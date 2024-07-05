Jasper Philipsen apologises to Wout van Aert after Tour de France sprint deviation - 'Was in no way on purpose'

By
published

'I would never consciously ride in such a way that it endangered another rider' says Belgian on Instagram

Second Belgian Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Deceuninck pictured at the final of stage 6 of the 2024 Tour de France cycling race, from Macon to Dijon, France (163,5 km) on Thursday 04 July 2024. The 111th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 29 June and will finish in Nice, France on 21 July. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has apologised to Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) after deviating in his sprint on stage 6 of the Tour de France, forcing his Belgian compatriot to brake in the final sprint to Dijon to avoid going into the barriers.

The defending green jersey winner at the Tour was relegated for his action in the flat finish after crossing the line in second behind Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla). His initial assessment was anger at himself for losing the stage, before finding out he had been relegated to 107th, fined 500CHF and lost more green jersey points.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.