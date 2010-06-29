Trending

Bailly Maitre wins four-plus hour race by three seconds

Eiberweiser best among the women

Mona Eiberweiser (Central Pro) en route to winning the Tour de L'Ain

(Image credit: Ralf Schäuble)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1François Bailly Maitre (Fra)4:17:58
2Alexis Chenevier (Fra)
3Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)0:00:03
4Maxime Marotte (Fra)
5Pierre Lebreton (Fra)0:00:09
6Sebastien Carabin (Bel)0:00:39
7Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)0:01:18
8Frank Schotman (Ned)0:01:40
9Guillaume Vinit (Fra)0:02:08
10Fabien Canal (Fra)0:03:25
11Vivien Legastelois (Fra)0:03:28
12Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)0:03:36
13Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel)0:03:42
14Rene Tann (Ger)0:04:10
15Henrique Avancini (Bra)0:04:12
16Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)0:04:41
17Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)0:04:46
18Andy Eyring (Ger)0:05:13
19Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)0:06:39
20Octavien Maillard (Fra)0:06:40
21Gilles Sarrazin (Fra)0:06:54
22Patrick Gaudy (Bel)0:07:41
23Pascal Hossay (Bel)0:08:00
24Nicolas Garcera (Fra)0:08:36
25Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)0:09:16
26Fabian Strecker (Ger)0:09:39
27Sébastien Hansen (Fra)0:09:55
28Paul Remy (Fra)0:10:08
29Jorgen Flion (Bel)0:10:34
30Felix Euteneuer (Ger)0:10:36
31Adrien Pascal (Fra)0:10:47
32Thibaud Lhenry (Fra)0:10:58
33David Fletcher (GBr)0:11:28
34Steven Garcin (Fra)0:11:29
35Jeremy Arnould (Fra)0:11:30
36Seiya Hirano (Jpn)0:12:13
37Kevin Miquel (Fra)0:13:49
38Joris Bagnol (Fra)0:14:24
39Brice Scholtes (Bel)0:14:27
40Gregory Maillot (Fra)0:15:31
42Florent Pelizzari (Fra)0:16:22
43Sébastien Fontaine (Bel)0:17:10
44Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)0:18:17
45Thomas Collinet (Fra)0:18:54
46Florian Piens (Fra)0:20:01
47Robin Roelofs (Ned)0:21:10
48Arnaud Grosjean (Fra)0:22:09
49Jean-François Bossler (Fra)0:22:37
50Aurenge Grenez (Fra)0:22:38
51Alain Petit (Fra)0:25:59
52Giovanni Gonthier (Fra)0:30:02
53Christophe Chambard (Fra)0:30:25
54Manfred Reis (Ger)0:39:49
55Yohann Piguet (Fra)0:44:33
56Miguel Furtado Matos (Por)0:51:02
57Denis Jacquemin (Bel)0:54:30
58Gabriel Klouda (Fra)1:14:29

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mona Eiberweiser (Ger)4:40:26
2Silke Schmidt (Ger)0:09:47
3Anne Terpstra (Ned)0:13:01
4Annie Last (GBr)0:22:41
5Lily Matthews (GBr)0:29:42
6Alla Boyko (Ukr)0:35:10
7Laura Joubert (Fra)0:41:51

