
|0:44:33
|56
|Miguel Furtado Matos (Por)
|0:51:02
|57
|Denis Jacquemin (Bel)
|0:54:30
|58
|Gabriel Klouda (Fra)
|1:14:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger)
|4:40:26
|2
|Silke Schmidt (Ger)
|0:09:47
|3
|Anne Terpstra (Ned)
|0:13:01
|4
|Annie Last (GBr)
|0:22:41
|5
|Lily Matthews (GBr)
|0:29:42
|6
|Alla Boyko (Ukr)
|0:35:10
|7
|Laura Joubert (Fra)
|0:41:51
