From Olympic mountain bike to Tour de France Femmes victory - Puck Pieterse can do it all

'I just went with my gut and tried to leave it all out there' Fenix-Deceuninck all-rounder storms to Tour victory in Liège

Fenix-Deceuninck team 's Dutch rider Puck Pieterse celebrates on the podium after winning the 4th stage (out of 8) of the third edition of the Women's Tour de France cycling race, a 122.7 km between Valkenburg and Liege, on August 14, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
"Let's go!" Puck Pieterse shouted into the microphone to her teammates after officials confirmed that she beat yellow jersey Demi Vollering in a photo-finish sprint to win stage 4 at the Tour de France Femmes in a rain-soaked Liège. 

It was a suspenseful few minutes at the finish as Pieterse and Vollering stood side-by-side surrounded by photographers and journalists, waiting to find out who had won the stage. When it became clear that Pieterse had won by a whisker, the Fenix-Deceuninck celebrations ignited. Even Vollering couldn't help but show her enthusiasm, hugging her Dutch compatriot before they both rolled over to the podium ceremony.

