‘Feel like I’m used to losing sprints’ - Kasia Niewiadoma misses stage win but moves to third overall at Tour de France Femmes 

By
published

Polish GC rider caught in final 200m after launching late attack to try outfox Demi Vollering and Puck Pieterse

LIEGE BELGIUM AUGUST 14 LR Puck Pieterse of The Netherlands and Team FenixDeceuninck Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CanyonSRAM Racing and Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime Yellow Lader Jersey compete in the breakaway during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 4 a 1227km stage from Valkenburg to Liege UCIWWT on August 14 2024 in Liege Belgium Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon0Sram) attacks Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) and Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) on stage 4 finale (Image credit: Getty Images)

In pursuit of the yellow jersey, Kasia Niewiadoma still has all eyes on Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) at the halfway point of the Tour de France Femmes, even with Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) winning the three-up sprint into Liège and ending stage 4 between her and the defending champion in the top three overall.

The Polish rider wasn’t aware Pieterse had won as she dried off from a soaking wet stage, warmed down and spoke to reporters including Cyclingnews, but she was quick not to underestimate the multi-discipline star when told that she had bested Vollering in a photo finish.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.