Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 1 preview
Sunday, July 23, 2023: Clermont-Ferrand to Clermont-Ferrand, 124km
Stage 1: Clermont-Ferrand to Clermont-Ferrand
Date: July 23, 2023
Distance: 124km
Stage timing:
Stage type: Flat
The race will open for stage 1 on July 23 in Clermont-Ferrand for a 124km flat race with a decisive final that includes the Côte de Durtol (1.7km), a perfect launch-pad for attacks, located 9km before the finish in Clermont-Ferrand.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1